Trump Issues Bizarre Executive Order Banning Purchases Of Venezuela's Cryptocurrency

Cryptos are moving sharply lower in response to news that President Trump has issued an executive order banning the U.S. purchases of the "Petro", the cryptocurrency which was infamously rolled out by the Venezuelan government; the order comes as part of a campaign to put more pressure on the government of President Nicolas Maduro.
So why was the executive order Bizarre?
Because, in what one hopes was just a grammatical oversight, the subject of the email sent out to the media notifying of the cryptocurrency ban, was that it is an "Executive Order on Taking Additional Steps To Address the Situation In America." Only after reading the actual email was it revealed that the EO actually refers to Venezuela, prompting some commentators to note that "Trump hasn't yet succeeded in turning America into Venezuela."
The Trump White House cannot even type correctly. This is called an Exec Order on “the situation in America.” So I opened it thinking “what kinda ‘situation’ is he talking about?” Turns out its an EO about Venezuela. Trump hasn’t yet succeeded in turning America into Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/sHDfTOcfqf— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) March 19, 2018
The full executive order can be found at the following link, and is summarized as follows in Trump's letter to Congress:
TO THE CONGRESS OF THE UNITED STATES:
Pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.), I hereby report that I have signed an Executive Order with respect to Venezuela that takes additional steps with respect to the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13692 of March 8, 2015, and relied upon for additional steps taken in Executive Order 13808 of August 24, 2017. The Executive Order prohibits, as of its effective date, all transactions related to, provision of financing for, and other dealings in, by a United States person or within the United States, any digital currency, digital coin, or digital token, that was issued by, for, or on behalf of the Government of Venezuela on or after January 9, 2018.
I have authorized the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to take such actions, including promulgating rules and regulations and to employ all powers granted to the President by IEEPA as may be necessary to carry out the purposes of the Executive Order.
I am enclosing a copy of the Executive Order I have issued.
Donald J. Trump
As a reminder, one month ago Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro announced that the launch of his country’s oil-backed answer to Bitcoin, Petro, raised $735 million in its first day, despite warnings by the Treasury Department that investors should stay away.
In a tweet in February, the Venezuelan leader said that investors had promised 4.8 billion yuan, or $735 million in a pre-sale of Petro, the cryptocurrency Maduro hopes will help boost Venezuela’s ailing economy. Maduro has said that he hopes the Petro will help the country skirt Western sanctions, though the U.S. Treasury has warned that it won’t be that easy. In mid-January, the department told potential Petro investors that they could be subject to sanctions against Venezuela.
“Available information indicates that, once issued, the Petro digital currency would appear to be an extension of credit to the Venezuelan government,” the Treasury department said in a statement to Reuters.
And now, the US is escalating, with Bloomberg reporting first that Trump issued the order on Monday prohibiting U.S. citizens from engaging in transactions using the oil-backed cryptocurrency. He authorized Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to issue any necessary regulations to enforce his order.
And while the EO has nothing to do with bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies, and certainly nothing to do with the US, the entire crypto sector instantly dropped by 3-5%, perhaps on concerns that any other cryptocurrency could just as easily fall in Trump's sights next.
Comments
Bitcoin will be next. Deep state, shallow state or make America great state: no U.S. government will ever give up the privilege of seigniorage.
Or gold or growing your own food. A pen stroke can make you a criminal.
Dammit! I was backing up a self-driving Uber truck to get rich quick with the Petro, and now this… ;-)
Looney
P.S. Venezuela must’ve done something right with the Petro if it got banned.
Who dat Guy he Just Hired, Kudlow ???
I love Trump. MAGA and entertainment in one.
Is there an idiot, big enough, to "store" their wealth in server (edit: crypto system) owned by the Venezuelan government?
Is that EO legal?
What's next? Masturbation?
How does Trump sleep at night?
Masturbation is not illegal but having an orgasm is.
How 'bout a boring orgasm?
I've been to Boring, Oregon.
That should be illegal.
Trump is just a jealous, loser, no-coiner.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
I think this is more aimed at the Venuezuelan regime than crypto.
He's losing his orange fucking mind.
The bizarre title of the executive order strongly suggests that Trump only reads the title and understands nothing about what it is he is signing.
Looks like the critters have figured out how to manipulate Trump without his ego and thin skin reacting to them.
The really alarming thing here is that we potentially already have a govt. agency that's buying cryptos.
I'm not sure that's something that's granted by the Constitution...tbh.
The fact that it could already be happening me worries me far more than the fact that our President has banned it!!!
Obvious XO is obvious.
Trump wants to stop wealthy socialist Americans from backstopping Venezuela's government. Crowdfunding Maduro's regime with US dollars ala Soros.
Edit: Selling Petro for dollars is just about the only thing that can stall Venezuela's collapse and the revolution that would follow. They can't even sell off assets because no one trusts them to hold up their end of the deal.
I mean, in medieval feudal times I'm assuming prostitution was legal? And monarchy is considered "bad" and un-free and capitalist democracy is considered "free" and good? Everything is backwards.
Illegal prostitution is the most regressive retarded thing humanity ever perpetrated. You might as well make farting illegal.
Test and tax the ladies. Duh.
Keeping it illegal serves the same purpose as keeping coke illegal, it keeps the price up. Legalize brothels, and regular house wives will have to start acknowledging their real worth.
It's only ugly Christian woman or cucked males that vote to keep prostitution illegal. Legal prostitution saves lives and prevents rape.
Its the corrupt .gov that wants it illegal. Imagine all the taxes not collected by the " self employed " ladies. Gov=regulated commerce
Agree with everything, except the "ladies" part.
A Lady was a woman of aristocratic or noble birth.
American feminism has nationalized the term, to include Common women.
I'm pretty sure that prostitutes are not included. Not in my vocabulary.
"... no U.S. government will ever give up the privilege of seigniorage."
Bull. The U.S. government gave it up long ago when it was given to the FED.
It would NOT be "stored on a server owned by the Venezuelan government". All cryptos are stored "on the internet", on every computer that participates in any given crypto, in a distributed ledger. Every transaction that has ever been done in the history of Bitcoin is on my hard drive and can be recalled. And they are all on my neighbor's hard drive. And on your neighbor's hard drive. And on 15 million others. It would be no different with Venezuela's crypto.
Except the proceeds of purchasing the Petro go straight into the pockets of Maduro and his closest associates.
Yep. Who's the dev..? Always a key question.
Petros aren't mined. It's not Bitcoin or Monero, it's a ponzi run by a (openly) socialist dictator.
Petros are not mined, they are drilled.
Work proofs that keep a block chain (distributed ledger) 'honest', can be forged. They can be false-consensus manipulated if any individual or group controls more than 51% of the processing power on the 'network' that is mining the currency.
It is well speculated that Maduro has been confiscating large scale crypto miner's computers for well over a year, and that their aim has been to always control more than 51% of the mining network for the Petro.
Hate to break the news to you . . . but distributed crypto CAN be hacked, if your pockets and will are deep enough.
Every last penny put into the "Petro" could be "hacked" and "Stolen"...by Maduro...how much would you like to bet against that scenario?
Trump is being maneuvered by the deep state on money matters. Trump, like virtually all politicians is a practical retard on money. There was a study in England, where Parliamentarians could not accurately identify how money is created. Any sort of review of Congress Critters does not leave one impressed.
This sort of hypnosis to make one ignorant is on purpose.
The Petro is a new form of money that will allow Venezuala escape Mammon's financial attacks. Mammon (Zion and Illuminism) directs its puppets in London and Washington. Mammon does NOT want the Petro to succeed.
It takes a leader of outstanding intelligence to rise above, and in the U.S. politicians are paid shills for their donors. The 17'th amendment especially was purposefully put in place to allow government to be manipulated. Election of 1912 was a Rothschild and Morgan maneuver to get their man "Woodrow" into office. 16, 17'th and Federal Reserve Act all work together like a machine with meshing gears. The money power funds usurpation of government via populism to then buy your vote. The founding fathers wanted only one populist wing in the government - the house.
Trump is surrounded by Goldman Sach's types, and only has his instinct to go by.
nope. what this means, I think - clowns run vz, too, just like norks before kju started smiling bigly
Outstanding post . The politicians and business men might not be all ignorant ,but they profit from the system,that's why they reimburse it.
Trump just figured that by banning it, Dems would flock to buy as much of it as they can. When it goes bust, so do they. Winning, eh? ;)
Lol, but Trump is pretty fair. Otherwise, he'd have issued an XO calling up the citizen militia to eliminate enemies of the US Constitution as they see fit, which happens to be legal.
That's not legal. The Executive has no authority to call up militia in service to the Federal government unless the Congress has declared war or there is armed insurrection within the States. That has not and isn't occurring. As a matter of fact, it would be hard to claim an insurrection against the government could be possible when there is no Constitutionally defined government in place. That regime in D.C. is foreign to the government we read about in the Constitution(breached).
The Executive has the final authority to defend the US, and that means any/all authority, up to and including killing every person alive on the planet, his call.
Where have you been for the past 75 years?
Edit: and it's not like many of us need a fancy signed XO. A wink and nod could spell the end for a lot of crybullies in no time flat. And that's why commie politicians always bring up weapons bans.
Yes, its called bypassing the jew banks which is a no no!
It's called flogging an unsecured allegedly sovereign currency in a digital format.
I wouldn't touch it even metaphorically and I wouldn't even consider selling it anyone else either.
"P.S. Venezuela must’ve done something right with the Petro if it got banned."
Youre damned right they did Looney.
Scam or no scam, they are leaving the petrodollar through the cryptocurrency petro.
Petrodollar, going down, in ................
Banning crypto? What, are fucking idiots in charge of the evil empire? Looool.
Sanctions are flying left, right and centre from the sanctimonious empire. Sanctions on anybody purchasing Russian defensive tech - S400. Sanctions on Germany for pursuing an energy independent policy with Nordstream II. Sanctions on Iran for having nuclear insurance against regime change. Sanctions on North Korea. Sanctions on Venezuela. Are sanctions coming on China soon for wanting to trade oil for Yuan? Oh nooo...what a crime!
Desperados....from an empire and a culture in DECLINE!
Sanctions, come get your sanctions! We're sanctioning the entire world! Anybody who feels left out please give us a reason to apply more sanctions!
I want an S400 up on cinder blocks in my front yard.
Now, that's status. And, what HOA in its right mind would dare to mention "covenants" to you?
And, what HOA even in its left mind would dare to mention "covenants" to you?
Whadda you do all day, buddy? LARP around ZH like it's your job? Different if you were insightful and humorous. Loser on both counts. Go back to Rachael Maddow where the likes of you belong.
How's this working out for ya, twinks? Ya shoulda studied...
What's happened to ZHers?
When did you lot turn into a bunch of squeezed pussies?
This EO means nothing to private citizens. A change in the law by Congress is required to make this binding. We (supposedly still have 3 branches of Gov).
Thump's "authority" extends only over Gov personnel.
Now I am going to have to trade some BTC for Petro -- on principle, as a "fuck you!" gesture.
Banning GLD would be the better analogy. And the better policy. 8D
Banning an ICO scam would be a better analogy.
We have a Natural Right to own property.
Still operating under that quaint old "rule of law" I see? Tsk tsk /s
We have Natural Right to life, too, but don't say that too loudly in the presence of the lib(erals) or lib(ertarians).
Why not in front of libertarians? It has been my experience that majority of them believe in the natural rights of every living human, including the ones that haven't been pushed out of the vagina yet.
