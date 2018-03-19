Trump Issues Bizarre Executive Order Banning Purchases Of Venezuela's Cryptocurrency

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/19/2018 - 13:12

Cryptos are moving sharply lower in response to news that President Trump has issued an executive order banning the U.S. purchases of the "Petro", the cryptocurrency which was infamously rolled out by the Venezuelan government; the order comes as part of a campaign to put more pressure on the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

So why was the executive order Bizarre?

Because, in what one hopes was just a grammatical oversight, the subject of the email sent out to the media notifying of the cryptocurrency ban, was that it is an "Executive Order on Taking Additional Steps To Address the Situation In America." Only after reading the actual email was it revealed that the EO actually refers to Venezuela, prompting some commentators to note that "Trump hasn't yet succeeded in turning America into Venezuela."

 

The full executive order can be found at the following link, and is summarized as follows in Trump's letter to Congress:

TO THE CONGRESS OF THE UNITED STATES:

Pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.), I hereby report that I have signed an Executive Order with respect to Venezuela that takes additional steps with respect to the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13692 of March 8, 2015, and relied upon for additional steps taken in Executive Order 13808 of August 24, 2017. The Executive Order prohibits, as of its effective date, all transactions related to, provision of financing for, and other dealings in, by a United States person or within the United States, any digital currency, digital coin, or digital token, that was issued by, for, or on behalf of the Government of Venezuela on or after January 9, 2018.

I have authorized the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to take such actions, including promulgating rules and regulations and to employ all powers granted to the President by IEEPA as may be necessary to carry out the purposes of the Executive Order.

I am enclosing a copy of the Executive Order I have issued.

Donald J. Trump

As a reminder, one month ago Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro announced that the launch of his country’s oil-backed answer to Bitcoin, Petro, raised $735 million in its first day, despite warnings by the Treasury Department that investors should stay away.

In a tweet in February, the Venezuelan leader said that investors had promised 4.8 billion yuan, or $735 million in a pre-sale of Petro, the cryptocurrency Maduro hopes will help boost Venezuela’s ailing economy. Maduro has said that he hopes the Petro will help the country skirt Western sanctions, though the U.S. Treasury has warned that it won’t be that easy. In mid-January, the department told potential Petro investors that they could be subject to sanctions against Venezuela.

“Available information indicates that, once issued, the Petro digital currency would appear to be an extension of credit to the Venezuelan government,” the Treasury department said in a statement to Reuters.

And now, the US is escalating, with Bloomberg reporting first that Trump issued the order on Monday prohibiting U.S. citizens from engaging in transactions using the oil-backed cryptocurrency. He authorized Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to issue any necessary regulations to enforce his order.

And while the EO has nothing to do with bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies, and certainly nothing to do with the US, the entire crypto sector instantly dropped by 3-5%, perhaps on concerns that any other cryptocurrency could just as easily fall in Trump's sights next.

4shzl Mon, 03/19/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

Bitcoin will be next.  Deep state, shallow state or make America great state: no U.S. government will ever give up the privilege of seigniorage.

ThanksChump Pure Evil Mon, 03/19/2018 - 14:02 Permalink

Obvious XO is obvious.

 

Trump wants to stop wealthy socialist Americans from backstopping Venezuela's government. Crowdfunding Maduro's regime with US dollars ala Soros.

 

Edit: Selling Petro for dollars is just about the only thing that can stall Venezuela's collapse and the revolution that would follow. They can't even sell off assets because no one trusts them to hold up their end of the deal.

D.T.Barnum Pure Evil Mon, 03/19/2018 - 14:05 Permalink

I mean, in medieval feudal times I'm assuming prostitution was legal?  And monarchy is considered "bad" and un-free and capitalist democracy is considered "free" and good?  Everything is backwards.

Illegal prostitution is the most regressive retarded thing humanity ever perpetrated.  You might as well make farting illegal.

Test and tax the ladies.  Duh.

Albertarocks FireBrander Mon, 03/19/2018 - 13:48 Permalink

It would NOT be "stored on a server owned by the Venezuelan government".  All cryptos are stored "on the internet", on every computer that participates in any given crypto, in a distributed ledger.  Every transaction that has ever been done in the history of Bitcoin is on my hard drive and can be recalled.  And they are all on my neighbor's hard drive.  And on your neighbor's hard drive.  And on 15 million others.  It would be no different with Venezuela's crypto.

RightlyIndignent Albertarocks Mon, 03/19/2018 - 14:01 Permalink

Work proofs that keep a block chain (distributed ledger) 'honest', can be forged. They can be false-consensus manipulated if any individual or group controls more than 51% of the processing power on the 'network' that is mining the currency.

It is well speculated that Maduro has been confiscating large scale crypto miner's computers for well over a year, and that their aim has been to always control more than 51% of the mining network for the Petro.

Hate to break the news to you . . . but distributed crypto CAN be hacked, if your pockets and will are deep enough.

FireBrander Albertarocks Mon, 03/19/2018 - 14:05 Permalink

Is Maduro running "The Exit Scam"?

Maduro offers a crypto service such as an exchange or a market where customers maintain an account in crypto. All of a sudden Maduro vanishes, often after claiming to have been hacked. In reality, Maduro pulled an exit scam—vanishing from the Internet with their clients’ crypto.

Every last penny put into the "Petro" could be "hacked" and "Stolen"...by Maduro...how much would you like to bet against that scenario?

MEFOBILLS I hate cunton Mon, 03/19/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

Trump is being maneuvered by the deep state on money matters.  Trump, like virtually all politicians is a practical retard on money.  There was a study in England, where Parliamentarians could not accurately identify how money is created.  Any sort of review of Congress Critters does not leave one impressed. 

This sort of hypnosis to make one ignorant is on purpose.

The Petro is a new form of money that will allow Venezuala escape Mammon's financial attacks.  Mammon (Zion and Illuminism) directs its puppets in London and Washington.  Mammon does NOT want the Petro to succeed.

It takes a leader of outstanding intelligence to rise above, and in the U.S. politicians are paid shills for their donors.  The 17'th amendment especially was purposefully put in place to allow government to be manipulated.  Election of 1912 was a Rothschild and Morgan maneuver to get their man "Woodrow" into office.  16, 17'th and Federal Reserve Act all work together like a machine with meshing gears.  The money power funds usurpation of government via populism to then buy your vote.  The founding fathers wanted only one populist wing in the government - the house. 

Trump is surrounded by Goldman Sach's types, and only has his instinct to go by.   

veritas semper… MEFOBILLS Mon, 03/19/2018 - 14:55 Permalink

Outstanding post . The politicians and business men might not be all ignorant ,but they profit from the system,that's why they reimburse it.

It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning. Henry Ford
Read more at: https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/henry_ford_136294

The few who understand the system...will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favors that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of people, mentally incapable of comprehending...will bear its burdens without complaint

greven40 ThanksChump Mon, 03/19/2018 - 14:22 Permalink

That's not legal.  The Executive has no authority to call up militia in service to the Federal government unless the Congress has declared war or there is armed insurrection within the States.  That has not and isn't occurring.  As a matter of fact, it would be hard to claim an insurrection against the government could be possible when there is no Constitutionally defined government in place.  That regime in D.C. is foreign to the government we read about in the Constitution(breached).

ThanksChump greven40 Mon, 03/19/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

The Executive has the final authority to defend the US, and that means any/all authority, up to and including killing every person alive on the planet, his call.

 

Where have you been for the past 75 years?

 

Edit: and it's not like many of us need a fancy signed XO. A wink and nod could spell the end for a lot of crybullies in no time flat. And that's why commie politicians always bring up weapons bans.

Vote up!
Mustafa Kemal Looney Mon, 03/19/2018 - 13:30 Permalink

"P.S. Venezuela must’ve done something right with the Petro if it got banned."

Youre damned right they did Looney.

Scam or no scam, they are leaving the petrodollar through the cryptocurrency petro.

Petrodollar, going down, in ................

 

Brazen Heist Mustafa Kemal Mon, 03/19/2018 - 13:42 Permalink

Banning crypto? What, are fucking idiots in charge of the evil empire? Looool.

Sanctions are flying left, right and centre from the sanctimonious empire. Sanctions on anybody purchasing Russian defensive tech - S400. Sanctions on Germany for pursuing an energy independent policy with Nordstream II. Sanctions on Iran for having nuclear insurance against regime change. Sanctions on North Korea. Sanctions on Venezuela. Are sanctions coming on China soon for wanting to trade oil for Yuan? Oh nooo...what a crime!

Desperados....from an empire and a culture in DECLINE!

Sanctions, come get your sanctions! We're sanctioning the entire world! Anybody who feels left out please give us a reason to apply more sanctions!

HRClinton Looney Mon, 03/19/2018 - 14:35 Permalink

What's happened to ZHers?

When did you lot turn into a bunch of squeezed pussies?

This EO means nothing to private citizens. A change in the law by Congress is required to make this binding. We (supposedly still have 3 branches of Gov).

Thump's "authority" extends only over Gov personnel.

Now I am going to have to trade some BTC for Petro -- on principle, as a "fuck you!" gesture.