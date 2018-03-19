Trump Loses The Drug Dealer Vote: Death Penalty Will Be Part Of White House Opioid Response

Mon, 03/19/2018 - 15:35

When President Donald Trump once again praised Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte for his encouragement of the extrajudicial killings of drug dealers and drug users last week, many in the audience in Moon Township, PA., probably thought this was more authoritarian posturing from a president who has made no secret of his respect for strongmen like Duterte, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I don't know if it's popular. I don't now if that's unpopular," Trump said, after asserting that some drug dealers are responsible for thousands of deaths.

But it looks like Trump will soon learn the answer to what many probably thought was a rhetorical question.

Because as it turns out, Trump was actually providing a sneak peak into his long-awaited comprehensive plan to combat the opioid epidemic.

To wit, the president is expected to released a plan on Monday to combat the opioid epidemic. And moving to impose the death penalty for some drug dealers is a cornerstone of said plan, per the Hill.

Trump will make the announcement during his first visit as president to New Hampshire,  state that has been hit hard by the opioid crisis. The epidemic of drug abuse featured heavily into Trump's pre-primary rhetoric. And later, after winning office, Trump famously brought up New Hampshire as an example of the heavy toll that heroin takes on a community, adding that, in some places, drugs are "cheaper than candy bars."

Per Reuters, the White House will also seek to cut opioid prescriptions by a third over the next three years by "promoting practices that reduce overprescription."

Of course, while "death to drug dealers" is bound to grab some headlines, the Trump proposal comes with a major caveat: The death penalty will only be sought "when it's appropriate under current law."

That means dealers will probably need to be found responsible for multiple deaths.

"The Department of Justice will seek the death penalty against drug traffickers when it’s appropriate under current law," said Andrew Bremberg, director of Trump’s Domestic Policy Council, in the briefing detailing the plan.

However, the White House was vague about when such extreme sentencing measures would be appropriate.

The White House did not offer any specific examples of when it would be appropriate to seek the death penalty for drug dealers and referred further questions to the Justice Department.

Current federal law allows for the death penalty in certain drug cases including murder related to a drug trafficking offense and murder committed during a drug-related drive-by shooting, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit capital punishment monitor.

Kellyanne Conway, who is nominally in charge of the White House's response to the opioid crisis, said fighting opioid abuse is a bipartisan issue.

"The opioid crisis is viewed by us at the White House as a nonpartisan problem searching for bipartisan solutions, and the Trump administration remains committed to fighting this epidemic from all fronts," Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to the president, said on a call with reporters Sunday.

In a policy that echoes the Reagan-era war on drugs - policies that liberal harm-reduction advocates say don't work - Trump will also seek to lower the quantities needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences "to match the new reality of drugs like fentanyl, which are lethal in much, much smaller doses..."

In addition to pursuing street dealers, the plan directs the Justice Department to aggressively pursue criminally negligent doctors and pharmacies and to take criminal and civil actions against opioid manufacturers that break the law. Indeed, attorneys generals from dozens of states are suing opioid manufacturers for allegedly misleading doctors and the public about the addiction potential of their drugs.

Finally, the proposal will also seek to expand access to treatment facilities to help the addicted get treatment.

As the Daily Mail points out, 33 countries allow the death penalty for drug offenses, many of them in Asia.

Surprisingly, the US is among them, at least in theory.

In 2008, the Supreme Court ruled in Kennedy vs Louisiana left open the question of whether the death penalty for "offenses against the State" including "drug kingpin activity" would be constitutionally permissible.

Late last year, President Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national health emergency, a measure that provided some more resources for combating the epidemic, but stopped short of the national emergency designation that would've opened up access to disaster relief funds.

BullyBearish Mon, 03/19/2018 - 15:36 Permalink

bankers kill WAY more than drug dealers, and most of those they kill are innocent...

                           hey putz, how about them???

overbet Looney Mon, 03/19/2018 - 15:44 Permalink

Does this include doctors that push meds? This is not extreme sentencing it is just. Drug dealers ruin lives and not just the users. The innocent people the user hurts or robs to pay for their problem. You dont worry about cancer's feelings you kill it. 

HopefulCynical dirty fingernails Mon, 03/19/2018 - 16:36 Permalink

Yeah yeah, big pharma, big jew, other assorted organized crime rings - I get it. I don't disagree, really.

However, executing the fuckers selling shit like that krokodil to school kids? I got NO PROBLEMS with that. So far as I'm concerned, we should have been frying the scumbags who sell poison into our streets years ago.

After all, how are we supposed to hang the LEGAL drug dealers when we're not even hanging the illegal ones?

cheech_wizard Rapunzal Mon, 03/19/2018 - 16:56 Permalink

Just the Bushes? ROTFLMAO!

5 years before I met my wife, she was selling "everything she could turn a profit on" to the politicians in 3 state legislatures. But back then it was more meth and pot, than opioids.

ThanksChump IH8OBAMA Mon, 03/19/2018 - 16:16 Permalink

Conservatives cheering because the government decided to control something? Uhhhh.

 

I'll sit this round of applause out, thanks.

 

Trump should put a bounty on the dealer's heads. And do I mean their heads. $200 per would solve this in a week. Make Pfizer and pals pay it.

any_mouse ThanksChump Mon, 03/19/2018 - 16:34 Permalink

"Death Penalty", as if that will be carried out. Maybe after years of appeals and stays.

Hollow out the nation and then take away the drugs that allow an escape from the reality of bloodsucking vampire squids and less than useful lives.

The low level dealers are not the problem, they fulfill a desire, just like Hollywood, Monsanto(IG Farben), and the FED.

Malleus Maleficarum overbet Mon, 03/19/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

Isn't it amazing how we don't see alcohol cartels killing each other in the streets like was common during the Roaring Twenties? And isn't it amazing that we never came close to the number of OD deaths when morphine and heroin were readily available at the corner drugstore, like they were for decades? 

All the blood and death and destruction and the growing stream of increasingly potent drugs, and the myriad easily preventable problems that directly result from illegality, lie squarely at the feet of Prohibitionists. Prohibitionists, in their "misguided" (and that's being charitable) attempts to control others' lives and recreational habits, ensure a steady stream of bodies. Prohibitionists embody true statist, big-government thinking in action. Just like the neocons and their attempts at enforcing their twisted "morality" via foreign warmongering have destroyed our country from without, Prohibitionist do-gooders and their attempts at enforcing their twisted "morality" have destroyed it from within. 

Some would say the Drug War has failed. They're wrong. It has succeeded marvelously, because it was never meant to be won!

*You're saying people should be killed for stealing? Does this apply to drug users because you simply dislike their reasons for stealing? What about politicians and bankers? They steal more in a day than 100 junkies in a 1000 lifetimes! I'll bet as a "conservative," you support the death penalty for abortionists, too. Why are so many American "conservatives" the mirror opposite of the "liberals" they despise? Both terms have lost any meaning they ever had. Red or Blue team government worshippers all; peas in a pod! 

Abaco Malleus Maleficarum Mon, 03/19/2018 - 16:28 Permalink

Well said.  This is more pandering bullshit.  However, if anyone deserves to be executed over the opioid epidemic it is the entire, parisitic, Sackler family who made billions peddling their highly addictive oxycontin synthetic heroin under the false premise that it was non-addictive.  These people are evil.  So is every POS federal LEO who operates without lawful authority such as everyone in DEA, BATF and the FBI. Criminalization of a medical issue is stupid but it does serve to increase crime and make it possible for thugs to make billions.

 

ThePhantom overbet Mon, 03/19/2018 - 16:47 Permalink

drugs and dealing , its a vacuum that WILL BE FILLED ala the forces of Nature... watch, you can't kill it off.. or stop it by force. (only with love i ponder) ? its physics and chemistry... and supply&demand... never could never will. I do however anticipate many many more sovereign dealers and the like shooting the fuck back this time.

ALSO, is your physical pain any more real than my emotional pain? there is no right or wrong or easy answers to any of this...

Vote up!
chubbar BullyBearish Mon, 03/19/2018 - 15:40 Permalink

Well, some folks down in FLA got the death penalty but at least diversity was being supported. Oh well, back to the drawing board. One of the engineers was overheard saying "well, it might have worked"! Just kidding, made that part up. Here's the full story on how diversity is strength! (or whatever the popular saying is).

http://sandrarose.com/2018/03/diversity-fail-women-engineering-team-behind-collapse-miami-pedestrian-bridge/