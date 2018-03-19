Trump's Lawyers Hand Over Documents To Limit Scope Of Mueller Interview

Barely a day after President Trump outraged his political opponents by calling out Special Counsel Robert Mueller by name in a series of angry tweets, the Washington Post is reporting that the president's legal team has provided written descriptions of certain key moments to the Mueller probe as they push to limit the scope of a presidential interview, should they agree to one.
According to the report, Trump has reportedly told aides that he's "champing at the bit" to sit for an interview. But his lawyers, who are carefully negotiating terms, have sought to restrain the president, worried he might inadvertently perjure himself or - worse - accidentally walk into a perjury trap.
Given the time-sensitive nature of the investigation (Trump and his allies would like it to end as swiftly as possible) Trump on Monday added storied Washington lawyer Joseph diGenova, the husband of former Reagan Justice Department official and former Senate Intelligence Committee chief counsel Victoria Toensing, to his legal team.
While neither the special counsel nor the White House would comment on the report, lead attorney John Dowd said last week that the back-and-forth with Mueller had been "helpful."
John Dowd, an attorney for the president, declined to comment on any records provided to the special counsel.
“We have very constructive, productive communications with the special counsel and his colleagues,” he said in an interview Friday.
“We’re blessed to have them,” Dowd said of the conversations with Mueller’s team. “I think it’s helpful to them and of course I think it’s very helpful to us.”
Written materials turned over include summaries of internal memos and correspondence between the president and senior officials. Lawyers with the special counsel's office have said their questions fall into two separate categories:
The written materials provided to Mueller’s office include summaries of internal White House memos and contemporaneous correspondence about events Mueller is investigating, including the ousters of national security adviser Michael Flynn and FBI Director James B. Comey. The documents describe the White House players involved and the president’s actions.
Special counsel investigators have told Trump’s lawyers that their main questions about the president fall into two simple categories, the two people said: “What did he do?” and “What was he thinking when he did it?”
Trump’s lawyers expect Mueller’s team to ask whether Trump knew about Flynn’s communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition, for example, and what instructions, if any, the president gave Flynn about the contact, according to two advisers.
Trump said in February that he fired Flynn because he had misled Vice President Pence about his contact with Kislyak. He said he fired Comey because he had mishandled an investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
The records do not include Trump’s personal version of events but provide a narrative of the White House view, the people said. Trump’s lawyers hope the evidence eliminates the need to ask the president about some episodes.
In recent weeks, there have been conflicting reports about the Mueller probe, with some suggesting that it could wind down over the coming weeks and months, while others hinted at a longer time frame.
However, these reports have largely omitted one crucial detail: The timeline of the probe largely depends on Trump.
Comments
Time to rock and roll!
Send Bonehead out to mow the WH lawn, wait bad idea. And unless you are buying a puppy, renewing the WaPo subscription is also a bad idea.
Is someone holding Tyler hostage? Two lame articles in a row. They must be really desperate. We must be almost over the target.
In reply to Time to rock and roll! by Mr_Potatohead
Another Trumpian Display of Childish Incompetence
Can Melania stop this horror?
A daily cascade of tumult and chaos.
America's greatness is endangered.
In one year we have fallen so far.
In reply to Send Bonehead out to mow the… by IntercoursetheEU
"WE"
Who the fuck you think you are ? You aint part of any WE; you are a lonely no-lifed loser !
No friends. No pussy. No life. Miserable pathetic piece of shit
In reply to Another Trumpian Display of… by Deep Snorkeler
He has a friend in Hillary!
(She'd throw DSnoodler off a pier for a buck.)
In reply to "WE"… by SethPoor
If he's Hillary's friend, he'll be dead in 3...2...1
In reply to He has a friend in Hillary!… by Occams_Razor_Trader
Uranium One.
In reply to He has a friend in Hillary!… by Occams_Razor_Trader
Paid Troll
It's amazing all of the places Soro's $$$ trickles down to. Hundreds of "organizations"
Any Democratic Republic will allow enemies that seek to undermine it and destroy it operate openly, up to a point.
In reply to "WE"… by SethPoor
In one year? Politically more like 40. Economically more like 105. You seem myopic, or very young.
In reply to Another Trumpian Display of… by Deep Snorkeler
Weird- I see year of competence and stability for the Union going forward- what the fuck are you looking at?
In reply to Another Trumpian Display of… by Deep Snorkeler
These guys are like those stalwarts who refused to change their TVs from analog to digital. "Nothing wrong with my old set". Truly, they are dyed in the wool socialists with a shallow understanding of property rights. Chicken and egg scenario: they believe that the State came first, you are just subservient to it, as long as they are in charge that is because they are all blessed with superiority. They're better than you.
In reply to Weird- I see year of… by Occams_Razor_Trader
Why on Earth would Trump want to sit down with this Crooked Cop?
Major Mistake. He should only be willing to communicate with this Deep State Scumbag in Writing.
In reply to Send Bonehead out to mow the… by IntercoursetheEU
" Bob, you can ask any question you want - as long as it is about Clinton and the law breaking Democratic National Family. "
In reply to Time to rock and roll! by Mr_Potatohead
Can you get the Secret Service to slam him into the ground if Mueller reaches for his phone or a pen? Preferably repeatedly.
In reply to " Bob, you can ask any… by SILVERGEDDON
Tell Mueller to go fuck himself
In reply to Time to rock and roll! by Mr_Potatohead
Mueller needs to know he has become the corrupt official he CLAIMS to want to investigate.
In reply to Tell Mueller to go fuck… by Jumanji1959
Fuck 'em- I wouldn't say a word. Bring evidence of collusion and we'll talk- no evidence?
Disband the witch hunt immediately!
In reply to Time to rock and roll! by Mr_Potatohead
Don could go on Hannity backed with guests Judge Napolitano and Judge Pirro.
Bust The Mule on national TV! Three on One- The ugly fucker wouldn't know what hit him.
In reply to Time to rock and roll! by Mr_Potatohead
Hope to hell they were in envelopes, with a little white powder.
In reply to Time to rock and roll! by Mr_Potatohead
Hey Don, Don't Forget About The NSA!.. If You Water Board Rogers He Might Be Able To Remember Where Those Tarmac Tapes Are
Live Hard, Lawyers? ..... Lawyers Are For Pussies! .. Let's See Them Use Metal Chairs And Heavy Potted Plants At Ten Paces, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
chk pmail
goldmine matey.
In reply to Hey Don, Don't Forget About… by DuneCreature
He's got to make sure he doesn't piss off the Democrats.... (too funny).
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/03/19/democrat-suggests-second-ame…
You need a notice on the swamp: fishing is strictly prohibited. No one is buying their narrative hook, line or sinker.
"champing"? did he really say champing or chomping?
The correct idiom is "champing"
http://grammarist.com/usage/champing-chomping-at-the-bit/
In reply to "champing"? did he really… by jmack
Ask Mueller what the specific 'crime' is under investigation? Why have a special prosecutor without the evidence of a crime?
C'mon President Trump, tear these mf's a new asshole then feed em to the pigs.
How about we just hand pistols to Killary and Donald and let them settle this the old-fashioned way?
i can think of at least 6 special investigations that should be taking place right now.
3 of the 6 linked.
Mueller: Mr President, my first question...
President Trump: You’re fired!
President gets up & leaves room.
(Fairly sure this is has been posted by someone else but bares repeating).
Foolish to interview with Mueller
Trump has no impulse control. Huge mistake since Mule Face is in a gotcha mode since no proof of Russian collusion
In reply to Foolish to interview with… by Catahoula
Mule Face and Comejob are butt buddies. Trump will be indicted in Oct. to help the Dems win the House which will immediately impeach Trump in Jan. 2019
Tired old story: Trump lawyers [try to dictate carry out menu to Mueller]. Mueller response [I have more stature and respect today in Washington, DC, than Trump will ever have again].
DiGenova and his spouse need to explain the Benghazi hearings and how there have been zero indictments or handcuffs. Mueller has had zero hearings and 4 or 5 indictments.
The anti-trumpers at the FBI are so inept, the got to be Russian sleeper agents.....
There are times to open your mouth and times to keep it shut. Now's the time not to be a BIG BLAAAABERMOOOUUUTH!!!!!!!!
I suspect when Trump goes to testify his opening remarks will go something like this.
The names of JFK assassins
He will then expose 9/11 cover-up
The truth about Area 51 and the Reptilian elites walking our streets.
And finally The CIA and AIDS
Upon completion the whole world will be so stunned they will completely forget what the hearing was all about.
And as he walks out he turns and tells Muller he's fired a matter of fact you're all fired!
Let's go Q we got things to do.
Why can't trump get the same treatment that Bob Muller the turd gave Bush and Cheney when he investigated 911?
If Trump fires this moron, it would go down in history as the Second Declaration of Independence. The first one was from inbred, retard monarchs on the other side of the world. But I bet not even back then they thought kerosene could melt steel beams.
Millions of teachers could start educating our future generations on the most basic chemistry and physics again. Then we could catch up in STEM fields with the rest of the world who are leaving us in the dust ... both literally and figuratively.
joe digenova is a fking savage