Turkey's Erdogan Vows New Military Operations Into Eastern Syria And Sinjar, Iraq

Following Turkey's two-month long invasion of Northern Syria and subsequent takeover of the predominantly Kurdish town of Afrin, the logical question that remains is: what 's next for the 'Mad Sultan' Erdogan?
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Sunday victory speech didn't lack for the usually robust symbolism denoting neo-Ottoman aspirations far beyond the borders of Turkey (Erdogan gleefully exclaimed, "Now the Turkish flag will fly over there! The flag of the Free Syrian Army will fly over there!" - while comparing the Afrin campaign to the Ottoman defense of Gallipoli during World War I at a ceremony marking the WWI allied powers assault to open the Dardanelles).
And true to form the Turkish president on the following day promised further "extensions" of his forces in the region, including into Eastern Syria and Iraq.
During a speech in Ankara on Monday, Erdogan declared "3,622 YPG terrorists neutralized so far" in Afrin, and promised more to come:
“We have now put a comma down and God willing we will make a full stop. We won’t be limited to this [operation]. There will be extensions. They will also be sorted out. Our intention is not invade but to carry out operations to cleanse terrorists and eliminate terrorist threats to our country.”
As reported by the Turkish daily Hurriyet, Erdogan pledged to expand east into Syrian Kurdish YPG territory (Kurdish "People's Protection Units" which Turkey considers an extension of the terrorist PKK), which would pit his forces (including his Free Syrian Army/FSA ground proxies) against the US armed and trained Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
This would include locations east of the Euphrates river and areas occupied by US forces. Erdogan continued:
“We have completed an important stage of ‘Operation Olive Branch’ by taking control of the city center of Afrin. We will continue this process until we have entirely abolished the corridor through Manbij, Ayn al-Arab, Tel-Abyad, Ras al-Ayn and Qamishli."
Likely, this is merely more of 'Sultan' Erdogan's empty chest thumping for the sake of his political base which has been nothing new throughout the Syrian war; however, the fact remains that Afrin represents two enormous geopolitical victories for Turkey, namely: 1) the Pentagon was quick to throw the YPG in Afrin under the bus (to cover its tracks, the Pentagon has attempted to make a linguistic distinction between the YPG per se and the Syrian Democratic Forces - the former comprises the bulk of the latter - as well as a distinction between YPG operating in Afrin Canton and the rest of Kurdish forces in Rojava), and 2) Russia opened Syrian airspace over Afrin canton and Idlib in a move without which the Turkish aerial campaign would have been impossible.
And perhaps more brazen was Erdogan's signaling that Turkey could set its sights on rooting out the PKK from Northern Iraq. He put the Iraqi government on notice in the following:
“We have told the central [Iraqi] government that the PKK is establishing a new headquarters in Sinjar. ‘If you can deal with it, you handle it. But if you cannot we will suddenly enter Sinjar one night and clear this region of terrorists. If we are friends, you will make it easy for us. We told all this to previous Iraqi central governments as well. If things are furthered prolonged then another ‘Operation Olive Branch’ will be carried out there.”
This follows previous talks in past months with the Baghdad government over possible Turkish-Iraqi cooperation regarding rooting out PKK militants from the area of Sinjar in Iraq's north, however, Iraq is unlikely to respond possibly to threats of Turkey's army "suddenly entering Sinjar one night...".
Regarding Afrin, Erdogan indicated that Turkish forces would eventually retreat once "terrorists" were rooted out, leaving the city and area to its “real owners" - a continuation on his previously openly expressed goal of radical demographic shift in northwest Syria based on claimed ethnic statistics.
It was during a televised speech in late January upon the launch of 'Operation Olive Branch' wherein Erdogan first vowed "to give Afrin back to its real owners." He stated at the time that "55% of Afrin is composed of Arabs with %35 of Kurds coming there later on" - with the implication that Turkey's military campaign would drastically reduce the predominantly Kurdish population back down below Erdogan's proposed demographic numbers.
For this reason, Syrian Kurdish media has consistently accused Turkey of launching the campaign out of a desire to ethnically cleanse the Turkish border region of its historically Kurdish identity. Indeed Erdogan's own words during televised speeches clearly reveal military aims that fit the textbook definition of genocide, to say nothing of the actual atrocities that have been ongoing on the ground.
Comments
I don’t think Erdogan has a FUCKING clue what he is doing ( but being a megalomaniac - he HAS to do something to keep himself in the FUCKING spotlight)
He will soon be reined in by Russia !!
right on schedule ...
PIPELINES ??? cant be anything else since over couple of hunderds thousands people were expelled from Afrin alone.
ohhh wait might be the caliphate ... erdogan might have seen a dream or something ...
sarc/
Let Putin deal with the bat shit motherfucker. America needs to bring the troops back home. Being the police man of the world isn't what it's cracked up to be.
SAA and Turks have already begun clashes. What can america do? Attack our NATO ally? No it's time to leave and let the chips fall where they may...
Russia needs to get in there again and help Syria protect its sovereignty.
Let the games begin.
The Turks have now a huge cache of American weapons that "somehow" made it into the hands of the YPG.
Ammo has a shelf life, I think they're going to use it before the expiration date.
The USA royally screwed the pooch in the Middle East.
Seems intentional to me as chaos in the middle east has always been the main goal right?
Ammo has a shelf life? Maybe if you’re buying Turkish ammo..
Fuck it all at this stage, pass the fucking popcorn.......
This shithole began under Bush and continued under the great fraudster Kenyan, Yobamo.
Only a nuke will right the course.
Nuking Washington would definitely help!
Lets see if Erdogan walks the talk and advances on Manbij
Putin will team up temporarily to kick the AmeriNazi trash out of Syria and I support that 100 percent.
It's really hard to feel sorry for the Kurds. They've been making bad alliances for years, and always against their own countrymen. They are supplying weapons to the PKK which is a terrorist group, which has made them a threat to Turkey. They do sit by and ignore ISIS whenever it suits their agenda.
Now they're blaming Russia for betraying them? I didn't see the US military supporting them. They're suppose to be US-backed.
I lost sympathy towards Kurds since they made deal with US, but even more after they took over oil fields (without much resistance from ISIS), etc. I feel sorry however about normal people who do not want war, fight, power, etc. They will suffer due to their 'leaders'. :( I certainly support idea of them having own nation and culture. But one has to be smarter, and know that neither Turkey, Syria, Iraq nor Iran do not see this idea in the same way... They really thought they can pull it off with help of US... silly really. Even more silly are US planners thinking it can be done.
'Operation Olive Branch' is the American equivalent of spreading Democracy. I chuckle every time i hear it. The Kurds should've accepted the 'Olive Branch' extended by Assad but the Americans are good persuaders.
Well, he got his first serious taste of blood, military campaigning abroad. He will want more. That how it all starts, including his downfall. But before that happens, a lot of people will die.