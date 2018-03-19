Turkish Army Seizes US Weapons Left By YPG "Terrorists" In Afrin

There are many reasons why US interventions abroad tend to backfire spectacularly and usually without fail, but the most embarrassing of all is when US weapons meant for one side end up in the hands of their enemies, and eventually used against the US itself. Most recently, this happened in the 2014-2016 period when ISIS steamrolled countless Iraqi towns, collecting Humvees, SAM missiles, guns and ammo in the process.
Today, it happened again in the Syrian-Kurdish town of Afrin, where the "victorious" Turkish army seized an unknown number of weapons provided by the Pentagon to the (formerly) US-allied Kurdish YPG "terrorists" as they are called by Turkey.
One day after the Turkish president declared victory in the Turkish campaign against the Kurdish outpost, on Monday Erdogan said that the Turkish army and FSA units entered Afrin and established full control over the settlement.
And while he failed to thank the US taxpayers for providing him with brand new, barely used, ultramodern weapons, initially meant for the YPG which less than bravely scattered as soon as the Turkish army approached, the delighted Turkish Deputy PM revealed Turkey's plans concerning the ongoing Syria offensive, saying that the country's forces would not remain in Afrin, instead leaving the city to its "real owners."
Meanwhile, Turkey's Anadolu Agency news agency reported that a bomb had been planted by Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) that killed at least 7 civilians and 4 Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters in part of central Afrin which had earlier been cleared by Turkish military and FSA, citing a security source.
The bomb went off late Sunday in a four-story building in Afrin, killing at least 7 civilians and 4 FSA fighters, the agency specified. The explosion took place amid Ankara's recent advance in the area: Turkish-backed forces managed to take over the town center on Sunday.
Ankara launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20 to neutralize YPG groups in Afrin. Turkey maintains that YPG is linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. The Syrian government has condemned the operation as a breach of the country's sovereignty.
While the offensive has been strongly condemned by Damascus, which decried Turkey's move as "a violation of the country's sovereignty", Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that preservation of the territorial integrity of Syria is the common goal of Ankara and Damascus and that Turkish troops are not going to attack government forces in Syria.
So far Russia has supported the Turkish military campaign as it continues to clear the northern part of Syria of its Kurdish presence.
Comments
Who hasn't seized our junk?
The fuckin CRIMINAL IDIOTS ASSOCIATION has been dumping weapons all over the fucking globe for at least 60 fuckin years! Name one shithole country that doesn't have murican weapons? They may not have food, they may not have clean drinking water, but by gawd, they can defend themselves from democracy! OOH RAH!
we tell'em to give 'em back, or we send more
In reply to Who hasn't seized our junk? by An Shrubbery
In other news ......
A Democratic congressman from Long Island implied that Americans should grab weapons and oppose President Trump by force, if the commander-in-chief doesn’t follow the Constitution.
https://nypost.com/2018/03/19/congressman-suggests-second-amendment-as-…
But he doesn’t say what it is that Trump has done that does not follow the Constitution.
Facts don’t matter to numb-skull Progs. It’s all emotion.
In reply to we tell'em to give 'em back,… by SubjectivObject
So the Turks clear out the Kurds/force them to merge back with Assad, put the rapefugees back and then let Assad gobble up the 'rebels' ?
Seems the Kurds tried to play all sides and ended up with no support.
In reply to … by macholatte
Every territorial dispute in the world, detailed:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-disputed-territory/
In reply to So the Turks clear out the… by eforce
MIC requires those weapons to be redistributed. Victory and peace are not an acceptable outcome. Think of the economy and jobs.
In reply to Every territorial dispute in… by Four Star
"the latest humiliation to the US global, imperial ambitions."
No. The latest humiliation to Israhell's MidEast ambitions.
In reply to So the Turks clear out the… by eforce
Im making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do, ====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to … by macholatte
Sucking Clinton cock on Epstein Island is no way to make a living, kiddo.
In reply to Im making over $7k a month… by slopz38
Tom Suozzi just painted a target on his back. Hope he has some Class IV plates around.
In reply to … by macholatte
Apparently Trump doesn't want you to find out.
In reply to … by macholatte
Hearts and Minds
The best place to shoot 'em
800+ military bases on foreign soil and 21 fucking trillion in debt
Everything's awesome!
Buy the fuckin war news, sell the bitcoin!
In reply to Who hasn't seized our junk? by An Shrubbery
Made in America?
In reply to Who hasn't seized our junk? by An Shrubbery
Now tell me one place in the world that doesn't have AK47s?
In reply to Who hasn't seized our junk? by An Shrubbery
Technically they aren't American weapons. They scour the globe and buy up old Communist block stuff and clean them up and check them out them at a base in Texas and then ship them. Turd world fighters have neither the inclination nor the resources to maintain American weapons. It's Mikhail's famous for them.
In reply to Who hasn't seized our junk? by An Shrubbery
The west: Fund terrorists to overthrow countries in the middle east.
Arming, funding and training terror organizations since the days of the Mujahaideen.
In reply to The west: Fund terrorists to… by Labworks
Maybe some day the US will donate some of that ultra-modern weaponry to boattrash.
The Toyota marketing guys must be happy
Great, another bunch of yahoos in old pickups rolling through burnt out "cities".
We'll call them "dangerous threats" to our freedoms. Although, everyone pictured has an AK.
Turkey should go away and shut up.
No, next Thanksgiving is coming for sure.
In reply to Turkey should go away and… by Sages wife
Turkey is not going away
In reply to Turkey should go away and… by Sages wife
Well, that's nothing to sneeze at...
But I thought Trump got us out of Syria?
Was he just pulling my leg and we still support terrorist?
Uncle Scam doing what he does best. Fuck up anywhere he touches. A pox on the world.
The Empire of Chaos.
In reply to Uncle Scam doing what he… by To Hell In A H…
These are OUR weapons! The American taxpayers (or CIA opium profits from Afghanistan) paid for them. I demand that Erdogan immediately turn over these weapons to the NRA so they can be distributed to proper American militia forces.
We need these weapons to defend ourselves against ISIS. Since the US has effectively evacuated many of our ISIS allies, I'm sure many will be relocated to America for additional CIA training and subsequent reassignment. While they are here, we need our locals to be properly equipped to defend our citizens from those who may desert.
Along with some other "goodies" that will never see the light of day by the MSM in the U.S.... As expected.
Doesn't look good if you're a head chopper funded by the U.S. military! Looks like the Pompeo/Haspel criminal duo will have their work cut out for them fomenting trouble for the "Sound Money" everywhere else!...
https://southfront.org/u-s-evacuating-isis-commanders-from-eastern-syri…
"Hey, they look just like our weapons" ~ Turk soldier
"Turkish Deputy PM revealed Turkey's plans concerning the ongoing Syria offensive, saying that the country's forces would not remain in Afrin, instead leaving the city to its "real owners." "
Same as the US leaving like Iraq, Afghanistan ?
What's Aleppo?
deleted
Afrin or YPG ?
In reply to Photos of US Chemical… by Mike Masr
Last days of the Roman Empire. Hedge accordingly.
Why do terrorists have US weapons again?
Hey those Toyotas in the photo don't look like DoD issue.
ZOG USSA ---> The Planet's Premier ROGUE ENTITY