VIX Term Structure Inverts As Dow Dumps Below Key Technical Level

Friday's OPEX decline has led to Monday's explosion higher in vol with VIX nearing 22...
And seeing its term structure invert (dramatically) once again...
The Dow is now down 450 points and has broken back below its Fib 38.2% retracement level (and its 100DMA)...
Nasdaq futures are now down 3%...
But for now S&P Vol is rising the most...
Comments
Sending a signal to FEDHEAD BOWEL not to raise rates?
Plunge Protection Team, on the double to stop the drop in the Dow! And, in other news, Trump is in New Hampshire with his panacea for the opioid epidemic, a cure-all that does not involve requiring Purdue Pharma to relabel its oxycontin painkiller as being only good for 8 hours, not the 12 hours it falsely claimed. Nor any change in the USA protecting the opium poppy fields in Afghanistan, which supply the world with 98% of the illegal opium base (heroin) in the world. A supply controlled by Afghan warlords working for the Bush crime cartel. Trump does not want to end up like JFK.
In reply to Sending a signal to FEDHEAD… by Edward Morbius
a dead hero, or a live coward. Choices, choices
In reply to Plunge Protection Team, on… by junction
Jump you fuckers!
Another leg down; to be followed shortly by the waterfall collapse.
Would be extra primo.
In reply to Another leg down; to be… by east of eden
GUN CONFISCATION HAPPENING NOW !
http://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/yes-gun-confiscation-just-happened-in-florida-and-it-will-happen-nationwide_03192018
Not to worry. The Fed won't let it drop too far.
Propping up the shitshow has become a national security issue since 2008.
In reply to Not to worry. The Fed won't… by jim942
Heading for the exits, I see.
Someone has to step in or they will flush the pension ponzis.
Its almost as if VIX was rigged until OPEX to protect a few ppl then let loose the very next business day.
It would take a genius to figure that out though :(
The idiots on the News stations are oblivious to why the markets are down. Face fuck is just a small part of the reason
They have to have some "official" narrative to pimp to retail investors.
Equity markets are down because of the fed. on Wednesday, higher rates, the trade issues, and the Omnibus bill expiry on Friday and a possible government shutdown.
The same assclown is back on Faux Business pimping Fuckbook and the FANG's again. What part of all those companies are over-valued by 50-60% at least does the idiot NOT understand?
ra ra sis boom ba! Gooooooo Facebook!
zuck, zuck, he's our man, if he can't do it, no one can!
In reply to The idiots on the News… by Yen Cross
Nice head n shoulders pattern, with neck line broken.
Wave three starting, after completion of flat.
So gold and silver are up 10% today......one day......one day soon?