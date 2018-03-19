VIX Term Structure Inverts As Dow Dumps Below Key Technical Level

Friday's OPEX decline has led to Monday's explosion higher in vol with VIX nearing 22...

And seeing its term structure invert (dramatically) once again...

The Dow is now down 450 points and has broken back below its Fib 38.2% retracement level (and its 100DMA)...

Nasdaq futures are now down 3%...

But for now S&P Vol is rising the most...