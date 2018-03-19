VIX Term Structure Inverts As Dow Dumps Below Key Technical Level

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/19/2018 - 13:37

Friday's OPEX decline has led to Monday's explosion higher in vol with VIX nearing 22...

And seeing its term structure invert (dramatically) once again...

 

The Dow is now down 450 points and has broken back below its Fib 38.2% retracement level (and its 100DMA)...

 

Nasdaq futures are now down 3%...

 

But for now S&P Vol is rising the most...

junction Edward Morbius Mon, 03/19/2018 - 13:49 Permalink

Plunge Protection Team, on the double to stop the drop in the Dow!  And, in other news, Trump is in New Hampshire with his panacea for the opioid epidemic, a cure-all that does not involve requiring Purdue Pharma to relabel its oxycontin painkiller as being only good for 8 hours, not the 12 hours it falsely claimed.  Nor any change in the USA protecting the opium poppy fields in Afghanistan, which supply the world with 98% of the illegal opium base (heroin) in the world.  A supply controlled by Afghan warlords working for the Bush crime cartel.  Trump does not want to end up like JFK.

Yen Cross Mon, 03/19/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

   The idiots on the News stations are oblivious to why the markets are down. Face fuck is just a small part of the reason

  They have to have some "official" narrative to pimp to retail investors.

  Equity markets are down because of the fed. on Wednesday, higher rates, the trade issues, and the Omnibus bill expiry on Friday and a possible government shutdown.

  The same assclown is back on Faux Business pimping Fuckbook and the FANG's again. What part of all those companies are over-valued by 50-60% at least does the idiot NOT understand?