Vladimir Putin's Mysterious Fortune

Authored by Charles Benavidez via SafeHaven.com,
Vladimir Putin just secured himself another six-year term in power following Russian elections Sunday, and now is a good time to revisit just how much secretive wealth is propping up the Russian strongman.
Putin’s riches are buried in a complex web of proxies - and that’s no surprise for a former KGB agent.
In February, ahead of presidential elections, the Russian Central Election Commission released its ‘official’ disclosures of Putin’s wealth, saying he earned roughly $673,000 between 2011 and 2016, based on his average yearly salary of around $112,000.
Boosting this modest income was a declared $241,000 in 13 banks accounts, an 800-square-foot apartment in St. Petersburg, 230 shares in Bank Saint Petersburg and two Soviet-era sports cars. They even disclosed a 2009 Lada, for good measure.
Critics beg to differ, of course, and insist that a few big-ticket items have been left off the disclosure list.
Former Russia fund manager Bill Browder says Putin is worth $200 billion. If that’s true, it would mean that Putin is the richest man in the world - worth more than Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, combined.
Browder, the former CEO of Hermitage Capital Management, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in July last year, as a key element of the probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections.
Browder had hired Russian attorney Sergei Magnitsky to investigate official corruption, but Magnitsky died in Russian custody in 2009, leading to the U.S. Magnitsky Act sanctions in 2012.
According to Browder, with the arrest of Russia’s then more powerful oligarch, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, in July 2003, Putin became the “biggest oligarch in Russia and the richest man in the world, and my anti-corruption activities would no longer be tolerated.
“After Khodorkovsky’s conviction, the other oligarchs went to Putin and asked him what they needed to do to avoid sitting in the same cage as Khodorkovsky. From what followed, it appeared that Putin’s answer was, ‘Fifty percent’. He wasn’t saying 50 percent for the Russian government or the presidential administration of Russia, but 50 percent for Vladimir Putin personally,” Browder told the Senate.
Browder told the senate that Magnitsky was murdered to cover up the theft of $230 billion from the Russian treasury of which Putin was a beneficiary—but that’s only the fluff of a much larger fortune, he said.
“Recent revelations from the Panama Papers have shown that Putin’s closest childhood friend, Sergei Roldugin, a famous cellist, received $2 billion of funds from Russian oligarchs and the Russian state. I estimate that he has accumulated $200 billion of ill-gotten gains from these types of operations over his 17 years in power. He keeps his money in the West and all of his money in the West is potentially exposed to asset freezes and confiscation. Therefore, he has a significant and very personal interest in finding a way to get rid of the Magnitsky sanctions,” Browder said.
Another key figure to have put a number on Putin’s estimated wealth was Stanislav Belkovsky, a former mid-level Kremlin advisor who claimed in 2007that Putin was worth at least $40 billion. That wouldn’t make him the richest man in the world, but it would have put him in the Forbes top 10 at the time.
In 2013, Belkovsky estimated Putin’s wealth at $70 billion.
As Putin takes his seat for another six years, no one can verify his financial assets, still—and anyone who tries will hit a roadblock, or worse. But the Russian president displays more wealth than a Lada and $112,000 allow for. In other words, his suits cost more than his salary, and that’s just the beginning.
The list of alleged assets is along one, but here are the highlights:
A $1-billion palace on the Black Sea, built with state money, according to the BBC:
(Click to enlarge)
Also on the alleged list is a $500-million yacht, plus three others, along with 60 planes - none of which have been officially photographed.
Comments
joo mad charlie bro ;)
joo can suck our dicks ;)
Putin might be a fucking thief. But so are Pelosi and Ryan and Biden and McCain. So it's hard to judge the man when you are surrounded by American larcenists accusing him of stealing.
In reply to joo bad bro ;) by 07564111
Takes money to fight the Rothschilds and globalists.
In reply to Putin might be a fucking… by purplewarrior
(((they))) did it once with the Czars who had deposited their money with (((their))) banks in paris in london.
As a side note, Paul Warburg run the russian bank (nice name) in Paris, before moving to New York to start a new journey. It is in his testimony to the Senate on the creation of the Federal Reserve. He drafted the Federal Reserve Act (two versions just in case - one for the dems and one for the republicans - take your pick, the usual tails i win heads you lose scheme .. it is a democracy right..)
His brother run germany. Both "negotiated" in Versaille the financial terms of World I peace one brother on one side of the table representing allies and the other brother on the other side representing germany ... hence the seeds for World war II.
on the Czar fortune, a small very telling technical legal detail - the WHOLE family was killed by the (((bolsheviks))) in the (((revolution))) ... 30 something people, even the children 4-5 years old, so legally there was none to claim the property in london or paris.
guess who got all that fortune??? it was the biggest fortune in the world at that time.
however, it did not happen at once, there were two other Czars killed before ... it is the same stalling tactics used previously in Constandinople... the motivator it is not just the money, the key is (((their))) control and destruction of everything else.
In reply to Takes money to fight the… by COSMOS
REALLY?? You're gonna say that shit and NOT call out Jews? Well then you're a fucking LIAR POS.
Putin asked the USA to tear Syria apart?... to organise an anti Russian coup in Ukraine?.... to surround Russia with missiles? Or are you just covering for Israel?
And let's say Putin IS the richest man on Earth, so what? The biggest group of rich men on the planet are all JEWS and they all act as a single unit to "achieve major foreign policy goals without disclosing those interests".
I doubt this bullshit about Putin being worth 200billion is true, I'm sure he's rich AF but I don't like the man for how much money he does or doesn't have.. or how much plastic surgery he's obviously had... or some fucking expensive watch he apparently wears but they photoshop out in all his pictures and interviews.....I like the man because he's the only one who has stood up to the ZIONISTS and JEWS. That's your keywords right there. Maybe Putin is playing a game and just wants a seat at the ZIONIST table.... maybe.. but that still doesn't change the situation... it's the ZIONISTS who are still the problem whether Putin is with them or against them!
Fuck the foreskin chewers ALWAYS!
In reply to (((they))) did it once with… by Pandelis
This US citizen author is a wasted talent. He should join Hollywood. He is gone, totally insulated in his own fantasy world, unable to connect with reality except to reinforce his own fantasy.
It only takes two lines for the article to reveal what it is: US propaganda, which is cheap by design.
If you are after each mistake the article propagates, good luck. It is a useless task. Propagandists make their money out of making errors and distorting truth.
When you see Browder mentioned as anything other than a liar and a criminal, you know you are reading cheap propaganda.
BTW, Magnitsky was Browder's accountant and never even went to law school. The whole Magnitsky fable was created by Browder to try to hide his own mammoth financial crimes and fraud.
Distorted present, fabled past. Move on, another US citizen article.
In reply to “I hope that my story will… by Scar Bro
"BBC reported....", "someone said...", "an old enemy oligarch calculated", "an offended hedge funds manager claims..."
yes, yes.
In reply to This US citizen author is a… by Shemp 4 Victory
More Jew Propaganda.
In reply to Putin might be a fucking… by purplewarrior
Yep as soon as I read they are quoting scum of the earth Browder and Khordokovsky my "bullshitometer" goes off the chart! The article is a virtual clickbait by ZH
In reply to More Jew Propaganda. by Slippery Slope
I really don't give a flying fuck how much Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is worth. Besides, he took it from the Jewish Oligarch robber barons, which is a very, very good thing in my book.
Why doesn't ZH write about the fact that New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance, recipient of $10,000 from none other than Harvey Weinstein, is still protecting Harvey Weinstein from arrest by the New York Police Department for rape and sexual assault? Is Cyrus Vance just waiting for HW to flee to Apartheid Israel to seek criminal asylum? Then he'll just say, "Well, no one could have seen that coming."
In reply to Putin might be a fucking… by purplewarrior
Fake news.
In reply to joo bad bro ;) by 07564111
The Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media & Entertainment Oligopoly reports nothing but FAKE NEWS.
By the way, ZH is owned by ABC, a "made" member of the Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media & Entertainment Oligopoly.
In reply to Fake news. by TheSilentMajority
What if he had taken the 50%? It wouldn't surprise me to learn that he had taken $200 billion (off the usual suspects, so no harm done anyway).
It also wouldn't surprise me to find out that he had given most of that $200 billion back to the Russian people.
And if my theory is correct, I don't think I'll find out the truth until he's long dead.
In reply to Fake news. by TheSilentMajority
If the Anglo-Zionist Empire of Lies conquers Russia then the Russian people will also be sending their children to die in Middle Eastern wars, alongside Americans, for the Glory of Greater Apartheid Israel.
Because, the Israelis say, "The idea is not for Israelis to die fighting for Israel; the idea is to get Americans (and hopefully Russians, too) to die fighting for Israel."
In reply to joo bad bro ;) by 07564111
Where did you quit reading? For me it was “...200 billion would make Putin the richest man in the world.”
LOL! Get woke, my niggerz!
In reply to joo bad bro ;) by 07564111
That old boring bullshit again. Can you invent something new?
The palace on the sea is the Presidential residence. It's state property. Just saying..
correct
In reply to The palace on the sea is the… by Dank fur Kopf
Creeping up the blind side
Shinning up the wall
Stealing through the dark of night
Climbing through a window
Stepping to the floor
Checking to the left and the right
Picking up the pieces
Putting them away
Something doesn't feel quite right
Dacha by the Sea
In reply to The palace on the sea is the… by Dank fur Kopf
Putin has integrety and a legacy. Its American polticans who steal and lie , just they way the DS likes it .
Bill Browder. Actual lol. If you could find a more Russophobic blowhard i’d love to see them. He's a fraud.
Tyler's sleeping on the job with this article. It's shoddy and deserves to be slammed. Just a cheap hit piece, free of facts.
In reply to Bill Browder. Actual lol. If… by quadraspleen
Look, I'm all for taking a closer look at Putin's actual wealth; I have no doubt he has feathered his nest very well... But Browder? Fucking BBC? The point of this article is DOA because it only conveys known lies and fabrications from lie factories like BBC and known crooks like Browder, wtf man...
Magnitsky was no attorney. He was auditor.
Western media always tell this lie.
Article is terrible. Filled of lies.
Anyone can search Browder past crimes Russia
His Grandfather Head of Communist Party USA
Bill Browder is another Jew who is pushing the American media's "Russia did it" hysteria. Once again ZeroHedge is promoting the NeoCon propaganda that is leading to war.
This article is aimed at people (Americunts) who LOVE MONEY.
The Love of Money is the root of all evil.
Money is not evil. The LOVE of money.
you're just a one trick pony. same comment over and over. and only in threads about russia or putin. you have no other reason to be at ZH. but don't leave, because you are so much fun to play with.
just to show you how i feel about you personally, i offer the link below. when i saw #7 on the list, i just knew i had to share it with you.
go fuck yourself.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbXURIgfYvc
In reply to This article is aimed at… by ExPat2018
Fuck off you shit for brains Americunt trash
In reply to you're just a one trick pony… by just the tip
I invite you to meet me at 52.0395° N, 5.4982° E to discuss it, ya sniveling little coward faggot.
In reply to you're just a one trick pony… by just the tip
Are Americans so fucking stupid that they think having endless pocket money is bad?
VV Putin was never about money
how much did the deep state pay you, Tyler ?
How about concentrating on the Orange Genius Casino Owner (a mugs game) who stiffed many people and broke lots of agreements and became a billionaire by fucking people over.
I guess this article can be categorized as a “see!...Tyler isn’t some pro-Moscow apologist” evidence.
Interesting to contemplate the logic here. Why would any dictator-for-life need to accumulate a vast fortune? While he’s in power he doesnt need it. Is it to leave after he dies for his kids? Is it for “a rainy day”...i.e when you get overthrown? Such was the case for countless African and South American autocrats. Helped keep the Shah comfortable when he got kicked out of Iran. Putin’s situation is not quite the same. Thoughts? Theories?
Money is power —something the autocrat hungers for —but its also security.
And how could a single individual (or family) ever need 60 planes...unless they’re collectors, I guess
The article stinks. The same Putin demonizing has continued, the day he was just overwhelmingly elected again. It is possible that ZH knows how disgusting this article is and also knows that most of its readers know it too and has decided to put it here as a sort of parody of "fake news".
Good for him. All this crap about Putin does not bother me at all due I have nothing to do with Russia. Looks like folx like him
Putin could be worth a FUCKING trillion for all I care !!
Here is a man that will go fishing in the wilderness for 3 days to relax !!!
Judo - Ice hockey - horse riding - saving the Siberian tiger from extinction - playing with his dogs in the snow - turning Russia into the organic food capitol of the world by 2020 !!!
This is Vlad’s idea of a worthwhile life !!
Its actually mine too !!!
Go Vlad - the ONLY man strong enough to lead the world against a Zionist FUCKING takeover !
He actually has NO need for money !!!
“ We live in a surreal monetary world “ - VV Putin !!
Well said Jack.
In reply to Putin could be worth a… by Jack Oliver
Who gives a shit?
If the people of Russia don't like it, they can topple him.
Bribe a button pusher and nuke the Kremlin, as one method.
Jew acuses orthodox christian.
Jew presents no evidence.
Hmmm.
Charles Benavids, hpw many shekels did you get for Putin bashing? A new topic for this week is needed, Skripal is old story this week.
A nonsensical propaganda article for the sheep. Shove it up that Kike bung hole it came from.
"Browder, ....... as a key element of the probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections."
Then you don't need to read further: Browder on fairy tale interference says it all: complete fantasies. I hope he has 20 trillion to support more modern weapons to counter the Zionists and neocons.
More idiocy
Yeah, we are sooo much better because at least in the West, things trickle down....oh wait.
Leaders like Putin aren't worried about Personal fortune.
Would you? When you will never be broke the rest of your life?
An interesting article about Mr. Browder: https://www.thenation.com/article/why-is-the-media-ignoring-crucial-par…
ZH didnt cover the election in Russia, not a single word about Putin victory, and now this propaganda! Tell me ZH how Obama did for buyiny a mansion in Hawaï of 50 millions?