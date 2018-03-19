What Excites Millennials? A Stock Market Crash!

As markets careened lower to the tune of 10% in February, millennial investors got a thrill up their legs versus their older peers.
According to a survey by Bankrate.com, 19% of millennials aged 18 through 37 said they had "feelings of excitement" during the correction vs. 8% for Generation-X and just 4% for Baby Boomers.
“If you’re a long-term investor you want to be able to buy low, and millennials had a chance to add to their retirement accounts at a lower price,” Bankrate analyst Taylor Tepper told Bloomberg. “In that sense, it’s very exciting.”
Over 25% of the giddy millennial investors reported adding to their stock holdings during the correction - far more than the other demographics.
The survey conducted from February 28 through March 1, questioned 2,287 U.S. adults, only 1,063 of whom said they have an investment account. Of that, just 30% of millennials had investments vs. 46% of Gen-X and 54% of Baby Boomers.
Bankrate's Tepper also noted that millennials - who are disproportionately anti-Trump, saw February's selloff as the first "Trump correction" after a massive 33% rally following the 2016 election.
Safe Space
Millennials, scarred by the financial crisis and what they saw of the recession, have been been reluctant to invest according to Merrill Edge's Aron Levine.
"In stark contrast to older generations who are relying on outside sources for their future financial security, millennials are looking to their self-created savings years down the line," Levine said in a December report. "Millennials place even greater trust in their own stewardship than they do in their personal relationships with their significant other and friends."
During the financial crisis, millennials "saw their parents and grandparents suffer and struggle with either Social Security not being there or being there and not being enough," Levine says. Thanks to that, millennials feel they "need to be relying on themselves and their own ability to save and invest."
And of the millennials which do invest, according to the report, they don't take big risks. 46% of millennials say they're more financially conservative than their parents, while 35% say they're more conservative than their grandparents!
Broke and broker
When you ain't got nothing, you got nothing to lose
-Bob Dylan
With the average millennial college graduate carrying $30,000 in debt, and average millennial net worth standing at $10,900 (around half of what their parents were worth at the same age), it's no wonder they're cautious.
According to a 2017 GoBankingRates survey, 67% of young millennials (age 18-24) have less than $1,000 in savings and 46% with no savings at all.
For "older" millennials the picture isn't much different, with 61% of those between the ages of 25 and 34 reporting less than $1,000 in savings and 41% with no savings.
During February's selloff, investors overall kept calm - with only 6% pulling cash from their accounts. Nearly half of the Bankrate.com respondents said they felt "indifference" to the selloff, vs. 13% who were scared.
“President Trump sort of talks about [stocks] on Twitter all the time, so there’s a visibility around stock indexes hitting all-time highs,” Tepper said. “When the selloff happened, I was concerned that many people would start selling and change their behavior. But they didn’t really seem to do so.”
"Millennials, scarred by the financial crisis and what they saw of the recession, have been been reluctant to invest according to Merrill Edge's Aron Levine. "
I got this far ...
The alternative, and what Mr Levine doesn't realize stuck inside the confines of his tribe think, is that millennials don't earn enough to invest.
I stopped at the Robert Zimmerman reference.
"A Stock Market Crash!"
Then, all out Socialism - they wish...
Until they live it.
Gotta give the people what they want - the world's Biggliest Bubble implosion!
"All capital markets to $0. Then tell me where the party is so I can livestream it on Fakebook!"
As a "right wing" and awake millennial ... I cannot wait for this system to burn itself to the ground.
no worry. generation z-yklon is right behind them
As a half-bored boomer, I can't wait for it to burn down.
2006, Ron Paul, I gave a crap. It was just barely possible to fix this. Now, it isn't possible. Waiting only makes the inevitable that much worse.
"The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire...."
My money is on them.
The Zs are a bunch of red pilled 4chan educated mother fuckers.
Will destroy the millennial soy bois in a blink of an eye.
Will make them cry as they did with Shia LaBeouf and his retard "He will not divide us" movement.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PeXEWsobJRE
Top KEK !
Hey, yeah, whatever happened to Shit LaButtfuck? He still alive or did he off himself in a fit of self-awareness?
to be fair, if instead of comparing Millennials to Gen X and Boomers, if you compared people of any age with no stocks but the future potential to buy stocks (and therefore may want to get in 'cheap) versus those already with stocks, you'd probably find even higher correlation hoping for a crash.
probably for the same for Millenial socialists, too, to be fair... but I think it's a large part of both and more the former -- not that they want stocks to to 'crash forever' but to just be cheap (so they can buy).
Stock market snowflakes gonna melt.
Every thing gonna melt 'cept the bag you're holding.
This is going to be fun to watch. I'm going to need a LOT more beer and popcorn for this upcoming crash if these morons believe this bullcrap.
.
Everything will flip. The millennial geniuses have been buying Bitcoin. Bitcoin will go to the Moon!!!! And old-people stocks to the toilet. Millennials will RULE!!!!
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
Damn. Nearly got run over by a young white woman in her Jaguar pulling out of a parking spot at the Goodwill store.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
You're so 2010, a hater and a later. You noodle arms aren't going to change a damn thing. Guess what your phone isn't amazing, Paul; and skinny jeans are for people who are actually skinny, you look like a bunch of fucking uptalking fat bitches.
You better hope your ass those 'losers' buy bitcoin. Your fortune (cookie) relies on it...
Coinista - reincarnation of Fonestar, the ultimate sun fucked onion bitcoin fanboy.
Not every Millennial is a dumb ass living in a dream world.
In reply to Everything will flip. The… by Coinista
The GULAGS await
Yea right, everyone wants a French Revolution until they are the ones being carted off the the executioner. One interesting note though, troops are very reluctant to fire on their own citizens so watch for a large influx of blue helmets laying around with a bullet hole in them.
"I stopped at the Robert Zimmerman reference."
Yeah if you've read enough Rimbaud, you realize that Zimmerman is just another thieving kike.
I read it all the way though. It provided some details about the statistical methods, and the writing was crisp-cubed. This person is a good writer; his word-craft really speeds along. All of the sentences flowed, with no lagging in his wording at all.
curb, these fuks are in their own phd'duh dumb fuk gated brain and community world.
plus!!!! they(millennial) hate corporate rich fuks with a passion as they see they clearly who fuked them-corporate oligarchs.
but to embrace socialism to "get even", i just plain retarded...
Is this a new low for ZH? Literally every article is about a stock market crash in some way. Even the countless articles baiting boomerposters against millennials blames them for both causing the economy to crash and the stock market to not crash. What the fuck is this?
This:
Literally every article is about a stock market crash in some way. Even the countless articles
IS literally the most important finance question of our time, and will define EVERYTHING both local and geopolitical over the next 30 years. There are basically three options (with slight variations) examined here daily:
Will it crash and then highly deflationary depression?
No crash and direct to Hyperinflation??
or
WWIII + forced reset???
reluctant to invest ... see above frm curbjob
And for the millennials who do earn enough, many are instead listening to HGTV and their local realtards, and buying overpriced McMansions or other shit shacks.
Just another duplicate post…
Anyone that tries to give either technical of fundamental analysis on shiny cyber shit, has never seen the other side of 3.00% on the 10 year U.S.T.
“...millennials don’t earn enough to...EAT.”
Helping teachers' strike!
When students are not learning, the nation is not learning.
the millenials are similar to the depression generation. the depression created the biggest most penny pinching bunch of people the usa has ever known. the millenials are not as motivated but share similar world views.
No they aren't. Depression era people could do hard labor and figure out how to turn one chicken into two weeks of meals.
Millennials can barely work a register at McDonald's without Google telling them how to do it.
If you gave 100 millennials a pile of lumber, nails, and hammers and tell them to build a shelter you'd end up with 100 boards with a single bent nail in them.
"If you gave 100 millennials a pile of lumber, nails, and hammers and tell them to build a shelter you'd end up with 100 boards with a single bent nail in them."
I don't think so. You just see that they removed the plastic covering the lumber and a path of foot prints to the nearest coffee shop that has Wi-Fi! Removing the plastic was challenging enough and consider a full days work.
Funny thing is... ya'll gave us that corn in the gas but you don't know how to change a carb so I charge you $40 for 5 minutes of work and make $30 on selling you a part I have in stock that I did not pay freight on. My generation is fucked but not as fucked as you assholes that will be retiring with no one to help you, no knowledge of how things actually work or the tools to fix them and costs are going up motherfuckers... Boomers can't handle another crash... but it is coming... the corporate debt got passed to public debt last round... it did not go away. Hedge accordingly... metal, seeds, H2O and most importantly, like minded friends.
After 35 years building mc mansions and trying to hire these retards I can say you are 100% accurate sir!
+++
Those materials are not needed for any future generation. We can squat on all the shopping malls owned by old farts, if they haven't committed suicide yet.
Millennials hell... I'm ready to see some price discovery in action and since P/E ratios are to the moon it's gonna take a crash to bring them back to earth. I cashed in my chips back in Feb. and I'll wait for as long as it takes investing in other avenues moving toward financial independence. Lot's of rich folk on paper but they're not gains until you lock em in.
How does one report excitement?
On CNN ~ Whenever a Clinton farts, or when Stormy Daniels sucks another cock.
i agree
BUY LOW????? This fucking pig of a "Market" hasn't been low since March of 2009!!!
That is what a generation with access mostly to a series of $12-per-hour jobs will get you: a tingling investment sensation for a small percentage of highly paid people and more than half with 0 investments.
I have noticed that thrifty trend with Millennials. Several Millennials have complimented me when I got bargains on things, saying “they are savers, too.” This just was not something that my generation, the Xers, said.
I'm 28 years old. I don't trust human soceity.
I'm buying silver and gold. Preparing for max max scenario...
#metoo
Everything is destroyed...not worth fixing it. Trying to talk to people around me is like talking to a wall. It is what it is.
I'm not going to become a victim of this garbage rigged shit soceity
don't talk to them. it's depressing.
