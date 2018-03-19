What Excites Millennials? A Stock Market Crash!

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/19/2018 - 17:00

As markets careened lower to the tune of 10% in February, millennial investors got a thrill up their legs versus their older peers. 

According to a survey by Bankrate.com, 19% of millennials aged 18 through 37 said they had "feelings of excitement" during the correction vs. 8% for Generation-X and just 4% for Baby Boomers.

“If you’re a long-term investor you want to be able to buy low, and millennials had a chance to add to their retirement accounts at a lower price,” Bankrate analyst Taylor Tepper told Bloomberg. “In that sense, it’s very exciting.”

Over 25% of the giddy millennial investors reported adding to their stock holdings during the correction - far more than the other demographics. 

The survey conducted from February 28 through March 1, questioned 2,287 U.S. adults, only 1,063 of whom said they have an investment accountOf that, just 30% of millennials had investments vs. 46% of Gen-X and 54% of Baby Boomers

Bankrate's Tepper also noted that millennials - who are disproportionately anti-Trump, saw February's selloff as the first "Trump correction" after a massive 33% rally following the 2016 election. 

Safe Space

Millennials, scarred by the financial crisis and what they saw of the recession, have been been reluctant to invest according to Merrill Edge's Aron Levine. 

"In stark contrast to older generations who are relying on outside sources for their future financial security, millennials are looking to their self-created savings years down the line," Levine said in a December report. "Millennials place even greater trust in their own stewardship than they do in their personal relationships with their significant other and friends."

During the financial crisis, millennials "saw their parents and grandparents suffer and struggle with either Social Security not being there or being there and not being enough," Levine says. Thanks to that, millennials feel they "need to be relying on themselves and their own ability to save and invest."

And of the millennials which do invest, according to the report, they don't take big risks. 46% of millennials say they're more financially conservative than their parents, while 35% say they're more conservative than their grandparents!

Broke and broker

When you ain't got nothing, you got nothing to lose

-Bob Dylan

With the average millennial college graduate carrying $30,000 in debt, and average millennial net worth standing at $10,900 (around half of what their parents were worth at the same age), it's no wonder they're cautious. 

According to a 2017 GoBankingRates survey, 67% of young millennials (age 18-24) have less than $1,000 in savings and 46% with no savings at all.

For "older" millennials the picture isn't much different, with 61% of those between the ages of 25 and 34 reporting less than $1,000 in savings and 41% with no savings

During February's selloff, investors overall kept calm - with only 6% pulling cash from their accounts. Nearly half of the Bankrate.com respondents said they felt "indifference" to the selloff, vs. 13% who were scared.

“President Trump sort of talks about [stocks] on Twitter all the time, so there’s a visibility around stock indexes hitting all-time highs,” Tepper said. “When the selloff happened, I was concerned that many people would start selling and change their behavior. But they didn’t really seem to do so.”

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 42
Vote down!
 0
curbjob Mon, 03/19/2018 - 17:01 Permalink

"Millennials, scarred by the financial crisis and what they saw of the recession, have been been reluctant to invest according to Merrill Edge's Aron Levine. "

I got this far ...

The alternative, and what Mr Levine doesn't realize stuck inside the confines of  his tribe think, is that millennials don't earn enough to invest. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Laowei Gweilo gregga777 Mon, 03/19/2018 - 19:00 Permalink

to be fair, if instead of comparing Millennials to Gen X and Boomers, if you compared people of any age with no stocks but the future potential to buy stocks (and therefore may want to get in 'cheap) versus those already with stocks, you'd probably find even higher correlation hoping for a crash.

 

probably for the same for Millenial socialists, too, to be fair... but I think it's a large part of both and more the former -- not that they want stocks to to 'crash forever' but to just be cheap (so they can buy).

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Peak Finance general ambivalent Mon, 03/19/2018 - 17:45 Permalink

This:

Literally every article is about a stock market crash in some way. Even the countless articles

IS literally the most important finance question of our time, and will define EVERYTHING both local and geopolitical over the next 30 years. There are basically three options (with slight variations) examined here daily:

Will it crash and then highly deflationary depression?

No crash and direct to Hyperinflation??

or 

WWIII + forced reset??? 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
gregga777 curbjob Mon, 03/19/2018 - 18:49 Permalink

Over five thousand years ago, Moses said to the children of Israel, "Pick up your shovels, mount your asses and camels, and I will lead you to the Promised Land." Nearly 75 years ago, (when Welfare was introduced) Roosevelt said, "Lay down your shovels, sit on your asses, and light up a Camel, this is the Promised Land." Today, Congress has stolen your shovel, taxed your asses, raised the price of Camels and mortgaged the Promised land! I was so depressed last night thinking about Health Care Plans, the economy, the wars, lost jobs, savings, Social Security, retirement funds, etc... I called a Suicide Hotline. I had to press 1 for English, I was connected to a call center in Pakistan. I told them I was suicidal. They got excited and asked if I could drive a truck...

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
besnook Mon, 03/19/2018 - 17:05 Permalink

the millenials are similar to the depression generation. the depression created the biggest most penny pinching bunch of people the usa has ever known. the millenials are not as motivated but share similar world views.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
adr besnook Mon, 03/19/2018 - 17:31 Permalink

No they aren't. Depression era people could do hard labor and figure out how to turn one chicken into two weeks of meals.

Millennials can barely work a register at McDonald's without Google telling them how to do it.

If you gave 100 millennials a pile of lumber, nails, and hammers and tell them to build a shelter you'd end up with 100 boards with a single bent nail in them.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
AGuy adr Mon, 03/19/2018 - 18:08 Permalink

"If you gave 100 millennials a pile of lumber, nails, and hammers and tell them to build a shelter you'd end up with 100 boards with a single bent nail in them."

I don't think so. You just see that they removed the plastic covering the lumber and a path of foot prints to the nearest coffee shop that has Wi-Fi! Removing the plastic was challenging enough and consider a full days work.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
major major ma… AGuy Mon, 03/19/2018 - 18:31 Permalink

Funny thing is... ya'll gave us that corn in the gas but you don't know how to change a carb so I charge you $40 for 5 minutes of work and make $30 on selling you a part I have in stock that I did not pay freight on.  My generation is fucked but not as fucked as you assholes that will be retiring with no one to help you, no knowledge of how things actually work or the tools to fix them and costs are going up motherfuckers... Boomers can't handle another crash... but it is coming... the corporate debt got passed to public debt last round... it did not go away.  Hedge accordingly... metal, seeds, H2O and most importantly, like minded friends.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
shizzledizzle Mon, 03/19/2018 - 17:07 Permalink

Millennials hell... I'm ready to see some price discovery in action and since P/E ratios are to the moon it's gonna take a crash to bring them back to earth. I cashed in my chips back in Feb. and I'll wait for as long as it takes investing in other avenues moving toward financial independence. Lot's of rich folk on paper but they're not gains until you lock em in. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
No More Bubbles Mon, 03/19/2018 - 17:08 Permalink

“If you’re a long-term investor you want to be able to buy low, and millennials had a chance to add to their retirement accounts at a lower price,” Bankrate analyst Taylor Tepper told Bloomberg.

 

BUY LOW?????  This fucking pig of a "Market" hasn't been low since March of 2009!!!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon Mon, 03/19/2018 - 17:10 Permalink

That is what a generation with access mostly to a series of $12-per-hour jobs will get you: a tingling investment sensation for a small percentage of highly paid people and more than half with 0 investments. 

I have noticed that thrifty trend with Millennials. Several Millennials have complimented me when I got bargains on things, saying “they are savers, too.” This just was not something that my generation, the Xers, said. 