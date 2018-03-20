26 Million Americans Own (And 8% Plan To Buy) Cryptos, New Survey Shows

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/20/2018 - 15:45

Authored by Molly Jane Zuckerman via CoinTelegraph.com,

A recent study on Americans and cryptocurrencies, commissioned by Finder.com in February, shows that 8 percent, or around 26 mln, of Americans have purchased cryptocurrency.

Finder’s survey was answered by 2,001 Americans adults using Pureprofile, a site that gives cash rewards to users that participate in its surveys.

The survey found that out of the 92.05 percent of Americans that have not purchased crypto, almost 8 percent reported that they are planning on doing so in the future. According to the survey, men are more than double as likely as women to own cryptocurrency -- 11.86 percent of all men to 4.27 percent of all women -- as well as more likely to own more crypto in terms of dollar value.

Cryptocurrencies are disproportionately owned more by millenials as opposed to baby boomers--17.2 percent of millenials and 2.24 percent of baby boomers reported having crypto holdings.

study from December of last year by Blockchain Capital also showed that millennials favor Bitcoin (BTC) over traditional bank accounts.

The survey also address the reasons why Americans are not buying cryptocurrencies. The majority of both men and women think that “there is no need or they are disinterested,” while the least popular reason for both genders is “there are too many fees.”

More than twice the amount of men as opposed to women consider crypto to be a bubble or a scam, but both genders see it about equally “too difficult to use” and “too complicated to understand.”

Different generations have different reasons for their lack of owning any cryptocurrencies.

As for the most popular kinds of cryptocurrency bought by American adults, Bitcoin comes in first place, with Ethereum (ETH) almost four percentage points lower in second, and Bitcoin Cash(BCH) in third with less than one percent.

Comments

LawsofPhysics Tue, 03/20/2018 - 15:52 Permalink

Yes.  But remember, half of the people you meet have below average intelligence.

When fraud is the status quo, possession is the only "law".  Do you own and control productive capital and have access to/own the resources required to produce?  Can you defend it all?  You better motherfucker.

In the meantime...

"Full Faith and Credit"

same as it ever was!

LawsofPhysics Bill of Rights Tue, 03/20/2018 - 15:56 Permalink

I bought silver at $12 actually, and again recently. I had a plumber run a new sewer line (paid in silver when it was $42) and got over 50 feet of line for under 1K.

Life is a long song my friend.  Always take possession of the preferred collateral during the "good" times (capital preservation and preservation of purchasing power) so that you can get shit done and always cover your margins during the "bad" times.

 

Fucking duh.

Mr_Potatohead Tue, 03/20/2018 - 15:56 Permalink

" Cryptocurrencies are disproportionately owned more by millenials "

Those millenials are sooooooo smart.  Smartest generation ever.  They know all the answers.  Just ask them, they'll tell ya.

Maybe they should speak with their grandparents, who prior to age 30 thought they were the smartest generation ever. 

Full Court Lug… Tue, 03/20/2018 - 16:17 Permalink

Note the survey is for "have purchased", i.e. it includes people who maybe dipped a toe in the bubble but don't necessarily mess with it anymore.

If they are trying to create a narrative of BTC being a real thing, the question should have been "have you ever purchased anything or sent money to someone using BTC?" Definitely a far, far lower number since probably most crypto holders were just in it as a lottery ticket.

Also: survey definitively proves men are smarter than women.