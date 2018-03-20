26 Million Americans Own (And 8% Plan To Buy) Cryptos, New Survey Shows

Authored by Molly Jane Zuckerman via CoinTelegraph.com,
A recent study on Americans and cryptocurrencies, commissioned by Finder.com in February, shows that 8 percent, or around 26 mln, of Americans have purchased cryptocurrency.
Finder’s survey was answered by 2,001 Americans adults using Pureprofile, a site that gives cash rewards to users that participate in its surveys.
The survey found that out of the 92.05 percent of Americans that have not purchased crypto, almost 8 percent reported that they are planning on doing so in the future. According to the survey, men are more than double as likely as women to own cryptocurrency -- 11.86 percent of all men to 4.27 percent of all women -- as well as more likely to own more crypto in terms of dollar value.
Cryptocurrencies are disproportionately owned more by millenials as opposed to baby boomers--17.2 percent of millenials and 2.24 percent of baby boomers reported having crypto holdings.
A study from December of last year by Blockchain Capital also showed that millennials favor Bitcoin (BTC) over traditional bank accounts.
The survey also address the reasons why Americans are not buying cryptocurrencies. The majority of both men and women think that “there is no need or they are disinterested,” while the least popular reason for both genders is “there are too many fees.”
More than twice the amount of men as opposed to women consider crypto to be a bubble or a scam, but both genders see it about equally “too difficult to use” and “too complicated to understand.”
Different generations have different reasons for their lack of owning any cryptocurrencies.
As for the most popular kinds of cryptocurrency bought by American adults, Bitcoin comes in first place, with Ethereum (ETH) almost four percentage points lower in second, and Bitcoin Cash(BCH) in third with less than one percent.
Comments
Sorry, simply don't believe it....
Most millennials I have talked to have only now begun to even register that cryptos exist ....
The real scam is being perpetuated on the US Dollar fiat plantation.
In reply to Sorry, don't believe it.... … by Disgruntled Goat
Note, the survey states what percentage own, not what percentage bought. BCH is 3rd because we all got that shit for free, I guess 0.9% of people forgot or don't know how to sell it
In reply to The real scam is being… by ultraticum
2 best indicators : Gartman , and Millenials.
Hedge accordingly.
In reply to Sorry, don't believe it.... … by Disgruntled Goat
Uhh..which is exactly what the survey results say. Are you illiterate, or what?
The vast majority of millennials (and all cohorts) do not own crypto.
In reply to Sorry, don't believe it.... … by Disgruntled Goat
I agree. But there is a reason:
Gen X are informed about it, SO THEY DON"T TELL PEOPLE THEY HAVE IT.
Most GEN X holders either mined it or bought it at a swap.
They knew the value was to have something when they had to run from Obama's american legacy....
...which runs on the sworn loyalty of none other than MILLENNIALS.
In reply to Sorry, don't believe it.... … by Disgruntled Goat
I would agree, seems about 1% is more realistic... A lot of people talk about wanting to get in when the price goes up
In reply to Sorry, don't believe it.... … by Disgruntled Goat
In the news
Twitter plans to ban cryptocurrencies on its site: report: http://enternations.com/thread/559/twitter-plans-cryptocurrencies-site-report
Couple Commits Suicide After Their Parents Tried To Separate them:http://enternations.com/thread/548/couple-commits-after-parents-separate
Man dies while trying to steal from a transformer:http://enternations.com/thread/549/man-dies-trying-steal-transformer
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
""" Man dies while trying to steal from a transformer:http://enternations.com/thread/549/man-dies-trying-steal-transformer"""
hehehe. Standing on a grounded platform while trying to cut HOT copper wires. Awesome!!!!
That's almost as funny as a pack of feral thieving negroes being cooked alive when they tried to steal gasoline from a tanker that had wrecked (happened in Africa)
In reply to In the news… by enf83
Lets check on this...Gold -$6.19 cents Bitcoin +$336....what in your wallet.
crypto my man ... crypto
Yes. But remember, half of the people you meet have below average intelligence.
When fraud is the status quo, possession is the only "law". Do you own and control productive capital and have access to/own the resources required to produce? Can you defend it all? You better motherfucker.
In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
You absolutely correct, they bought SILVER @ $45 and its been down hill ever since.
In reply to Yes. But remember, half of… by LawsofPhysics
I bought silver at $12 actually, and again recently. I had a plumber run a new sewer line (paid in silver when it was $42) and got over 50 feet of line for under 1K.
Life is a long song my friend. Always take possession of the preferred collateral during the "good" times (capital preservation and preservation of purchasing power) so that you can get shit done and always cover your margins during the "bad" times.
Fucking duh.
In reply to You absolutely correct, they… by Bill of Rights
why do u even bother LOP?
In reply to I bought silver at $12… by LawsofPhysics
Good question. another day in paradise as far as I can tell. Of course, that's just my perspective.
In reply to why do u ever bother LOP? by Kaiser Sousa
Exactly why bother it's been a losing bet since 2010...oh wait it INSURANCE for the end of the world...makes sence.
In reply to why do u ever bother LOP? by Kaiser Sousa
Of course you did ha ha ha ha
In reply to I bought silver at $12… by LawsofPhysics
I think I bought in the mid 30s once. Also bout at around ten years ago. Buy some more this weekend.
Still have a stack sitting around somewhere. It is waterproof, too.
In reply to You absolutely correct, they… by Bill of Rights
It sounds like more people are losing Faith.
And rightfully so.
In reply to Yes. But remember, half of… by LawsofPhysics
" Cryptocurrencies are disproportionately owned more by millenials "
Those millenials are sooooooo smart. Smartest generation ever. They know all the answers. Just ask them, they'll tell ya.
Maybe they should speak with their grandparents, who prior to age 30 thought they were the smartest generation ever.
Physical Gold isn’t cool enough.
Im guess I’m not cool.
I don't believe those numbers. It's BS.
I hope it works out for them.
Butcha know: If you don't hold it, you don't own it.
Ummm, sorry, there is no fucking way 26 MILLION people own these things. This seems like utter horseshit.
8% of americans buying into the new electronic enslavmenet system.
Zerohedge on the frontlines, mouthpiece for the blockchain...
Any way to prop the numbers up. When they publish all owners, phone numbers, I will call to verify. Until then, horse dung.
it has no intrinsic value didn't make the list?
I have more faith in something with a 3000 plus year history of retaining value, thanks.
Women don't understand it the exact same ammount as men? this article is sexist.
Note the survey is for "have purchased", i.e. it includes people who maybe dipped a toe in the bubble but don't necessarily mess with it anymore.
If they are trying to create a narrative of BTC being a real thing, the question should have been "have you ever purchased anything or sent money to someone using BTC?" Definitely a far, far lower number since probably most crypto holders were just in it as a lottery ticket.
Also: survey definitively proves men are smarter than women.