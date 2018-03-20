Alwaleed Reveals "Secret Deal" Struck To Exit Riyadh Ritz After 83 Days

Across three months, 381 Saudis were hauled in and locked up at the Ritz-Carlton, which boasts 492 rooms, 52 acres of land, and 62,000 feet of conference space. Many left quickly.
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's stay was among the longest. The prince says he was kept in Room 628, a 4,575-square-foot royal suite, and now in his first interview since being released, one of the world's richest men opens up to Bloomberg TV's Erik Schatzker about his confinement by the Saudi government, and the 'secret deal' that enabled his freedom...
I saw Alwaleed in late October, the week before he became a prisoner of the state. We spent an evening at his desert camp chatting about the financial markets and U.S. politics, watching a soccer match on TV, taking a walk through the sands, and eating a late dinner in the cool midnight air. Seven weeks after his release, in mid-March, I returned to the kingdom. Alwaleed had decided to break his silence and grant me an interview on Bloomberg Television.
We recorded the interview on a makeshift set in Alwaleed’s apartment on the 67th floor of Riyadh’s Kingdom Tower. Walking in, I wondered how candid he could be. Would he be forthcoming about life inside the Ritz-Carlton? If he’d been harmed, would he admit it? Had he been forced to accept a devil’s bargain to win his release? Would he be credible? What if the government had threatened him? Would I be able to tell?
The following is an excerpted version of our conversation, lightly edited for clarity...
Alwaleed’s detention was more mysterious than most. Of all the princes who were brought in, he alone hadn’t served in the Saudi government, where kickbacks are considered common. And unlike other businessmen, he wasn’t a government contractor and so couldn’t have overbilled the state. He made most of his wealth transparently, in real estate and as an investor in public markets.
Erik Schatzker: Why were you arrested in the first place?
Prince Alwaleed: Well, I would not use the word “arrested,” because we were invited to the king’s house and then asked to go to the Ritz-Carlton. So it was done with honor and dignity, and our prestige was maintained. Not only me; everybody else.
So the word “arrest” is fair to use for those who did commit a crime, admit their guilt?
Exactly. And reached a settlement with the government. But in my case, you know, it’s very much different.
So were there never any charges? Were you ever accused of anything?
There were no charges. Because I have a fiduciary responsibility to my shareholders in Kingdom Holding, to my friends in Saudi Arabia, and to the world community, because we have international investments all over the place, it’s very important to say that there was zero accusation and zero guilt.
You’ve described the whole ordeal as a misunderstanding. A misunderstanding over what?
When I say misunderstanding, it’s because I believe I shouldn’t have been there. Now that I’ve left, I would say that I’ve been vindicated. Yet I have to acknowledge to you, for the first time, that yes, we do have with the government a confirmed understanding, going forward.
What does that mean?
It is very confidential. I cannot get into that. But there is a confirmed understanding between the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and me personally.
Does that require you to do certain things?
Not necessarily. I cannot get into that, because it is confidential and secret between me and the government. But rest assured that this does not really handcuff me.
What did the government want from you?
I will not get into the discussions that took place between me and representatives of the government.
They must have wanted something.
I read what was written, that they wanted a chunk of A or B or C of what I have. This was all rumors.
According to one report, it was $6 billion.
I read $6 billion, I read more than that and less than that.
Did it cost you anything to leave? Did you have to pay the government any money, did you have to hand over any land, did you have to surrender any shares?
When I say it’s a confidential and secret agreement, an arrangement based on a confirmed understanding between me and the government of Saudi Arabia, you have to respect that.
I’m a Saudi citizen. But I’m also a member of the royal family. The king is my uncle. Mohammed bin Salman is my cousin. So my interest is in maintaining the relationship between us and keeping it unscratched.
You maintain your innocence. You say you didn’t sign a settlement acknowledging guilt and that you’re different.
We signed something, yes, a confirmed understanding. Some others may call it a settlement. I don’t call it a settlement, because settlement to me is an acknowledgment you’ve done something wrong.
You realize, of course, how important it is to be candid and honest with me about this, because the circle of knowledge is too wide. If a different story emerges, your credibility will suffer.
Sure.
So everything you’ve told me is 100 percent true?
I have a confirmed understanding with the government, and it’s ongoing. I’ll elaborate on that: It’s an ongoing process with the government.
...
I need to clear my name, No. 1, and to clear up a lot of the lies. For example, when they said that I was tortured, I was sent to a prison, you know, during my 83 days in the Ritz-Carlton hotel. All these were lies. I stayed there the whole time. I was never tortured.
So you were not harmed or mistreated in any way?
Not one iota.
You’re certain that nobody else who was at the Ritz-Carlton suffered anything akin to abuse, torture, wasn’t even roughed up?
Maybe someone tried to run away or do something crazy. Maybe he was put down and controlled. Maybe. But for sure there was nothing you could call systematic torturing.
Were you allowed to talk to other detainees?
No. No two people in the Ritz-Carlton could talk to each other. Even in my case. I did not see anyone. I did not talk to anyone.
...
I’m a nationalist. I’m patriotic. I believe in my country. So I’m not going to have this, this irritation that happened to me create a vendetta and turn me against my uncle, my cousin, my nation, and my people.
Prince Mohammed has a grand plan for the transformation of the Saudi economy and Saudi society. Do you remain supportive?
His vision took a lot of my ideas, but he multiplied them. I had the sovereign wealth fund idea, I talked about Aramco going public. Women’s rights, women competing in society, women driving, all of these things I called for.
He’s establishing a new era in Saudi Arabia. Any person who does not support what Mohammed bin Salman is doing right now, I say, is a traitor.
* * *
If you want to hear someone lie on worldwide TV, and also have a good laugh, do listen to Al Waleed al Talal! Poor guy is so nervous despite signing a secret agreement for his life!
He has been sent on TV while Crown Prince is in UK/America to “prove” that things are ok!🙄
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2018-03-20/billionaire-saudi-prince-reveals-secret-agreement-with-government-video
The article is here:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2018-03-20/alwaleed-reveals-secret-deal-struck-to-exit-ritz-after-83-days
He says he was not arrested but he went inside Ritz for 83 days at the invitation of the King!😂👍
He says his mobile was not taken but he left it in his car!😂👍
He says he hasn’t given up anything but says he signed a confidential agreement!😂👍
He says he can travel anytime but all his cars and private jets are gone and his passport too!😂👍
He says he can do deals and yes, he was forced to sell hotels in Lebanon and Syria and stake in 21st Century Fox News all worth billions of dollars! 😂👍
A Saudi General died at the Ritz due to a broken neck and 2 princes and 7 officials died while running away in helicopters and one prince ran away to Iran while at least 2 royal family members were shot dead on the streets of Saudi but Talal says there was no torture and everything was great inside!😂👍
In reply to "I would not use the word … by IH8OBAMA
Alwaleed was also a major investor in Marc Rich's Glencore IPO in 2011. Alwaleed invested $400 million.
http://www.arabianbusiness.com/prince-alwaleed-says-400m-invested-in-gl…
Marc Rich, an international fugitive, was pardoned shortly before Bill Clinton left office in 1999 James Comey was the lead investigator in charge of looking into the Clinton pardon.
"In 2002, Comey, then a federal prosecutor, took over an investigation into President Bill Clinton's 2001 pardon of financier Marc Rich, who had been indicted on a laundry list of charges before fleeing the country. The decision set off a political firestorm focused on accusations that Rich's ex-wife Denise made donations to the Democratic Party, the Clinton Library and Hillary Clinton's 2000 Senate campaign as part of a plan to get Rich off the hook. Comey ultimately decided not to pursue the case."
http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/07/politics/who-is-james-comey-fbi-director-…
Former FBI Director James Comey sat on the board of banking giant HSBC.
http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/news/outrageous-hsbc-settlement-proves-the-drug-war-is-a-joke-20121213
The same Banking Giant that launders drug cartel money. And has been caught, charged and fined for doing so.
https://investments.hsbc.co.uk/news/company/24989264/glencore-gallops-higher-as-liberum-bullish-on-china-s-coal-policy
HSBC is also responsible for many of Glencore's investments. Again, Glencore was founded by the criminal Marc Rich, who paid for a pardon by former President Bill Clinton. A pardon which was investigated by James Comey, who sat on the board of HSBC, which laundered drug cartel money, and did business with a company that worked intimately with drug traffickers. Comey found "No evidence of criminal activity."
https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/786646253358768128
Wikileaks has shown us Alwaleed and Qatar, Glencore investors TIED to Joule Unlimited and John Podesta, and thus in multiple directions James Comey, The Clintons, and the democrats. And Qatar Gave Bill Clinton $1 million for a 5 minute meeting in 2011.
$1 million for a five minute meeting in 2011? Didn't Gadaffi fall in 2011? Didn't Alwaleed invest $400 million into Glencore in 2011? Didn't Glencore begin trading Libyan Oil in 2011?
A tweet from Alwaleed to Trump:
الوليد بن طلال
@Alwaleed_Talal
.@realDonaldTrump You are a disgrace not only to the GOP but to all America. Withdraw from the U.S presidential race as you will never win.
2:02 PM · Dec 11, 2015
https://mobile.twitter.com/Alwaleed_Talal/status/675390247165915137?s=1
Alwaleed was a major donor to the Clinton Foundation
In reply to If you want to hear someone… by Dubaibanker
Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talals Ex-Wife Tells All: Orgies with Underage Girls, Drugs, Bangladeshi Children Traded as Sex Slaves
???
