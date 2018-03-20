Armed Resource Officer Stops Maryland High School Gunman

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/20/2018 - 13:23

A 17-year-old gunman is dead following an exchange with an armed School Resource Officer (SRO) at Great Mills High School in Maryland on Tuesday morning. Two students were injured.

The gunman opened fire on a 16-year-old female student before class in a central hallway, hitting a male classmate, before the (SRO) exchanged fire with the shooter who was armed with a handgun, disabling him and ending the incident. The SRO was not injured in the exchange which began at 7:45 a.m.

The female student is in critical but stable condition at a trauma facility, while her male classmate is in stable condition. They were taken to separate hospitals in D.C. where the shooter died at 10:41 a.m.

The ATF and FBI are investigating the incident which came just days after threats were made on Snapchat against the school. The sheriff's department reportedly investigated the threat but did not determine it to be authentic. 

"This is what we train for, this is what we prepare for," said Sheriff Tim Cameron. 

Quick thinking student Jonathan Freese called CNN from his cell phone during lockdown in math class, telling the network "I'm still a little shaken up." 

Freese said the school had held drills a couple of times for this kind of situation.

"I didn't really expect for this to happen. I do always feel safe, though, because they always have police at the school," he said. -CNN

School busses were used to transport students to a neighboring school to be reunited with their parents.

The shooting comes a week after Great Mills High School students staged a walk-out to protest gun violence in the wake of the February 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida which was not stopped by the school's resource officer, Scot Peterson. 

President Trump has repeatedly called for arming teachers following the Parkland incident as a means to safeguard students against future mass shootings.

Tags
Education
Social Issues
Healthcare Facilities & Services - NEC

Comments

gaoptimize DocBerg Tue, 03/20/2018 - 14:10 Permalink

He is MY Sheriff, the officer involved was HIS deputy.  My letter to him:

 

Dear Lieutenant Gardiner,

 

                Please pass on my congratulations to Sheriff Cameron, the officer involved, and your entire department staff (if that is possible somehow), for the heroic action in defense of Great Mills High School students and staff, and if I may add:  The 2nd Amendment.

 

                This is how the story is being told at Breitbart:

 

http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/20/good-guy-gun-opened-fire-md-high-school-shooter-end-threat/

 

                I’ve consistently told people that the best reason for living in St. Mary’s County is our Constitutional law enforcement.  You probably can’t imagine the boost you’ve given to President Trump’s policies regarding protecting the schools of America and the 2nd Amendment.  This incident will add to the rich history of our county in defending life and liberty.

GeezerGeek AllTimeWhys Tue, 03/20/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

Another narrative we will never hear, based on reports that the shooter and the young lady may have been "involved" at some time in the past:

Clearly, allowing people under 21 to engage in "dating" or any other sort of relationship with a person of the opposite sex ought be made illegal. People under 21 are not mature enough to [purchase a rifle, vote in elections, have an abortion, buy alcohol, buy tobacco products, drive a motor vehicle or] have relationships with persons of another gender. Or of the same gender, for that matter. They are immature and should not to be permitted to mingle.

To that end, all schools should be unisex, as determined by DNA testing. There should be XX schools and XY schools. It can be called the "Separation of Male and Female" doctrine.

Planned Parenthood would object, but I really don't care.

TBT or not TBT Pure Evil Tue, 03/20/2018 - 13:52 Permalink

The media said no one with a mere pistol can confront a shooter armed with a scary looking rifle because AR15 rounds are so much faster.    In their attempt to excuse the corrupt and cowardly Parkland SRO for sitting out the hard part of his job.   And in their continuing disinformation and fetishization campaign about the mighty all powerful AR-15.    

44_shooter ejmoosa Tue, 03/20/2018 - 13:43 Permalink

"students" is the key word here.  "Students" don't realize things politically, socially, even interpersonally because said "students" are CHILDREN.

I dont seek my children's advice for any adult required decision.  They are children, they have limited life experience, the have limited skill sets, and limited knowledge outside of their "world".

The "students" protesting against having armed adults in the school, are being brainwashed into that mentality by adults who are using them to do their bidding. It is sick and twisted how liberal so called educators have come into this position.

 

 

 

glenlloyd 44_shooter Tue, 03/20/2018 - 13:46 Permalink

Let's see, it looks like the people who were armed in the 'gun free' zone were able to deal with the shooter in short order, and so far we have no deaths other than the shooter himself.

The evidence suggests that perhaps having a gun in the vicinity does result in fewer casualties.

Unarmed people are targets, even in gun free zones

Give Me Some Truth ejmoosa Tue, 03/20/2018 - 14:03 Permalink

slightlyskeptical 38BWD22 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 13:40 Permalink

It appears the officer was in close proximity to the shooting and thus could evaluate the situation and take action. Parkland was much different in this aspect.

While this officer is a hero it doesn't necessarily reflect poorly on the Parkland resource officer, as the situation was much different.

It also does nothing to show that teachers should be armed.

Arctic Frost slightlyskeptical Tue, 03/20/2018 - 14:15 Permalink

 

How about that, he was not in that situation as in he was not amongst the students being a first hand witness to what was taking place and therefore could not react in time. Meanwhile teachers who are amongst the students being first hand witnesses to what is taking place and CAN react in time should NOT be trained and armed. Interesting viewpoint. . . 