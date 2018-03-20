Armed Resource Officer Stops Maryland High School Gunman

A 17-year-old gunman is dead following an exchange with an armed School Resource Officer (SRO) at Great Mills High School in Maryland on Tuesday morning. Two students were injured.
The gunman opened fire on a 16-year-old female student before class in a central hallway, hitting a male classmate, before the (SRO) exchanged fire with the shooter who was armed with a handgun, disabling him and ending the incident. The SRO was not injured in the exchange which began at 7:45 a.m.
St. Mary Co. Sheriff Tim Cameron on shooting at Great Mills HS: shooting happened in hallway; shooter, a student, fired at a female student, another was student hit. Armed school resource ofc, a deputy, exchanged shots w/ shooter; shooter & female student in critical condition— Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) March 20, 2018
The female student is in critical but stable condition at a trauma facility, while her male classmate is in stable condition. They were taken to separate hospitals in D.C. where the shooter died at 10:41 a.m.
St. Mary’s Co. Sheriff: 3 students injured at Great Mills HS have been taken to hospitals in DC, Prince George’s County & St. Mary’s Co. Shooter & female student in critical, another student taken to MedSTAR is critical but stable. SRO who stopped shooter was not hurt. @wusa9— Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) March 20, 2018
WATCH: Officials give update on school shooting at a high school in Maryland https://t.co/n77utODxMu pic.twitter.com/kMNfqFDZKE— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 20, 2018
Video shows police officers responding to reports of an armed gunman at a Panera Bread across the street from Princeton University’s campus. pic.twitter.com/6R5MvjZXYL— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 20, 2018
The ATF and FBI are investigating the incident which came just days after threats were made on Snapchat against the school. The sheriff's department reportedly investigated the threat but did not determine it to be authentic.
Agents from the FBI in southern MD are on scene assisting @firstsheriff at Great Mills High School in Saint Mary's County. Evidence Response Team is on standby.— FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) March 20, 2018
"This is what we train for, this is what we prepare for," said Sheriff Tim Cameron.
Quick thinking student Jonathan Freese called CNN from his cell phone during lockdown in math class, telling the network "I'm still a little shaken up."
Freese said the school had held drills a couple of times for this kind of situation.
"I didn't really expect for this to happen. I do always feel safe, though, because they always have police at the school," he said. -CNN
School busses were used to transport students to a neighboring school to be reunited with their parents.
The shooting comes a week after Great Mills High School students staged a walk-out to protest gun violence in the wake of the February 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida which was not stopped by the school's resource officer, Scot Peterson.
President Trump has repeatedly called for arming teachers following the Parkland incident as a means to safeguard students against future mass shootings.
President Trump was right.— Thomas (@Thomas_195813) March 20, 2018
Armed resource officer stopped shooter at high school.
Only bad guy is dead.
Can't stop all evil, but, can lessen it substantially.
Comments
#goodguywithagun
Don't hold your breath.
In reply to Still awaiting David Hogg's… by Killtruck
CNN reports "troubled youth downed by flying metal particle."
In reply to Don't hold your breath. by JLee2027
Parkland students still don't realize the value of a gun in the hands of a good guy.
And that is a shame.
In reply to CNN says "student subdued by… by ???ö?
This just simply can not be!! THIS doesn't fit the narrative!!
We know, because the snowflakes told us, more guns always equals less safe!! Those guns are known to spontaneously shoot people!!
/s
In reply to Parkland students still don… by ejmoosa
Perhaps the county sheriff, or the local police chief are not friends of Hillary and Obama? These cops actually serve and protect!
In reply to This just simply can not be!… by Harry Quant
He is MY Sheriff, the officer involved was HIS deputy. My letter to him:
Dear Lieutenant Gardiner,
Please pass on my congratulations to Sheriff Cameron, the officer involved, and your entire department staff (if that is possible somehow), for the heroic action in defense of Great Mills High School students and staff, and if I may add: The 2nd Amendment.
This is how the story is being told at Breitbart:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/20/good-guy-gun-opened-fire-md-high-school-shooter-end-threat/
I’ve consistently told people that the best reason for living in St. Mary’s County is our Constitutional law enforcement. You probably can’t imagine the boost you’ve given to President Trump’s policies regarding protecting the schools of America and the 2nd Amendment. This incident will add to the rich history of our county in defending life and liberty.
In reply to Perhaps the county sheriff,… by DocBerg
Was wondering why i wasn't seeing ANYTHING about this on the news... doesn't fit the narrative
In reply to He is MY Sheriff, the… by gaoptimize
I posted this on FaceBook earlier, the Gunfire was OUTSIDE of the building...cop was HIDING inside...cop shot an innocent kid to cover his ass...planted a gun...I want to see the video!
Do I need the sarc tag?
In reply to Was wondering why i wasn't… by AllTimeWhys
Hey Coward County Sheriff's Department.... This is how it's done you chicken shit's!!!
A good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun.....
End of story.....
In reply to Gunfire was OUTSIDE of the… by FireBrander
There were two SROs.
One SRO fired a .22 into the student's side. Student appeared to reach for a sidearm. Second SRO fired the kill shot.
Student had been leading protests against Federal overreach into local school systems.
Do I need the sarc tag?
In reply to Gunfire was OUTSIDE of the… by FireBrander
Another narrative we will never hear, based on reports that the shooter and the young lady may have been "involved" at some time in the past:
Clearly, allowing people under 21 to engage in "dating" or any other sort of relationship with a person of the opposite sex ought be made illegal. People under 21 are not mature enough to [purchase a rifle, vote in elections, have an abortion, buy alcohol, buy tobacco products, drive a motor vehicle or] have relationships with persons of another gender. Or of the same gender, for that matter. They are immature and should not to be permitted to mingle.
To that end, all schools should be unisex, as determined by DNA testing. There should be XX schools and XY schools. It can be called the "Separation of Male and Female" doctrine.
Planned Parenthood would object, but I really don't care.
In reply to Was wondering why i wasn't… by AllTimeWhys
Now find the globalist minions who armed the loser & make them sing.
In reply to He is MY Sheriff, the… by gaoptimize
Now let's go after the fucking loser parents.
In reply to Perhaps the county sheriff,… by DocBerg
Right Harry, it doesn't fit and exactly how we know it was a real event.
There were no reports of a second shooter, media didn't immediately ask us to give up our guns, there wasn't a drill happening on the same day, the shooter didn't have three names and it will drop from the news cycle like a brick.
In reply to This just simply can not be!… by Harry Quant
" Quick thinking student Jonathan Freese called CNN from his cell phone during lockdown in math class, telling the network "I'm still a little shaken up."
"Quick thinking" calling fake news? You would have thought he would have called his mom or dad.
Gotta get my 15 minutes of fame!
In reply to Parkland students still don… by ejmoosa
I hate the kid already.
In reply to " Quick thinking student… by jimmy c korn
You know he was hoping for the fanfare of the masses via CNN.
In reply to " Quick thinking student… by jimmy c korn
Armed Resource Officer Stops Maryland High School Gunman
My response: For all you MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE advocates in our society, having armed law abiding citizens who are qualified and trained to carry a firearm can be a REALLY GOOD THING when the need arises.
THINK ABOUT IT.
In reply to " Quick thinking student… by jimmy c korn
We care a lot!
About you people!
We care a lot!
About your guns!
We care a lot!
About the wars we’re fighting, gee that looks like fun!
-Faith No More
In reply to " Quick thinking student… by jimmy c korn
Hogg? Maybe, in a moment of candor he'd say something like this: "Punk SRO never would have got one of my daddy's mercs!"
In reply to Parkland students still don… by ejmoosa
Was it a black scary military assault rifle again?
New school shooting just in time to give all the Republitards all the excuse they need to add all the gun grabbing amendments to the omnibus bill about to be voted on before Congress.
In reply to Hogg? Maybe, in a moment of… by Bastiat
The media said no one with a mere pistol can confront a shooter armed with a scary looking rifle because AR15 rounds are so much faster. In their attempt to excuse the corrupt and cowardly Parkland SRO for sitting out the hard part of his job. And in their continuing disinformation and fetishization campaign about the mighty all powerful AR-15.
In reply to Was it a black scary… by Pure Evil
His mom's pink revolver with a 100 round clip
In reply to Was it a black scary… by Pure Evil
a hundred round what in his revolver?
In reply to His mom's pink revolver with… by cossack55
Hogg goes ballistic, film at 11.
In reply to Hogg? Maybe, in a moment of… by Bastiat
We won’t see or read much about this armed hero on the snowflake news
In reply to Hogg goes ballistic, film at… by Billy the Poet
"students" is the key word here. "Students" don't realize things politically, socially, even interpersonally because said "students" are CHILDREN.
I dont seek my children's advice for any adult required decision. They are children, they have limited life experience, the have limited skill sets, and limited knowledge outside of their "world".
The "students" protesting against having armed adults in the school, are being brainwashed into that mentality by adults who are using them to do their bidding. It is sick and twisted how liberal so called educators have come into this position.
In reply to Parkland students still don… by ejmoosa
Let's see, it looks like the people who were armed in the 'gun free' zone were able to deal with the shooter in short order, and so far we have no deaths other than the shooter himself.
The evidence suggests that perhaps having a gun in the vicinity does result in fewer casualties.
Unarmed people are targets, even in gun free zones
In reply to "students" is the key word… by 44_shooter
You are correct 44 shooter. At this age at least they seem to know enough to be against death of any kind for any reason.
In reply to "students" is the key word… by 44_shooter
Not to mention most "children" have a small world view with marxist ideas, unless they are getting parented to unwind the mind. Kids today are dropped at the school with no parenting at night.
In reply to "students" is the key word… by 44_shooter
I heard somewhere. "No women believe in guns until their first rape".
In reply to Parkland students still don… by ejmoosa
an equalizer
In reply to I heard somewhere. "No women… by Hillarys Server
It would be like Shannon Watts, of Moms Demand Action dialing 911 cause someone is trying to break into her house and she demands a police officer come out to stop the perpretrator but that the police officer doesn't bring a gun because she hates guns.
In reply to Parkland students still don… by ejmoosa
Kudos to this Maryland deputy who did it right. May the Broward County FL libetard Sheriff Israel and coward SRO Patterson burn in hell for their roles in the deaths of 17 innocents.
In reply to Parkland students still don… by ejmoosa
While unfortunately Maryland has become a socialist state, there are still elements who have not become retarded with liberalism.
I note how EFFECTIVELY those school walkouts by dumbed down students EFFECTIVELY STOPPED this school shooting /sar
In reply to Parkland students still don… by ejmoosa
Key word is armed. And this officer did the right thing (vs. the deputy in FL), he engaged.
In reply to Don't hold your breath. by JLee2027
It appears the officer was in close proximity to the shooting and thus could evaluate the situation and take action. Parkland was much different in this aspect.
While this officer is a hero it doesn't necessarily reflect poorly on the Parkland resource officer, as the situation was much different.
It also does nothing to show that teachers should be armed.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
^^^ libtard snowflake ^^^
In reply to It appears the officer was… by slightlyskeptical
LAPD used to have painted on the side of their cars "to protect and to serve".
If you wish to do neither, then you should find a different line of work.
In reply to It appears the officer was… by slightlyskeptical
Commie Troll
In reply to It appears the officer was… by slightlyskeptical
So the problem at Parkland was that the cop was not in close proximity to the shooter and he was just trying to rectify that situation by getting even further away as quickly as possible?
In reply to It appears the officer was… by slightlyskeptical
Of course it doesn't.
Standing around shitting your pants all the while telling other deputies to not enter the building is an act of heroism.
Any way, armed teachers could be deputized as reserve officers if they so choose to be armed.
In reply to It appears the officer was… by slightlyskeptical
Law enforcement in Florida changed their standing orders for a school shooter after Columbine. Old orders were for first officers on scene to secure the building. Now first officers on scene are to enter the building and neutralize the shooter. You are 24 years out of date.
In reply to It appears the officer was… by slightlyskeptical
Apparently the Broward County Sheriff and his minions never got that memo. What a bunch of chickensh!ts!
In reply to Law enforcement in Florida… by Hikikomori
Yes there was a difference. At Parkland the officers hid behind parked vehicles outside the school, pissing their pants the whole time.
In reply to It appears the officer was… by slightlyskeptical
The point is that in the same situation the Parkland officer would have engaged the shooter as well.
In reply to It appears the officer was… by slightlyskeptical
And you have evidence to support that point, I'm sure. Let's have a look at it but it still doesn't explain why he refused to do his job in the situation which actually occurred.
In reply to The point is that in the… by slightlyskeptical
How about that, he was not in that situation as in he was not amongst the students being a first hand witness to what was taking place and therefore could not react in time. Meanwhile teachers who are amongst the students being first hand witnesses to what is taking place and CAN react in time should NOT be trained and armed. Interesting viewpoint. . .
In reply to The point is that in the… by slightlyskeptical