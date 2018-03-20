Austin Rocked By Sixth Explosion; Police Say "May Not Be Linked To Others"

Update: Bloomberg reports that Austin Police say that the latest incident may not be linked to the others as the items inside the package were not a bomb, but an incendiary device.

so is that good news? Or is there now two serial package exploders in Texas?

Shortly after Congressman Michael McCaul told reporters that investigators had uncovered surveillance footage of a possible suspect in the Austin bombings, authorities are reporting an explosion in Southwest Austin.

Officials said a male in his 30s was transferred to St. David's South Austin with potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life threatening.

No other people were injured, according to KVUE.

This is the sixth bombing in the Austin area since March 2.

So far, two people have been killed; four have been seriously wounded.

takeaction

These people are causing some terror......I am really surprised that more of this stuff does not happen more often with all of the whack jobs allowed on the streets....  Remember the people at Home Depot Running from the parking lot...and ducking at gas stations while getting gas. (Look up home depot snipers) Now if they take this one step further which would be other cities...then you have some shit going down.

and why are they not in the streets banning fishing line, and string...they used a trip wire...???

Hotapplebottoms

From wikipedia: 

letter bomb, also called parcel bombmail bombpackage bombnote bombmessage bombgift bombpresent bombdelivery bombsurprise bombpostal bomb, or post bomb, is an explosive device sent via the postal service, and designed with the intention to injure or kill the recipient when opened. They have been used in Israeli assassinations and in terrorist attacks such as those of the Unabomber

snblitz

Two part incendiary device (from readily available materials, not quite grocery store, but pretty close).  Perfectly stable while not in the sun.  Mix and set.  When the sun comes along spontaneous ignition and the building burns down.

If the citizenry turn against us it is not going to be pretty.

richsob

Hey, Longhorns.  Catch that SOB and give him to us Sooners for a quick, fair trial in Norman, Oklahoma.  We've got the death penalty and we aren't afraid to use it.  And we're going back to gas.....just like the old days.

Green2Delta

Another good reason to have a UPS box and receive all mail and packages there. I don't wish harm upon the people working at the UPS Store I use. But if I'm forced to choose between me getting blowed up or them getting blowed up I'm going with them. Although I wouldn't mind getting blowed by the cute chick that closes during the week.

sonoftx

What is funny is that after the first two bombings the mayor came out and said that it was racially motivated. With no evidence. Will he come out and admit that he was wrong now? Nope. Idiot. Will anyone call him on it? No.