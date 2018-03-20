Austin Rocked By Sixth Explosion; Police Say "May Not Be Linked To Others"

Update: Bloomberg reports that Austin Police say that the latest incident may not be linked to the others as the items inside the package were not a bomb, but an incendiary device.

#UPDATE: There was no package explosion in the 9800 block of Brodie Ln. Items inside package was not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs. #Breaking #packagebombmurders — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

Shortly after Congressman Michael McCaul told reporters that investigators had uncovered surveillance footage of a possible suspect in the Austin bombings, authorities are reporting an explosion in Southwest Austin.

ATCEMS tweeted after 7 pm Tuesday that officials were responding to Brodie Lane and West Slaughter Lane.

Multiple assets from #ATCEMS @austinfiredept @Austin_Police responding Brodie Ln/W Slaughter Ln (1902) reported explosion with reports of one patient injured. Unknown severity of injuries at this time. Avoid the area and expect closures. More to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 21, 2018

Officials said a male in his 30s was transferred to St. David's South Austin with potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life threatening.

No other people were injured, according to KVUE.

Authorities said there may be a second device at another location in South Austin.

BREAKING: Authorities tell me that they think there is a second device at location in South Austin based on preliminary information — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) March 21, 2018

This is the sixth bombing in the Austin area since March 2.

So far, two people have been killed; four have been seriously wounded.