Austin Rocked By Sixth Explosion; Police Say "May Not Be Linked To Others"

Update: Bloomberg reports that Austin Police say that the latest incident may not be linked to the others as the items inside the package were not a bomb, but an incendiary device.
#UPDATE: There was no package explosion in the 9800 block of Brodie Ln. Items inside package was not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs. #Breaking #packagebombmurders— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018
so is that good news? Or is there now two serial package exploders in Texas?
* * *
Shortly after Congressman Michael McCaul told reporters that investigators had uncovered surveillance footage of a possible suspect in the Austin bombings, authorities are reporting an explosion in Southwest Austin.
ATCEMS tweeted after 7 pm Tuesday that officials were responding to Brodie Lane and West Slaughter Lane.
Multiple assets from #ATCEMS @austinfiredept @Austin_Police responding Brodie Ln/W Slaughter Ln (1902) reported explosion with reports of one patient injured. Unknown severity of injuries at this time. Avoid the area and expect closures. More to follow.— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 21, 2018
FINAL W William Cannon Dr / W Us 290 Hwy (2348) auto vs motorcycle collision. #ATCEMSMedics transported ~50s male St David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical life threatening injuries. EMS clear the scene. Possible closures and delays. No further information available.— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 20, 2018
Officials said a male in his 30s was transferred to St. David's South Austin with potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life threatening.
No other people were injured, according to KVUE.
Authorities said there may be a second device at another location in South Austin.
BREAKING: Authorities tell me that they think there is a second device at location in South Austin based on preliminary information— Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) March 21, 2018
This is the sixth bombing in the Austin area since March 2.
So far, two people have been killed; four have been seriously wounded.
These people are causing some terror......I am really surprised that more of this stuff does not happen more often with all of the whack jobs allowed on the streets.... Remember the people at Home Depot Running from the parking lot...and ducking at gas stations while getting gas. (Look up home depot snipers) Now if they take this one step further which would be other cities...then you have some shit going down.
and why are they not in the streets banning fishing line, and string...they used a trip wire...???
Terrorist group. Too many bombs in too short a time. These have been produced well and there has to be a network doing it.
In reply to These people are good... by takeaction
Damn Russians
Damn NRA
In reply to Terrorist by IridiumRebel
National Raghead Association?
In reply to Damn Russians Damn NRA by directaction
Special Delivery...postman always rings twice!
In reply to National Raghead Association? by IridiumRebel
#MillennialsSeekingAttention
In reply to Special Delivery...postman… by Déjà view
white nationalist versus the field. pick it
apparently they dont just want the guns....they want the powder too
In reply to #MillenialsSeekingAttention by MillionDollarButter
This is like Ghost in the Shell Stand Alone Complex shit hahaha if it's not a psyop, I'm sort of impressed someone is pulling a 20th century tactic like this with all the pacification substances in the water and such.
In reply to white nationalist versus the… by cheka
Breathless Headlines
Terrorist Austin Bomber Arrested
Billy Johnson, a 12 year old junior high school student was caught attempting to explode a black cat firecracker.
Details at 10.
In reply to This is like Ghost in the… by coaltar
They should check on the terrorists the world forgot about.
In reply to Breathless Headlines… by monkey-EGO
So tell me, how is that War on Terror going? Yeah, I thought so...
In reply to They should check on the… by pier
I don't think so. Nobody yelling "Alotta snackbars" anywhere. Or blowing themselves up in Malls or on trains or busses.
In reply to National Raghead Association? by IridiumRebel
From wikipedia:
A letter bomb, also called parcel bomb, mail bomb, package bomb, note bomb, message bomb, gift bomb, present bomb, delivery bomb, surprise bomb, postal bomb, or post bomb, is an explosive device sent via the postal service, and designed with the intention to injure or kill the recipient when opened. They have been used in Israeli assassinations and in terrorist attacks such as those of the Unabomber.
In reply to Damn Russians Damn NRA by directaction
It's an ex-cop pissed that his pension got raided.
In reply to Terrorist by IridiumRebel
A retired Green Beret agrees.
In reply to It's an ex-cop pissed that… by NoDebt
CIA?
In reply to Terrorist by IridiumRebel
Whomever is doing this is trained.
In reply to CIA? by Sedaeng
or simply well read and technically competent.
In reply to Whomever is doing this is… by IridiumRebel
Sit! Stay...
Roll-over.
In reply to Whomever is doing this is… by IridiumRebel
The Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths are activating their “Home Grown” I CIA SIS Terror Cells. Reeks of Desperation.
In reply to CIA? by Sedaeng
Austin is full of libtard and wack-o's from Cali. Angry hippie fag no doubt
In reply to Terrorist by IridiumRebel
Damn liberal copycat. Austin is packed with libs.
In reply to Terrorist by IridiumRebel
OR it's one competent person who made a few before using them. Let's hope snackbar cells are not starting to operate.
In reply to Terrorist by IridiumRebel
Two part incendiary device (from readily available materials, not quite grocery store, but pretty close). Perfectly stable while not in the sun. Mix and set. When the sun comes along spontaneous ignition and the building burns down.
If the citizenry turn against us it is not going to be pretty.
In reply to These people are good... by takeaction
Sounds like you work for the federal government. If even 10% of the citizenry takes up arms against the tyrannical deep state that will mean an instant militia of about 32,000,000 pissed off well-armed people. It would be the largest army in the history of the world.
In reply to Two part incendiary device … by snblitz
Someone fucked with the wrong white boy.
Civil war is a bitch. Austin is a suburb of Californication.
Glad to see you admitting it is a MAGA bomber. If you see something say something.
In reply to Civil war is a bitch. Austin… by Aireannpure
Trumptards just keep on bombing.
I’d bet it all it’s one of your “undocumented immigrants”
In reply to Trumptards just keep on… by QueenDratpmurt
Trying too hard. D-
In reply to Trumptards just keep on… by QueenDratpmurt
Why isn't anyone demanding legislative action! Tighten those up those bomb control laws!
We need bomb control.
In reply to Why isn't anyone demanding… by SgtSchultz
Raise the legal age of bombers to 21.
In reply to We need bomb control. by Aireannpure
I know nothing.
In reply to Why isn't anyone demanding… by SgtSchultz
Putin celebrating his win.
BSNBC reports.
Hey, Longhorns. Catch that SOB and give him to us Sooners for a quick, fair trial in Norman, Oklahoma. We've got the death penalty and we aren't afraid to use it. And we're going back to gas.....just like the old days.
Why Austin, TX?
Libtard Petri dish of Silicon Valley tax flight.
In reply to Why Austin, TX? by navy62802
Hell, he's having fun now. FBI clowns on the hunt
It will be like the FBI failed Unibomber manhunt. Took decades and ratting out by a family member. Same scenario for this puke. Austin Bomber 6, FBI -0.
In reply to Hell, he's having fun now… by Catahoula
Another good reason to have a UPS box and receive all mail and packages there. I don't wish harm upon the people working at the UPS Store I use. But if I'm forced to choose between me getting blowed up or them getting blowed up I'm going with them. Although I wouldn't mind getting blowed by the cute chick that closes during the week.
I always stand behind a stone column and yell at UPS the driver to "shake the package vigorously" before bringing down the drive, never can be too careful;)
In reply to Another good reason to have… by Green2Delta
Ugh, that really gives a new definition to the customer / store owner relationship. I cannot think of an historical parallel.
In reply to Another good reason to have… by Green2Delta
I hate to see innocent people hurt. Why can't this guy go to D.C. to bomb the people who deserve it.
Just a matter of time before this white male is caught.
What is funny is that after the first two bombings the mayor came out and said that it was racially motivated. With no evidence. Will he come out and admit that he was wrong now? Nope. Idiot. Will anyone call him on it? No.
They probably got Ted Kaczynski out of prison and helping them; "whatta you think Ted"
"um go fuck yourself?"
In reply to What is funny is that after… by sonoftx
No, no no! The mayor is the bomber. How else would he know the bombing was racially motivated?
In reply to What is funny is that after… by sonoftx