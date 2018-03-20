Californians Flee The State In Droves Over Taxation And Housing Costs

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/20/2018 - 23:15

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Californians are bailing on the Golden State in droves as the tax burden and housing costs make the price of living unbearable for far too many. Many of those fleeing are the hearty middle-class who are being pushed into poverty by the socialist policies forced on them by the state’s elites.

The trend is a symptom of the state’s housing crunch and the ever increasing taxation. Census Bureau data show California lost just over 138,000 people to domestic migration in the 12 months ended in July 2017. Lower-cost states such as Arizona, Texas, and Nevada are popular destinations for relocating Californians.

Housing costs and the tax burden is far less impactful in pretty much any place outside of California, whose socialist policies drive up poverty and continuously erode the middle class leaving only the extremely wealthy and those in abject poverty.

The surging number of those working in Silicon Valley and still unable to afford adequate housing should be a warning about big government, but it sure doesn’t seem like anyone is taking notice as their taxes continue to rise. As governments creep toward socialism though, poverty becomes the norm, not the exception. Silicon Valley has the highest median income in the nation. But a soaring tax burden and expensive regulations have caused housing prices to increase which has also caused homelessness to surge. –SHTFPlan

“There’s nowhere in the United States that you can find better weather than here,” said Dave Senser, who lives on a fixed income near San Luis Obispo, California, and now plans to move to Las Vegas.

Rents here are crazy if you can find a place, and they’re going to tax us to death. That’s what it feels like. At least in Nevada, they don’t have a state income tax. And every little bit helps.”

Senser added that he previously lived in the east San Francisco Bay region, and said...

...housing costs and gas prices are “significantly lower in Las Vegas. The government in the state of California isn’t helping people like myself. That’s why people are running out of this state now.

USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times Poll of Californians last fall found that the high cost of living, including housing, was the most important issue facing the state. It also found more than half of Californians wanted to repeal the state’s new gas tax, which raised fees by a whopping 40 percent further burdening those already living paycheck to paycheck.

During the 12-month period that ended in July of 2017, California saw a net loss of just over 138,000 people, while Texas had a net increase of more than 79,000 people. Arizona gained more than 63,000 residents, and Nevada gained more than 38,000.

“You can literally have a lot of buying power for the dollar in Southern Nevada versus Southern California,” said Christopher Bishop, president of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

“So it has been a major trend over the year, year and a half, and we’re seeing it increase.”

Bes HRClinton Tue, 03/20/2018 - 23:21 Permalink

ha

it's fucking hilarious that people

blame "liberal commie cali"

for the crazy housing prices....

when the blame is completely on the fucking

FED Wall Street QE NIRP ZIRP monopoly fiat fraction reserve bubble money printing casinos

and foreign Oligarch capital flight

------

fucking morons

Ajax-1 American Psycho Tue, 03/20/2018 - 23:42 Permalink

Yep, Californians are just like cockroaches. They destroy their habitat and then move to destroy other habitats. For 35 years, I've lived in Colorado. In the early 1990's, it was common to see bumper stickers that read: "Please don't Cali-fornicate Colorado". Too late, the California Cockroaches moved here and droves and fucked up our habitat.

ebworthen Bes Tue, 03/20/2018 - 23:34 Permalink

Right, because the left wing socialists just hate the FED, Federal Spending, and the bailouts.

Not that the Rhino Republicrats don't have blame either, but who rules CA and MI and IL?

In general, people tend to flee the shit-holes if they can.

In the Intermountain West we call it "Californication."

Fucking up the places they move to with dumb ideas.

As they did where they came from.

Enoughalready EcoJoker Tue, 03/20/2018 - 23:23 Permalink

No, NOT GOOD. These running assholes are the ones that participated in the ruin.The only ones that should be allowed to leave should be those with documentation that they are not progressives and will never vote dem/prog. Oh, that documentation don't exist? oh well, enjoy the weather.

Normalcy Bias Tue, 03/20/2018 - 23:21 Permalink

Most of them will continue to vote for the same Libtard Bullshit that wrecked the place they're fleeing from in the first place, and all the while, never connecting the dots. 

The First Rule Tue, 03/20/2018 - 23:21 Permalink

These same Liberals who ruined CA are now fleeing like rats from a sinking ship (which they sunk).

 

Problem is - they move to a new state and then proceed to try to ruin it too. 

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 23:27 Permalink

I left Kommifornia in 1971, thanks to my mother. Never looked back. I have a neighbor, from Kommiefornia, moved in last year. What a bitch. She should have stayed there. She doesn't get the way we think here. Clueless. The sad part is she had so much potential. Half white, half Vietnamese (her army father actually made sure the mother and baby were able to leave Vietnam and he married the mother). This broad served in the Army and still has that shitty Kommiefornia attitude. I don't get it. I left when I was 10 years old, so maybe it didn't corrupt me as much.

SantaClaws Tue, 03/20/2018 - 23:29 Permalink

Same thing happened in Massachusetts.  The liberal progressives destroyed their own state, moved to New Hampshire, and are now destroying it in turn.  Hence the term "Massholes."

Pernicious Gol… Tue, 03/20/2018 - 23:31 Permalink

"The government isn't helping people like myself." Go fuck yourself, and you and your family die. Stay the fuck out of my state. You fucking assholes move here, put your fucking bastards in private school and vote to raise public school taxes.

San Pedro Tue, 03/20/2018 - 23:46 Permalink

eco-KOOKS have made "new housing starts" nearly impossible with draconian regulations in California. Get rid of the eco-KOOK politicians in California and get back to the business of life..liberty and prosperity. 

dutch04 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 23:46 Permalink

Leaving Cali for Texas in T-minus 13 months (over-priced lease is up). Plenty of lateral s/w engineering jobs in Dallas/Ft worth area that doesn’t require every other biweekly paycheck to go towards rent.  I’m out! ... not originally from Cali. Have lived in MD, VA, FL, NY and abroad-NL ....  The indoctrination is off the charts here.

Btw My forced-registered biometrically safe kept (CA law) guns and ammo will be coming as well. :)

jack stephan Tue, 03/20/2018 - 23:53 Permalink

I need a funny car like ed "the ace" mccullough Miller car from the 80s, I just always liked that paint scheme.

Drive next to people in la and have them jump through a store window to escape the nitro methane.

La people are lemmings, always have been.  Frisco,......pfft

pparalegal Tue, 03/20/2018 - 23:57 Permalink

Many miss the big shifty Democrat run state picture. The ones leaving have lived in their $200,000 home for years and Prop 13 keeps their property taxes down to 1% increase per year. The new million dollar home gets taxed at full new price. Mo money, mo money, mo money.

Crawdaddy Wed, 03/21/2018 - 00:04 Permalink

Everyone thinks the mejicanos are messing up my dear Tejas but it is really those fucking transplant Calis who are fucking things up.

Inflated shack sellers coming here to jack up my rates.

CultiVader Wed, 03/21/2018 - 00:05 Permalink

Never get tired of reading this shit. My family is part of that 2017 number. We bailed in July.
It's too bad, cuz I really enjoyed growing up there. No way I would put my kids through what's going on there now, though.
Greeeeenn Acres is the place for me.