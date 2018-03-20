Cars That Parent Us

Authored by Eric Peters via EricPetersAutos.com,
One of the reasons for liking old cars is they don’t try to parent you. The new stuff won’t quit trying to.
The 2018 VW Golf GTI I am reviewing this week, for instance. When you put the transmission in Reverse, the radio’s volume’s is peremptorily turned down – apparently because someone decided it wasn’t saaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaafe to back up while listening to the radio.
One can almost see the liver-spotted hand of your mother-in-law adjusting the volume control knob. Many new cars have this “feature” – not just new VWs.
It’s incredibly obnoxious. More so because it’s not your mother-in-law and you can’t slap her liver-spotted hand down or – better – hit the unlock button and tell the old bag to get out now if she can’t mind her own business.
Speaking of door locks...
They are just as peremptory. Some can be programmed not to be – but the default is uber peremptory. As soon as you get in and close the door, it locks. All locks. Some cars are incredibly aggressive about allowing access to the car, denying the owner access to the trunk or rear cargo area unless he very deliberately unlocks the locks, which the car slammed shut without him having asked it to.
Again, for saaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaafety.
The latest BMW vehicles will countermand your decision to inch the car backward with the door open – by taking the transmission out of gear and pestering you with a cloying chime that sounds kind of like this: Brrrrring! Brrrrring! Brrrrring!
Sometimes, backing up with the door open makes sound sense. You get a better idea of where the curb is and also the distance remaining between the back of your car and the car your backing up toward using your own two eyes – which have greater depth perception and peripheral vision than any fish-eye camera.
But BMW wants you to use the camera instead. No, check that. BMW insists you use the camera. The car will not let you back up with the door cracked. The nanny cannot be told off.
There is no Off button.
And that’s the rub.
It’s one thing – an acceptable thing – for a car company to include a feature it thinks may be helpful. This isn’t a bad thing. It’s another thing when the feature isn’t wanted – and you can’t countermand the “help.”
This is, however, the new Nudge way of doing things. The mother-in-law you can’t make shut up or kick to the curb.
Busybody-ism.
Which didn’t used to be the American cultural norm. You can watch sitcoms from the ‘60s to confirm this. Some readers may remember the annoying next-door neighbor in the series, Bewitched. Gladys Kravitz. She was an object of ridicule then. Today, she’s in your dashboard – and touted as the most marvelous thing since hot and cold indoor plumbing. Speaking of which. One wonders how long it will be before you’re only allowed to turn the Hot up so high – and no higher? Probably with a cloying jingle warning you it’s not saaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaafe to take a shower so hot.
We are not far away from that, actually.
All washing machines now lock themselves up as soon as you start the cycle. It is not possible to add something to the wash, as was routine practice for decades. Apparently, a child went for a swim and its parent wasn’t parenting – so now we are all parented.
This is why cars have back-up cameras now, incidentally. A handful of negligent parents didn’t parent their kids – backed up over their kids, whom they’d lost track of – and now we are all parented.
More examples:
Most new Toyotas will not allow you to disengage the traction control unless you first come to a complete stop – which is extremely unhelpful if it’s blizzarding outside and the roads are slick and the very last thing you want to do is come to a complete stop as this often makes it exceedingly difficult to get moving again. Once more, there is no way to countermand the dashboard nanny.
It knows best – and it insists.
The Lane Keep Assist systems now standard in probably half the new cars on the market and soon to be standard in every car as automated car technology further infiltrates – object if you do not signal prior to making a lane change. Even if there is no reason – other than mindless obedience to a pointless protocol – to signal. For instance, the absence of any traffic in the vicinity. Not everyone lives in a busy city. Some live in the country, and sometimes, you are the only car on the road.
Signaling in that event is kind of like knocking on the door to the bathroom in your own house when you know there’s no one in the house except yourself.
The Lane Keep Assist, however, insists.
If you don’t signal and try to change lanes, motors connected to the steering gear will countersteer to try to prevent you from changing lanes. You have to fight the computer’s determination to prevent your lane change. This is actually far more dangerous – far less saaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaafe – than not signaling a lane change when there’s no traffic around.
But nevermind.
You are supposed to use your signal – no matter the relevance of signaling.
Old cars – those made prior to early 2000s – are largely free of all this stuff. Those made prior to the ’90s are completely free of this stuff. Driving one of those cars is an almost startling experience, if you only have experience with newer cars. You are in charge – of everything. The car simply does as it’s told.
Mrs. Kravitz would have a conniption fit.
‘65 Mustang 2 + 2 FTW.
Chevelles from the early to mid-70’s are nice, too.
I can't add or change a destination in my Ford SatNav while the car is moving cus grandma says it ain't safe. And after I do stop the car to enter the new destination, the computer informs me to drive safely or else.
The 'or else' is never elaborated.
In reply to Mustang by Lost in translation
I will never, ever drive a fucking car with that nanny bullshit. I will drive my 2006 Jeep TJ into the ground first. I love my hand crank windows.
In reply to I can't add or change a… by Cognitive Dissonance
My daily driver has wing windows. F250 with 317,900 miles. I'm aiming for 500,000.
In reply to I will never, ever drive a… by City_Of_Champyinz
https://get.google.com/albumarchive/109720747160469133931/album/AF1QipN…
1983 olds custom cruiser https://vimeo.com/248924074
In reply to My daily driver has wing… by NoPension
I drive a 1984 Mercedes 300D that runs on veggie oil and is EMP proof.
Libertad!
In reply to https://get.google.com… by bamawatson
My jeep has a remarkable anti-theft device: A manual transmission.
A friend and I were discussing 3 on the tree the other day, because some of his employees couldn't pull a trailer around because the truck it was hooked up to was manual. We felt that putting somebody like that in a column shift and telling them to pull the car around would be a hilarious prank, watching them try to put it into drive.
In reply to https://get.google.com… by bamawatson
You can make it have faith! Then buy a new motor.
In reply to My daily driver has wing… by NoPension
Can't stand that there is no longer a base model without all this shit.
You are forced to buy all the touch screen, safety first, USB, plug in, screen in every seatback bullshit they load into these beasts.
That'l be $64,000 sir.
Fuck off.
In reply to I will never, ever drive a… by City_Of_Champyinz
I drive a 1999 Mercedes E300 turbo diesel. It does have a computer controlled engine, but it isn't too bad. They made huge improvements with the bodies - think rust.
Before that I had a 1995 E300. Liked that better. No computer....but rust.
Before that, I had a 1985 300SD. Put 340K miles on it. Liked that better yet. It got some rust, and the pneumatics went out.
Before that I had a 1982 240 D with the manual transmission. Best ever. They would get rust in the rockers. Got rid of it because I was backing up with the door open in the snow while wheels were spinning. I was pushing against the door post with one foot on the gas, and one on the ground outside. Car started to move, door swung all the way open, caught a drift and got wrenched on its hinges. Should have fixed it. Best car I ever owned. NO ELECTRONICS AT ALL. And with the upcoming EMP from Putin, or Kim, or Robert Mueller, you wouldn't be affected. Imagine what it would cost to get your car running again after its puter melted from an EMP. At least $5K I should think. Diesel has no points, coils, spark plugs. Manual transmission. So nice. So, so nice.
In reply to I will never, ever drive a… by City_Of_Champyinz
That's also my biggest annoyance. It won't let you turn it off so the passenger can safely navigate.
I tend to like the annoying chime to fasten my seatbelt though. It definitely makes me put it on. Otherwise I would't
In reply to I can't add or change a… by Cognitive Dissonance
With our Ford at least, if you wait out the increasingly urgent chimes when the seat belt isn't fastened, it eventually gives up, reads you the Lord's Prayer and says no more.
In reply to That's also my biggest… by Bastille Day
My 06 F250 ( not the daily driver!) let me go in and cycle the ignition key and turn off the seat belt warning chime. It's buried in the owner's manual.
In reply to With our Ford at least, if… by Cognitive Dissonance
My Ford owners manual is 534 pages long. Honest to God.
War and Peace was more exciting, and shorter, than this manual. I downloaded the .pdf just so I could do word searches.
LOL
In reply to My 06 F250 ( not the daily… by NoPension
Pretty soon we'll have to root our cars to avoid being driven crazy.
In reply to I can't add or change a… by Cognitive Dissonance
My first annoying car was a 1974 Dodge Charger. Early 1974 model year cars would not start if the front seat belt was unfastened. Put a heavy bag on the passenger seat and it, too, had to be "buckled in". My parents' 1974 Oldsmobile had the same foibles. By mid-1974 the government rescinded its mandate for this crap due to taxpayer complaints.
My second annoying car was a 1984 Chrysler New Yorker, a luxury version of the K-car that kept wanting to talk to me. If I opened the door it would tell me that the door was a jar, and no matter how often I tried to tell it otherwise it never learned. It also had a habit of telling me that the oil pressure was low when the engine was turned off. Go figure.
At least neither of them could be hijacked or hacked.
In reply to Pretty soon we'll have to… by One of We
That's my favorite Mustang. '64 and '65 Chevelle's are close to my heart as well....
In reply to Mustang by Lost in translation
Used to drive around wondering why there were seat belts installed.
My truck waits for the appropriate offended class to be near by and then locks the doors in a nice loud clack so they can hear.
It also likes to flash the headlights at people it does not like.
I wish I could turn both those "features" off.
My truck has been a lawn ornament since '88.
In reply to My truck waits for the… by snblitz
Future "anti-theft" devices may automatically unlock your car if a minority if trying to get in since we owe it to them or something. All the big car companies have tech labs in the valley now so the labor pool would jump on the chance to "fight racism"
In reply to My truck waits for the… by snblitz
Like when you're at a red light, look up and realize you are on Martin Luther King Blvd ....and hit the lock button. And everyone at the bus stop stares at you.
In reply to My truck waits for the… by snblitz
One wonders how long it will be before you’re only allowed to turn the Hot up so high – and no higher? Probably with a cloying jingle warning you it’s not saaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaafe
They already did that in the plumbing code. 120F is the max. Plumbers usually ignore that and turn the temp up higher as soon as the plumbing inspector signs off and leaves to avoid future complaints from the occupants.
I drive for Uber, unlocking my door every five seconds is just part of the package. I also love having to unlock my door on my key fob when I exit my front door to get my groceries out of the back. God forbid I press the lock button twice and then my car beeps loud enough to wake my entire apartment complex or at least startle everyone in the parking lot. Fabulous!
When I got mandatory Electronic Stabilization Package (ESP) in my latest vehicle I found I could take my twisty mountain road much more quickly and not have to pay as much attention as the ESP would handle things.
Up here on the mountain we notice lots of 4x4 trucks and SUV's off the road after every snow storm. Every one of them has slide off the road because they believed their big knobby tires and 4 wheel drive would make them impervious to these things.
When you have zero coefficient of friction, you can have 10 wheel drive and you're still gonna wind up off the side of the road. But because you were going 70 MPH in 30 MPH conditions, you wind up WAY off the road. And sometimes off the cliff.
I've noticed nearly every single pickup truck (way) off the road has gun racks in the back window and big exhaust pipes. You just can learn these good ole boys no more once they gots something in theirs head.
In reply to When I got mandatory… by snblitz
My studded tires go uphill on the ice when everyone without can't. Only need it two or three times each winter, but it's the difference between go and no-go. My wife loves her new computerized car. I stick with my decades old SUV and a 2-seater that's 45 years old. We're both happy.
In reply to Up here on the mountain we… by Cognitive Dissonance
Recently scored a 95 Toyota Tercel with 50k miles on it for my fiance. Car is in beautiful shape, I did a tune-up on it and changed the fluids on it and we drove it from NY to FL and back. Best $1800 we ever spent. I'm planning on that car going at least 800k, going to try to break some records.
Her last Tercel was at 220K and she crashed it pretty bad. It still runs and drives so I put it at my buddy's farm as I needed a new track car... See, every couple weekends we get together, get all gooned up, shoot off guns, and race junk cars around a huge oval dirt track he made with the bulldozer and man I love being a fucking redneck.
In reply to My studded tires go uphill… by DaiRR
This is a result of a Societal attitude that the world is dangerous and everyone must be bubble-wrapped for their safety. And leave the responsibility to the equipment. However that didn't work well for the woman who stepped out in front of a self-driving car. Will the self-driving car be charged with dangerous driving?
I can't even...in my wildest imagination...picture me or any of my young buddies wearing a fucking helmet while riding a bike. First off...you'd have had your shit kicked in by all your own buddies.
I seriously don't remember losing anybody....and we did shit that curl your toes and make you cringe. Riding trains, for example. Chasing pigeons on four story roofs...rock battles. Yup....rocks and bricks...thrown at each other.
In reply to This is a result of a… by CanadaGoose
So if somebody gets killed because you are NOT ALLOWED to avoid them...
The courts will say it's OK because a large corporation is involved.
Somebody - several, really -needs to take a closer look at Goedels' Incompleteness Theorem.
There is a company in Lynn, MA called Lynn Ladder that was nearly driven out of business several decades ago because they failed to place warning labels on their aluminum extension ladders informing people not to place the ladder on or against power lines.
Yes, you read that right. They were sued and LOST because they did not warn the idiot (actually the idiot's next of kin) not to place a metal ladder against power lines headed into the house.
The next time you purchase any ladder from any company only to find warning labels on every flat surface...well, now you know why.
In reply to So if somebody gets killed… by Andre
thats intense .... so if there's a human being in the road the lane keeper will fight me from trying to jerk left... or if some Ahole pulls out and turns straight into me..like some guy did years ago, the car will fight me? that must be a joke.. the near future is bleak.. its a sham dressed as glittering gold, whats new... lets unleash the devil and immortality, do we even have a choice. or will it be God and heaven.. or both heaven and hell . ? #ai is coming to town
I rented a car a month back and they upgraded me to a Toyota which had a bunch of "helpful" options. Cruise control now has radar, and at 60 miles an hour, it leaves seven or eight car lengths to the vehicle in front of you. So somebody passing you thinks you're going slower than the car in front of you, but you're actually just pacing it. But if they pull in front of you, you drop back another 5 car lengths thanks to the smart feature. When the driver of the passing car realizes the car in front of you was going the same speed as you, they pull back out to the left lane, but cruise won't make up the lost distance. Then that scenario continues to repeat. Annoyance #2 with cruise: If the speed limit is 60 and you set it for 55, then go down a moderate hill and pick up a little speed, the car will downshift to a lower gear (even though you haven't exceeded the speed limit and no car is in front of you). It will even apply the brakes to keep your magical sub par speed. After that it has to gun the gas to make the next uphill to your set speed you would have partially coasted up with the extra five miles per hour you gained and it so smartly shaved off. Oh, well. Next annoyance: Headlights. I was driving in a very dark middle of nowhere area, so put on the high beams. Nobody was coming the other way, so I was surprised when I slowed to an intersection that the lights automatically went back to low beam. WTF? The low beams miss the signs you are trying to read. Smart cars are pretty stupid now. I'm sure I didn't discover all the annoyances, but after that, I wouldn't even turn on the radio.
What is with all this safety shit? I want a double-naught spy truck with 30 cal. machine guns hidden under the retractable headlights, a 40mm Bofors in the bed, TOW missile launchers on top, and an ejection seat.
Mrs. Tippy's car does have the exploding airbags that spew deadly shrapnel throughout the cabin, so that's pretty cool. Not as cool as the Pinto Rolling Fireball, but still pretty cool.
Once I actually helped modify a suv for a saudi prince. Nice fella, at least he seemed nice.
Had a turret for a mini-gun, 2, 120 gal tanks, one for water, bullet resistant armor and glass, special run-flat tires.
You couldn't duke it out for long with a squad of military but it might get you out of a jam.
In reply to What is with all this safety… by itstippy
Please force the f#$@%#$ to use turn signal
So, what's your problem with liver spots?
I love my older cars and trucks. Easy to fix, junkyards and rockauto full of cheap parts, no payments, no orwellian tracking systems or nanny bullshit like in the article. I'll keep my older vehicles on the road for the rest of my life unless I total one beyond repair.
I like to take the modern amenities that I like from the newer cars and retrofit them into my older ones. I welded up some custom seat brackets and installed black leather heated seats from an 09 Audi into my 92 Chevy S-10 pickup. Upgraded the head unit to an alpine with bluetooth and usb connectivity and upgraded the speakers. Now I can take bluetooth calls and play music off Bluetooth and AUX and USB just like you can in a brand new car, in my old truck. I can even flip the switches i hooked up and toast my buns with my sexy leather heated Audi seats from a wreck at the junkyard. My ass can't tell the difference that I'm not driving a new audi.
There's no reason why you can't enjoy modern features in an older car without all the creepy/annoying bullshit and electrical problems that plague many new cars. There's also no reason why that someone with the right skills wouldn't be able to disable or bypass a lot of the annoying features in a newer car. You gotta get creative, or hire someone like me and pay a lot of money.
The Mrs' and I have been joking about these self driving cars. They will be so connected that your health insurance will not allow the car to take you to get a hamburger. If you tell your car to go to burger joint it will start to sputter and stall, you say, ok fuck it, take me home and it fires back up.
You ask why people need nannies in their cars when we have a government that is now asking that Tide pods look less appetizing because high school and college students keep eating them.
You can't fix stupid. So the next best thing is to prevent stupidity.
Epic fail!
In reply to You ask why people need… by NumberNone
Darwinism is trying to fix stupid how nature intended but we keep getting in the way and protecting the fucktards so they can reproduce and vote.
In reply to You can't fix stupid. So the… by Cognitive Dissonance
Just wait til they get to the bikes and trikes...
All washing machines now lock themselves up as soon as you start the cycle. It is not possible to add something to the wash, as was routine practice for decades.
It is possible buy a speed queen washer. It chews up dirt and water. Old school cleaning! No wringer though.
Speaking of door locks...
A woman and her 4 year old son were killed in the flames when their car caught fire while in their own underground car park, in Bengaluru (Bangalore), Karnataka, India; the cause of fire is not yet determined but surmised to be a failure of the power window. The woman and kid could not escape the burning car because the car shut it locks down automatically after the woman started the car...
This being an nth world hellhole with no tort laws, the car company refused to acknowledge that there are issues with the car; the OEM will not be punished even with a small fine; and the car insurance refused to pay any money citing the carelessness of the owner...
Lane Keep Assist works great....Tried to avoid a biker in my lane and could not exit the lane because I didn't signal my intent to avoid running over the idiot biker. Kept forcing me back in the lane until I ran over him.
To bad it's not true.
So sad!
"Yeah...but the focus group loved the idea of lane assist, so fuck off." - Your friendly international automobile manufacturer.
In reply to Lane Keep Assist works great… by Dr.Strangelove
And the pigs are baning old cars from circulating.
"The Matrix is everywhere..."