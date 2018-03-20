Democratic Congressman Suggests Taking Up Arms To Resist Trump

New York Congressman Tom Suozzi (D) is taking heat for suggesting that a room full of voters may need to take up arms against the Trump administration if he doesn't folow the law.
“I mean, this is where the Second Amendment comes in quite frankly, because you know, what if the president was to ignore the courts? What would you do? What would we do?” said Suozzi during a Q&A session last week with constituents on Long Island.
"It's really a matter of putting public pressure on the president," he added.
Following his comment, a constituent asked him what the Second Amendment was.
“The Second Amendment is the right to bear arms,” said Suozzi. “That’s why we have it.”
Suozzi's comment comes a month after he co-wrote a virtue-signaling article with Rep. Peter King entitled "Do the right thing on gun laws" following the Parkland massacre.
"Too often the National Rifle Association’s response is “more guns.” That’s nonsense. Americans already own 300 million guns," the article reads.
In response to Suozzi's comments, Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Chris Martin said "When resistance and obstruction don't work out, Tom Suozzi proposes violence," adding "He's completely out of touch."
Suozzi's spokesperson denied he was calling for "armed insurrection" against Trump (he was just telling the audience that the 2nd amendment would come into play if Trump ignores the courts).
“Taking a page from such great Americans as Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton, Congressman Suozzi explained why our founding fathers created the Second Amendment as a way for citizens to fight back against a tyrannical government that does not follow the rule of law," senior adviser Kim Devlin said in a Monday statement to Fox News.
Devlin added: "To suggest his comments meant anything else or that he was advocating for an armed insurrection against the existing president is both irresponsible and ridiculous.”
Suozzi made the comment about the Second Amendment when a constituent asked him a question about Trump and the United States’ “constitutional system of checks and balances.”-Fox News
That sure sounds exactly like every pro-Second Amendment conservative's argument against Democrats who want gun control, but what do we know.
Comments
Bring it on Lib-tard!
Which means get shot resisting.
In reply to Bring it on Lib-tard! by Aireannpure
Your not fucking scary at all.
In reply to Bring it on Lib-tard! by Aireannpure
It's " You're " you fucken Dope.
In reply to Your not fucking scary at… by QueenDratpmurt
It's "fucking"...oh, never mind.
In reply to It's " You're " you fucken… by Bill of Rights
Damn Russians
Damn NRA
In reply to Your not fucking scary at… by QueenDratpmurt
Go fer it punk
Doesn't Trump have the pentagon at his disposal? we are not armed well enough, any of us to do anything but kill each other. we are not over throwing the government.
This. If I was ever to face off vs the Pentagram, it damned sure wouldn't be to support either puppet political party. As it is, I try real fucking hard not to to pick any fights with well armed, numerically superior psychopaths. Martyrdom holds no appeal, thanks.
In reply to Doesn't Trump have the… by QueenDratpmurt
New York Congressman Tom Suozzi looks and acts like for ex-congressman Anthony Welner
all good - supporting the second amendment no matter cause
Pol Pot would disagree.
I am confused
Is treason and sedition legal now or not?
Or it's only legal for Democrats and Never-Trumpers?
Hard to keep up sometimes
If sedation were illegal I'd have had a lifetime of trouble.
In reply to I am confused… by Peak Finance
Sedation keeps about 50% of us going I think
In reply to If sedation were illegal I'd… by swmnguy
One could never fear these idiots personally.
Just the coming systemic collapse they have caused.
Listening to libs talk about the Constitution is always worth a laugh. I wish they would start talking about states rights again- that was hysterical, too.
The more the US government refuses to enforce its own laws, the worse this situation will become. Laws against sedition exist for a reason.
A gun-grabber wants the snowflakes to take up arms. Makes perfect sense to me.
Now THAT's a straw-man argument that could backfire on the congressman ... or cross-fire, even.
Yawn...so the Dims finally caught up to the Tea Partiers. Like, 8-10 years late. Figures.