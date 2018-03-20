Dollar, Bitcoin, & Bond Yields Pop As Stocks Get Zuckerberg'd Again

A lot of sound and fury today for no return... because Powell will save us all tomorrow
Despite modest gains in stocks, Trannies were the only index to get back into the green from Friday's close; NASDAQ remains the week's biggest loser...
The S&P 500 has now seen 16 days of plus or minus 1% moves in either direction since the start of February, which compares to only 10 occasions through the 13 months ending in January.
Facebook did rebound from its worst levels of the day but was still ugly...
FANGMAN stocks bounced with Amazon and nVidia back into the green from Friday...
NOTE - Amazon passed Alphabet as the 2nd-most valuable public company behind Apple.
Oracle crashed to its lowest in 6 weeks...
GE lowest since Sept 2009
But bank stocks bounced back today...
So much for rotation to value as FB dumped...
Vol fell on the day but remains elevated to Friday's OPEX close... with Nasdaq vol the biggest riser on the week...
Treasuries were sold all day.. ahead of tomorrow's FOMC meeting...
Once Asia closed, the USD was bid, erasing yesterday's losses and then some - to its highest since March 1st...
Dollar strength sent PMs and copper lower but crude spiked over 2% on the day..
Cryptos extended their gains today as the G-20 statement confirmed rumors of no looming global crackdown...
Comments
prototypical perception management operation 2day across the Fraud Markets in preparation for Powell’s “shuck & jive” routine for CONgress in ur capitol, D.eep C.esspool...
* the now infamous ramp between 10:00-11:30 est. on no positive macro-economic news/data WHATSOFUCKINGEVER…
* every gradual decline met with a vertical spike to maintain a seemingly desired “trading range”, a pattern i defined years ago as the “Sideways Shuffle”…
* the “dip buyers" that rush in like black friday morons trampling each other to grab hold of some more shares of Boeing & Caterpillar, the usual 2 stawks used to prop up the Dow Jones Propaganda Index on those "very special occasions”...
* phony paper price takedowns of the only 2 forms of REAL money at the close in Asia, the entire session in Londone (Rothchilds' central), and continuing of course throughout “trading” on Scum St…
did i miss anything??? oh yeah -
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
My ammo portfolio is safe.
In reply to prototypical perception… by Kaiser Sousa
In reply to My ammo portfolio is safe by Stu Elsample
It is my fault. After years of bearishness and sitting on the sidelines, I reactivated my Valueline subscription and am slowly dipping my toe back in the water. Clearly that means it is all down from here.
In reply to BUY BITCOIN!!!! Losers. by Coinista
Interesting that oil "price" is holding...
...in the real world (not the paper/digital bullshit world) where people need to eat and shit actually has to get done/built, the bankers/financiers seem to be struggling to suppress the real value of consumable calories and reduced hydrocarbons...
Interesting times...
In reply to prototypical perception… by Kaiser Sousa
interesting times no doubt...
got a kick outta that dude cherry picking the phony paper price of Silver @ $45 and attempting to bust ur chops...
got a lawyer friend who does the same thing talkin bout Silver @ $50, then 35, then, 26, then 17...
like u i came in long ago around 10-12...
i always tell him that until i can purchase an ASE with a $1 Federal Reserve Note with the same face value as my eagle - "shut the fuck up!"
In reply to Interesting that oil "price"… by LawsofPhysics
We Suckerberged some folks
In reply to prototypical perception… by Kaiser Sousa
We have several pieces of GE equipment around. Their service department has gone to shit. The stuff they made in the 90's is still working great, all the new shit is crap. At least that makes some sense.
I much prefer my 1981 built house. To any of the 2005 houses built down the road.
In reply to We have several pieces of GE… by LawsofPhysics
Today's 2PM VXX slam, DJIX rampfest was one for the ages. AMZN pump and NVDA jump also a freaking joke.
Thought stocks and oil go down when worthless USD goes up. Guess that's only Gold that always must go down while others get to change the goalposts.
dont fret homeboy...
we gonna b fine...
In reply to Thought stocks and oil go… by Seasmoke
Retail XRT at today's 3 month closing low of 44 is displaying the new AMZN formation, oh look - headed for that Nov. gap at 40 3/4, down another 7%:
http://stockcharts.com/h-sc/ui?s=xrt
What's that GE dividend yield now ? ... 3.5% .. buh-bye
One of these days the dollar will pop.
And not in a good way.
What part of all fiat currencies are going to zero don't people understand?
In reply to One of these days the dollar… by Kokulakai
The part where extortion rears its head
In reply to What part of all fiat… by LawsofPhysics
