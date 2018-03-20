Dollar, Bitcoin, & Bond Yields Pop As Stocks Get Zuckerberg'd Again

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/20/2018 - 16:02

A lot of sound and fury today for no return... because Powell will save us all tomorrow

 

Despite modest gains in stocks, Trannies were the only index to get back into the green from Friday's close; NASDAQ remains the week's biggest loser...

 

The S&P 500 has now seen 16 days of plus or minus 1% moves in either direction since the start of February, which compares to only 10 occasions through the 13 months ending in January.

 

Facebook did rebound from its worst levels of the day but was still ugly...

 

FANGMAN stocks bounced with Amazon and nVidia back into the green from Friday...

NOTE - Amazon passed Alphabet as the 2nd-most valuable public company behind Apple.

 

Oracle crashed to its lowest in 6 weeks...

 

GE lowest since Sept 2009

 

But bank stocks bounced back today...

 

So much for rotation to value as FB dumped...

 

Vol fell on the day but remains elevated to Friday's OPEX close... with Nasdaq vol the biggest riser on the week...

 

Treasuries were sold all day.. ahead of tomorrow's FOMC meeting...

 

Once Asia closed, the USD was bid, erasing yesterday's losses and then some - to its highest since March 1st...

 

Dollar strength sent PMs and copper lower but crude spiked over 2% on the day..

 

Cryptos extended their gains today as the G-20 statement confirmed rumors of no looming global crackdown...

Tags
Business Finance
Semiconductors - NEC
Computer Hardware - NEC
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
Social Media & Networking
Search Engines
Enterprise Software

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Kaiser Sousa Tue, 03/20/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

prototypical perception management operation 2day across the Fraud Markets in preparation for Powell’s “shuck & jive” routine for CONgress in ur capitol, D.eep C.esspool...

* the now infamous ramp between 10:00-11:30 est. on no positive macro-economic news/data WHATSOFUCKINGEVER

* every gradual decline met with a vertical spike to maintain a seemingly desired “trading range”, a pattern i defined years ago as the “Sideways Shuffle”

* the “dip buyers" that rush in like black friday morons trampling each other to grab hold of some more shares of Boeing & Caterpillar, the usual 2 stawks used to prop up the Dow Jones Propaganda Index on those "very special occasions”...

* phony paper price takedowns of the only 2 forms of REAL money at the close in Asia, the entire session in Londone (Rothchilds' central), and continuing of course throughout “trading” on Scum St…

did i miss anything??? oh yeah -

DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Kaiser Sousa LawsofPhysics Tue, 03/20/2018 - 16:17 Permalink

interesting times no doubt...

got a kick outta that dude cherry picking the phony paper price of Silver @ $45 and attempting to bust ur chops...

got a lawyer friend who does the same thing talkin bout Silver @ $50, then 35, then, 26, then 17...

like u i came in long ago around 10-12...

i always tell him that until i can purchase an ASE with a $1 Federal Reserve Note with the same face value as my eagle  - "shut the fuck up!"

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
LawsofPhysics Tue, 03/20/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

We have several pieces of GE equipment around.  Their service department has gone to shit.  The stuff they made in the 90's is still working great, all the new shit is crap. At least that makes some sense.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Keltner Channel Surf Tue, 03/20/2018 - 16:06 Permalink

FANG fans often get emotionally attached to their positions:

“Bad Trade”         from  “Bad Time”       by Grand Funk Railroad

I'm in love with a stock they’re all talking about
I’m in love with a stock I can’t live without
I'm in love, but I sure picked a bad time …
…to buy that stock, to buy that stock

Well, let Facebook be on someone else's screen, I don't want to know about it
There're too many other names breakin’ green
And that's why I've got to live without it

But I'm in love with a stock they’re talking about, I'm in love with a stock I can't live without
I'm in love -- but the market’s just wearing it out
I'm in love, but I must have picked a bad time to buy that stock
A bad time to buy that stock …

News stories cross my Bloomberg screen
From Reuters and some people I don’t wanna read
The things they say I won’t believe are true
Until I hear it all from Betty Liu

'Cause I still love the little stock, I'm talking about, I’m in love  . . .

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Seasmoke Tue, 03/20/2018 - 16:08 Permalink

Thought stocks and oil go down when worthless USD goes up. Guess that's only Gold that always must go down while others get to change the goalposts.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Blankfuck Tue, 03/20/2018 - 16:13 Permalink

Its Farce Market Wally World!

DOW JOKE INDUSTRIAL GREATNESS UP UP 118!

FED PRESERVE FUCKER GREATNESS PREVAILS!  

do you know where PONZI CREATURES LIVE AND HIDE?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
E5 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 16:13 Permalink

Mr Gold is always there.  Hiding where you will never look to find him.  That voice has been there so long you always thought it was yours.  The greatest trick.

Shuck that bitch. Give it all away.