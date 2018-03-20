Facebook COO Sandberg To John Podesta: "I Want Hillary To Win Badly"

As shares of Facebook continue to plummet amid a data-harvesting scandal - down nearly 10% in two days, the Silicon Valley social media giant is trying their best to act shocked that data from 50 million accounts was used for political purposes. 

Over the weekend it was revealed that Trump-linked political data firm Cambridge Analytics had used private social media activity gathered without users' permission, which Facebook said was "an incredible violation of everything that we stand for." 

Except it's not...

As we reported early Tuesday, President Obama's director of integration and media analytics for his 2012 campaign, Carol Davidsen, claimed - with evidence, that Facebook knew the Obama campaign was similarly harvesting massive amounts of user data - to "suck out the whole social graph" in order to target potential voters. After Facebook found out, they knowingly allowed them to continue doing it because they were supportive of the campaign. 

"[M]ore than 1 million Obama backers who signed up for the [Facebook-based app] gave the campaign permission to look at their Facebook friend lists. In an instant, the campaign had a way to see the hidden young voters. Roughly 85% of those without a listed phone number could be found in the uploaded friend lists. What’s more, Facebook offered an ideal way to reach them,reads an article Davidsen posted as a prelude to her postings.

Meanwhile, in 2016 we reported on Facebook's "political bias" training manual to address their rampant left-leaning political bias. 

Emails to Podesta

For those seeking more evidence that Facebook was "in the tank" for Democrats, look no further than this WikiLeaked email from Facebook COO, Cheryl Sandberg, to Hillary's campaign manager, John Podesta, in which she states "I still want HRC to win badly. I am still here to help as I can. She [Hillary] came over and was magical with my kids."

In another email to Podesta, Sandberg seeks to arrange a meeting between Podesta and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to discuss philanthropy and social action, and that he "wants to meet folks who can inform his understanding about effective political operations to advance public policy goals."

And of course there is this January 2016 admission from John Podesta telling the Facebook COO that he is looking forward to "working with you to elect the first woman President of the United States."

The above may explain why Mark Zuckerberg has quietly been liquidating $12 billion in stock...

GUS100CORRINA IH8OBAMA Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:55 Permalink

Facebook COO Sandberg To John Podesta: "I Want Hillary To Win Badly"

My response: Unbelievable!!! AMERICA is so utterly screwed up with people like this lady who now have money and are absolutely ignorant of the EVIL she embraced and promoted.

All I can say is that I would not want to be handcuffed to this lady when she dies.

HELL is HOT, DARK and FOREVER.

any_mouse Squid-puppets … Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:59 Permalink

Madeline Albright thought Arafat was great with her grandchildren. He watched children's TV with the kiddies.

Too bad her grandkids weren't part of the acceptable price paid by Iraq.

Military hated Albright, as she wouldn't let the military run loose.

The military has been unleashed since 2001.

Which way of the two is less evil?

That's a choice we aren't allowed to make anyway.

I am Groot Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:36 Permalink

Go suck a dick Sheryl. Kanckles is fit for a jail cell, not the Oval. You should take your kids for counseling to see where Bill touched them. They can show you on the doll.

LOCK HER UP !

Catullus Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:38 Permalink

It’s a not a violation of FederalElection Campaign Laws because data from Facebook isn’t worth much. *fingers in my ears* la la la la la la