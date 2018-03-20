Facebook COO Sandberg To John Podesta: "I Want Hillary To Win Badly"

As shares of Facebook continue to plummet amid a data-harvesting scandal - down nearly 10% in two days, the Silicon Valley social media giant is trying their best to act shocked that data from 50 million accounts was used for political purposes.
Over the weekend it was revealed that Trump-linked political data firm Cambridge Analytics had used private social media activity gathered without users' permission, which Facebook said was "an incredible violation of everything that we stand for."
Except it's not...
As we reported early Tuesday, President Obama's director of integration and media analytics for his 2012 campaign, Carol Davidsen, claimed - with evidence, that Facebook knew the Obama campaign was similarly harvesting massive amounts of user data - to "suck out the whole social graph" in order to target potential voters. After Facebook found out, they knowingly allowed them to continue doing it because they were supportive of the campaign.
"[M]ore than 1 million Obama backers who signed up for the [Facebook-based app] gave the campaign permission to look at their Facebook friend lists. In an instant, the campaign had a way to see the hidden young voters. Roughly 85% of those without a listed phone number could be found in the uploaded friend lists. What’s more, Facebook offered an ideal way to reach them," reads an article Davidsen posted as a prelude to her postings.
Meanwhile, in 2016 we reported on Facebook's "political bias" training manual to address their rampant left-leaning political bias.
Emails to Podesta
For those seeking more evidence that Facebook was "in the tank" for Democrats, look no further than this WikiLeaked email from Facebook COO, Cheryl Sandberg, to Hillary's campaign manager, John Podesta, in which she states "I still want HRC to win badly. I am still here to help as I can. She [Hillary] came over and was magical with my kids."
In another email to Podesta, Sandberg seeks to arrange a meeting between Podesta and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to discuss philanthropy and social action, and that he "wants to meet folks who can inform his understanding about effective political operations to advance public policy goals."
And of course there is this January 2016 admission from John Podesta telling the Facebook COO that he is looking forward to "working with you to elect the first woman President of the United States."
The above may explain why Mark Zuckerberg has quietly been liquidating $12 billion in stock...
Comments
Trumptard Biscuit.
"She [Hillary] came over and was magical with my kids."
Was that magical like in the Wicked Witch of the West?
Did she , cough, cough, cough all over them?
In reply to Trumptard Biscuit. by PeeWeedUp
She didn’t bake and eat them so that was a win
In reply to "She [Hillary] came over and… by jimmy c korn
"She [Hillary] came over and was magical with my kids."
What did she do? Let them ride her like a drunk horsey? How about your husband?
In reply to She didn’t bake and eat them… by IridiumRebel
Just don't let her carry them up the stairs.
In reply to "She [Hillary] came over and… by IH8OBAMA
Another Godless wench from the depths of Hades. Great date!
In reply to Just don't let her carry… by jimmy c korn
She could have used a winch to carry her up the stairs.
In reply to Another Godless wench from… by JRobby
Hey Cheryl Sandberg one piece of advice, you better hide your kids from John Podesta cause he gonna' rape your kids.........He a child molesta that Podesta
In reply to "She [Hillary] came over and… by IH8OBAMA
Cheryl is just as dirty. Know that.
You don't get to be COO of the CIA's biggest social engineering and human tracking tool by being a nobody. She is another filthy jew working against goyims' common good
In reply to Hey Cheryl Sandberg one… by Jumanji1959
Facebook COO Sandberg To John Podesta: "I Want Hillary To Win Badly"
My response: Unbelievable!!! AMERICA is so utterly screwed up with people like this lady who now have money and are absolutely ignorant of the EVIL she embraced and promoted.
All I can say is that I would not want to be handcuffed to this lady when she dies.
HELL is HOT, DARK and FOREVER.
In reply to "She [Hillary] came over and… by IH8OBAMA
I'm not so sure those "people like this lady" are absolutely ignorant of their being mired in evil. I suspect many are actually okay with that, hoping there will be no afterlife and they will never be held accountable.
In reply to Facebook COO Sandberg To… by GUS100CORRINA
Yeah, I'm sure the spirit-cooking hoedown was pure magic you filthy she-devil.
In reply to She didn’t bake and eat them… by IridiumRebel
The only way Hillary could have won is "badly".
"I want badly for Hillary to win."
FIFH.
Sandberg wrote a book? And makes how much per year?
With the right tribal connections you could also do it.
In reply to She didn’t bake and eat them… by IridiumRebel
Because they were all in diapers.
In reply to "She [Hillary] came over and… by jimmy c korn
Because the both love watching balloons?
https://giphy.com/posts/hillary-clintons-love-of-balloons-in-6-crazy-gi…
In reply to Because they were all in… by Bondosaurus Rex
Sandberg wanted magical? she should asked Podesta to babysit her kids ...
In reply to "She [Hillary] came over and… by jimmy c korn
Remember during the Presidential campaigning she recovered from a bought of pneumonia and even looked like a totally different person!
In reply to "She [Hillary] came over and… by jimmy c korn
Magickal, that's rich. She's the scariest human being I've ever laid eyes on. Sure she was magical to those filthy little heeb kids.
In reply to "She [Hillary] came over and… by jimmy c korn
If you thought Hitlery was "magical" with your kids wait until the pizza party with John "pedophile" Podesta!
In reply to "She [Hillary] came over and… by jimmy c korn
Magical with her kids?
[What drug did she slip them?]
Doubt she was magical but even if ...
Hands down the # 1 qualification for a United States President.
Another drooling demonrat
In reply to "She [Hillary] came over and… by jimmy c korn
They are confusing fairy dust with Puffing Crotch Syndrome
In reply to "She [Hillary] came over and… by jimmy c korn
Fuck you
In reply to Trumptard Biscuit. by PeeWeedUp
sorry your not my type. I go for the intelligent ones.
In reply to Fuck you by IridiumRebel
Wheres your fake Nazi flag fucktard PeeDeeMe?
In reply to sorry your not my type. I go… by PeeWeedUp
Your the fucking Nazi here you ignorant asshole.
In reply to Wheres your fake Nazi flag… by refill6times
right.
sorry you're not my type
In reply to sorry your not my type. I go… by PeeWeedUp
libtard says what?
In reply to Trumptard Biscuit. by PeeWeedUp
"She [Hillary] came over and was magical with my kids."
Magical in that she put a spell on them and handed those kids over to John Pedoesta for inclusion in the next pizza party.
In reply to Trumptard Biscuit. by PeeWeedUp
Your about as sharp as a bagful of wet mice. But, when the family tree is a pool cue it is understandable.
In reply to Trumptard Biscuit. by PeeWeedUp
Ha Ha Trump won!!!
In reply to Trumptard Biscuit. by PeeWeedUp
Fuckstain Lib-Tard.
In reply to Trumptard Biscuit. by PeeWeedUp
(((Sandberg))).
Will the blatant obviousness of our true enemy ever dawn on the mindless sheeple?
another Fifth Columnist from the Tribe
In reply to (((Sandberg))) by J S Bach
"Leaning In" didn't work, bitch.
In reply to another Fifth Columnist from… by Juggernaut x2
when someone says 'Hillary was magical with kids" , forgive me for imagining they were part of some occult ritual *shudders*
In reply to another Fifth Columnist from… by Juggernaut x2
I thought it was code for she raped/molested those kids.
In reply to when someone says 'Hillary… by Squid-puppets …
It was, why you think Sandbergs husband was Scalia'd ....
In reply to I thought it was code for… by Urahara
Sometimes I believe her invitation from Jim Jones was mislaid somewhere.
In reply to when someone says 'Hillary… by Squid-puppets …
Madeline Albright thought Arafat was great with her grandchildren. He watched children's TV with the kiddies.
Too bad her grandkids weren't part of the acceptable price paid by Iraq.
Military hated Albright, as she wouldn't let the military run loose.
The military has been unleashed since 2001.
Which way of the two is less evil?
That's a choice we aren't allowed to make anyway.
In reply to when someone says 'Hillary… by Squid-puppets …
May I give you an accolade for the true beacon of moral rectitude you represent.
In reply to (((Sandberg))) by J S Bach
Go suck a dick Sheryl. Kanckles is fit for a jail cell, not the Oval. You should take your kids for counseling to see where Bill touched them. They can show you on the doll.
LOCK HER UP !
She is a pedo who should have kids taken away.
And I bet these assholes monitor every word printed here along with the other whores and misfits.
In reply to Go suck a dick Sheryl… by I am Groot
The NSA sucks up everything and stores it in a giant server farm in Utah. The more interesting stuff is over on 4chan with each political sides' troll armies posting crap.
In reply to She is a pedo who should… by VAL THOR
I want Hillary to win badly.
She did.
Indeed. She won about as badly as one can. She lost to the second-worst Presidential candidate ever put forward by a major US political party. I say "second-worst" for obvious reasons, as he actually won...
In reply to I want Hillary to win badly… by Billy O'Naire
Fukoff if you think the bathhouse kenyan monkey was better.
U must be a faggot.
In reply to Indeed. She won about as… by swmnguy
barry was the worst. 2nd is up for grabs as we have 'w' holding loosely in second. no matter what happens with trump it only gets worse from here...
endless wars drain this country.
In reply to Indeed. She won about as… by swmnguy
The worst may have been the douchenozzle that was ran in opposition to Lincoln in 1860.
Anyway, rigging the ballot is easy in America. No need to fool with counting votes.
And apparently not illegal.
In reply to Indeed. She won about as… by swmnguy
Hilary is owning done badly.
In reply to Indeed. She won about as… by swmnguy
It’s a not a violation of FederalElection Campaign Laws because data from Facebook isn’t worth much. *fingers in my ears* la la la la la la