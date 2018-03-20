Former French President Sarkozy Arrested "Over Campaign Financing"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/20/2018 - 06:27

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with a probe into the financing of his successful 2007 presidential run which allegedly included funding from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Sarkozy - who was president of France from 2007 until 2012 - is said to have accepted €50MM from Gaddafi's regime, claims which have been repeated by the late Libyan dictator's son and French businessman Ziad Takieddine, SkyNews reported. That amount would be more than double the legal spending limit in French elections at that time, which was €21MM. Alleged payments would also violate French laws on foreign financing and declaring the source of campaign funds.

Nicolas Sarkozy (L) greets Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2007 in Paris

Sarkozy and his campaign manager have repeatedly denied accepting money from Libya. According to Le Monde, this is the first time Mr Sarkozy has been questioned in relation to this investigation, which was opened in April 2013. Sarkozy has already been ordered to stand trial in a separate case, concerning the financing of his 2012 re-election campaign, when he lost to Francois Hollande. He has denied that the unsuccessful 2012 re-election campaign received illegal funding.

The former president can be held for up to 48 hours and presented to a magistrates' court for indictment if police seek charges. 

In March 2011, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the late dictator's son, told Euronews: "Sarkozy has to give back the money he accepted from Libya to finance his electoral campaign. We financed his campaign and we have the proof…

"The first thing we're demanding is that this clown gives back the money to the Libyan people."

Takieddine claims he delivered three suitcases stuffed with cash to Paris between 2006 and 2007, and handed them over to Mr Sarkozy in the interior ministry when he was a minister.

Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, attempted to stage a comeback for the 2017 election, but failed to convince the voters in his own party to support him and had to concede to Francois Fillon and Alain Juppe.

Of course, if only Sarkozy had done what other developed country leaders do, and opened a foundation to accept all these foreign bribes donations, all of this unpleasantness could have been avoided.

 

Tags
Politics
Broadcasting - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 1
JohnGaltUk BGO Tue, 03/20/2018 - 07:01 Permalink

Nice guy Sarkozy. borrow 50 million and then have the guy sodomized and killed so you dont have to pay him back.

Hey Trump, when you have finished draining your swamp and can you drain our swamp please. We have some shitty creatures in ours. First the BREXITers that sold democracy out.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
The_merovingian BGO Tue, 03/20/2018 - 07:13 Permalink

Don’t worry, He’s not going anywhere. This is just a shakedown. If they wanted to put him in jail, they would have done it years ago, since this is all well-known and documented for years. Takieddine went on many tv shows over the years to tell his story and was never sued for defamation. It’s an open secret that was blatantly obvious for everybody when Muammar set up his tent in the Elysee garden (something unprecedented in French diplomacy) after Sarkozy invited him with the highest honors after the election. A few month later, he asked for his head on a platter. Politics...

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 3
Davidduke2000 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 06:34 Permalink

Let's see if the tribe will try to save one of its members, his grandfather on his mother's side was a joo and his father was a joo hungarian.

I do not blame sarkozy for being a crook, it's in the genes, they are "born this way" like the song says.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
GreatUncle Tue, 03/20/2018 - 06:36 Permalink

This is Merkel's bestest buddy and Junkers would not have had a bad thing to say about him.

Nothing more loyal than the thickest of thieves...

So when does Merkel and Junkers get coughed up for their improper payments?

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Joe A Tue, 03/20/2018 - 06:38 Permalink

And now you know one of the real reasons for the war against Libya. Human rights, democracy and all that had nothing to do with that.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Miss Expectations Tue, 03/20/2018 - 07:23 Permalink

Sarkozy and the envelopes of cash: President denies taking money from L'Oreal heiress (2010)

French president Nicolas Sarkozy has denied damaging new claims that he took cash donations from France's richest woman.
Amid growing public disquiet about sleaze allegations, the Elysee reacted angrily to claims by a former bookkeeper of Liliane Bettencourt, a billionaire heiress and the biggest shareholder in the L'Oreal empire.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1292539/Sarkozy-denies-taking-m…

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
venturen Tue, 03/20/2018 - 07:24 Permalink

Wow you know it is bad....when the French are more honest than you and arrest Democrat/socialists types...... Clintons and Obama should BOTH BE IN JAIL!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
archie bird Tue, 03/20/2018 - 07:37 Permalink

Gaddafi was gong to make Libya the FIRST African nation to base it's currency  on the gold standard. They were tired of being bullied by the global elites financially.

At the time of his death, He had decided to give up his nuclear ambitions and was making contact with the West to get back into better graces with Western leaders.

Gaddafi has his bad moments, but he was very generous with his people.  He let everyone have health insurance, and newlyweds were given a substantial amount of money and an entire month off to enjoy their new lives together. 

Before he died he had BILLIONS of gold in vaults readying the switch over.  Well, the Banksters didn't like that.

The gold is gone now, Hillary and France got the bulk of it from what I can tell.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
FGopher Tue, 03/20/2018 - 07:42 Permalink

Sarkozy would have laundered the dough through the Clinton Crime Family Foundation but Bill and Hitlery would have skimmed way too much off the top.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Smerf Tue, 03/20/2018 - 07:43 Permalink

This is happening because Trump won.  For all his faults, this is the kind of shit his election forces through like bad water at a Mexican fiesta.  Bring these fucks to justice for the war criminals they are.  Clinton is only a few steps away.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
JoeTurner Tue, 03/20/2018 - 07:56 Permalink

This globalist scumbag was on camera saying that Gaul race needs to eradicated by interbreeding with 3rd world mud people...

 

May he spend the rest of his days doing hard labor and getting raped in the ass by his muzzie play things. 