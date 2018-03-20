The Four Triggers For The 'Big Data' Bubble To Burst

Following the earlier warning of the extreme valuation levels of the FANG-type stocks...
Nomura exposes the bubble you didn’t know about could be bursting without you knowing...
One of the challenges of identifying bubbles is that too often we use the playbook of the previous bubble.
Today's asset bubble is in data and platforms. And yes, these are assets even though most economic data or even financial accounts do not classify them as such. The reason is that assets are things that can generate recurring income, and thanks to the revenues of many social media and tech companies we know that is the case.
Data are an (intangible) asset
To understand this better, we take for an example a tech company that offers a service to micro-target consumers with customised “ads”. The way it does this is by hiring data scientists, providing a “free” service that allows it capture consumer data, and monitoring public profiles of consumers. The costs incurred in doing this would typically be classified as an operating expense, rather than a capital expenditure. The value of the data and algorithms would therefore not appear on the balance sheet as an asset, yet this “intangible asset” undoubtedly provided recurring revenues to the company.
Markets know this and so value the company as if it did have these assets, while the “book value” (accounting value) would not reflect this – the end-result are tech companies with very high price-to-book ratios. The only time the book value would reflect the value of these intangible assets is when the company gets acquired by another company. In that case, the difference between the price paid and the book value gets booked as “goodwill”. The other consequence of this is that all the comments about the lack of investment in developed economies may be misplaced. There may well have been lots of investment, but it has not been accounted for correctly in official statistics.
The four triggers for the data bubble to burst
But more important than the above are that four forces are coming together to potentially burst the data/platform bubble.
1. The cab-driver is talking data/platforms Returning to market valuations of these intangible assets, they have been surging in recent years. Investors are assigning more and more value to data and platforms (Figure 1). The number of books, articles and non-tech corporates talking about big data, AI and blockchain is also reflective of this. Even cab-drivers (or should I say Uber drivers) are talking about some of these trends. A classic sign of the late stages of a boom is when non-specialists start to become the most vocal advocates for the boom.
2. Politics is turning against the sector The more fundamental trigger of the bursting of this “bubble” is the shift in politics on the data/platform industry, especially in the US. President Obama could be thought of as the “Silicon Valley” President, with his tendency to embrace that sector and lean on the sector for economic and business strategy. After all, it was President Obama who was the first one to appoint a Chief Technology Officer.
President Trump by contrast has been more sceptical and instead has focused on the manufactured sector. It is notable that whenever President Trump talks about the US trade deficit, he focuses on the goods balance, rather than trade in services or invisibles. Part of the reason for this is the fruits of the data/platform revolution has not been shared across the economy – if anything, it has seen income inequality widen as intangible asset-intensive industries tend to create winner-takes-all-dynamics. The thrust of US policy is therefore moving back towards tangible asset industries, such as manufacturing, and away from intangible asset industries, like data/platform companies.
3. The perception of the accuracy and use of the data are being questioned Part of the explosion in the use of these platforms was the disruption of the conventional distribution and verification of information. Before social media, information was distributed and verified by particular institutions such as press/media companies, universities and government bodies. Social media allowed distribution to be wrestled away from these institutions thus allowing millions more “publishers” and importantly the verification was done by crowdsourcing the opinions of other individuals through user reviews.
Today thanks to the increasing concerns that platforms and data-holders have been “gamed” by corporations and foreign governments to manipulate consumers and voters, there is a growing backlash from individuals and governments on how these platforms can operate. For individuals, this could be resulting in a shift from “crowd-sourced” information to “reputation-based”
Information and opinion. For governments, this could result in greater regulation on how and where the data/platform companies can operate.
4. A move away from global towards regional standards Finally, there is a move to regionalise standards on big data/AI/platforms rather than globalise. The big three regions are the US, China and EU. China has a clear policy of a state-centric data/platform model, where Chinese data have to be held in China with oversight from the authorities. The EU is increasingly flexing its muscles on the rights of the consumer in relation to data/platform owners. That leaves the pioneering US companies with the most to lose as they have to retrench from these markets.
This year will be bumpy
The bottom line is that trade wars, populism, income inequality can be looked at in isolation, but together they all point to a reaction against the growth of fluid intangible intensive industries such as the data/platform companies. This means that these markets will come under increasing pressure on how they value data/platforms as the year unfolds. While the direct fall-out of this could be seen in equity markets, the currency markets could also be affected. The most obvious currency to benefit from these dynamics would likely be the yen, which is not at the centre of the tri-polar data/platform world and typically performs well in a volatile world.
Source: Nomura
Comments
Those valuations will be coming down to Earth.
Neither has anything else.
And don't even think about going back to accounting for things correctly, or the SEC will Egan-Jones your ass.
But hey, it's all approved by the FASB* and GAAP** so there is really nothing to worry about.
*Fictional Accounting and Swindling Board
**Grifting Accommodations And Propaganda
In reply to Those valuations will be… by Brazen Heist
Tl;dr...
So big data is going to have its Glass-Steagall moment?
For what, to be back again later, because muh precious profiteering...?
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
In reply to Tl;dr… by thisandthat
Irony is big data bubble bursting without knowing...
In reply to Print by max2205
Big Data? Sounds Dangerous!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8b4xYbEugo
In reply to Those valuations will be… by Brazen Heist
Big data has no value if they can't track and send your advertising.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money. The citizens are the only hope of destroying the digtal advertising tracking censoring goobook monopolies.
Every citizen needs to download brave browser or similar adblocker immediately.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
So simple grandma can use it.
If there digital surveillance advertising goobook monopolies continue to sell my data without my consent and won't share the profits with me then I will continue my daily march to inform each citizen to use brave browser.
Most citizens have no idea there is a mobile adblocker that works on any device.
What is advertising worth if you can't serve me an ad, I don't see an ad and you can't track me while I'm browsing.
Cheers,
Pigpen
Get any extensions made by the EFF like privacy badger and HTTPS everywhere.
There are however, honeypots. Don't use Ghostery or donottrackme.
Locking your browser history files also helps (a bit of hacking for most but not hard to do). History cannot be seen or accessed by any program without the relevant permission. With the right operating system, this is very useful.
In reply to Big data has no value if… by pigpen
Goodwill Write Down
In reply to Get any extensions made by… by Brazen Heist
Big data has no value . . .
. . . because it's a scam.
In reply to Big data has no value if… by pigpen
I haven't seen an on-line ad since I switched to Brave and Duck Duck Go. But I find some on-line store web sites seem to only support Chrome.
In reply to Big data has no value if… by pigpen
Unfortunately the Brave browser can only be installed on Windows 7 or above.
In reply to Big data has no value if… by pigpen
We need to collect all the data in the world and then run it to accurately predict what the valuations will be next. Any big data company able to do so will be valued very highly.
For decades now "data miners" have been promising upper management great things and failing. From what I can tell it is where the wannabe programmers migrate to.
It seems nearly every store you go into these days they want to sign you up for their rewards program. Inevitably I will be encountered by the cashier wondering why I have not become a “member” since I am a frequent customer. THey will tell me how it’s only used to give you cash back, discount coupons, or some other other bs. All along I have known that these people have absolutely no clue what goes on once that data is collected. Google executives have stated that the battle in the future will be for who controls or owns big data. Facebook along with many others intend to use that data to drive their bottom line. Just wake up people to what is going on.
So what you then do is you get them to sign up to your rewards program.
My rewards program involves a good boycott.
In reply to It seems nearly every store… by Everybodys All…
Cash Tendered Mother Fuckers.
Intangible assets, intellectual property and goodwill.
Having behavior that is similar to a threat to national security is a serious cause for concern.
When faced with a choice between maximizing profit and civic responsibility they have shown they will always choose profit and increasing the chance they will be broken up and regulated.