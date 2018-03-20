G-20 Statement Is Win For US, Japan: Ignores Protectionism, Shrugs Off Crypto Fears

Amid significant reported tensions between the US and 'rest of world' over trade and protectionism and disagreements over the downsides of cryptocurrencies, it appears Trump and Kuroda won this round.
The Group of 20 economies highlighted the importance of international trade, while alerting that fast monetary tightening as well as geopolitical tensions threaten to undermine the broadest global growth since 2010.
“Strong fundamentals, sound policies, and a resilient international monetary system are essential to the stability of exchange rates, contributing to strong and sustainable growth and investment,” finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s top developed and emerging nations said in a joint communique at the close of a two-day gathering in Buenos Aires.
“We reaffirm the conclusions of our business leaders at the Hamburg Summit and recognize the need for more dialogue and action, and we are working to strengthen the contribution to trade of our economies.”
However, as Bloomberg reports, the tension was evident in the halls of the G-20 meetings in Buenos Aires, as participants expressed frustration with U.S. threats that they said could upend the very rule-based order on trade that it helped establish.
Delegates struggled to finalize a communique that would please all nations, as the U.S. butted heads with allies and pushed to omit the term “multilateral” from the statement, according people who participated in the meetings.
And, confirming the rumors that there would be no G-20 crackdown on cryptos, seemingly tipping towards Japan's "wealth effect" perspective on the virtual currencies, for the first time, the G-20 statement made reference to the rise of crypto assets and the need to regulate the risks they pose.
“At some point they could have financial stability implications,” according to the statement.
Aditionally, the G-20 statement referred to cryptos as 'assets' not 'currencies', warning that they have tax evasion, money-laundering, and other issues associated with them, but falling short of suggesting regulatory crackdowns.
Bitcoin legged higher on the news...
And the G-20 has kicked the can until July for its next discussion of Cryptocurrencies.
In reply to Uh oh! Ex-Playboy Model Sues… by Sliced into ribbons
The simple reason Japan wants crypto now is because their fiat ponzi has already failed and everyone knows it.
The BOJ owns all of their bond market. Nobody wants their debt.
Yup and we are a vying for second in that fiasco senario
In reply to The simple reason Japan… by Bay of Pigs
Japan figures when Bitcoin goes to a Trillion they can cover their debt.
So, is the crypto selloff finally over ???
only once you sell completely out... then you can buy at the highs again
In reply to So, is the crypto selloff… by Yellow_Snow
First meeting of a new bureaucracy.
Did I just miss it or was there nothing in that statement that said anything one way or the other? It seemed like the usual mealy mouthed blather.
So they are all in now?
Up we go!