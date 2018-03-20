"It's The Same This Time..." 'FANG' Valuations Reach Dot-Com Peak

"It's not different this time"... in fact it's exactly the same! The same level of exuberant retail 'buying the top', the same level of 'nothing can stop us now', the same level of 'what recession?', and most importantly the same level of insane valuations for the mega-tech leaders...
Mom-and-pop are all-in...
The broad market's Price-to-Sales is at record highs...
But none of that matters because FANG-type stocks have been leading, charging, incessantly bouncing to ever-increasing Bezosian record highs with all chatter of bubbles (and historically-received wisdom) being shrugged off by the ubiquitous "you just don't get it" narrative.
As Nomura's Bilal Hafeez notes, one of the challenges of identifying bubbles is that too often we use the playbook of the previous bubble.
So in the 2000s, we became averse to equities and all things “new economy” thanks to the scars of the dot-com bust. What we didn’t realise was that the credit markets and “old economy” (real estate and commodities) were becoming bubbles. It didn’t help that we underestimated the size these assets (and liabilities) as many were “off-balance sheet” or hidden in obscure financial securities.
The same can be said about today.
We are scarred by the banking crisis of 2008 and European sovereign crisis of 2010-12 that we are obsessing about potential bubbles in credit, banking and sovereign markets. Meanwhile, we don’t apply the same scrutiny to the markets and assets we have escaped to.
So what are these assets? Simply put, it would be data and platforms.
So there it is - it's not different this time - and we are right there again, at the inflection point of hubris and regret. FANG-type stocks' valuations are as extreme as they were at the peak of the DotCom bubble (which no one argues was a bubble).
What happens next?
Gov needs to keep pumping the stock market higher and higher so that pension funds can meet their 8% return targets and offload stucks as boomers retire.
FNGD could get real interesting.
and all ya all are too broke to short it anyway listening to doom for 10 years
Confucius say, "He who shorts first, sharts first."
What happens next is I dust off my leftover inventory of Dow10k hats.
what happens next? all the people long these high flyers will keep telling the bears that we don't get it and that growth is unlimited and that this is cheap based on 2025 earnings estimates and that we are the best investors ever. Who can argue with the peeps that have made gobs of money long on these vehicles. Of course, nothing is truly a profit until you sell. Will it be voluntary or panic induced is the question.
Calm before the Storm?
Mom and Pop are fucked.
You aint seen nothin yet. They're gonna pump it up another 20% at least before it pops.
What is this "Mom and Pop" they keep talking about?
GS and UBS...mom and popstein.
Pension holders.
Wow, the rate hike, then the stock/bond market collapse followed by the pension cratering.
Remember all those austerity moves the pension reformers wanted? Yep, gonna happen 20X over and all in one fell swoop.
you short it first. i'll be right behind you.
"What Happens Next?"
Central banks print in unison and the "markets" run up to new all time highs.
You load up a wheel barrow with Benjamin and take us to lunch.
wrong
this time is different.
pets.com was not a requirement for employment, Facebook is. AOL did not actually deliver anything but more AOL CDs to your door, Amazon will bring you a CD player in hours. Infoseek failed to monetize your data, Google on the other hand tracks everything you do and sells it to practically every retailer on the planet along with governments.
on top of all that, central banks let it fail, that will not happen this time, they cant afford to let this one burst.
This time is incredibly different. This bull market is still just getting started.
Doom da Doom Doom.