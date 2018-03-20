Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Tumbles - Now 'Only' World's 5th Richest Man

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/20/2018 - 17:35

While Amazon's Jeff Bezos walks his new dog and remains head and shoulders above everyone else in the world in terms of net worth, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is sliding down the ranks to a lowly 5th on the world's richest person list...

After the carnage in Facebook's shares, CEO Zuckerberg lost $5 billion yesterday and another $4 billion today (and is down around $14 billion from his highs)...

 

Which knocked him back below Amancio Ortega into just 5th place on the "world's richest" list...

And after today's bloodbath, Zuck may end up in 6th place... or even 7th place!!!

Still, Bezos (and his new pet dog) remain uber alles...

ted41776 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 17:36 Permalink

awww poor zucky. what's his bunker address nowadays? i want to send him a get richer soon card with a picture of some kid from africa with flies on his face

jimmy c korn Looney Tue, 03/20/2018 - 17:57 Permalink

Zuckerberg probably is hiding behind the wall he had built around his 100 million dollar mansion in Hawaii.

But I read another article today where Zuckerberg sold a large portion of his share before the bad news broke. Something like those CEO's over at Equifax did before word of their hack got out.

 

bobsmith5 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 17:40 Permalink

The Rockerfellers, the Rothschilds, and the Queen of England are hundreds of times more wealthy than any Bezos, Zukerberg, or Gates will ever be.  They own trillions, not just mere billions.  Why do the authors of these articles peddle this nonsense put out by Forbes.

 

Who do they think they are kidding.  The ZH crowd is much more sophisticated than this.

bobsmith5 ExPat2018 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 17:50 Permalink

I think you mean Satanist.   Those who do not worship the devil, and that is the majority of those whom you refer to as kikes, are good people and are actually on our side.  You are talking about a few who identify with the Jewish religion but who now worship Satan and practice that instead.  They are mostly those who are very high in the so called "Jewish" organizations. 

I have not yet met one Satanist amongst the huge number of Jews I have personally known during my 71 years on this planet.  Most of them think they are Jewish, but don't even know what that means.  They don't practice their religion and they have no Middle Eastern Semitic blood in them.  None of them are descendants from the tribe of Judah.  I think the thing you hate the most you have the least amount of knowledge and understanding ExPat.

bobsmith5 ExPat2018 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 17:53 Permalink

The LOVE of money is the root of all EVIL, but what about the love of what most people think is money but is actually a lie.  So it must be even more evil to be in love with phony, fake, fraudulent fiat currency most people call money. 

Fiat money is the biggest lie ever sold and told on planet earth in all it's history.

Brazen Heist Tue, 03/20/2018 - 17:45 Permalink

A sick and depraved society worships a cult of morally and intellectually bankrupt plutocrats and "celebrities".

The likelihood of any billionaire making his fortune with honesty or hard work is virtually ZERO.