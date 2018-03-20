Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Tumbles - Now 'Only' World's 5th Richest Man

While Amazon's Jeff Bezos walks his new dog and remains head and shoulders above everyone else in the world in terms of net worth, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is sliding down the ranks to a lowly 5th on the world's richest person list...
After the carnage in Facebook's shares, CEO Zuckerberg lost $5 billion yesterday and another $4 billion today (and is down around $14 billion from his highs)...
Which knocked him back below Amancio Ortega into just 5th place on the "world's richest" list...
And after today's bloodbath, Zuck may end up in 6th place... or even 7th place!!!
Still, Bezos (and his new pet dog) remain uber alles...
Comments
awww poor zucky. what's his bunker address nowadays? i want to send him a get richer soon card with a picture of some kid from africa with flies on his face
Let me pitch in some nudes of my fat ex for him to fap to in his lonely bunker.
In reply to awww poor zucky by ted41776
Jeff Bezos’ Spot looks like a goat trapped in a robotic dog’s body. ;-)
Looney
In reply to Let me pitch in some nudes… by FullHedge1
Zuckerberg probably is hiding behind the wall he had built around his 100 million dollar mansion in Hawaii.
But I read another article today where Zuckerberg sold a large portion of his share before the bad news broke. Something like those CEO's over at Equifax did before word of their hack got out.
In reply to … by Looney
Better start a crowfunding for little Marky boy; at this rate he's not going to be a billionaire for long. Poor guy; can't allow that...
In reply to … by Looney
Don't worry Zuck, you're still #1 douchebag.
The Rockerfellers, the Rothschilds, and the Queen of England are hundreds of times more wealthy than any Bezos, Zukerberg, or Gates will ever be. They own trillions, not just mere billions. Why do the authors of these articles peddle this nonsense put out by Forbes.
Who do they think they are kidding. The ZH crowd is much more sophisticated than this.
Zuckerberg is a schizophrenic drugged out zombie robot. He never blinks... never....
In reply to The Rockerfellers, the… by bobsmith5
I hate kikes with a passion
Show me one good decent kike
Can't be found.
I think you mean Satanist. Those who do not worship the devil, and that is the majority of those whom you refer to as kikes, are good people and are actually on our side. You are talking about a few who identify with the Jewish religion but who now worship Satan and practice that instead. They are mostly those who are very high in the so called "Jewish" organizations.
I have not yet met one Satanist amongst the huge number of Jews I have personally known during my 71 years on this planet. Most of them think they are Jewish, but don't even know what that means. They don't practice their religion and they have no Middle Eastern Semitic blood in them. None of them are descendants from the tribe of Judah. I think the thing you hate the most you have the least amount of knowledge and understanding ExPat.
In reply to I hate kikes with a passion… by ExPat2018
The LOVE of money is the root of all EVIL
The LOVE of money is the root of all EVIL, but what about the love of what most people think is money but is actually a lie. So it must be even more evil to be in love with phony, fake, fraudulent fiat currency most people call money.
Fiat money is the biggest lie ever sold and told on planet earth in all it's history.
In reply to The LOVE of money is the… by ExPat2018
A sick and depraved society worships a cult of morally and intellectually bankrupt plutocrats and "celebrities".
The likelihood of any billionaire making his fortune with honesty or hard work is virtually ZERO.
I am heart broken for him.
Actually Adam was the richest man that ever lived, then he got a wife.
Still, quite a lot of money for a scam.