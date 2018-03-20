Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Tumbles - Now 'Only' World's 5th Richest Man

While Amazon's Jeff Bezos walks his new dog and remains head and shoulders above everyone else in the world in terms of net worth, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is sliding down the ranks to a lowly 5th on the world's richest person list...

After the carnage in Facebook's shares, CEO Zuckerberg lost $5 billion yesterday and another $4 billion today (and is down around $14 billion from his highs)...

Which knocked him back below Amancio Ortega into just 5th place on the "world's richest" list...

And after today's bloodbath, Zuck may end up in 6th place... or even 7th place!!!

Still, Bezos (and his new pet dog) remain uber alles...