Meet Facebook's Biggest Holders Who Are Having A Very Bad Day (Or Two)

Amid the biggest two-day demise in Mark Zuckerberg's social network in six years, slashing below its 200-day moving-average, many are wondering where the dip-buyers have gone... and who the biggest losers are, so far!

These are the 30 biggest holders who are having a very bad week...

And these are the 10 holders who added the most in the last quarter - before this collapse eviscerated all of their gains...

Finally, while admittedly programmatic, we note that Zuck has been selling too...

Of course, the question is - when will Facebook announce a massive buyback scheme?