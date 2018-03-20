Meet Facebook's Biggest Holders Who Are Having A Very Bad Day (Or Two)

Amid the biggest two-day demise in Mark Zuckerberg's social network in six years, slashing below its 200-day moving-average, many are wondering where the dip-buyers have gone... and who the biggest losers are, so far!
These are the 30 biggest holders who are having a very bad week...
And these are the 10 holders who added the most in the last quarter - before this collapse eviscerated all of their gains...
Finally, while admittedly programmatic, we note that Zuck has been selling too...
Of course, the question is - when will Facebook announce a massive buyback scheme?
myspace 2.0
Not sure I understand how 401K investment houses hold FB stock. I always thought that it is their retail clients hold stocks in their retirement investment accounts, not vanguard or statestreet themselves.
FB is a BUY here.
Monetizing your personal data is their fucking business model and no one is so upset by about this startling revelation that they will actually put down their phone or stop using social media.
That toothpaste is not going back in that tube.
Furthermore, the government wants the power that social media platforms have WAY more than they want to prevent that power from existing...and they aren't going to get it on their own.
you are correct....FB is a screaming buyback/bailout here. /s
in all seriousness they have become such an important part of the psyop TBTF crowd that its hard to imagine they will be left to swing; unless the next <wink wink> newest bestest social media company ironically emerges.
Everyone else is using relationship networks, personal data, Big Data and AI to try and figure out what happens next. Social media is never going to be some magic island/utility where that never happens.
China is now dis-allowing citizens with low social media scores from traveling. You think Western governments aren't salivating over that?
Young people have largely abandoned FaceBook, leaving it to aging GenXers and Boomers. The under-35 crowd is increasingly choosing to use shitty products like Instagram or Snapchat which have even worse revenue models than FaceBook. Combine that trend with the increasing number of conservatives who have been permabanned (or who have left after a few Zucc'ings because they are fed up with the censorship), and an increasing number of people who are getting wise to the fact that FaceBook is a CIA/Mossad psyop, and you have a formula for disaster. A slow-motion Myspace 2.0.
If you check out insider trading sites you'll see this might not have been as much of a surprise as it's made out to be
They should have bought Bitcoin. Stupid anti-science, jealous, losers. Have you learned your lesson... yet?
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
Zuckerfucker is planing to sell $13bil of stock over the next two years.
to all of my friends and family who thought I was curmudgeon for not being on social media...this is why.
I just found the whole concept retarded.
However, even if I was inclined to be involved in that scene, I certainly would not use Zuckerburglar's platform. I don't knowingly associate or do business with thieves.
doesn't mean it is a good stock to hold.. look at Twitter. These things can live by will of the gov but suck dry the shareholders
You are correct. Vanguard and Fidelity are not having a bad day, their investors are. Even high net worth people and hedge funds often buy through their ilk or use ETFs. zh with another misleading headline ftw.
They hold stock to front run and trade against their clients. Especially since they have all client data, such as buy and sell orders
Thy don't call 'em banksters for nothing
you're talking about goldman sachs, not vanguard.
{like}
myspace - tom + modern stasi.
DJ Queue up a little Ceelo Green please, This one's for you MARK!
Canada.......poor saps!
Who jumps/dumps first on the incremental increase? Hold Fast, then JUMP! It reminds me of swinging on the vines as a child, whatever you do DON'T hold on, at least when you are swinging on vines. I wonder when the e-dog will bite Dr. Evil in the nuts, now that is a photo op!
Maybe their boi band prime minister can grab a mic and mansplain how government pension plans work ;-)
The Illinois configuration conflagration. That's the ticket!
Your lottery ticket? Sorry we can't pay.
edit: Will you be my only friend again?
Although I do Patreon Cog's blog. It isn't really cheating though. It's.......excuse.
2nd edit: Actually it's supporting someone that has enhanced my life.
Snort! Nice jab!
The boi gots a bazillion of em. Duck and Cover!
Death to Facebook
What is Canada again?
A place you used to be able to travel to without a passport that is now ruled by a snarky gay guy after they gave their gold away for bargain basement prices.
A big forested wilderness just north of the USA where Blg Foot lives.
Fuck them all. I'm having a very bad 5 years holding Gold. Mainly because of asshole like Facebook. Hope they lose it all.
Keep holding. You'll be okay. It's not a job. It's an adventure! /not sarc
Gold is an adventure?!? Then so is my sex life after 42 years of marriage, eh? /not sarc either
Why do you hold gold? It is insurance, not a profit making machine.
Yes it is, however inflation has been going up and gold is not doing its job.
If I buy gold today at $1300 and my weekly grocery bill is $100, then if in 10 years that same bag of groceries is $200, I expect gold to be $2600.
If it is lower , it is failing as an insurance policy.
you could of made like 100 times with any crypto ... ya luddite
You are correct. I thought about buying into it and should have. I would have made many thousands. But I can finger fvck my pms and they tell me they like it. My only regret is that I didn't buy in and convert my gains to even moar pms cause they like it so much when I play with them.
:)
When I finally realized what assbook really was I cancelled immediately. I felt like a fool for ever using this "service".
I lost contacts to many I wish I didn't. However I feel solace in the knowledge that I no longer give this total dickplug any advertising revenue for the crap he stuck in my eyes!
It's called,,,,wait for it.......pencil and paper and a postage stamp. We need less tech in this world, not more. Everyone should be a Farmer.
I ran out of the huge amount of forever stamps I bought many years ago. I would and could be a farmer as on a small scale I have been in the past. But I just hit 60 and don't breathe well enough to get that farmer's job done. I think I could still do well enough to subsist and will if I have to, but now I like the grocery store. I try to eat well but at 60 who gives a shit? Fvcking up the 1st, 2nd and 4th amendment is another story. My cold dead hands and all.
Why the downvote? You like repaying C eye A investments?
Facebook - this is all just petty crap. Dive deep into the details of the Shadow Government as well as the separate Deep State - including Eisenhower's 'Military/Industrial/CONGRESSIONAL Complex' (he was 'persuaded' to remove 'congressional' from his warning) and be prepared to be shocked to the core:
'Part 1 The Shadow Government' HERE
You mean they didn't get out of FB stock when the Like Farms in Asia were exposed? Not to mention all the other reasons to never be involved with FB.
I'm on Facebook, dummy me, that being said I've noticed that a lot of my 'friends' are inactive. You might say they still have profiles, but they don't use the platform. In five years Facebook will be R.I.P.
FB managed to attain such massive valuation by managing to dupe users into giving away their data, their profiles, for FREE!
Empires have been built on free stuff. Jewish scrappers hit it big for decades, getting valuable scrap for little or nothing. Goodwill does well selling goods with a cost basis of zero. And now FB and even Amazon.
FB should be paying for this valuable data, yet their users give it all away. Worse still, it'll likely one day be used against them.
Ditto for eBay. The sellers provide/donate the inventory and the time it takes to upload.
If today's lows don't hold, the downside is another 18.5%. And, past experience says a close below the 200DMA is serious trouble for broader markets.
http://pebblewriter.com/facebook-flops/
Got a chart?
Especially when so many are all in on the same trades.
Suckers.
Zuckers.
SELL MORTIMER, SELL!