Meet Facebook's Biggest Holders Who Are Having A Very Bad Day (Or Two)

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:26

Amid the biggest two-day demise in Mark Zuckerberg's social network in six years, slashing below its 200-day moving-average, many are wondering where the dip-buyers have gone... and who the biggest losers are, so far!

These are the 30 biggest holders who are having a very bad week...

 

And these are the 10 holders who added the most in the last quarter - before this collapse eviscerated all of their gains...

 

Finally, while admittedly programmatic, we note that Zuck has been selling too...

 

Of course, the question is - when will Facebook announce a massive buyback scheme?

Mercury Belrev Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

FB is a BUY here.

Monetizing your personal data is their fucking business model and no one is so upset by about this startling revelation that they will actually put down their phone or stop using social media.

That toothpaste is not going back in that tube.

Furthermore, the government wants the power that social media platforms have WAY more than they want to prevent that power from existing...and they aren't going to get it on their own.

spastic_colon Mercury Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:44 Permalink

you are correct....FB is a screaming buyback/bailout here. /s

in all seriousness they have become such an important part of the psyop TBTF crowd that its hard to imagine they will be left to swing; unless the next <wink wink> newest bestest social media company ironically emerges.

Mercury spastic_colon Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

Everyone else is using relationship networks, personal data, Big Data and AI to try and figure out what happens next. Social media is never going to be some magic island/utility where that never happens.

China is now dis-allowing citizens with low social media scores from traveling.  You think Western governments aren't salivating over that?

Buckaroo Banzai Mercury Tue, 03/20/2018 - 13:00 Permalink

Young people have largely abandoned FaceBook, leaving it to aging GenXers and Boomers. The under-35 crowd is increasingly choosing to use shitty products like Instagram or Snapchat which have even worse revenue models than FaceBook. Combine that trend with the increasing number of conservatives who have been permabanned (or who have left after a few Zucc'ings because they are fed up with the censorship), and an increasing number of people who are getting wise to the fact that FaceBook is a CIA/Mossad psyop, and you have a formula for disaster. A slow-motion Myspace 2.0.

Oldguy05 nmewn Tue, 03/20/2018 - 13:11 Permalink

The Illinois configuration conflagration. That's the ticket!

Your lottery ticket? Sorry we can't pay.

 

 

edit: Will you be my only friend again?

 Although I do Patreon Cog's blog. It isn't really cheating though. It's.......excuse.

2nd edit: Actually it's supporting someone that has enhanced my life.

Oldguy05 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:36 Permalink

When I finally realized what assbook really was I cancelled immediately. I felt like a fool for ever using this "service".

I lost contacts to many I wish I didn't. However I feel solace in the knowledge that I no longer give this total dickplug any advertising revenue for the crap he stuck in my eyes!

Oldguy05 ZENDOG Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

I ran out of the huge amount of forever stamps I bought many years ago. I would and could be a farmer as on a small scale I have been in the past. But I just hit 60 and don't breathe well enough to get that farmer's job done. I think I could still do well enough to subsist and will if I have to, but now I like the grocery store. I try to eat well but at 60 who gives a shit? Fvcking up the 1st, 2nd and 4th amendment is another story. My cold dead hands and all.

Expendable Container Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

Facebook - this is all just petty crap. Dive deep into the details of the Shadow Government as well as the separate Deep State - including Eisenhower's 'Military/Industrial/CONGRESSIONAL Complex' (he was 'persuaded' to remove 'congressional' from his warning) and be prepared to be shocked to the core:

'Part 1 The Shadow Government'  HERE

Green2Delta Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:42 Permalink

You mean they didn't get out of FB stock when the Like Farms in Asia were exposed? Not to mention all the other reasons to never be involved with FB.

Pollygotacracker Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:42 Permalink

I'm on Facebook, dummy me, that being said I've noticed that a lot of my 'friends' are inactive. You might say they still have profiles, but they don't use the platform. In five years Facebook will be R.I.P.

TuesdayBen Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:46 Permalink

FB managed to attain such massive valuation by managing to dupe users into giving away their data, their profiles, for FREE!

Empires have been built on free stuff.  Jewish scrappers hit it big for decades, getting valuable scrap for little or nothing.  Goodwill does well selling goods with a cost basis of zero.  And now FB and even Amazon.

FB should be paying for this valuable data, yet their users give it all away.  Worse still, it'll likely one day be used against them.