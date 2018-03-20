Opening Pandora's Box: Facebook To Brief Congress On What Happened

With its stock crashing, the future of Facebook as an advertising platform has been called into question by marketers, lawmakers and privacy activists following Monday's "revelations" that its data on 50 million users was harvested and used by a political ad firm in 2016. Which is ironic because it has been if not known, then certainly argued for years that Facebook is nothing more than a surveillance company, something Edward Snowden pointed out just this past Monday, with the only question whether or not US spy agencies are also involved in Facebook's user monitoring.
In any case, the pressure on Facebook only escalated on Tuesday as countless US and foreign regulators and politicians demanded Facebook explain what happened.
And, in hopes of quieting down the scandal which has cost the company tens of billions in market cap, the social network has agreed to brief House Judiciary Committee members as soon as Wednesday on the use of personal data of millions of users, Bloomberg reported citing to a congressional official familiar with the discussions.
Democrats on the committee are demanding that Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican, schedule a hearing on revelations that the company Cambridge Analytica exploited information from millions of Facebook users without their permission.
Meanwhile, the top Judiciary Committee Democrat Jerrold Nadler of New York wrote Goodlatte that neither Alexander Nix, the CEO of Cambridge Analytica, nor Brad Parscale - who ran the 2016 Trump campaign’s digital operations and has been named Trump’s campaign manager for 2020 - have responded to Democratic requests for information. Furthermore, Bloomberg adds that the Senate Judiciary Committee also is in the process of scheduling a briefing from Facebook, said George Hartmann, spokesman for Chairman Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican.
One wonders, however, if agreeing to explain how it targets, or rather how it allows its (well-paying) advertising clients to target Facebook users, the company is opening a Pandora's Box, as once it emerges that what Cambridge Analytica was doing was also done to some extent by many if not most other Facebook clients, there will be a vast chilling effect among the potential advertiser universe, resulting in either a drop in ad volume or ad pricing, or both, hitting the company's future revenues.
One also wonders if in addition to Cambridge Analytics, the various Congressional Panels will also invite the myriad of other agencies who also abused Facebook data, not least of which the Obama 2012 Campaign, which as we learned last night had an oddly preferential treatment when it comes to its relationship with Facebook.
As we reported last night, Carol Davidsen, who served as Obama's director of integration and media analytics during the 2012 campaign, claimed - with evidence - that Facebook found out about a massive data-mining operation the campaign was conducting to "suck out the whole social graph" in order to target potential voters. After Facebook found out, they knowingly allowed them to continue doing it because they were supportive of the campaign.
"[M]ore than 1 million Obama backers who signed up for the [Facebook-based app] gave the campaign permission to look at their Facebook friend lists. In an instant, the campaign had a way to see the hidden young voters. Roughly 85% of those without a listed phone number could be found in the uploaded friend lists. What’s more, Facebook offered an ideal way to reach them," reads an article Davidsen posted as a prelude to her postings.
In a series of Sunday night tweets, Davidsen explained how the Obama campaign was able to use Facebook data to "append to our email lists."
An example of how we used that data to append to our email lists. pic.twitter.com/VHhSukvXDY— Carol Davidsen (@cld276) March 19, 2018
When Facebook found out about the data mining for political purposes - the same thing they just banned Cambridge Analytica for doing, they "didn't stop us."
Facebook was surprised we were able to suck out the whole social graph, but they didn’t stop us once they realized that was what we were doing.— Carol Davidsen (@cld276) March 19, 2018
Facebook even "came to office in the days following election recruiting & were very candid that they allowed us to do things they wouldn't have allowed someone else to do because they were on our side."
They came to office in the days following election recruiting & were very candid that they allowed us to do things they wouldn’t have allowed someone else to do because they were on our side.— Carol Davidsen (@cld276) March 19, 2018
I worked on all of the data integration projects at OFA. This was the only one that felt creepy, even though we played by the rules, and didn’t do anything I felt was ugly, with the data.— Carol Davidsen (@cld276) March 19, 2018
We are confident that in order to demonstrate impartiality, everyone will be invited to explain how and why they abused Facebook data, not just the Trump campaign but also Obama's. And come to think of it, why not also invite the thousands of other Facebook
social-targeters advertisers all of whom do precisely this - to a lesser extent one hopes - when making their decision whom and how to target and influence.
More smokescreens so everyone forgets about Christopher Steele, MI6 spy who meddled in the US elections, and is now being protected by nerve agent false flags naming Russia and of all City of London weak-minded accusations, blaming Putin himself.
The whole point of their transparent exercise is to get off the front page, the fact that MI6 spies and criminals DID meddle in the US elections, DID conspire with the DNC, Congress, and even McBrain, and DID murder Seth Rich. Has nothing to do with Russians at all.
Mueller and his 18 DNC legal dwarfs are sucking their own dicks for $250,000 a year plus expenses.
Meanwhile Russian trolls bought $100,000 of Facebook ads. LMAO as if that matters.
One can only hope, Trump burns it all to the ground so we can clean the shithole called Washington.
In reply to More smokescreens. by ???ö?
Lock all these fucking Sandusky Boy's Club members up.
In reply to One can only hope, Trump… by ZENDOG
with the only question whether or not US spy agencies are also involved in Facebook's user monitoring.
Whenever there's doubt, there is no doubt.
In reply to Lock all these fucking… by VAL THOR
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/author-eviscerates-zuckerberg-w…
In reply to with the only question… by Joe Davola
The Zuck got his billions...the sheep get more shit...SSDD.
In reply to http://www.thegatewaypundit… by SethPoor
And this is the Jew who wants to be prezz. YOUR prezz.
Congrats
In reply to The Zuck got his billions… by kralizec
Americans, Psychographically Manipulated Serfs
1. Americans are easy victims in this psychological war
2. easily trapped by the dark arts of disinformation
3. prone to anxiety, their behavior is modified
4. their souls trapped in the bloodstream of the internet
5. horribly educated, they are informationally dominated
6. there is no such thing as psychological wellbeing
In reply to The Zuck got his billions… by kralizec
They must have really pissed off the Deep State's 17 three-letter Gestapo (Geheime Staatspolizei) agencies because their site has been wiped clean.
In reply to http://www.thegatewaypundit… by SethPoor
Zendog, Congress will do nothing to reign in the spying, digtal tracking, invasive, censoring of goobook digital advertising monopolies.
Only citizens can unite and download brave browser or similar adblocking browser to bring down these entities.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless
Whoever controls the browser controls the money.
We are the product and have zero recourse or ownership of our data and don't even get a share of the profits.
Time to destroy these evil monopolies.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to One can only hope, Trump… by ZENDOG
There was never any problem as long as blue team had advantage.
In reply to More smokescreens. by ???ö?
Pre-Obama, on every electoral map the Repubs were the blue team and the Dems the red team.
Why did this change and who changed it?
In reply to There was never any problem… by wisehiney
So let’s put a dollar value on the farcebook/Obuttrama collusion and see how that works with campaign finance laws...hmmmm???
In reply to There was never any problem… by wisehiney
Here's what its really all about - involving both the Deep State and another bunch the Shadow Government, working in tandem to drain Americans' social security kitty and pension fund kitties in order to use that money to screw Americans (and much worse).
Prepare to be shocked when you learn about the Industrial/Military/CONGRESSIONAL Complex that Eisenhower warned against (he was 'persuaded' to remove the word 'congressional' in his warning on TV): 'Part 1 Shadow Government' HERE
In reply to More smokescreens. by ???ö?
they can just be a scrapbook website... why does every fucking biz need to take over the world?
George Carlin - Bigger Dick Foreign Policy - YouTube
In reply to they can just be a scrapbook… by dark pools of soros
Yes, that is exactly how I think of them. They disrupted the archival-scrapbook business. In fact, one local, brick-and-mortar scrapbooker business in this town went out of business as FB rose and rose, providing above-firing mommas with the perfect way to showcase their babies while at work, when enjoying copious amounts of excused absenteeism from work and after work.
Wonder which momma senator will formulate a question on the real essence of FB’s work: baby show-off digital scrapbook. It’ll be none since that would not advance the Fake Femimist narrative.
While FB apparently indulged one of its repeat customers, as businesses do, letting them suck data on behalf the neoliberal-globalist multi millionaire, Barrack Obama, the digital advantage did not affect the turnout of young people in the 2012 election much. Despite all of the hype about tech and its impact on politics, turnout among the young was just 1% higher in 2012 v/s 2008. Of course, one percent margins are important in many elections with razor-thin margins of victory, but Obama won bigly in 2012.
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/2086092
http://www.pewresearch.org/2008/11/13/young-voters-in-the-2008-election/
By a margin of 3%, more young Americans voted in 1972, when we still had female secretaries and typewriters, as opposed to in 2008 when we had iPhones and FB, with secretaries regarded as a sexist concept.
It was not in the social media-saturated 2012 election that the youth vote showed a big upsurge. The trend was ongoing, with the biggest jump occurring between the youth-voting low point in 1996 to the 2004 election season, which saw an 11% increase in the youth-vote turnout. Smartphones were not a mainstream item in 2004, nor was social media of any kind. Only the hardcore techies were spending a bunch of time on the internet.
https://civicyouth.org/new-census-data-confirm-increase-in-youth-voter-…
In reply to they can just be a scrapbook… by dark pools of soros
Power is more of an aphrodisiac than scrapbooks. Its the same Zionist bankers who own the businesses - not the other way around. HERE
In reply to they can just be a scrapbook… by dark pools of soros
"no rate hike, 'cus facebook" - imagine!?
<honks horn 2x>
hehe... how does that shoe fit on the other foot, Mark? Are you getting thrown under the bus by your buddies in LiberalWorld because some evil conservative organization happened to figure out how to use your data? Realize that you are just a (albeit rich) pawn in the political arena, and are just as expendable as the illegal immigrants are, once the bureaucrats are done with you.
Good luck sucking up to your former friends... it won't work now that you're 'tainted'.
Next time, he will prefer for his best ad customers to be supporters of Cruz and Paul, the two possible candidates least likely to advocate interference with his business operations. They can send libertarian messages or target pop-up ads to working mommies, posting baby pics on FB at work in the financial services offices that they dominate. They will ignore the political ads at a rate of 98.756%, moving on to the next oooooohh it is !!sooooooo!! cute comment, just like they did with the pro-Obama ads.
In reply to hehe... how does that shoe… by Bryan
but but but I thought it was the Russians who were using Fecesbook for their evil purposes! Turns out it was The Obumer all along!
"Brief" Congess? What a joke. Hell you can just lie under oath when as a senior executive of major a intelligence agency or DOJ or FBI. Pull your pants down and say: "I got you briefs right here asshole."
Not that I like Zuckerberg, just that I despise the empty posturing of Congress pretending to have anyone's interest at heart but their own.
Exactly, if he testifies it's gonna be how Trump's campaign and/or the Russians circumvented their policies and 'hacked their database' in a totally unfair attempt to defeat the people's candidate!
Followed by: A vote for me will be a vote to have your personal information only exploited by a responsible person, such as myself!
In reply to "Brief" Congess? What a… by Bastiat
99% of Congress ARE the crims. Eisenhower warned of the 'Industrial/Military/Congressional Complex on TV except they 'persuaded' him to remove the essential word 'congressional': 'Part 1 The Shadow Government' HERE
In reply to "Brief" Congess? What a… by Bastiat
The government will not incriminate itself with a Facebook investigation. Facebook will tell the government what it wants to hear, not the other way, to appease the public and a few oblivious ones in congress. Changes will be made to the façade.
This should be real fun. Watching congress suck the Zuck.
An yes it willl leave a bad taste in your mouth!
pull it
Is anyone surprised? Really? They give away and post all that personal information and then ‘shock’! It’s being used for nefarious purposes? It’s like the tail wagging the flea and blaming the dog for the itch!
It is mostly being used to make money; it is a business.
In reply to Is anyone surprised? Really?… by bloostar
"To Brief Congress On What Happened"...
Why not ask the oven-mitt fashionista Queen Bee herself...
These are probably fashion-forward oven mitts.
https://www.googleadservices.com/pagead/aclk?sa=L&ai=DChcSEwjajuPKwvvZA…
In reply to "To Brief Congress On What… by Consuelo
Crash and burn FB, it's just making everybody dumb anyway in the way they reflexively share stupid memes in the echo chamber.
Instead of looking at the collection of photos from the busy-working, dual-high-earner parents’ tenth excused babyvacation of the year in person, you look at them on FB, posting comments like these:
The FBI and the CIA need to investigate this at taxpayer expense, including all of the contacts who might have viewed or liked this content.
Swampers at $175k need to return from their 15th babyvacation, extending their 135-day work year to probe this matter deeper, including any political ads served up during these nefarious social media chats.
In reply to Crash and burn FB, it's just… by MusicIsYou
Who cares? What part of "social media" is private? If people give personal information to strangers, international coporations, or bot AI programs, does this mean that these entities are now able to mind-control the population? Someone always will control large segments of the population who are incapable of thinking for themselves. Someone always will tell those who are easily convinced to believe any tale, no matter how ridiculous. Television and radio stations have been broadcasting government-approved propaganda for decades. Congregational hearings were held on the CIA manipulating broadcast media for the purpose of propaganda. How is this any different?
The only difference here is how much people understand the technical methods of information gathering, but some things are pretty obvious, like how a word written, upvoted or read in some article triggers the algorithm to serve up a bunch of similar things, including ad content related to what the user searched for, entered, etc. Like you say, they will not go into the less interactive surveillance components. Some of that sounds like it applies only in narrow circumstances. Or, it s colllected in some kind of raw, amorphous form, not like they are surveilling individuals in contradiction of the Fourth Amendment.
In reply to Who cares? What part of … by AurorusBorealus
I guess one benefit of Facebook has been to dumb down and distract the masses into needing self driving cars because the youth are too scatter brained to drive themselves safely. Facebook, Instagram etc have been great for other industries such as high capacity batteries for self driving cars to transport around scatter brained morons. The general public doesn't realize it yet, but the youth are going to need self-driving cars unless the dipshits plan to walk everywhere.
Regards the youth - you may be surprised, there is an awakening amongst the youth as to the Deep State/Shadow Government/Zionist World Order at a faster rate than the 40+ groups who are stilled transfixed to the MSM television government mind control service.
In reply to I guess one benefit of… by MusicIsYou
It won’t solve the whole problem. Did you see Tyler’s article on the recent bridge collapse? It was built because of a college kid who, tragically, did not make it across a busy street. So, they decided to construct a $14,000,000 bridge. At least, future engineers or bot engineers will have work, constructing safe walking spaces.
In reply to I guess one benefit of… by MusicIsYou
The asshole has stolen his money (he did not earn it) so shut the fucking site down and be done with it.
It will help MAGA!!!!
Hoping for a big ass class action lawsuit to blow away the fucking partisan "fake news arbiter" and DNC appendage. Zuck has no worries though as a card carrying, and now ranking cabal member. Burn it to the fucking ground anyway.
"So what had happened was..."
stop using the word 'abuse' because you give up ALL FUCKING RIGHTS TO PRIVACY when you sign up for facebook/gmail/etc.the eula tells you they will sell your shit to anyone.....
No, actually you only gave up your right to privacy if you post every thought you have. Case in point: if you haven't posted every mental gymnastic thing you're capable of doing, then you haven't given up your right to privacy. Most people love to be liked or have their "like button" clicked, so it's your own fault you gave up your privacy.
In reply to stop using the word 'abuse'… by hannah
musicisyou...you are right....also my bank has the same eula. they can sell my info to affiliates....so they can sell my banking info to anyone that has the money. the gas/water for my town also sells all my info. when i bought a car, part of the contract (even thou i paid cash) states they can sell the info they gather...
this isnt a facebook issue, this shit runs thru every transaction we have today.
In reply to No, actually you only gave… by MusicIsYou
Yeah sure right, "to a lesser extent", ROFLMAO, and then launch twenty tomahawk missiles at the visitor bench, and fifty more at Palo Alto, to eliminate these threats once and for all.
'It's the only way to be sure...'
In reply to why not also invite the… by I Write Code
Yet, Mueller has never testified before Congress after a year long Russian/Trump collusion(Whatever that means) scam......
Zuck is fucked. That information belongs to us. - US Deep State
Let's not forget about the NSA's PRISM program. From my perspective, it looks like the NSA is simply done with its Facebook front end and plans on migrating to other platforms to extract data and snoop. Changing a few lines of code is the only issue they will need to address if FB goes down. The key issue here is that the NSA and other agencies are not stopping illegal data extraction, politicians are just stirring up the pot to make it look like they're actually doing something for the little guy.
Does anyone remember Google's free WIFI campaign right before the 2012 presidential election? That's another issue that needs to be addressed. How much usage data do you think that they grabbed from unsuspecting users? I bet those stupid Google Maps cars are still collecting packets and data from WIFI users.