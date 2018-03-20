Pat Buchanan Asks "Did Putin Order The Salisbury Hit?"

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
Britain has yet to identify the assassin who tried to murder the double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury, England.
But Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson knows who ordered the hit.
“We think it overwhelmingly likely that it was (Russian President Vladimir Putin’s) decision to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the U.K.”
“Unforgivable,” says Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov of the charge, which also defies “common sense.” On Sunday, Putin echoed Peskov: “It is just sheer nonsense, complete rubbish, to think that anyone in Russia could do anything like that in the run-up to the presidential election and the World Cup. … It’s simply unthinkable.”
Putin repeated Russia’s offer to assist in the investigation.
But Johnson is not backing down; he is doubling down.
“We gave the Russians every opportunity to come up with an alternative hypothesis … and they haven’t,” said Johnson. “We actually have evidence … that Russia has not only been investigating the delivery of nerve agents for the purposes of assassination but has also been creating and stockpiling Novichok,” the poison used in Salisbury.
Why Russia is the prime suspect is understandable. Novichok was created by Russia’s military decades ago, and Skripal, a former Russian intel officer, betrayed Russian spies to MI6.
But what is missing here is the Kremlin’s motive for the crime.
Skripal was convicted of betraying Russian spies in 2006. He spent four years in prison and was exchanged in 2010 for Russian spies in the U.S. If Putin wanted Skripal dead as an example to all potential traitors, why didn’t he execute him while he was in Kremlin custody?
Why wait until eight years after Skripal had been sent to England? And how would this murder on British soil advance any Russian interest?
Putin is no fool. A veteran intelligence agent, he knows that no rival intel agency such as the CIA or MI6 would trade spies with Russia if the Kremlin were to go about killing them after they have been traded.
“Cui bono?” runs the always relevant Ciceronian question. “Who benefits” from this criminal atrocity?
Certainly, in this case, not Russia, not the Kremlin, not Putin.
All have taken a ceaseless beating in world opinion and Western media since the Skripals were found comatose, near death, on that bench outside a mall in Salisbury.
Predictably, Britain’s reaction has been rage, revulsion and retaliation. Twenty-three Russian diplomats, intelligence agents in their London embassy, have been expelled. The Brits have been treating Putin as a pariah and depicting Russia as outside the circle of civilized nations.
Russia is “ripping up the international rulebook,” roared Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson. Asked how Moscow might respond to the expulsions, Williamson retorted: Russia should “go away and shut up.”
Putin sympathizers, including Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, have been silenced or savaged as appeasers for resisting the rush to judgment.
The Americans naturally came down on the side of their oldest ally, with President Donald Trump imposing new sanctions.
We are daily admonished that Putin tried to tip the 2016 election to Trump. But if so, why would Putin order a public assassination that would almost compel Trump to postpone his efforts at a rapprochement?
Who, then, are the beneficiaries of this atrocity?
Is it not the coalition — principally in our own capital city — that bears an endemic hostility to Russia and envisions America’s future role as a continuance of its Cold War role of containing and corralling Russia until we can achieve regime change in Moscow?
What should Trump’s posture be? Stand by our British ally but insist privately on a full investigation and convincing proof before taking any irreversible action.
Was this act really ordered by Putin and the Kremlin, who have not only denied it but condemned it?
Or was it the work of rogue agents who desired the consequences that they knew the murder of Skripal would produce — a deeper and more permanent split between Russia and the West?
Only a moron could not have known what the political ramifications of such an atrocity as this would be on U.S.-British-Russian relations.
And before we act on Boris Johnson’s verdict — that Putin ordered it — let us recall:
The Spanish, we learned, did not actually blow up the battleship Maine in Havana Harbor in 1898, which ignited the Spanish-American War.
The story of North Vietnamese gunboats attacking U.S. destroyers, which led to the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution and 58,000 dead Americans in Vietnam, proved not to be entirely accurate.
We went to war in Iraq in 2003 to disarm it of weapons of mass destruction we later discovered Saddam Hussein did not really have.
Some 4,500 U.S. dead and tens of thousands of wounded paid for that rush to judgment. And some of those clamoring for war then are visible in the vanguard of those clamoring for confronting Russia.
Before we set off on Cold War II with Russia — leading perhaps to the shooting war we avoided in Cold War I — let’s try to get this one right.
Comments
"Revenge is a dish best served cold"
The chemist who decades ago disclosed the Soviet development of Novichok now lives in the USA.
A lot of people could make Novichok.
The so-called WMDs in Iran were provided to Saddam by the USA.
The chemical agents being used in Syria were also CIA sourced.
You could confirm that with Cheney Jr., the Mayor of Tammany Hall himself, John Brennan.
Sure, and all those gratuitous gas attacks just when Assad was about to wrap up the civil war and re-establish stability in Syria were clearly Assad getting a little too bored of his victory.
These elites think we're stupid morons drooling to the latest narrative streaming off the electric Jew. And they're mostly right.
The question we should be asking is "Why now?" - there is no motive we yet know of, but whoever did do it, chose this time for a reason.
Is it linked to Sessions FISA investigation? In any case whoever did do it, made a complete mess of it and so far has failed to kill anyone. This was not a 'professional' job.
~ So says Foreign Secretary Israeli Lickspittle Gary Busey
Dig up Johnny Cochran, he was good with alternate hypothesis.
Don't believe everything you think Mr. Johnson. Leave that to us here a ZH.
Skripal is not dead.
The attack was not precise. Multiple casualties beyond the target.
Does that sound like a KGB assassination?
Does that sound like a ZIONATO False Flag?
Who drones weddings and funerals to take out an individual HVT?
Who demolished three occupied buildings and damaged a fourth, to start a forever war and destroy evidence of government corruption?
Who invaded Iraq without cause?
Who is in Syria illegally?
Who would you trust least, NATO or Putin?
Are regular, normal people really believing the nonstop hysterical, foaming anti-russia rumpus?
As time goes by I like them even moar and believe the accusations even less.
Give the country some forced perspective. Make everyone watch the movie "The Russians Are Coming. The Russians Are Coming" six or seven times. Make every TV and cable and streaming service join it. Sort of like a PSA.
I kind of use the ravishing mrs. chunga as a gauge because she deliberately avoids fake news and current events as much as possible.
Whenever she hears the Russians are responsible for this or that she just laughs.
When empires are in collapse mode, the only solution is to go to woar and take'm with ya. They have nothing to lose.
One of the first things to disappear in war is the 'truth' and for the ruling caste, we have been at war since time began...
https://olduvai.ca
Methinks you would have to pay more for this sort of hit than if they just used a gun.
Our intelligence community is luckily have taken on the demeanor of a woman who fakes rape or domestic abuse to the point that they are immediately obvious. It's obvious from the victims of NSA gang stalking to the framing of the Russians they use the same psychological approach.
I think I see a pattern here. It appears the intelligence community / NSA has degenerated to a one trick pony that simply says "Me too".
Exactly.
For those of us who remember the anti-Communist Buchanan, seeing him defend Putin causes cognitive dissonance. Not that I disagree with him about Putin.
I agree that the latest narrative is aimed at morons who are unable to reason for themselves. Perhaps they are all trying to pin this on the wrong Russian. This guy Boris Johnson certainly sounds like he might be Russian, and he should be considered a prime suspect merely for his name sounding Russian and his being in the UK to begin with.
Boris Did It!!! Let the clarion call go out!
ISIS (Israeli Secret Intelligence Service) did it because Apartheid Israel is really butt hurt after being beaten in Syria by the Syrian Arab Army, the Russian Federation, Iran and Hezbollah.
did it for the yuks apparently
The Brits, like the Israelis, are a bunch of chirpy little birds who hide behind Uncle Sam's apron
Mossad did it to keep the Syrian conflict boiling.
Did the media kikes at BBC talk to any people who got sick from this attack?
Will the UK govt present any evidence to back up their claims? Or is it another case of "just trust me on this."
They sure don't seem to be too concerned with looking credible!
I think all BMWs come standard with Novachuk in the vents these days.
Nerve Gas. It's not an option!
M16 ordered the hit, Putin ordered the steak ..
A picture of the Skirpal's taken in the pub before they collapsed on a park bench shows the reflection of the person who took the photo. It's very clear the guy is Russian, and related to Putin.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/no-patients-have-experienced-sympt…
"But what is missing here is the Kremlin’s motive for the crime."
The motive was the "West" , "NATO" , "EU" , et al trying to interfere in the Russian election by attempting to give Vlad some bad press.
HAHA
It didn't work!
Edit: Besides, if the chemical is supposedly the most dangerous nerve gas ever, why didn't it kill anyone? I believe the Russians chemical abilities are better than that.
Tsar Putin Analyzes Americans
1. Americans are easily herded by billionaire saviors
2. it is difficult to construct psychographic profiles of complete nitwits
3. the United States Space Force is another Pentagon scam
4. Americans are harvested and processed by immense political forces
5. Trump is the boss-knob of corporate giantism
Have you been snorkeling your Jenkem before 9 am again?
Do you really trust anyone by the name Boris? Natasha maybe...........
Missing motive? hahahaha
IT WASNT THE RUSSIANS! it was the deep state, fbi, podesta and of course crooked hillary and Liddle adam schiff(also that pizza shop in DC!!)
Pats right! NO COLLUSION!!!
europe has a deepstate too, who knew
and Russia has a Rothschild BIS member central bank, who knew?
"Why Russia is the prime suspect is understandable. Novichok was created by Russia’s military decades ago"
ZH had a great article yesterday that stated how:
- Russia had never actually managed to create Novichok
- the US had examined the Russian production facility and took detailed notes before it was dismantled
- how US,UK, and several other countries could be assumed to be able to produce Novichok BUT
- International Authorities were not aware of anyone being able to produce the substance and this is why it was NOT on list of banned substances
Same reason 19 Arabs with boxcutters did 911
So that the USA would bomb the living fuck out of their countries /s
Except the (supposed) guys with boxcutters were (supposedly) Saudis. And the USSA never bombed Saudi Arabia.
Details.
Just Headline News.
putin would have ZERO incentive to kill former KGB defected spies! he wouldnt even know how! Russia has no nerve agents!! they signed a treaty!! Plus putin has 2 doggos and he just won helmsman of russia! FAKE NEWS!!!
Putin's no angel. And Russia's certainly not all sweetness and light. But I have my doubt the Russians did this......or at least the Russians who are intelligent and understand they gain nothing pissing off the NATO members over something like this. My bet's on a rogue group inside the Kremlin. Some SOB who is the Russian version of Dick Cheney or John Walton.
Try Mossad, bud.
No. Can't blame the Jews for everything, bud.
" But what is missing here is the Kremlin’s motive for the crime. "
I disagree.
Putin has publicly stated that all traitors are to die.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/vladimir-putin-traitors…
The motive is *CONTROL* - Pour encourager les autres.
Then he never would have gotten out of Russia alive in the first place.
This is Buchanan's way of calling it a false flag. I wish these guys would just man up and say it. What does Pat have to lose at 80 something years old?
The ability to continue to point out the truth to those with ears to hear it.
(((Dictators))) never need a motive - they're MADMEN
But seriously - Putin seems very restrained and pragmatic
Putin is not a dictator nor is Assad. both elected in free and fair elections. actually more legal and free than corrupt USA elections where dead and illegals vote.
Article is so flawed....
If or not developed or ever exist in real all is sketchy.
times was Soviet Union, not Russian Federation
Putin did not order the hit.
More likely, nostalgic for his old agent days, Putin did the hit himself!
More sophistry kiddies.
Works like this. By asking a pointed question in such a way as to not be answerable. How long have you been gay?