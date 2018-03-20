"The Problem Is Facebook, Not Cambridge Analytica..."

Authored by Leonid Bershidsky via Bloomberg.com,
Facebook is being hammered for allowing the data firm Cambridge Analytica to acquire 50 million user profiles in the U.S., which it may or may not have used to help the Trump campaign.
But the outrage misses the target: There's nothing Cambridge Analytica could have done that Facebook itself doesn't offer political clients.
Here, in a nutshell, is the CA scandal. In 2014, Aleksandr Kogan, an academic of Russian origin at Cambridge University in the U.K., built a Facebook app that paid hundreds of thousands of users to take a psychological test. Apart from their test results, the users also shared the data of their Facebook friends with the app. Kogan sold the resulting database to CA, which Facebook considers a violation of its policies: The app was not allowed to use the data for commercial purposes. Carol Cadwalladr and Emma Graham-Harrison, writing for the U.K. publication Observer, quoted former CA employee Christopher Wylie as saying the firm "broke Facebook" on behalf of Stephen Bannon, the ideologue and manager behind the Trump campaign.
It didn't escape keen observers that if the Trump campaign used Facebook user data harvested through an app, it did no more than Barack Obama's 2012 data-heavy re-election campaign. It's not documented exactly how Obama's team gathered oodles of data on potential supporters, but a deep dive into the tech side of that campaign by Sasha Issenberg mentioned how "'targeted sharing' protocols mined an Obama backer’s Facebook network in search of friends the campaign wanted to register, mobilize, or persuade." To do this, the protocols would need to use the same feature of the Facebook platform for developers, discontinued in 2015, that allowed apps access to a user's friends' profiles -- with the user's consent, as Facebook invariably points out.
Let's face it: Users are routinely tricked to obtain such consent. Tech companies make giving it, or agreeing to complex terms of service, look like a low-engagement decision.
"Is it okay if we look at your friends' info?" they ask.
"Sure, why not? I want to take this nifty psychological test," we answer.
Afterward, only Facebook itself is interested in the legal minutiae of what permissions it gave to which developers. As far as everyone else is concerned, it doesn't matter whether an app gets the data for research purposes or for straight-up political ones. Average users worry more about convenience than privacy.
The relevant question, however, is what a campaign can actually do with the data. CA's supposedly sinister skill is that it can use the Facebook profile information to build psychological profiles that reveal a person's propensity to vote for a certain party or candidate. When matched against electoral registers, targeted appeals are possible.
But no one should take the psychological profile stuff at face value. No academic work exists to link personality traits, especially those gleaned from the sketchy and often false information on Facebook profiles, definitively to political choices. There is, however, research showing that values or even genetic factors trump traits. It's not even clear how traits affect political behavior, such as the tendency to vote and donate to campaigns: Some researchers, for example, have found a negative relationship between emotional stability and these measures; others have found a positive one.
This is not to say Facebook data, including data on a user's friends, can't be useful to campaigns. The Obama campaign actually asked its active supporters to contact six specific friends suggested by the algorithm. So 600,000 people reached 5 million others, and, according to data from the campaign, 20 percent of the 5 million actually did something -- like registering to vote.
But did the Trump campaign need CA and the data it acquired from Kogan to do this kind of outreach in 2016? Likely not. Facebook cut off the friends functionality for app developers because it wanted to control its own offering to clients interested in microtargeting.
There's plenty of evidence that Brad Parscale, who ran the digital side of Trump's campaign, worked closely with Facebook. Using the platform's "Lookalike Audiences," he could find people who resemble known Trump supporters. Facebook also has the capacity to target ads to the friends of people who have "liked" a page -- a Trump campaign page, for example.
Targeting messages to millions of specific people without going directly through Facebook is messier and probably more expensive than using the social platform's own tools. All Facebook requires for access to its data trove is a reasonable fee.
Whether CA could add anything meaningful to Facebook's effort is unclear. Its previous client, the unsuccessful presidential campaign of Senator Ted Cruz, has said it didn't deliver on all its promises.
Some studies have shown that Facebook ads can work quite well for businesses. If they also worked for Trump, the CA story is a red herring: It's Facebook's own data collection and the tools it makes available to clients that should be the target of scrutiny and perhaps regulation, both from a privacy perspective and for the sake of political transparency.
The fix is obvious: never have any farcebook profile.
Problem solved.
Same goes with gmail, Amazon, etc. and other big corps who offer services with no strings attached, but with a lot of fine print...
But who am I to believe anyone would go down this path?
Welcome to the world of Witchcraft and Sorcery..
He who has eyes to see.. let him see!
In reply to He by Adolph.H.
See this https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2018/03/19/cambridge-analytica-did-n…
Learn
In reply to Welcome to the world of… by iinthesky
the problem is both
fucktards
In reply to See this https://www… by SethPoor
The problem is government hubris. They just go ahead and watch everyone all the time. Fuck privacy. We can't really blame these money grubbing fucks (fangs) that sell out the general public. Get rich or die trying.
Or is it the rubes who freely sign up (click to accept and continue) to be abused/marketed/sold out?
In reply to the problem is both fucktards by Bes
Personally use the same advice I use with any Law Enforcement or “Offical” Bureaucrat Pile.
”Never talk to Police.”
”Never talk to Social Media.”
In reply to The by toady
Forced to register or navigation broken. More data mining BS.
In reply to See this https://www… by SethPoor
Facebook is a great way to say hi to someone you havent seen in 15 years and then never make contact with them again.
In reply to Welcome to the world of… by iinthesky
If people didn't WILLINGLY divulge truthful information there wouldn't be an issue.
Of course on the other hand, I've never played the role of a snowflake and lied to an app for my own personal benefit or to gain trust & information.
That would be unethical & irresponsible to the machines owners ;-)
In reply to Welcome to the world of… by iinthesky
Their Sick, Twisted, Dystopian Matrix Reality Experiment is going explode right in their Faces.
Their Collapse & Demise will be Epic.
In reply to If people didn't WILLINGLY… by nmewn
Absolutely Adolph ( boy did I expect to say that today? ).
I maintained a facbook profile for a month many years ago to confirm why I shouldn't have one. When a grade 6 crush of mine contacted me I shut it down.
Furthermore, no matter how unhealthy it is for real life relationships and your personal mental health, it is 1000 times worse in the sense of compromising your personal privacy.
In reply to He by Adolph.H.
Amazon offers services with no strings attached? Really? There are strings. Obvious, reasonably priced strings.
New at this whole "capitalist" thing?
In reply to He by Adolph.H.
The problem is D. All of the above.
Boattrash, only citizens can shut down goobook digital monopolies. Every citizen needs to immediately download brave browser or similar adblocking browser.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
It is simple that even grandma can use it.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money.
What is the value of advertising if an ad can't be sent, viewed or tracked?
Also if you are selling my data and I'm the product then why not give me a percentage of the revenue?
If you are going to censor, track and still my data without compensating me, then each day I will try to destroy your business model one person at a time.
We the citizens can take down the goobook by installing brave.
The FTC won't do anything
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to The problem is D. All of… by boattrash
Thanks Pigpen, I've been planning to use Brave, just a bit slow in acting on it. I love the concept he has built it on.
Edit, Firefox has served me well over the years though.
In reply to Boattrash, only citizens can… by pigpen
Boattrash, Firefox is great. CEO of brave developed JavaScript and was at Firefox. For average Joe who is technical Luddite, brave is easy to download and works by DEFAULT. No need to touch the settings. They place the user experience over all else. Firefox you have to download ublock origin or something similar. For ease of use, brave is so simple.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to Thanks Pigpen, I've been… by boattrash
For years I ran Firefox w/Ad-block, but it eventually seemed to have a "conflict" w/my Vipre anti-virus. I ended up dropping Vipre (which I really liked) and switching AV, just to make my computer run.
Cheers to you as well!
In reply to Boattrash, Firefox is great… by pigpen
It doesn't fully support HTML5, so a few things don't work, but it's great at what it does do and it's light on resources so it works on older gear.
HTML5 is the new standard for browser video streaming and a few other graphics-oriented methods of content delivery. Brave won't do that, but so what.
In reply to Boattrash, Firefox is great… by pigpen
"Whoever controls the browser controls the money" -- Love it, anyone else remember Netscape? They thought this as well...
In reply to Boattrash, only citizens can… by pigpen
Laws, Netscape was pre Google. Everything Google does starts with chrome. Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT rendering digital advertising model useless on any device and operating system.
I use Google phone, what good am I to do an advertiser when I can't be served ads, ads can't be viewed and I can't be tracked around internet?
I use brave to watch YouTube, no ads. Let Google pick up storage costs. I am not going to let them monetize me if they won't share the profits from selling my data and tracking and censoring me.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to "Whoever controls the… by LawsofPhysics
Thanks, Pigpen... just downloaded Brave and am reading-up on it before I launch it. I know Google is the Great Satan, but it sure is convenient how bookmarks, passwords, etc. transfer to all platforms on my Google account. Not sure if Brave does this also, but it's sure worth a try!
In reply to Boattrash, only citizens can… by pigpen
Moto, Brendan CEO of brave and former CEO of Firefox decided to use chrome engine to get off the ground. He will change the engine once he gets traction. Brave protects user by DEFAULT. No opt out. What good is advertising if ad can't be served, viewed or tracked?
Thiel funded brave. They are trying to disintermediate advertising model with micropayment.
Interesting model and simple for Grandma or any tech Luddite to install to destroy goobook monopolies.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to Thanks, Pigpen... just… by motoXdude
Of course FB is the issue, but Zuck is a liberal and is going to run for President...the press - except Bloomberg for obvious competitive reasons - will protect FB/Zuckerberg.
Get the FBI on it! They can solve this problem...HAHHAHHHAHAHAHAH! Fucking Traitors.
In reply to Of course it is, but Zuck is… by onewayticket2
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.pdf
Anyone that is talking to you about someone else is talking to someone else about you. I don't care if it's the girl in the office or Facebook
(((The problem is)))
Like I give a fuck. I'm not an insecure Facebook junkie that constantly requires attentions from other insecure people.
Facebook is the issue, the gun is the issue, the prostitute is the issue, drugs are the issue? WE ARE THE ISSUE. Without we, responsible we, Facebook is void of 0/1s.
so... cambridge is working for the russians?
Facebook is the government. It's well past time to stop thinking of Facebook as a Silicon Valley conjuring trick and start thinking of it as an extension of the the NSA.
LOL Fuckerberg may have to pay.$40k per violation. What is that multiplied by 50M?
I believe silicon valley had an episode about this very topic!
your DATA is being mined "everywhere" got a smart phone? Twitter? Snap Chat? Hell looking at this web site
All your DATA belongs to them... flip that $1.00 over, see that eye? LMAO
Well yes, but if you're a Obummer bro or Shillary accolate SJW and you spend half the day online "liking" your fellow travelers, and then suddenly you find out that you've been harvested and turned over to Steve "Beelzebub" Bannon who made a psycho-profile on you and all your dimwitted BFF's and BMF's... Oh! THE HORROR!
All of these companies that collect data, such as Google, Facebook, AOL, Beenverified, and other data brokers, should be outlawed and the chief execs put behind bars for 20 years. America already has problems enough with the NSA, CIA, and FBI in this regard. Its nothing more than a racket, that preys on you, personally. Other countries, like Japan, Korea, China, Luxembourg, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Germany, etc., they have outlawed this sort of data collection long ago. America needs to wise up and stop this immediately.
It's my belief that Zuckerberg felt he could do whatever he wanted with the platform and be just as 'successful.' He clearly has a messiah complex.
I sincerely hope that Facebook, recognized as an addiction destroying society, goes down in flames.
Hopefully Trump will see sense and just shut it down.
The problem is the DS in collusion with the Obama cartel running puppets MSM, FAANG, telcos, FBI puppets in DC, COINTELPRO+ADL false flag ops everywhere like the 60s & 70s (((they are nothing if not unoriginal))) and the DNC is still operating as if they were the presidents, not DJT. It is obvious which foreign entities the Obama cartel is working with. The former Obama administration is waltzing around governments at all levels masquerading as the legitimate administration, working with foreign and domestic enemies against the legitimate government. Bill Clinton still identifies as President, Hillary identifies as SoS, etc. Vermin grovel for their favor. If the top doesn't drop the hammer on this BS the bottom must.
Everybody must totally ignore all ads.
People, hopefully, are smarter than to allow themselves to be swayed by these pleas for their time and money.
Solio, have you tried brave browser? Blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
Simple and easy. Most mobile users have no idea it exists.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to Everybody must totally… by Solio
Look at all these crocodile tears about how some meany mean head STOLE ALL MY PRECIOUS FACEBOOK DATA A-BLOO-BLOO. As though that wasn't the entire point of Facebook in the first place: to give sinister corporations and government agencies all your data and not care what they do with it.
Also, LOL forever at the implication that evil Russian/UK/whatever digital strategists somehow "hacked the election" by showing a few thousand bucks worth of ads to a few thousand people, in an election where billions were being spent to flood every media outlet with slanted coverage one way or the other.
Facebook as operated by Zuck the Fuck = commercial parasite and sociopath
Quality shitpost.
Zuk the Fuk is a CIA ghost frontman. He will be Arkancided shortly.
Notice the left is claiming Facebook data was “weaponized” for Trump – but here is a director saying the company gave the democrats EVERYTHING.
“Carol Davidson, former director of integration and media analytics for Obama for America, said the 2012 campaign led Facebook to “suck out the whole social graph” and target potential voters.”
https://ijr.com/2018/03/1077083-ex-obama-campaign-director-fb/
I’m amazed by the plethora of shock and awe headlines in the MSM today surrounding Facebook’s latest involvement in personal data abuses. Not because it’s shocking and awesome to me, but, because they suggest a majority were living under some naïve delusion that social media companies have an inherent benevolent purpose.
The moral hazard embedded in data mining by big tech companies is unprecedented and unavoidable. This should be obvious to anyone with an ounce of common sense. No company gathers this much information on people without intent to somehow exploit them with it. No corporate or government client of social media giants pays money for the information without expecting a payback by similar means. Thousands of companies and organizations have been using this data to profile and target users at the individual level for profit, political gain, and other nefarious purposes. Users are exposed to new methods and techniques that manipulate their thoughts and behavior far more powerful than anything they have ever experienced from conventional advertising or other means. Most shocking of all is how most users have embraced this new technology with little knowledge of what really goes on behind the curtain, or concern for the possibility of adverse consequences.
Perhaps it’s time to place a Psychologist General’s Miranda Warning at the top of each user’s Facebook page:
“WARNING: You have surrendered your right to privacy in the fine print of Facebook’s user agreement. Everything you say, click, post, tweet, photograph, email, search, view, and purchase online – in addition to everywhere you are at every moment – can and will be used against you by state-of-the-art artificial intelligence algorithms engaged in relentless profiling, behavioral analysis, psychological manipulation, and target marketing.”
Here you fucking Millennials this explains your STUPIDITY... and Mark Suckerberg mother fucker and his cohorts, Eric Schmidt and his cohorts, Microsoft and their cohorts are taking advantage of your FUCKING STUPIDITY...SUFFER SUFFER...
https://youtu.be/Uo0KjdDJr1c
Learn from the Baby Boomers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ed-5Zzdbx0E
Hmm.....
"The Problem Is Facebook, Not Cambridge Analytica..."
Ha, I think Zero Hedge needs to understand where "AT&T" sits in all this fog....
Yep...AT&T and Verizon.....their role will become clear soon.
In reply to Hmm… by Zoomru
Mr. cowardly ugly face.