By Priceonomics
Ranking the Places with the Most (and Least) Fast Food in America
Close to a quarter of adults in American eat fast food *every single day*. The popularity of the drive-through window is a good indicator that we like to eat on the go, or at least that we are too busy to stop for a meal. It’s not surprising then, that fast food restaurants are in every city in America.
However, people and their tastes vary from place-to-place, and some fast food restaurants are more popular than others. So what are the most popular fast food joints? More importantly, which states and cities have the most and least fast food restaurants per capita?
We analyzed data from Priceonomics customer Datafiniti, a data company that maintains a database of restaurants, to see where fast food restaurants were located (and where they weren't). Then, by sorting the data geographically and adjusting for population size, we can see what areas of the country have the highest concentration of fast food restaurants.
When it comes to the highest concentrations of fast food restaurants per capita, Central and Southern states dominate. Eight of the top ten states for most fast food restaurants per capita are in the South with Alabama in the number one spot. The states with the fewest fast-food restaurants per capita are mainly in the Northeast with Vermont, New Jersey, and New York taking the top three spots.
Cities with the most fast-food restaurants per capita, on the other hand, were spread more evenly throughout the country with Orlando, Cincinnati, and Las Vegas in the top three spots. Cities with the fewest fast-food restaurants per capita are mainly concentrated in California and the Northeast with New York at number one, and four California cities in the top ten.
McDonald’s (the second largest fast-food chain) is in every major city in America. Orlando, FL and Las Vegas, NV have the most McDonald’s per capita at 20.9 and 13.9 restaurants per 100k residents respectively.
To start, we will look at which fast food restaurants are most popular in the country. For this analysis we take the number of restaurants in each fast food chain and divide by the total number of restaurants in the dataset, giving the percent of total listings for each chain
From this list, we see that just two restaurants, Subway at 18.5% of listings and McDonald’s at 11.3% of listings, account for over a quarter of fast food restaurants in this dataset! At a distant third is Burger King at 5.7% of listings. Rounding out the top twenty is Whataburger at 0.6% of listings, which is surprising considering their locations are only in ten states.
Of course, looking at the numbers for the nation as a whole doesn’t really give insight into what is going on in any one place. As many of us know, fast food is more popular in some areas, and less popular in others.
Next, let’s look to see where fast food restaurants are most popular on a regional scale.
The Central region, at 4.5 fast food restaurants per 10K residents, has the highest number of fast food restaurants per capita. The South is close behind with 4.4. The Eastern region has the fewest with just 2.5 fast food restaurants per 10K residents.
Now that we know what regions have the most fast food let’s look at individual states.
Southern states have the highest fast food count per capita with the top spot going to Alabama at 6.3 restaurants per 10K residents. The only non-southern states in the top ten are Nebraska at 5.4 and Indiana at 5.0, both in the Central region. As for the states with the fewest fast food restaurants per capita, most are from the Eastern region with Vermont having the fewest fast food restaurants per capita at 1.9 per 10K residents. Mississippi made a surprise appearance with just 2.1 fast food restaurants per 10K residents.
If you are interested to see where your state falls, the full list is as follows:
Increasing resolution even more, now we look at major cities with the most fast food restaurants per capita. Here, we have only included the top 100 cities by population to look at major cities specifically.
At the city scale, regional differences start to fizzle out, and local preferences start to show through. Tourist spots like Orlando and Las Vegas have lots of fast food restaurants, taking the number one and three spots respectively. New York City has the fewest fast food restaurants per person, and California cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Oakland don’t have much fast food either.
We just looked at major cities in America, but what about smaller cities? When including smaller cities, the number of restaurants per capita goes much higher. For this analysis, we only used cities where there are 50 or more fast food restaurants, so we avoid looking at very small towns with only a few restaurants.
Again, this list is dominated by Southern cities, with Katy, TX taking the top spot with a whopping 62.5 fast food restaurants per 10K residents. In the distant second, with just 43.9 is Naples, FL. Just two cities are outside the South with Traverse City, MI at 36.8 and Littleton, CO at 30.0.
Let’s take a moment to look more closely at the second largest fast food chain in America, McDonald’s, and just how prevalent it is. Note for the chart below we are now looking at the number of McDonald’s per 100K residents.
Orlando, FL tops the list at 20.9 fast food restaurants per 100K residents with two other major cities in Florida, Miami at 13.0 and Tampa at 9.3, making it in the top ten. We also see that McDonald’s is popular nationwide with Las Vegas, NV at 13.9, Minneapolis, MN at 10.4, and Buffalo, NY at 9.7 also making the list. For cities with the fewest McDonald’s per capita, five of the top ten are in California, with Ventura, CA taking the top spot at just 0.4.
As you can see, you can find fast food spread across the nation with restaurants in every major city in America. Southern and Central states are the place to go if you love fast food, and head to the East or out West if you don’t. Southern cities have abundant options for fast food, particularly in Florida, and head to California if you don’t want to eat on the go. As for McDonald’s, it appears that this major restaurant chain has spread to every corner of America. Head to California if you don’t like the golden arches, and head basically anywhere else if you do.
Comments
"Go away! Bate'n!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wW-4LU79qbU
Food is something that nourishes your body. That stuff they're selling isn't food, it just makes your belly feel full.
In reply to "Go away! Bait'n!" by ebworthen
I can count on my thumbs the days a year I eat that shit and it’s a very last resort.
In reply to Food is something that… by sixsigma cygnu…
It might be interesting to reveal the statistics comparing I.Q. average per state vs. the total number of road kill restaurants.
Or, it's that already a known known. I just answered my own question.
In reply to I can count on my thumbs the… by IridiumRebel
What happened to traditional family home cooking with fresh ingredients? Not many people/kids are doing/learning it any more. Everything is fucking commercialized now.
In reply to It might be interesting to… by Bone-Machine
No shit. They're even commercializing home cooking with likes of blue aprn etc. How lazy can we get?
In reply to What happened to traditional… by ne-tiger
Me too but even as a last resort I would still prefer not to eat than eat the fast food "mystery meat" anything. Even when something does actually appear to be real (Chicken usually) it is full of antibiotics, steroids and other chemical additives. And pass on the super-size, side of fries and coke for all the same reasons.
And its even worse overseas. At least in the US, as a sop to critics, there are a number of healthier options available (usually not popular!) such as salads in McD's. Overseas that option isn't available do its take it or leave it.
In reply to I can count on my thumbs the… by IridiumRebel
Where's Arthur Treacher's and Burger Chef?
In reply to Food is something that… by sixsigma cygnu…
Hell, point me in the direction of the Woolworths lunch counter.
In reply to Where's Arthur Treacher's… by J S Bach
It's so sad, it makes many otherwise good looking american women like POS, sad sad man.
In reply to Hell, point me in the… by refill6times
Food artifacts.
Food facimiles
In reply to Food is something that… by sixsigma cygnu…
In reply to Food artifacts. … by afronaut
Fast food is actually a food scam.
In reply to Food is something that… by sixsigma cygnu…
Oh bullshit. Without defining what fast food is the silly article yap's on about Mc Doouchebag and Taco Bell mental pictures, I have had neither for at least 8 years, so someones eating my share of that last resort convenience food but i wouldn't turn down either if I was in a 'situation'.
Does Pizza count ? How about those titty rockin' street Tacos down on 1st Street ? Some of the healthiest food in town.
What Americans eat at home is what should be concerning people. Try finding a product in a Supermarket with 'Ingredients' that has NO 'Soy' in it. Good look on your mission.
Chronic fat bastard'ism is the problem of idiots and their children until it reaches the Health Insurance market where prices should be applied by the pound or BMI and fairly, instead of to the detriment of people who choose to eat right and less.
Sitting on your ass and shoveling Shit into your face, day after day and year after year is America's biggest killer, not booze, drugs or smoking. Period. Fat, lazy, fucks, with too much money they never earned.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edbFVGrTG-c
In reply to Food is something that… by sixsigma cygnu…
"toxic load" (mostly about the food you choose to eat)
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/02/13/living-a-healthy-toxin-free-life/
In reply to Oh bullshit. Without… by Twee Surgeon
In reply to Where's McDowells? by Golden Showers
So Steak & Shake > Bojangles.
Gotta say I'm a little surprised the South didn't pull this one out.
Georgia has 6 citys in the top 20. If you need a big girl, we have them. Feel free to export...
Well Vermont has virtually no fast food restaurants, but they gots plenty of biggens chicks. All corn fed.
In reply to Georgia has 6 citys in the… by MozartIII
Last august I walked the Camino de Santiago in Spain. 837 km from one end of Spain to the other. Interesting to note, I saw not one fast food restaurant, no land whales and quite happy, engaging people. The minute I touched down home and gazed around, if it weren't for my husband, I'd turn around and fly back permanently.
Miffed
Neato. I felt that way hiking the Lyke Wake Walk and a few other mid distance trails both in Europe and some parts of the US west. I think fast food can be done correctly (food truck style or at least sustainable style like Burgerville). Hell, I know it's not organic but even Five Guys is palatable to me. The cheap stuff though, even the packaging McDonalds uses is toxic. A shame that people spend so much time working to pay ridiculous taxes to fund squatemalans and dindus that they can only afford to take their kids to these ratholes instead of cooking.
Don't get me started on the fucking pizza delivery chains. Good stock, lol
In reply to Last august I walked the… by Miffed Microbi…
He must be quite a guy to give up paradise.
In reply to Last august I walked the… by Miffed Microbi…
That is pretty funny. You walked 837 km expecting to see fat people walking along with you? I think you looked in the wrong place.
Give Japan a try. I even let my daughter wonder around by herself at night.
Trying looking lost at a subway station and watch dozens of locals try to help you.
In reply to Last august I walked the… by Miffed Microbi…
If it wasn't for D.C., the states with the most/least is a pretty much a red state-blue state split.
I used to live in CA and one benefit of multi-national immigration was the large choice of mom-and-pop ethnic restaurants...usually about the same price as fast food
When I lived in Texas, it was tex-mex every fkin day. Other than the days we barbqued.
The best meal I had was in Laredo Mexico. Ordered steak and realized that it was burrow. Rubbery as fuck but I had already downed a bottle of mescale and was hungry enough to finish it and lick the plate. Hit wataburger on the way home.
In reply to I used to live in CA and one… by Drater
Neighbors sometimes come around with homemade Tamales, pretty good. The thing is for the most part the raw ingredients here in NorCal are much better than Mehico. All things considered it's good. Market less than a mile from here makes the best chorizo in house. You can get fresh made or seco, which has been hanging out to dry for a few days. Great stuff, much better than what I get when visiting Mexico.
In reply to When I lived in Texas, it… by afronaut
Yep and now they are even offer meals out of the trunks of their cars. It really is quite amazing ... and good. (though the authorities hate it)
You always think I am making this stuff up. You people are so cynical. Find a recent Mexican emigre and ask them.
It is a sort of mutual aid society where people in a need of a little extra cash due to a family emergency or what not, will sell food they prepare from the the trunks of their cars. Generally you have to be in-the-know to find them.
In reply to I used to live in CA and one… by Drater
i'm surprised tulsa was not on the list somewhere. i'm sure these corporations have their methods, but the rumor was, 71st street in tulsa was a market town. they would put in a new fast food place there just to see if it would go over. some places had four of five different themes at the same location over the years.
Don't know nuttin about Tulsa. But damn, here in Okie City, try and find one street that doesn't have a fast food join on it. Or any corner for that matter. I live in Midwest City, and it's frikkin everywhere. Myself, haven't stepped foot in one for God knows how long.
Y'all should stop bringin this up Tylers. I'm cravin some Mickie D's fries now. Thanks a lot! ;-0
In reply to i'm surprised tulsa was not… by just the tip
The biggest danger in all this are the people that smoke Cannabis and are holding up the line at the Dairy Queen drive thru window.
Anyone who eats this shit more than once a week is asking for it. Shitpolte away to the rescue!
Meh, I knew an old Jewish scrap dealer that ate fast food cheeseburgers for lunch every day for decades. He was a multi millionaire and lived into his 90s.
In reply to Anyone who eats this shit… by JohannSennefelder
So, one out of six million lives and you're ready to live on road kill?
In reply to Meh, I knew an old Jewish… by afronaut
Take a spin down the RedNeckery Highway (I-81) through VA and the Smokies. Cracker Barrel every other exit. Or stop at one of them-thar mega service stations (Love's, Pilot, Sheetz), where there's a half dozen fast-food kiosks right by the rest rooms.
The NE doesn't have much if any presence from Waffle House, or Popeye's, Bojangles, or even Sonic.
In reply to Um, the fast food joints are… by the6thBook