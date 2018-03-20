Recession: When You See It, It Will Be Too Late

Authored by Lance Roberts via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,
“There are no signs of recession. Employment growth is strong. Jobless claims are low and the stock market is up.”
This is heard almost daily from the media mainstream pablum.
The problem with a majority of the “analysis” done today is that it is primarily short-sighted and lazy, produced more for driving views and selling advertising rather than actually helping investors.
For example:
“The economy is currently growing at more than 2% annualized with current estimates near 2% as well.”
If you are growing at 2%, how could you have a recession anytime soon?
Let’s take a look at the data below of real economic growth rates:
- January 1980: 1.43%
- July 1981: 4.39%
- July 1990: 1.73%
- March 2001: 2.30%
- December 2007: 1.87%
If you look at each of those dates, the economy was clearly growing. But each of those dates is the growth rate of the economy immediately prior to the onset of a recession.
You will remember that during the entirety of 2007, the majority of the media, analyst, and economic community were proclaiming continued economic growth into the foreseeable future as there was “no sign of recession.”
I myself was rather brutally chastised in December of 2007 when I wrote that:
“We are now either in, or about to be in, the worst recession since the ‘Great Depression.’”
Of course, a full year later, after the annual data revisions had been released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the recession was officially revealed. Unfortunately, by then it was far too late to matter.
It is here the mainstream media should have learned their lesson. But unfortunately, they didn’t.
The chart below shows the S&P 500 index with recessions and when the National Bureau of Economic Research dated the start of the recession.
There are three lessons that should be learned from this:
- The economic “number” reported today will not be the same when it is revised in the future.
- The trend and deviation of the data are far more important than the number itself.
- “Record” highs and lows are records for a reason as they denote historical turning points in the data.
For example, the level of jobless claims is one data series currently being touted as a clear example of why there is “no recession” in sight. As shown below, there is little argument that the data currently appears extremely “bullish” for the economy.
However, if we step back to a longer picture we find that such levels of jobless claims have historically noted the peak of economic growth and warned of a pending recession.
This makes complete sense as “jobless claims” fall to low levels when companies “hoard existing labor” to meet current levels of demand. In other words, companies reach a point of efficiency where they are no longer terminating individuals to align production to aggregate demand. Therefore, jobless claims naturally fall.
But there is more to this story.
Less Than Meets The Eye
The Trump Administration has taken a LOT of credit for the recent bumps in economic growth. We have warned this was not only dangerous, credibility-wise, but also an anomaly due to three massive hurricanes and two major wildfires that had the “broken window” fallacy working overtime.
“The fallacy of the ‘broken window’ narrative is that economic activity is only changed and not increased. The dollars used to pay for the window can no longer be used for their original intended purpose.”
If economic destruction led to long-term economic prosperity, then the U.S. should just regularly drop a “nuke” on a major city and then rebuild it. When you think about it in those terms, you realize just how silly the whole notion is.
However, in the short-term, natural disasters do “pull forward” consumption as individuals need to rebuild and replace what was previously lost. This activity does lead to a short-term boost in the economic data, but fades just as quickly.
A quick look at core retail sales over the last few months, following the hurricanes, shows the temporary bump now fading.
The other interesting aspect of this is the rise in consumer credit as a percent of disposable personal income. The chart below indexes both consumer credit to DPI and retail sales to 100 starting in 1993. What is interesting to note is the rising level of credit card debt required to sustain retail sales.
Given that retail sales make up roughly 40% of personal consumption expenditures which in turn comprises roughly 70% of GDP, the impact to sustained economic growth is important to consider.
Furthermore, what the headlines miss is the growth in the population. The chart below shows retails sales divided by the current 16-and-over population. (If you are alive, you consume.)
Retail sales per capita were previously on a 5% annualized growth trend beginning in 1992. However, after the financial crisis, the gap below that long-term trend has yet to be filled as there is a 23.2% deficit from the long-term trend. It is also worth noting the sharp drop in retail sales per capita over just the last couple of months in particular.
Since 1992, as shown below, there have only been 5-other times in which retail sales were negative 3-months in a row (which just occurred). Each time, the subsequent impact on the economy, and the stock market, was not good.
So, despite record low jobless claims, retail sales remain exceptionally weak. There are two reasons for this which are continually overlooked, or worse simply ignored, by the mainstream media and economists.
The first is that despite the “longest run of employment growth in U.S. history,” those who are finding jobs continues to grow at a substantially slower pace than the growth rate of the population.
If you don’t have a job, and are primarily living on government support (1-of-4 Americans receive some form of benefit) it is difficult to consume at higher levels to support economic growth.
Secondly, while tax cuts may provide a temporary boost to after-tax incomes, that income boost is simply being absorbed by higher energy, gasoline, health care and borrowing costs. This is why 80% of Americans continue to live paycheck-to-paycheck and have little saved in the bank. It is also why, as wages have continued to stagnate, the cost of living now exceeds what incomes and debt increases can sustain.
As I have discussed several times during the 4th-quarter of 2017:
“Very likely, the next two quarters will be weaker than expected as the boost from hurricanes fade and higher interest rates take their toll on consumers. So, when mainstream media acts astonished that economic growth has once again slowed, you will already know why.”
Not surprisingly the economic data rolling in has been exceptionally weak and the first quarter GDP growth is now targeted at less than 2% annualized growth.
However, it is not only in the U.S. the economic “bump” is fading, but globally as well as Central Banks have started to remove their monetary accommodations. As noted by the ECRI:
“Our prediction last year of a global growth downturn was based on our 20-Country Long Leading Index, which, in 2016, foresaw the synchronized global growth upturn that the consensus only started to recognize around the spring of 2017.
With the synchronized global growth upturn in the rearview mirror, the downturn is no longer a forecast, but is now a fact.
The chart below shows that quarter-over-quarter annualized gross domestic product growth rates in the three largest advanced economies — the U.S., the euro zone, and Japan — have turned down. In all three, GDP growth peaked in the second or third quarter of 2017, and fell in the fourth quarter. This is what the start of a synchronized global growth downswing looks like.”
“Still, the groupthink on the synchronized global growth upturn is so pervasive that nobody seemed to notice that South Korea’s GDP contracted in the fourth quarter of 2017, partly due to the biggest drop in its exports in 33 years. And that news came as the country was in the spotlight as host of the winter Olympics.
Because it’s so export-dependent, South Korea is often a canary in the coal mine of global growth. So, when the Asian nation experiences slower growth — let alone negative growth — it’s a yellow flag for the global economy.
The international slowdown is becoming increasingly obvious from the widely followed economic indicators. The most popular U.S. measures seem to present more of a mixed bag. Yet, as we pointed out late last year, the bond market, following the U.S. Short Leading Index, started sniffing out the U.S. slowdown months ago.”
You can see the slowdown occurring “real time” by taking a look at Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) which comprises roughly 70% of U.S. economic growth. (It is also worth noting that PCE growth rates have been declining since 2016 which belies the “economic growth recovery” story.)
The point here is this:
“Economic cycles are only sustainable for as long as excesses are being built. The natural law of reversions, while they can be suspended by artificial interventions, cannot be repealed.”
While there may currently be “no sign of recession,” there are plenty of signs of “economic stress” such as:
- Rising delinquency rates
- Rising levels of charge-offs
- Weakening rates of consumption
- Collapsing yield spreads
- Surging consumer and government debt levels
- Declining wage growth for the bottom 80% of workers
The shift caused by the financial crisis, aging demographics, massive monetary interventions and the structural change in employment which has skewed the seasonal-adjustments in economic data. This makes every report from employment, retail sales, and manufacturing appear more robust than they would be otherwise. This is a problem mainstream analysis continues to overlook but will be used as an excuse when it reverses.
While the calls of a “recession” may seem far-fetched based on today’s economic data points, no one was calling for a recession in early 2000 or 2007 either. By the time the data is adjusted, and the eventual recession is revealed, it won’t matter as the damage will have already been done.
As Howard Marks once quipped:
“Being right, but early in the call, is the same as being wrong.”
While being optimistic about the economy and the markets currently is far more entertaining than doom and gloom, it is the honest assessment of the data, along with the underlying trends, which are useful in protecting one’s wealth longer-term.
Is there a recession currently? No.
Will there be a recession in the not so distant future? Absolutely.
But if you wait to “see it,” it will be too late to do anything about it.
Whether it is a mild, or “massive,” recession will make little difference to individuals as the net destruction of personal wealth will be just as damaging. Such is the nature of recessions on the financial markets.
Comments
There ARE signs of recession.
The 4 week average of initial jobless claims ALWAYS ticks/trends upward for 6-12 months before a recession start. That isn't happening now.
PCE flattens before a recession start. This may be happening now, or it might just be a Q1 blip like we've seen before.
The Philly Fed state coincident indices are worth watching.
And of course there is the yield curve inversion, which is on course to happen this year, signalling a recession for next year.
The last year before a recession hits is usually when the market goes totally nuts. So DOW could still hit 30000 and have a couple more 10% gyrations like we saw last month.
#thegoyimknow
In reply to There ARE signs of recession. by Iconoclast421
The wealth that is destroyed never existed in the first place. It is an artifact of QE
In reply to #thegoyimknow by limpinalien69
Going back to WWII, on average there is less than 4 months between the peak in employment and the start of a recession:
http://thesoundingline.com/unemployment-how-does-a-lagging-indicator-be…
In reply to The wealth that is destroyed… by ArkansasAngie
The depression started in 2008 and has never ended. How anyone can say it's going well when ten's of thousands of stores are closing every year is beyond me.
In reply to There ARE signs of recession. by Iconoclast421
I am in the UK and have been in IT for twenty years and this feels like the market after the dot.com bubble burst in 2000/1
In reply to There ARE signs of recession. by Iconoclast421
It's starting:
http://www.firstpost.com/world/anti-h1b-posters-plastered-in-the-heart-…
Addressing “US tech workers”, the ad says “Your companies think you are expensive, undeserving & expendable. Congress, fix H-1B law so companies must seek & hire US workers!”
“There’s no recession coming. The pessimistas were wrong. It’s not going to happen. At a bare minimum, we are looking at Goldilocks 2.0. (And that’s a minimum). Goldilocks is alive and well. The Bush boom is alive and well. It’s finishing up its sixth consecutive year with more to come. Yes, it’s still the greatest story never told.”
~ Larry Kudlow , December, 2007
Thank goodness. I’ll go buy some highly leveraged properties now. Thanks Mr. Kudlow!
In reply to “There’s no recession coming… by D.T.Barnum
It is wise to use 2007 as a guide. There were so many warning signs in 2007, especially by December. It will become that obvious again, but until it does so it makes no sense to think a recession is incoming.
In reply to “There’s no recession coming… by D.T.Barnum
Gradually, than all at once!
Next up - KY jelly, it's slippery!
In reply to Gradually, than all at once! by Rich Monk
So kinda like inflation... You don't find what you ain't looking for until it blows up in your face.
It's a DEPRESSION
The Jew Bankers that own the world have already given the orders to sink the ship. The Don has to be contained. The Atlanta Fed finally got their orders.
Saddle up folks
The don has to be contained? The don is in on the con. He's the 'trump' card. How clever of them.. not.
In reply to The Jew Bankers that own the… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Such lovely chart porn with no meaning whatsoever.
Most ppl who are paying attention don't know how the glue and duct tape holding things together have held up this long.
It's "kite string and duct tape"
In reply to Most ppl who are paying… by XBroker1
The picture they used with the train coming at you: not the best choice. They need one coming at you with the headlight turned off.
by recession the author means the stock market goes down. typical. this market won't ever go down much or for very long because it's rigged not to.
Graphs and charts, and charts and grafts; yada yada, yada...All these financial intellectuals need to keep themselves relevant. We all know someday the whole thing will go into the shitter. the only intelligent thing to do is just get up and do the best that you can and ignore all the background noise. Nothing more...
The lazy career welfare recipient ghetto chimps will never know about a coming recession...but they'll sure as hell know if and when their EBT (Every Black Transaction) cards no longer get them their entitlements
and that's why many have stocked up on ammo...this bunch has been led to believe they are entitled...they will come for other people's stuff...
In reply to The lazy career welfare… by Stu Elsample
Efforts to justify the most recent market melt-up following the election of Donald Trump are sometimes difficult to comprehend if you are one of those already skeptical of this market. A read of the pdf file of the 2009 bestselling book titled, "This Time Is Different" did little to convince me that this time is different.
It chronicles eight centuries of financial follies in which financial meltdowns have typically followed real-estate bubbles, rising indebtedness, and gaping deficits. More on why many of us see a strong similarity between what is happening today and prior financial meltdowns that have resulted in crisis can be found below.
http://Thoughts On This Time Is Different.html
"The problem with a majority of the “analysis” done today is that it is primarily short-sighted and lazy, produced more for driving views and selling advertising rather than actually helping investors."
TRANSLATION: Central Bank propaganda delivered by MSM
Buckle your seat belts, we're all waiting for the shoe to drop.
Who writes this shit?
Try looking around.
No recession any time soon. Check back in 5 years.
Why bother reading an article titled "Recession: When You See It, It Will Be Too Late"? Waste of time according to the author.
First post I've seen on ZH predicting doom.
We see article after article predicting destruction of wealth yet we never quite hear how that occurs. Is he suggesting that stocks are wealth, because in my world stocks are as real as Harry Potter.
I have cash, I have property, I have weapons and ammo, I have skills. How is MY wealth going to be destroyed? I can appreciate that those who have put their wealth at risk in the casino markets ARE at risk, but not everyone on ZH lives in the "market". How about we get real and discuss the rest of us?
The recurring theme here is that cash is at risk to inflation and our only other options are rising markets (that as we see don't always go up) and are constantly under prediction of collapse. It's a risky world for everyone, but lets look at solutions that do not constitute someone selling their book.
True markets no longer exist. Government IS our market now as they influence and manipulate everything. People posting here are not stupid, most with valid analysis, yet few are proven correct. This tells me that fundamentals are dead and we are left guessing at what our government's will do next, in response or anticipation of the next "crisis". THAT is NOT a market, anymore than movies reflect reality even if they are based upon a "true story".