Russia Is Hoarding Gold At The Fastest Pace In 12 Years

De-dollarization is accelerating...
Russia is adding gold to its reserves at the fastest pace in 12 years ...and dumping US Treasuries at the fastest pace since 2011.
The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has been increasing its holdings of gold every month since March 2015. The country is currently the sixth-largest gold owner after the United States, Germany, Italy, France and China.
According to the CBR, gold reserves spiked to $455.2 billion between March 2 and 9 hitting a historic high not seen since September 2014.
“Our international reserves increased by $2.9 billion or 0.6 percent in a single week, mainly on the strength of positive re-evaluation,” said the regulator.
And in fact 2018 has seen the fastest increase in the value of Russia's gold reserves since 2006...
In January, RT notes that Russia surpassed China, which reportedly held 1,843 tons of the precious metal at that time. Over the last 15 years, Moscow and Beijing have been aggressively accumulating gold reserves to reduce their dependence on the US dollar.
According to World Gold Council data, last year the CBR became a world leader in stockpiling gold.
The bank has more than doubled the pace of its gold purchases, statistics showed. It has been increasing Russia’s gold reserves to meet the goal set by President Vladimir Putin to make it less vulnerable to geopolitical risks. The Russian gold cache has increased by more than 500 percent since 2000.
And while the Russian central bank is buying gold with both hands and feet, it is dumping US Treasuries at the fastest pace for a January since 2011...
Is it any wonder that Washington is so pissed off at Putin?
Russia's oil sales to China are being paid in physical gold (PetroGold).
"... The Russians are already selling their oil to China against Chinese yuan and then buying gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange using yuan-denominated gold futures contracts." https://www.lawtodaymag.co/2017/12/the-golden-petro-yuan-and-the-chinese-bride-in-the-arabian-desert/
PetroGold payment is going to spread with the Yuan oil contract that starts trading from March 26, 2018 forward - settlement for oil delivery is directly convertible into gold in Shanghai in the Free Trade Zone and available for export.
20x more oil produced daily by value vs. gold produced daily.
In reply to lows? of what?… by semperfi
I wasn't so smart as to stack back then but my Canadian stack is in the black by about $100/toz since i started stacking in 2011. Canadian dollar has dropped significantly against $US.
In reply to lows? of what?… by semperfi
Physical gold is undervalued. The petroyuan starts some time soon. The end of the petrodollar.
In reply to golds been bumping along the… by T-NUTZ
According to Salinas the current theme of whether "Trade War" is good for the US, misses the point entirely. The US collapse into the "Trade War" syndrome only obfuscates the real outcome:the end of the US dollar as the world’s fundamental or reserve currency. If countries are unable to obtain dollars for their central bank reserves,they will have to look for a substitute of the reserve currency. And the only substitute of the reserve currency will have to be GOLD: the ultimate currency. Other currencies face the same competitive currency devaluations because they also need to compete for exports, read cheap currency.
In reply to looks like everyone is… by Liquid_Silver
don't get me wrong - I like gold and silver better than bitcoin
but I bought gold at 400 and it made it up to 1900
I had a chance to buy bitcoin at 100 and it made it up to 19000 (wish I had)
WINNER: BITCOIN
In reply to Damn. Stupid, loser, old… by Coinista
Blockchain and crypto-currencies are here to stay.
However, crypto-currencies will fall to the wayside, pushed out by crypto-money. There are people who are putting crypto-money structures in place that are based on blockchain technology. They will make precious metals fungible, along with other valuable commodities. This means a de-facto democratization of money free from government manipulation, but most importantly free from inflationary debasement. This will constitute the return to sound money.
People who do not understand this concept, following the herds of whatever hype, will get their clock cleaned big time. The Bitcoin advocates must be careful to secure their exits in converting to spendable money. The recent crypto craze is a manifestation of the US$ being debased. What we witness is hyper-inflation. One is forced to spend more and more dollars to acquire the array of alternative currencies.
Another fraudulent piece of pro-Prostitutin propaganda.
The fact: the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) is under FED total control. This is all that everybody must know. Everything else is disinformation and fraud.
Bullshit, Prove it the Chinese and the Russians Have real Gold not the Gold Bars Filled With Tungsten that the Americans hold.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/timworstall/2012/03/26/the-drilled-gold-ba…
https://stevenjohnhibbs.wordpress.com/2010/02/02/fort-knox-conundrum-ch…
In reply to Another fraudulent piece of… by caconhma
The Russkies are pretty damn smart in my opinion. Low national debt and parking their assets in gold.
In reply to Forged in long lost suns and… by erg
we did not hear much about the decline ... obviously has been a step decline just a couple of years ago. they are trying to go back where they were ...
Valuations or lack there of have consequences...
... and why would you buy Treasury Bonds of a country which is not friendly?? Buying bonds means, to some degree, you'd also finance the war against you.
That's called shooting in foot. And as the enmities increase, the US could find a reason to nullify the bonds and bag your money. It's risky to pour money into a country when they are looking to hit you over the head at every turn.
In reply to Valuations or lack there of… by San Pedro
Central banks manipulating & suppressing gold prices – industry expert to RT
https://www.rt.com/business/421618-central-banks-manipulating-suppressi…
Russia overtakes China in gold reserves race to end US dollar dominance
https://www.rt.com/business/419820-russia-outpaces-china-gold/
RT publishes detailed report by Ronan Manly on gold price suppression
http://gata.org/node/18112
Pro-govt. Turkish paper reprints Manly's RT exposure of gold price suppression
http://www.gata.org/node/18114
Why the World’s Central Banks hold Gold – In their Own Words
https://www.bullionstar.com/blogs/ronan-manly/worlds-central-banks-hold…
Ronan Manly - 20 Mar 2018
Ok so the list of future "I told you so" from various accounts gold hoarding, markets are unstable, dictators for life (Russia,China), trillion dollar budgets deficits, millionaire bunkers, nuclear rhetoric, a national identity crisis, left vrs right, school shootings, weather havoc and you've got mail that could kill you.
Blindness prevails in the west or is it complacency?
Russia can be beat but no leaders have the will to do it...they are in the Arctic setting up their missile shield and nothing is being done.
If you can't defeat a nation with military then defeat them economically. USA now on opposite end of cold war 1980s, Russia went broke then, now it is Americas turn. Those Russians have kickass poison running through atleast half of the west...Marxism.
This is really terrible!
The reality is the World reserve currency being the USD is coming to an end. The Chinese and Russians have currencies backed by gold and when the new Chinese oil futures exchange comes online were trading is based on gold goodbye America. The Americans can not pay there debt and will no longer be able to print money backed by thin air, the only thing that has enabled them to do this is that they are the international reserve currency and they switched from gold to oil in 1972 under Nixon. The yuan will replace the USD as the British pound was replaced at such a time America will be hit with hyper inflation and China, Russia and probably Germany will buy up the country at Cents on the USD and your great big military wont save you. The Americans will understand what the North Koreans understand starvation and poverty, The plan is being implemented now and you wont stop it.
Why don’t they throw $10B at the silver market and clean up the shelves?
That would be a disruptive action that could throw everything into chaos, as well as give USA an excuse to retaliate.. Not good business.
each day that passes,Russia is selling oil and gas, buying gold, building reserves.
each day that passes, USA financial, military and political influence wanes, and it gets deeper and deeper in debt.
theres really no reason for a wise leader to act out in such a situation, better to hold still and count ones blessings.
In reply to Why don’t they throw $10B at… by John McCancerhead
Physical Gold IS REAL money. Has been for thousands of years. Smart people "Get it".
It's on the Must Have List, just below Food, Shelter, Water and Guns.