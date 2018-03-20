S&P, Nasdaq Red As Facebook Carnage Continues

Facebook shares are down another 6%, now trading at their lowest in over 5 months...
This is the biggest two-day drop in Facebook since July 2012... (and furthest below 200DMA ever)
This is not the biggest drop in Facebook ever (but is up there)...
And are weighing on the broad markets as S&P and Nasdaq join Small Caps in the red for the day...
Comments
Wake me up when it is down 60%. That is what I call carnage.
Top 5 Facebook owners:
1. VANGUARD GROUP INC 169,846,245
2. BLACKROCK INC. 146,170,789
3. FMR (Fidelity) LLC 121,636,654
4. STATE STREET CORP 91,076,187
5. PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES 66,324,079
In reply to Wake me up when it is down… by Belrev
Valuation: $296,938,461,846.00
$297 BILLION!
Worth every penny.../sarc.
In reply to . by FireBrander
OOOPS!
March 2, 2018
https://www.barrons.com/articles/big-stock-buys-alibaba-amazon-ge-faceb…
In reply to Valuation: $296,938,461,846… by FireBrander
I love the smell of carnage...put some hot sauce on that!
In reply to OOOPS!… by FireBrander
"New Survey Shows Around 26 Mln Americans Own - And 8 Percent PlanTo Buy - Cryptocurrencies"
https://cointelegraph.com/news/new-survey-shows-around-26-mln-americans…
In reply to Valuation: $296,938,461,846… by FireBrander
These financial houses probably "own" FB in a sense that 401ks and clients hold positions. I don't think the vanguards and statestreets per see hold FB stocks.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Yes, looks like the top holders for FB stock are average Joe's; most don't even know it.
In reply to These financial houses… by Belrev
Wake us all up when the first announcements (or discovered) of LAYOFFS at FB leak out...
In reply to Wake me up when it is down… by Belrev
Long term investors seem to have been turned off by facebook as they may have been breaching the FTC privacy deal by sharing data of tens of millions of users with a data analysis firm that later worked for President Trump’s 2016 campaign ; triggering the risk of massive fines.
We're currently testing a neckline of a head and shoulders pattern found on lower time frames (H4)
A break below may drive us to 127.00
In reply to Wake me up when it is down… by Belrev
Facebook isn't going away, any time soon. It is too important to too many agencies.
In reply to Long term investors seem to… by kavabanga
Facebook may not "go away" soon, but it's value just may...it exist because of Trillions from the FED...FED is saying no more...if they hold to that, FB valuation has a LONG way to fall...I'm not betting either way.
In reply to Facebook isn't going away,… by Fish Gone Bad
They sure primed the pump this morning.
In reply to They sure primed the pump… by shizzledizzle
Who knew selling your offspring could be so profitable!
In reply to I am making 85 bucks… by slopz38
Zuck and officers busy selling shares
My tired old refrain remains:
Pink slips at FB en masse, or it ain't real.
too big to fail? time for a bailout? wouldn't it have been great if anti-trust laws were actually enforced and the entire country wouldn't be held by the balls by a few large monopolies? but no, now the "federal" "reserve" has to keep buying their stock with money they create out of thin air, further devaluing the money i receive for working. fuck this system and fuck all those who keep calling it capitalism and a market. when it finally does come down, i can assure you, i'll be celebrating
the http://www.bumwine.com/tbird.html is on me!
In reply to too big to fail? time for a… by ted41776
The pit boss at the casino will eventually step in to put a stop to these losses.
You mean AMZN can't hold up the index by itself?
I just looked, s and p and nasdick are up...gold is down tho, go figure
perfect bottom tick Turdens! bravo
literally TO THE SECOND zh.........its really uncanny!
wow down as low as 5 months ago!!! That's like 6 generations of fake news hype cycles!! Carnage!!