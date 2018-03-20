S&P, Nasdaq Red As Facebook Carnage Continues

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/20/2018 - 11:55

Facebook shares are down another 6%, now trading at their lowest in over 5 months...

This is the biggest two-day drop in Facebook since July 2012... (and furthest below 200DMA ever)

This is not the biggest drop in Facebook ever (but is up there)...

 

And are weighing on the broad markets as S&P and Nasdaq join Small Caps in the red for the day...

FireBrander Belrev Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:04

Top 5 Facebook owners:

1. VANGUARD GROUP INC         169,846,245
2. BLACKROCK INC.                   146,170,789
3. FMR (Fidelity) LLC                   121,636,654
4. STATE STREET CORP                91,076,187
5. PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES    66,324,079

kavabanga Belrev Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:09

Long term investors seem to have been turned off by facebook  as they may have been breaching the FTC privacy deal by sharing data of tens of millions of users with a data analysis firm that later worked for President Trump’s 2016 campaign ; triggering the risk of massive fines. 

We're currently testing a neckline of a head and shoulders pattern found on lower time frames (H4) 

A break below may drive us to 127.00 
 

slopz38 shizzledizzle Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:08

ted41776 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:05

too big to fail? time for a bailout? wouldn't it have been great if anti-trust laws were actually enforced and the entire country wouldn't be held by the balls by a few large monopolies? but no, now the "federal" "reserve" has to keep buying their stock with money they create out of thin air, further devaluing the money i receive for working. fuck this system and fuck all those who keep calling it capitalism and a market. when it finally does come down, i can assure you, i'll be celebrating