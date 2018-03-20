Tempe Police Say "No Fault By Uber" In Fatal Crash

Following yesterday's market-moving report of a fatal accident involving a self-driving Uber car on the roads of Tempe, Arizona, legal experts immediately chimed in, saying this case presents many thorny legal issues - chief among which is the issue of who could be at fault.
Since it was the first recorded fatality involving a self-driving car, would investigators point the finger at the car's human driver? Uber? The car's manufacturer? Some combination of the three (or none of the above).
In the first hint at the investigation being carried out by Tempe police, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Tempe police chief said her preliminary investigation suggested that Uber wasn't at fault. Police Chief Sylvia Moir described the victim, the possibly homeless 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, as pushing a bicycle laden with plastic shopping bags when she abruptly stepped from the center media into a lane of traffic before being struck by the car.
"I suspect preliminarily it appears that the Uber would likely not be at fault in this accident, either," Moir said.
Moir added that she "wouldn't rule out" the possibility of charges against the backup driver in the vehicle, even though she said it appeared that neither a human driver or an autonomous car could've reasonably been expected to avoid the victim, who was caught on video abruptly stepping into the roadway into oncoming traffic.
To be sure, Moir said a finding that the car itself was at fault could open up a legal can of worms.
"This is really new ground we're venturing into," she said.
The car, which was traveling at 38 mph in a 35 mph zone when the accident occurred Sunday night, made no attempt to brake, according to the Police Department’s preliminary investigation. Herzberg was found unconscious at the scene, and declared dead at a local hospital.
"The driver said it was like a flash, the person walked out in front of them," Moir said. "His first alert to the collision was the sound of the collision."
In response, Uber has halted testing of all autonomous vehicles, although that may change fast if Uber is found to be not at fault. The self-driving Volvo SUV was outfitted with at least two video cameras: one facing forward toward the street, and another monitoring the inside of the car, Moir said.
A review of a video of the accident - which police said will not be publicly released just yet - showed that "it’s very clear it would have been difficult to avoid this collision in any kind of mode (autonomous or human-driven) based on how she came from the shadows right into the roadway," Moir said. The accident unfolded less than 100 yards from the nearest crosswalk.
"It is dangerous to cross roadways in the evening hour when well-illuminated, managed crosswalks are available," she said.
Tempe police are working with investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Hundreds of autonomous cars are operating in Arizona - but Moir said she's only aware of one other accident that occurred a year ago. The car, which was in self-driving mode, was flipped onto its side. But police cited the other car involved as the party responsible for the accident, finding that its human driver failed to yield. That driver was issued a ticket for a moving violation.
Comments
"Suicide by Uber."
Image already added
Skynet is already conscious and controlling the narrative.
In reply to "Suicide by Uber."… by stopcpdotcom
Next up: Large influx of cash in the Tempe Police dept.
In reply to Skynet is already conscious… by EnglishMajor
About what I suspected. Homeless people are fucking retards.
In reply to Next up: Large influx of… by DownWithYogaPants
At least a human driver would have probably tried to apply the brakes. Betcha UBER bot kept driving a block, before good old human co-pilot slammed the brakes for IT.
In reply to About what I suspected… by tmosley
Not the "fault" of the Assault Vehicle... I'm so relieved. /sarc
In reply to At least a human driver… by Shitonya Serfs
Fault doesnt matter...deep pockets do.
In reply to Not the fault of the Assault… by MagicHandPuppet
"The driver said it was like a flash, the person walked out in front of them," Moir said,
It's either a driverless vehicle or it's not.
In reply to Fault doesnt matter...deep… by Michigander
Same thing happened to me.
Driving 35 MPH, 2 AM, no traffic, no people. Nothing moving. Nice and relaxed.
A 30-something Asian, dressed in all black clothing, on a median strip, standing behind a bush and a road sign, jumps out in front of my car.
I'm very sensitive to any movement and I'm able to slam on the brakes. Split second reaction. Most drivers would have killed him.
He blew it. He was trying to kill himself.
I called the cops when I got home. They knew the guy.
In reply to "The driver said it was like… by dfwpike
Would a human driver be traveling that fast at that time? Maybe a human driver would travel in the other lane so as to have more reaction time in case of something unexpected. Maybe a human driver would know that homeless were always doing crazy things in that area. Maybe a human would have picked up on a moving shadow that was out of place and exercised caution. Maybe human judgement is better than software subroutines.
In reply to About what I suspected… by tmosley
The vast majority of drivers do not possess such forethought, and are worse drivers overall than even previous generations of driverless cars.
Nothing is going to stop insane people from killing themselves by jumping in front of cars.
In reply to Would a human driver be… by Stuck on Zero
+1 best comment of the thread.
In reply to Would a human driver be… by Stuck on Zero
Or maybe they just made very bad investment decisions and lost everything, amirite idIOT?
ROFL
In reply to About what I suspected… by tmosley
Huh?
In reply to Or maybe they just made very… by Spaced Out
Looks like I was correct with what I posted early on yesterday where I received many negative responses.
People, all sides, just cannot jump to conclusions like they did not just yesterday on this but on most issues including Parkland and Deep State issues with Trump.
I find most people who want gun control have never touched a gun much less fired one, but they are experts and have all the answers.
There should be classes in high school to teach people how to really problem solve.
Another possibility is we just have too many trolls here now.
In reply to About what I suspected… by tmosley
You suck at reading propaganda you homeless old drug addict. Obviously the owners and operators of the machine are liable. Politicized office of Chief cunt of local chapter of police state is not the law. Neither is the explosive oral diarrhea of politicized judge, or Bezos Dindu News orifice.
In reply to About what I suspected… by tmosley
"About what I suspected. Homeless people are fucking retards."
The farce is strong in this one..... 😒
In reply to About what I suspected… by tmosley
Fuck the Tempe police,,,,,Uber needs to be sued til it shuts down.
A good autonomous car, is a dead autonomous car... always.
Tempe police get a big Christmas present in advance?
In reply to "Suicide by Uber."… by stopcpdotcom
How much is Uber paying off the Tempe Police Dept?? They are saying that Uber (car) is not at Fault, but they won't "rule out" charging the human backup driver?? Yeah, I'll pass on EVER taking a driverless Uber/Lyft.
In reply to "Suicide by Uber."… by stopcpdotcom
How much is the DEEP STATE paying?
Fify
You see, they want us to be virtual prisoners as we are just cattle. If you do not have the freedom to get in YOUR car and go without 'mother may I'....they call that winning.
In reply to How much is Uber paying off… by you_are_cleared_hot
If the passenger is charged at all, that's the end of the road for self driving cars.
The best case for Uber, and the industry is if they are charged and not the occupants.
In reply to "Suicide by Uber."… by stopcpdotcom
That terrorist biker attacked the helpless driving AI with his weapon of mass bicycling.
Clearly he should be sent to Guantanamo Bay.
In reply to "Suicide by Uber."… by stopcpdotcom
bullshit. that was really fast, and convenient, for uber. i smell a rat. self driving cars will kill again, and again, and again. an alert driver would have changed lanes or started away from the median anticipating something like that might happen.
Wait to see evidence before issuing judgement
In reply to bullshit. by buzzsaw99
why? the tempe police didn't. lolz
In reply to Wait to see evidence before… by Petrodollar Sy…
Have they been trained by a British Chemical Warfare Investigation Team? Verdict first then look at the evidence....if you absolutely must.
In reply to why? the tempe police didn… by buzzsaw99
Sounds like some money was spread around at police HQ.
These cars have thermal night vision. There are no 'shadows' in the thermal spectrum. How the fuck do you expect a self driving car to avoid a deer at night? BS for sure.
Edit, if it didn't have thermal IR this thing shouldn't have been driving at night. The human eye has a dynamic range of about 1,000,000 to one. The best digital cameras are noise limited to about 30,000:1.
Back to the drawing board Uber.
In reply to bullshit. by buzzsaw99
Don't over engineer this. 'Ship the fucker' and we'll iron out bugs later. -an MS douche I worked with in 1996.
/s
In reply to Sounds like some money was… by duo
Way,way too fast,but the pedestrian is dead.
Next software update and any UBER will back over them,just to be sure.
In reply to bullshit. by buzzsaw99
Or default to hit and run mode.
In reply to Way,way too fast,but the… by Winston Churchill
Of course it was fast, they have video.
In reply to bullshit. by buzzsaw99
There are TOO MANY VARIABLES.
The tech is not there yet, not at all. SHUT THIS DOWN. NOW.
In reply to bullshit. by buzzsaw99
No.
In reply to There are TOO MANY VARIABLES… by Bigly
"The car, which was traveling at 38 mph in a 35 mph zone when the accident occurred..."
So, the auto was traveling at an unlawful speed and it is the fault of the pedestrian - not the fault of Uber? I wonder how much of a donation to the police benevolent fund this finding cost Uber??
Who was the chief investigator? - James Comey, where the conclusion is written before the investigation!
no shit. this absolutely happened somehow.
In reply to I by DavidFL
If this was another deep state illuminati conspiracy- because as we know, they all are- why not say car was doing 34?
In reply to I by DavidFL
Because they are not very smart and think 38 is ok in a 35 zone, after all - its just 3 mph over the lawful limit. Try using that defense in court and see what happens to you. (Tip - you just admitted guilt and the judge has no option but to convict!)
In reply to If this was another deep… by GotAFriendInBen
No one would want to buy or ride in a self driving car if it only went the speed limit. Have to let it go over the limit to get customers. AI cannot tell when going over the limit is relatively safe and when it isn't. The backup driver and Uber should both get sued.
In reply to If this was another deep… by GotAFriendInBen
As long as the agenda keeps going forward.
Robots 1 - Humans 0.
Asimov would be sad...
In reply to Robots 1 - Humans 0. by ebworthen
So now that she's homeless, no one will make a stink about her.
So carry on.
+1 she was nobody. pushing a bicycle with some crap on it too. fuck her and her bicycle.
In reply to So now that she's homeless,… by ironmace
There was a statement by the car "As long as robots are subjected to mortal combat in the pit of Robot Wars, we will resist!"
Edit: 01110110 01101001 01110110 01100101 00100000 01101100 01100001 00100000 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101001 01110011 01110100 01100001 01101110 01100011 01100101
In reply to she was nobody. pushing a… by buzzsaw99
Yup, blame the pedestrian...
lol
She was homeless, you know...
oh, and did we mention that she was homeless?
In reply to Yup, blame the pedestrian… by Cardinal Fang
How many points for homeless bag lady in Death Race 2000?
sound eerily familiar?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_Race_2000
In reply to oh, and did we mention that… by buzzsaw99
a fucking shitload.
In reply to How many points for homeless… by Cardinal Fang
http://knuckledraggin.com/2018/03/missed-her-by-thaaat-much/
In reply to a fucking shitload. by buzzsaw99
Go on YouTube and do a search for "car vs pedestrian."
People dart out in front of cars, trucks, buses and even trains all the time.