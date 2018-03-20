Tempe Police Say "No Fault By Uber" In Fatal Crash

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/20/2018 - 08:05

Following yesterday's market-moving report of a fatal accident involving a self-driving Uber car on the roads of Tempe, Arizona, legal experts immediately chimed in, saying this case presents many thorny legal issues - chief among which is the issue of who could be at fault.

Since it was the first recorded fatality involving a self-driving car, would investigators point the finger at the car's human driver? Uber? The car's manufacturer? Some combination of the three (or none of the above).

In the first hint at the investigation being carried out by Tempe police, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Tempe police chief said her preliminary investigation suggested that Uber wasn't at fault. Police Chief Sylvia Moir described the victim, the possibly homeless 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, as pushing a bicycle laden with plastic shopping bags when she abruptly stepped from the center media into a lane of traffic before being struck by the car.

"I suspect preliminarily it appears that the Uber would likely not be at fault in this accident, either," Moir said.

Moir added that she "wouldn't rule out" the possibility of charges against the backup driver in the vehicle, even though she said it appeared that neither a human driver or an autonomous car could've reasonably been expected to avoid the victim, who was caught on video abruptly stepping into the roadway into oncoming traffic.

To be sure, Moir said a finding that the car itself was at fault could open up a legal can of worms.

"This is really new ground we're venturing into," she said.

The car, which was traveling at 38 mph in a 35 mph zone when the accident occurred Sunday night, made no attempt to brake, according to the Police Department’s preliminary investigation. Herzberg was found unconscious at the scene, and declared dead at a local hospital.

"The driver said it was like a flash, the person walked out in front of them," Moir said. "His first alert to the collision was the sound of the collision."

In response, Uber has halted testing of all autonomous vehicles, although that may change fast if Uber is found to be not at fault. The self-driving Volvo SUV was outfitted with at least two video cameras: one facing forward toward the street, and another monitoring the inside of the car, Moir said.

Uber

A review of a video of the accident - which police said will not be publicly released just yet - showed that "it’s very clear it would have been difficult to avoid this collision in any kind of mode (autonomous or human-driven) based on how she came from the shadows right into the roadway," Moir said. The accident unfolded less than 100 yards from the nearest crosswalk.

"It is dangerous to cross roadways in the evening hour when well-illuminated, managed crosswalks are available," she said.

Tempe police are working with investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Hundreds of autonomous cars are operating in Arizona - but Moir said she's only aware of one other accident that occurred a year ago. The car, which was in self-driving mode, was flipped onto its side. But police cited the other car involved as the party responsible for the accident, finding that its human driver failed to yield. That driver was issued a ticket for a moving violation.

Comments

whatswhat1@yahoo.com dfwpike Tue, 03/20/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

Same thing happened to me.

Driving 35 MPH, 2 AM, no traffic, no people. Nothing moving. Nice and relaxed.

A 30-something Asian, dressed in all black clothing, on a median strip, standing behind a bush and a road sign, jumps out in front of my car.

I'm very sensitive to any movement and I'm able to slam on the brakes.  Split second reaction.  Most drivers would have killed him.

He blew it.  He was trying to kill himself. 

I called the cops when I got home.  They knew the guy. 

Stuck on Zero tmosley Tue, 03/20/2018 - 08:43 Permalink

Would a human driver be traveling that fast at that time? Maybe a human driver would travel in the other lane so as to have more reaction time in case of something unexpected. Maybe a human driver would know that homeless were always doing crazy things in that area. Maybe a human would have picked up on a moving shadow that was out of place and exercised caution. Maybe human judgement is better than software subroutines.

Hal n back tmosley Tue, 03/20/2018 - 09:01 Permalink

Looks like I was correct with what I posted early on yesterday where I received many negative responses.

People, all sides,  just cannot jump to conclusions like they did not just yesterday on this but on most issues including Parkland and Deep State issues with Trump.

I find most people who want gun control have never touched a gun much less fired one, but they are experts and have all the answers.

There should be classes in high school to teach people how to really problem solve.

 

Another possibility is we just have too many trolls here now.

 

 

 

Rex Andrus tmosley Tue, 03/20/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

You suck at reading propaganda you homeless old drug addict. Obviously the owners and operators of the machine are liable. Politicized office of Chief cunt of local chapter of police state is not the law. Neither is the explosive oral diarrhea of politicized judge, or Bezos Dindu News orifice.

buzzsaw99 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 08:07 Permalink

bullshit.  that was really fast, and convenient, for uber.  i smell a rat.  self driving cars will kill again, and again, and again.  an alert driver would have changed lanes or started away from the median anticipating something like that might happen.

duo buzzsaw99 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 08:25 Permalink

Sounds like some money was spread around at police HQ.

These cars have thermal night vision.  There are no 'shadows' in the thermal spectrum.  How the fuck do you expect a self driving car to avoid a deer at night?  BS for sure.

Edit, if it didn't have thermal IR this thing shouldn't have been driving at night.  The human eye has a dynamic range of about 1,000,000 to one.  The best digital cameras are noise limited to about 30,000:1.

Back to the drawing board Uber.

DavidFL Tue, 03/20/2018 - 08:08 Permalink

"The car, which was traveling at 38 mph in a 35 mph zone when the accident occurred..."

So, the auto was traveling at an unlawful speed and it is the fault of the pedestrian - not the fault of Uber? I wonder how much of a donation to the police benevolent fund this finding cost Uber??

Who was the chief investigator? - James Comey, where the conclusion is written before the investigation!

 