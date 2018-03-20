"Their Biggest Mistake Was Going Through FedEx" - Surveillance Footage May Show Austin Bombing Suspect

With residents of the area in and around San Antonio and Austin Texas already living on tenterhooks, a fifth bomb exploded at a FedEx facility near San Antonio shortly after 12:30 am Tuesday. And while the package containing the first bomb was completely incinerated, police swiftly discovered a second parcel bomb at a separate FedEx facility in Texas which, authorities said, could yield valuable information that could lead them to a suspect.

And so it is that apparently, after chasing down more than 500 fruitless leads, investigators have obtained surveillance footage of what could be the suspect, according to Congressman Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

Congressman Michael McCaul told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he's been briefed by the FBI, ATF and Austin police about the situation. But he adds that investigators are still poring through the surveillance recordings. Austin police earlier said another suspicious package was discovered at a second FedEx center near Austin's main airport. McCaul says evidence obtained from that package if kept intact could be key in finding the bomber. McCaul, whose district includes Austin, says he hopes the bomber's "biggest mistake was going through FedEx."

Five explosions - four of them in Austin - have killed two and seriously wounded four over the span of the last tow-and-a-half weeks. The first bombing occurred on March 2. While the first three bombs were parcel bombs delivered to homes in the city, the fourth explosion, which happened Sunday night, was triggered by a tripwire, showing an increasing level of sophistication.

Prior to uncovering the footage, one local lawmaker sarcastically declared that their best hope was that the bomber accidentally blows his or herself up.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was releasing $265,000 in state funds to Austin police and state authorities investigating the bombings, the AP said.

Randall Rogan, a professor at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, told a San Antonio TV station that building a profile of these types of bombers can be difficult - especially if they keep their targets random.

"Until there is some sense of motivation or intent behind the bombings and until that is known that's going to make it very very difficult for everyone," Rogan said.