"Their Biggest Mistake Was Going Through FedEx" - Surveillance Footage May Show Austin Bombing Suspect

With residents of the area in and around San Antonio and Austin Texas already living on tenterhooks, a fifth bomb exploded at a FedEx facility near San Antonio shortly after 12:30 am Tuesday. And while the package containing the first bomb was completely incinerated, police swiftly discovered a second parcel bomb at a separate FedEx facility in Texas which, authorities said, could yield valuable information that could lead them to a suspect.
And so it is that apparently, after chasing down more than 500 fruitless leads, investigators have obtained surveillance footage of what could be the suspect, according to Congressman Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.
Congressman Michael McCaul told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he's been briefed by the FBI, ATF and Austin police about the situation. But he adds that investigators are still poring through the surveillance recordings.
Austin police earlier said another suspicious package was discovered at a second FedEx center near Austin's main airport. McCaul says evidence obtained from that package if kept intact could be key in finding the bomber.
McCaul, whose district includes Austin, says he hopes the bomber's "biggest mistake was going through FedEx."
Five explosions - four of them in Austin - have killed two and seriously wounded four over the span of the last tow-and-a-half weeks. The first bombing occurred on March 2. While the first three bombs were parcel bombs delivered to homes in the city, the fourth explosion, which happened Sunday night, was triggered by a tripwire, showing an increasing level of sophistication.
Prior to uncovering the footage, one local lawmaker sarcastically declared that their best hope was that the bomber accidentally blows his or herself up.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was releasing $265,000 in state funds to Austin police and state authorities investigating the bombings, the AP said.
Randall Rogan, a professor at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, told a San Antonio TV station that building a profile of these types of bombers can be difficult - especially if they keep their targets random.
"Until there is some sense of motivation or intent behind the bombings and until that is known that's going to make it very very difficult for everyone," Rogan said.
Comments
Probably should have kept that closer to the vest...
Of course if the bomber had shipped it via UPS it would have been dropped and broken.
In reply to Probably should have kept… by rcintc
If any factors identifying race are blotched out of the video we'll know who did it.
Otherwise... WHITEY!!!!
In reply to Of course if the bomber had… by johngaltfla
We're gonna have to change the phrase "Going Postal" to "Going FedEx".
Query: If a bomb is ordered on Amazon Prime, is it guaranteed it will be delivered intact in 2 days?
In reply to If any factors identifying… by ThinkerNotEmoter
No doubt it's a Sorosian antifa fucktard or a Deep State agent posing as one.
In reply to We're gonna have to change… by J S Bach
Pretty f-ing stupid telling the next fruitcake nutjob what NOT to do next time....
"Great job Brownie"....
In reply to No doubt it's a Sorosian… by TeamDepends
How long ago did the series "Manhunt; Unabomber" air, 6 mos?
In reply to Pretty f-ing stupid telling… by Timmay
This Austin thing has Unabomber all over it!
And everyone knows who his handlers were.
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=96889
AUSTIN BOMBINGS: Deep State Carries Out False Flag Attacks To Terrorize Texas
In reply to How long ago did the series … by boattrash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was releasing $265,000 in state funds to Austin police and state authorities
.........so they'll be able to add one cop onto the job.
In reply to http://stateofthenation2012… by Super Sleuth
For every new cop position created 5 more people are employed at Dunkin Donuts
In reply to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott… by DownWithYogaPants
.
In reply to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott… by DownWithYogaPants
Unibomber 18 years.
In reply to How long ago did the series … by boattrash
He did go postal
In reply to If any factors identifying… by ThinkerNotEmoter
If it turns out to be a flubber lipped "SJW" negro, then Trump and the NRA will be blamed
In reply to If any factors identifying… by ThinkerNotEmoter
OFC it was Whitey! These were SOPHISTICATED devices - they had nails in them and they used fishing line!! It doesn’t get more sophisticated that that!
In reply to If any factors identifying… by ThinkerNotEmoter
No, the driver wouldn't have been able to find the address, and at 4:45 when his shift ended he would have left it in a dumpster somewhere. Has happened to me a half dozen times.
In reply to Of course if the bomber had… by johngaltfla
I always liked the former Olympic UPS drivers. You know the ones who take your fragile 20 lb. package and sees if they can shot put it off your front door.
In reply to No, the driver wouldn't have… by duo
If the bomber used USPS it would have been lost or stolen.
In reply to Of course if the bomber had… by johngaltfla
Actually the tracking would have said, "Scheduled for delivery" three days after it blew up.
In reply to If the bomber used USPS it… by runswithscissors
Ban FedEx
In reply to Probably should have kept… by rcintc
he's gunna go underground for a while now .... dumb. we have you on camera run or hide....
In reply to Probably should have kept… by rcintc
Profilers, The Austin Liberals were ready to call it a hate crime because he was targeting minorities, when truly this guy was hitting soft targets, homes he thought that more than likely there had no surveillance cameras. I'm glad someone may have caught him on one, but my feeling is his picture would be all over the news. This guy seems to love notoriety. The more the news covers his story, the more he performs. Think about it. It took three weeks from the first attack with one bomb as the coverage increased daily. Now he's up to two. He may be more a little more careful since the PTB have one bomb which was not destroyed.
In reply to Probably should have kept… by rcintc
I can't imagine anyone smart enough to make multiple package bombs hasn't taken precautions against being caught this easily. Guess we'll see.
In reply to Probably should have kept… by rcintc
Something tells me the ((( people ))) behind this are severely pissed off that package detonated before delivery...
Too bad no one tried to steal the package off that families door step, that would have made a great Boobtube video.
In reply to Something tells me the (((… by Lorca's Novena
It is time to real in the Trumptard Bomber
You like to touch little boys and pretend you are Kevin Spacey.
In reply to It is time to real in the… by QueenDratpmurt
You like to talk out of your asshole and pretend you have a brain. You don't Trumptard.
In reply to You like to touch little… by dl242424
Time to reel in 'tards that use the term "Trumptard"
In reply to It is time to real in the… by QueenDratpmurt
Trumptard!
In reply to Time to reel in 'tards that… by 1981XLS
You will be banned as a troll..a fag troll.
In reply to Trumptard! by QueenDratpmurt
Its the only thing the tards can come up with...because they are tards.
In reply to Time to reel in 'tards that… by 1981XLS
They are 4th rate trolls. Whatever happened to mdb.
In reply to Its the only thing the tards… by runswithscissors
Fuck off cunt...your bull shit mind fuck games wont work here asshole.
In reply to It is time to real in the… by QueenDratpmurt
speaking of Trumptards...
In reply to Fuck off cunt...your bull… by Bill of Rights
Well, don't want to sound like a dick or nothin', but, ah... you're fucked up. Ah, you talk like a fag, and your shit's all retarded
In reply to It is time to real in the… by QueenDratpmurt
Upvote for ‘tenterhooks’
Upvote for noticing properly-spelled vocabulary.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to Upvote for ‘tenterhooks’… by RafterManFMJ
It passes mustard for all intensive purposes
In reply to Upvote for ‘tenterhooks’… by RafterManFMJ
I once ate so many ballpark hot dogs that i passed mustard. It wasn't pleasant.
In reply to Is passes mustard for all… by Dr. Acula
You just can't find enough news stories using "tenterhooks" these days.
In reply to Upvote for ‘tenterhooks’… by RafterManFMJ
Is this an ad for UPS?
So when the crime is not committed by the Deep-state, the FBI is able to find usable CCTV footage.
How surprising.
I doubt that. Bomber seems much smarter than the public takers trying to find him.
How does someone "randomly" get people's addresses correct on a package?
google maps street view or right click on the house from above. whats so hard.. find a street and look up 44763 kingston drive and it will autocorrect to a real property duh.
In reply to How does someone "randomly"… by MusicIsYou
Well then it's not random then is it stupid?
In reply to google maps street view or… by ThePhantom
"...building a profile of these types of bombers can be difficult - especially if they keep their targets random."
Note to self: If I ever decide that this is the path I want to take in life be sure to make the targets are random. And don't ship FedEx/UPS/USPS whee they have surveillance cameras. Great tips from the "news."
But they weren't random, they went to people's addresses, the addresses of black people.
In reply to "...building a profile of… by ThinkerNotEmoter
street view poor neighborhoods ... easy blacks and mexicans have been hit right?
In reply to But they weren't random,… by MusicIsYou