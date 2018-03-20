Trader: The Market Is Now Stuck In A Negative Feedback Loop

Former Lehman trader and current Bloomberg commentator Mark Cudmore can take a bow: just hours after his latest Macro View forecast predicted more turbulence for stocks and "another swoon", the S&P tumbled to just about 2,700 yesterday.

So after that quick elevator ride down, is it time to take the escalator back up? Not just yet.

In fact, in his latest macro view released overnight, Cudmore remains decidedly bearish, and notes that after yesterday "triple-whammy" of blows to the tech sector - Uber, FaceBook and crypto regulations - "those diverse stories will all converge to a similar, very negative outcome for the tech space: tighter regulation and oversight, plus an increase in compliance and legal costs and a significant blow to sentiment."

And with much of the rally in recent years largely due to tech as we showed on Sunday, this biggest catalyst for future market upside now appears to be behind us, even if the stratospheric valuations remains, and pose risk of further profit taking:

Amazon: 2018P non-GAAP EPS: $16.75; 2018 Adj. Net Income: $7.56BN; fwd P/E 189.9x

2018P non-GAAP EPS: $16.75; 2018 Adj. Net Income: $7.56BN; Netflix : 2018P non-GAAP EPS: $3.07; 2018P Adj. Net Income: $1.435BN; fwd P/E 116.4x

: 2018P non-GAAP EPS: $3.07; 2018P Adj. Net Income: $1.435BN; Google : 2018P non-GAAP EPS: $12.11; 2018P Adj. Net Income: $8.55BN, fwd P/E 27.3x

: 2018P non-GAAP EPS: $12.11; 2018P Adj. Net Income: $8.55BN, Facebook: 2018P non-GAAP EPS: $8.388; 2018 Adj. Net Income: $24.65$BN; fwd P/E 25.6x

2018P non-GAAP EPS: $8.388; 2018 Adj. Net Income: $24.65$BN; Apple: 2018P non-GAAP EPS: $11.51; 2018P Adj. Net Income: $58.5BN, fwd P/E 15.5x

Cudmore ends tongue in cheek, noting that as we discussed on Monday, "millennial investors felt “excitement” during the February correction. That suggests they saw little reason to cut their exposure to equities in the last selloff. Circumstances may provide them a second opportunity to “excitedly” reduce their equity holdings in the weeks ahead."

His full note below: