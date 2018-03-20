Trump Calls Putin To Congratulate Him On Re-election Victory

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/20/2018 - 11:46

When he was asked by the media yesterday if the absence of a congratulatory note from President Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin on his re-election victory - which was marred by numerous alleged voting violations - was an unfriendly move, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered that it wasn't, adding it would make sense "to sleep on it."

"This should not be regarded as an unfriendly step. Putin remains open to normalizing relations with our US partners, where it is of interest and crucial. The president has been getting many congratulatory messages from foreign leaders. Some may be unable to make a phone call due to a tight schedule, and others, for a different reason. There is no reason to make a mountain out of a molehill about anything here. Lastly, there is a good old saying: ‘Sleep on it’," Peskov noted.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, White House Deputy Spokesman Hogan Gidley told the media on Monday that he was "not surprised by the [election] outcome" and added that currently there are no plans for a telephone conversation between Trump and Putin.

The next day, however, Trump appears to have "slept on it" as Peskov recommended and moments ago the Kremlin said in a statement that on Tuesday, Trump called Putin oh the phone and "congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the presidential elections."

Additionally, the two leaders discussed the possibility of a high level meeting, and both showed an interest in kickstarting economic cooperation.

The two presidents also discussed strategic stability, North Korea, and energy.

The Kremlin notes that the "talks were constructive, business-like, focused on overcoming bilateral problems that have piled up."

Amusingly, Trump's congratulatory phone call to Putin is not the most controversial one: earlier, EU president Jean-Claude Juncker risked British ire by congratulating Vladimir Putin on his re-election as Russian president, just one day after the EU offered the UK its “unqualified support” over the Salisbury spy attack.

The president of the European Commission, which is leading the Brexit negotiations on behalf of the remaining 27 member state of the EU, wrote to the Russian leader on Tuesday. "Excellency, Mr President," he wrote, “I wish to convey my congratulations on your re-election."

Then again, a little under half of Europe's energy needs comes from Russia so one would expect Juncker to demonstrate civility. As for Trump calling Putin, clearly the only logical explanation is that he was, is, and will forever remain forever a Russian operative deeply rooted inside the White House working exlusively for the Kremlin, or at least that's what CNN will explain shortly.

 

FireBrander FireBrander Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

Russian "assassins" freely running around the UK?

Carrying around radioactive materials and chemical weapons, having time to mix them up in car ventilation systems to (try and) kill TWO people?

Is the UK's intelligence this weak, inept? Clueless as to "who did it" other than the broad brush of "Russia"?

Another Russian spook killed in the UK...strangled to death...ok, now that at least sounds like old school "Russian"...but that's not outrageous...you can't call for war over that now can you...

Adolph.H. Dindu Nuffins Tue, 03/20/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

Both men have mutual appreciation, and can only communicate directly without any interference from their so called "aides" every so often...

It is not in anyone's interest to have a nuclear hot war started. But the Jews have other things in view. As always they want to slowly subvert  white Christian nations. That's where Putin knows where the bucket stops. 

slopz38 Jim in MN Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

FireBrander ExPat2018 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:31 Permalink

Youtube...Wolf Blitzer on Jeopardy..what an absolute moron...or did he not understand the rules?...the object of the game is to give CORRECT answers!

..and, in true Liberal fashion...even though he finished at NEGATIVE $4,600...They "Gave Him" a positive $1000 score to make him a "winner" and let him keep playing in the final question.

https://youtu.be/-teXmRcU1eI?t=1m10s

HRClinton Belrev Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:09 Permalink

*Neocon MSM: "Putin and the Kremlin interfered in the Russian election.  16 US intelligence agencies confirm this.  We need to apply more sanctions."

Some random Talking Heads reactions:

   Wolf Schwitzer: "Oh vey!"

   Anderson Pooper: "Crap!" 

   Rachel Madcow: "I don't lick it one bit."

   Mika Brzeźinski: "It's racist and mysoginstic."

   Mika's talking Puppet: "Yes Mika dearest, and it's anti-Shemitic too."

   Dubya: "Well, oil be!" 

.

* repost from HRClinton  ThanksChump Sun, 03/18/2018 - 14:54 Permalink

HRClinton ExPat2018 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:12 Permalink

Theresa dear, Vlad has many choices of young sexy women who'd love to have sex and a child with him.

You?  Not so much -- you stale, sterile, bitter old prune.

Think of your Life-legacy, when you're on your deathbed.  Will you have regrets that you didn't shill enough for the (((Global-Lusts))) and Rothschild spawn? 

If you're as messed up as we think you are, chances are that you probably will. If not, then it's not too late to redeem your life and soul.

Hongcha Tue, 03/20/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

Well done President Trump.

Back when the world was run by adult men, and not hysterical females and their eunuchs, diplomacy was paramount. Even if Putin was an enemy - which he is not - we are being conditioned to believe he is - you keep your friends close and your enemies closer.