Trump Calls Putin To Congratulate Him On Re-election Victory

When he was asked by the media yesterday if the absence of a congratulatory note from President Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin on his re-election victory - which was marred by numerous alleged voting violations - was an unfriendly move, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered that it wasn't, adding it would make sense "to sleep on it."
"This should not be regarded as an unfriendly step. Putin remains open to normalizing relations with our US partners, where it is of interest and crucial. The president has been getting many congratulatory messages from foreign leaders. Some may be unable to make a phone call due to a tight schedule, and others, for a different reason. There is no reason to make a mountain out of a molehill about anything here. Lastly, there is a good old saying: ‘Sleep on it’," Peskov noted.
Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, White House Deputy Spokesman Hogan Gidley told the media on Monday that he was "not surprised by the [election] outcome" and added that currently there are no plans for a telephone conversation between Trump and Putin.
The next day, however, Trump appears to have "slept on it" as Peskov recommended and moments ago the Kremlin said in a statement that on Tuesday, Trump called Putin oh the phone and "congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the presidential elections."
Additionally, the two leaders discussed the possibility of a high level meeting, and both showed an interest in kickstarting economic cooperation.
The two presidents also discussed strategic stability, North Korea, and energy.
The Kremlin notes that the "talks were constructive, business-like, focused on overcoming bilateral problems that have piled up."
Amusingly, Trump's congratulatory phone call to Putin is not the most controversial one: earlier, EU president Jean-Claude Juncker risked British ire by congratulating Vladimir Putin on his re-election as Russian president, just one day after the EU offered the UK its “unqualified support” over the Salisbury spy attack.
The president of the European Commission, which is leading the Brexit negotiations on behalf of the remaining 27 member state of the EU, wrote to the Russian leader on Tuesday. "Excellency, Mr President," he wrote, “I wish to convey my congratulations on your re-election."
Then again, a little under half of Europe's energy needs comes from Russia so one would expect Juncker to demonstrate civility. As for Trump calling Putin, clearly the only logical explanation is that he was, is, and will forever remain forever a Russian operative deeply rooted inside the White House working exlusively for the Kremlin, or at least that's what CNN will explain shortly.
Comments
Deservedly so.
CNN Breaking news: Russian collusion proof uncovered. Trump just spoke to Putin.
In reply to Deservedly so. by Ecclesia Militans
COLLUSION!
Impeach him!
Said all the crazies.
In reply to CNN Breaking news: Russian… by Belrev
They spoke like adults, what a novel concept in the political world!
In reply to COLLUSION!… by Dolar in a vortex
It must be hard translating Trump's words into Russian, since they've already been translated to Trump from the original Hebrew.
Try that in Google Translate! It's word salad!
In reply to They spoke like adults, what… by AllTimeWhys
Brilliant, Classy move.
Now watch the Trailer Trash Presstitute’s Media’s & Snow Flakes Heads explode.
In reply to It must be hard translating… by Dindu Nuffins
...so Vlad, how did you get those kind of YUUUGE vote numbers?!!!! I need to know your strategy! I mean if I didn't know better, I'd almost think you'd fixed the damn election or somETHING! HA! HA! Ha! Ha! ha! ha... Vlad? Vlad?
In reply to Brilliant, Classy move. … by Chupacabra-322
Big deal. If Putin didn't fix the election, international finance would. Which do you trust to care more for the Russian people?
In reply to ...so Vlad, how did you get… by Hugh_Jorgan
TRIGGERED!
They are going to lose it...it will be non stop, 24x7, Putin Evil, Putin Dictator, Putin, Putin, Putin...bad, bad, bad!
I wonder if Trump told him "I'll have more flexibility in my second term"?
In reply to Brilliant, Classy move. … by Chupacabra-322
Russian "assassins" freely running around the UK?
Carrying around radioactive materials and chemical weapons, having time to mix them up in car ventilation systems to (try and) kill TWO people?
Is the UK's intelligence this weak, inept? Clueless as to "who did it" other than the broad brush of "Russia"?
Another Russian spook killed in the UK...strangled to death...ok, now that at least sounds like old school "Russian"...but that's not outrageous...you can't call for war over that now can you...
In reply to Now watch the Trailer Trash… by FireBrander
Both men have mutual appreciation, and can only communicate directly without any interference from their so called "aides" every so often...
It is not in anyone's interest to have a nuclear hot war started. But the Jews have other things in view. As always they want to slowly subvert white Christian nations. That's where Putin knows where the bucket stops.
In reply to It must be hard translating… by Dindu Nuffins
Lastly, there is a good old saying: ‘Sleep on it’," Meat Loaf noted.
In reply to both men have mutual… by Adolph.H.
(((Bolshevik scum))) never sleep...until they die by their own hands, or the hands of vigilant others.
In reply to both men have mutual… by Adolph.H.
Could have called Puta...
Si Señor...
In reply to It must be hard translating… by Dindu Nuffins
Ha actually Putin speaks English fluently. He speaks Russian at the un because one he is, and there are multiple interpreters for many languages operating.
In reply to It must be hard translating… by Dindu Nuffins
"Juncker risked British ire by calling putin" ... lol ... like junker cares ... he got them where he wants them to be.
In reply to It must be hard translating… by Dindu Nuffins
He simply lied when he had to. I mean, that is in his own words his stated modus operandi. :-)
In reply to "Juncker risked British ire… by Pandelis
Give us the details on Putin Oligarchs paying rump a half million dollars for a Moscow speech and we'll talk... until then please stfu...
In reply to It must be hard translating… by Dindu Nuffins
Reminds me of a Republican Presidential primary debate in Miami a few years back. The question was, if Fidel Castro called what would you say? Most of the candidates went on tirades of stupid sound bites for minutes at a time.
Ron Paul said: "I'd ask him what he was calling about."
That was it.
In reply to They spoke like adults, what… by AllTimeWhys
In reply to Reminds me of a Republican… by Jim in MN
I'd ask him if he had any Cohibas to spare?
In reply to Reminds me of a Republican… by Jim in MN
POOOOOOOTIN! HE CALLED POOOOOOOOOOOTIN!
In reply to COLLUSION!… by Dolar in a vortex
Wolf Blitzer and Christiane Iampoor said they have evidence that Russia intervened in Russian election.
In reply to CNN Breaking news: Russian… by Belrev
Youtube...Wolf Blitzer on Jeopardy..what an absolute moron...or did he not understand the rules?...the object of the game is to give CORRECT answers!
..and, in true Liberal fashion...even though he finished at NEGATIVE $4,600...They "Gave Him" a positive $1000 score to make him a "winner" and let him keep playing in the final question.
https://youtu.be/-teXmRcU1eI?t=1m10s
In reply to Wolf Blitzer and Christiane… by ExPat2018
I wonder if they will ask if PUTIN will have "more flexibility" in his next term.
In reply to Wolf Blitzer and Christiane… by ExPat2018
*Neocon MSM: "Putin and the Kremlin interfered in the Russian election. 16 US intelligence agencies confirm this. We need to apply more sanctions."
Some random Talking Heads reactions:
Wolf Schwitzer: "Oh vey!"
Anderson Pooper: "Crap!"
Rachel Madcow: "I don't lick it one bit."
Mika Brzeźinski: "It's racist and mysoginstic."
Mika's talking Puppet: "Yes Mika dearest, and it's anti-Shemitic too."
Dubya: "Well, oil be!"
In reply to CNN Breaking news: Russian… by Belrev
I'm sure Putin is getting sick of the American schizophrenics...
In reply to CNN Breaking news: Russian… by Belrev
Russia should have been regarded as the greatest ally of the USA since the end of the USSR and communism, but the Zionist World Order would not permit it.
Who would have thunk that in 2018 most folks would agree that Russia is now the true leader of the free world?
In reply to Deservedly so. by Ecclesia Militans
I bet 5 bucks- Mueller wants a transcript!
In reply to Deservedly so. by Ecclesia Militans
Watch for anti depressant / anti anxiety drug makers and adult diaper makers to report strong sales.
In reply to Deservedly so. by Ecclesia Militans
Meanwhile Theresa May called him to tell him to go fuck himself.
I'm not sure if anyone can even remember that ex-spy's name right now. Sorry GB.
In reply to Meanwhile Theresa May called… by ExPat2018
The only good reaction really.
In reply to Meanwhile Theresa May called… by ExPat2018
Theresa May Day.
In reply to Meanwhile Theresa May called… by ExPat2018
she wouldn't dare
In reply to Meanwhile Theresa May called… by ExPat2018
Did she speak to him in Farsi? Cause, the UK has gone to the Muzzies. It's the latest thing, and Burqa's too.
In reply to Meanwhile Theresa May called… by ExPat2018
Theresa dear, Vlad has many choices of young sexy women who'd love to have sex and a child with him.
You? Not so much -- you stale, sterile, bitter old prune.
Think of your Life-legacy, when you're on your deathbed. Will you have regrets that you didn't shill enough for the (((Global-Lusts))) and Rothschild spawn?
If you're as messed up as we think you are, chances are that you probably will. If not, then it's not too late to redeem your life and soul.
In reply to Meanwhile Theresa May called… by ExPat2018
Cui Bomo?
Because May is pushing the Russians poisoned the10 year out ex-spy they let out of prison?? A few miles from where the UK actually manufactures the very same poison!
I'm not buying it.
In reply to Meanwhile Theresa May called… by ExPat2018
Cui Bomo?
Because May is pushing the Russians poisoned the 10 year out ex-spy the Russians let out of prison?? Oddly, few miles from where the UK actually manufactures the very same poison!
I'm not buying it.
In reply to Meanwhile Theresa May called… by ExPat2018
Of course he does! #manchurian candidate
#DickHeadLiberal
In reply to Of course he does! … by lolmao500
Well done President Trump.
Back when the world was run by adult men, and not hysterical females and their eunuchs, diplomacy was paramount. Even if Putin was an enemy - which he is not - we are being conditioned to believe he is - you keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
+1
Love that 2nd sentence.
In reply to Well done President Trump… by Hongcha
You idiots voted for a Fascist Commie Russia wanker. Duped yet again.
Just for you:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oj_oGLyPSGA
In reply to You idiots voted for a… by devo
Sad to see that your comments are just like your cult band: a one-hit wonder.
In reply to You idiots voted for a… by devo
Except that Devo had 6 top 100 songs just off the top of my head...probably a half dozen more. Great analogy, though, thanks for proving my point.
In reply to Sad to see that your… by HRClinton