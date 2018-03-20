Ultimate Indicator Shows US Never Recovered From The '08 Great Financial Crisis

Authored by Chris Hamilton via Econimica blog,
The ultimate indicator of personal economic confidence is the determination to perpetuate the species and have children. The chart below shows annual US births from 1910 through 2017 and it is estimated there were 3.84 million births in 2017, nearly a hundred thousand fewer than in 2016.
The 2017 figure is also nearly a half million fewer than the late 1950's baby boom era peak and likewise below the subsequent mid 2000's double peak. The 2017 figure is also nearly six hundred thousand below the Census estimates provided as recently as 2000 and 2008.
To offer some perspective, the chart below shows annual births versus total US population...despite the total population nearly doubling since 1957, the US had 11% fewer children in 2017 than 1957...or 2007.
More poignantly, below is the US childbearing population (those aged 15 to 45 years old)...the red columns represent the annual change while the blue line is the total 15 to 45 year old population. As can be plainly seen, the growth of the childbearing cohort represented by the "baby boom" on the left dwarfed the growth represented by "millennials", on the right. Of course, on a relative basis (%), the millennials represent less than a third the annual quantity of growth than the boomers offered...and millennials high levels of education driven indebtedness and poor quality of employment, etc. mean the quality of growth they represent is even lower than their numbers would indicate.
A last note regarding millennials, their estimated "growth" was never organic (as births essentially never exceeded those during the "boomer" period) and instead was almost entirely dependent on estimates of continued high rates of immigration...the same immigration that has dramatically slowed since the early 2000's. Chart below shows the sources of 15 to 64 year old population growth (declining births vs. immigration...annual average per 5 year periods) since 1970. Given this, there is a high probability that the size of the millennials significantly undershoots estimates.
Births continue to decline since 2007 (represented by columns in the graph below) while the Census birth estimates continue to tumble (lines below represent select Census Est.'s from 2000 through 2017). The Census estimates for '00 and '08 (essentially identical) anticipated annual births would rise to 5.7 million by 2050 (and continue rising thereafter). However, after the '09 GFC and '10 Decennial Census, the Census Bureau began dramatically reducing their present and future estimates for growth. Nevertheless, each reduction was still far too optimistic.
Total births continue to surprise to the downside and significantly lower estimates are needed if the Census forecasts are going to match reality. I offer a more realistic "guesstimate" (dark blue line) based on the ongoing changes to the childbearing population and current trends. Even immigrants quickly norm to the lower fertility rates once in the nation. Simply put, the conditions for family formation and child rearing continue to deteriorate. The US isn't alone, detailed (HERE), and the situation within the US is dire detailed (HERE), (HERE), and (HERE) but the question remains. Why are birth rates and total births declining amid a growing population and record levels of wealth?
The chart below shows the fast decelerating US fertility rate versus record Household Net Worth. The previous peaks in HHNW saw corresponding upticks in the fertility rate, but not this time.
Unfortunately, since '07, nearly all the benefits of this record "wealth" creation are being accrued by a fraction of Americans. The federal government and Federal Reserve programs have benefited asset holders while penalizing the working class with fast rising costs of living (record rents as a % of income, record insurance, higher education costs, reduction/elimination of pensions and job related benefits, etc. etc.) absent the higher wages with which to pay for these. It appears the present and future generations opportunities are being sacrificed to maintain and further a select group in the here and now.
The chart below details the growth in household net worth by income levels from '07 through '16. Those that have significant assets have been further enriched...those without have been punished (and as the saying goes, "the beatings will continue until morale improves").
The continuation of the present policies will only further grossly enrich a shrinking minority while continue to penalize those of childbearing age (among others). This will only further push the birth rate into negative territory (well below replacement level). The Fed's inequitable cure is essentially saving the elderly patient at the expense of the present and future of the patients offspring. The merit of an economic system which results in the childbearing populace unable and/or unwilling to perpetuate the species is sorely in need of reconsideration and reconstruction.
Caucasians not slamming out child after child they cant afford. Slow bleed death of a productive society. On a positive note it is mostly liberals aborting their children.
The growth rate was unsustainable. With no purpose in their lives why would you expect millennials to gird their loins for love? And why should should everything increase constantly? Besides being the pipe dream of every bankster this is utterly stupid.
The way forward is to have some kind of extinction event or war and then you'll get a natural birthrate rise.
No species reproduce when they live in luxury and entitlement.
America needs misery. Badly. This or you'll be submerged by Mexicans and rapefugees.
Fortunately this is just around the corner, thanks to the beloved Bolshevik rulers you so love. Brace.
"No species reproduce when they live in luxury and entitlement."
Uh, total bullshit. Nature has them breed until they die off from overpopulation.
The problem with this country is educated, middle and upper middle class people are not having children. But people on assistance are doing so in frightening numbers, thus straining the system.
In reply to The growth was unsustainable by Adolph.H.
All all these government statistics are lies! Obama and Trump are both fucking liars. The real economy sucks. Globalization wrecked this country!
There are a few more factors involved than just the economic forces, like feminism, careers over family, social perception of being a "mom".
However, I would agree that the economic factors are the most prevalent. Children are seen as a "cost" rather than an asset. Our society has turned them into an expensive, money pit. Medical cost, daycare, Christmas, school, college, sporting activities, up keep, etc. are just some of the general areas that require massive amounts of money from a middle class family. Then people see other people's children, the little monsters they are because mommy and daddy don't have the stomach for discipline. Society has been indoctrinated that children are holy and not to be disciplined or punished, rather let them do what pleases them. That's how we get the Nicholas Cruz'es of the world. Another area is the perceived pain associated with being a parent. The thought that their children will suffer pain or hardship as a result of war or economic downturn, weighs heavily on prospective parents.
So between the "cost", inconvenience to life goals, and the trouble of dealing with the little brats, you can see why birth rates might be down.
My children are the greatest treasure and responsibility I will ever have in this life. They are a big part of what gives my life meaning. If more people were focused on being a dad or a mom and less focused on being a good worker or making more money, or getting moar before someone else does, the world would be a better place. If more parents would start rearing and training their children to be the people they ought to be rather than letting them be the punks they want to be, society would be a lot better.
So, I suppose the fact that the poorest among us are reproducing quite well, is not of importance? There are two subsets in this group, those who are paid not to work and to have kids, and then there are those who work like mad to get ahead while having large families (Hispanic immigrants).
It is apparent to me (as an evil old boomer) that the defining determination of wealth creation is WORK. Having worked in a laboring field all my life, I get to see those who WORK and those who just show up. And there are lots that don't even show up. We can claim all sorts of reasons why, some valid and some not, but for me what determines success is the willingness to TRY.
As far as reproduction is concerned I can readily admit that I am guilty, having worked my entire life to acquire some level of financial success (or at least stability) while sacrificing anything resembling a family.
Lets face it, child birth is declining because we want other things, THINGS. Hell, we have even rationalized the killing of our inconvenient unborn children...as being unaffordable relative to the new car, larger home or extravagant vacations. We PRETEND children are too expensive in the same way as we pretend healthcare is too expensive, when in reality we simply prioritize them away. Simply look at how much Americans spend on entertainment, and then tell me we can't afford children.
We don't WANT children, or we would have them. It is what we VALUE that defines who we are, and IF we have a future.
In reply to Make no mistake. by Sages wife
"the defining determination of wealth creation is WORK."
And the defining definition of theft of wealth is financialization- the theft of other's wealth via the control of the means of exchange- money and credit.
In reply to So, I suppose the fact that… by Oldwood
Sorry, but children are expensive. Trust me I fed them and now have one in college and one in trade school. Fuck you they are not expensive. Worth it, sure. But I am a responsible parent.
In reply to So, I suppose the fact that… by Oldwood
I agree with most of your points, and would add some more.
Look at the stats and think about the rise in the the Internet and Smart Phone revolution. Everyone is living online - plugged in to their phone or computer instead of plugging into one another. More and more, the web is more interesting than real life, and the web addiction is cutting into personal interaction. Those gadgets cost a lot of money, too, so we see a kind of hunkering down into smaller, even individual "units". Kids and families become a inconvenient, expensive distraction from this inward projection.
And one more thing the Internet is bringing us is sex. Feeling a little horny? Just jump over to X-tube, select your fantasy, exercise your Johnson, and 10 minutes later get back to that action video game. Ah yes, the onederfulness (sic) of me.
In reply to So, I suppose the fact that… by Oldwood
Left out of the analysis...most of that population growth is immigration which has put downward pressure on overall wages thus pushing profits/wealth to the top. Also, out of those current births, more than half are minority births (post 1965) immigrants. Add tribalism, balkanization and a evil dose of Marxism and realize the future will just bring more conflict.
You are being replaced.....
The assumption that if one has more money, then they will want to have more children is incorrect.
It does have an effect on K selected individuals.
"It appears the present and future generations opportunities are being sacrificed to maintain and further a select group in the here and now."
been saying it since 2008. The global economy died then, everything crashed and since that time bankers hold up their corpse and try to convince us it lives. Nothing fixed.
Thanks Fed! Loving that 2% inflation "floor" that prevents flow-through of productivity improvements to real wages!
So our financial well being is directly tied to how many more people we can cram onto the spaceship? I have a better idea, let this ponzi crash and burn
Factor in that feminism is making most women an absolute liability, and men are just going their own way.
Enjoy the decline!