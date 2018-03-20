What Do They Know That We Don't? DC Officials Flock To Doomsday Camps

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
Washington D.C. government officials are flocking to doomsday camps around the country. Which of course begs the question: what do they know that we do not?
According to the Washington Examiner, a building network of backwoods doomsday camps around the country are pulling in members from affluent areas and even Washington national security officials as the threats grow from nuclear war, an EMP (electromagnetic pulse), or virus attack. Dubbed Fortitude Ranch, the outposts promise protection and a year’s supply of food for those unable to build their own bunker with preparations for a SHTF scenario. What’s more, until a crisis strikes, the doomsday camps are being used for prepper training and vacations.
One of Fortitude Ranch’s members from the Baltimore area said that he and others joined after “waking up” to the potential of a national crisis from an attack, financial meltdown, or political violence. “For most of us, something rattled our cages and woke us up,” he said.
“We’re seeing members from all the three letter agencies,” said Fortitude creator Drew Miller, a retired Air Force colonel, and intelligence officer, in a reference to the Central Intelligence Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation and more. Miller called an attack or even a weather-related electromagnetic pulse shutdown of the electric grid “inevitable,” and a driving force in his project.
Prepping has offered many a sense a freedom none of us have anymore. No longer needing the government for anything, preppers can survive most scenarios that will leave many others begging for their slavery again and in return, for the government to give them abject poverty in exchange.
Through memberships and his own cryptocurrency called “Fortitudes,” Miller has raised about $400,000 and established a ranch in West Virginia and Colorado with 10 others planned. An open house at the West Virginia ranch is scheduled for April 21-23.
He said that for the West Virginia ranch, “most members are professional Washington area folks. They don’t have time to do this own their own.” The cost is about $1,000 per person per year to join. –Washington Examiner
“You’d have to be an idiot not to think it will happen,” said Miller, author of “Rohan Nation: Reinventing America After the 2020 Collapse.” Miller also said that the camps are nearly as survivable in an attack as the Mt. Weather FEMA site near Virginia’s Shenandoah River where several Washington leaders were housed after the 9/11 attacks.
Each camp has a shooting range and is equipped to handle between 50 and 500 people during any SHTF scenario. The camps will have lodges, underground bunkers, and guard towers. In the event of a social meltdown, members will be responsible for manning those towers.
With all of the high-powered government officials signing up as members at Fortitude Ranch, it’s pretty safe to say that if you are not prepping now, you should probably start. A good reference for those just beginning to tread into the realm of prepping is the book titled The Prepper’s Blueprint.
good to know where they'll all be together at one time...
How could you NOT know? Pop your head out of the sand and just look around the world. Also stay off the MSM. They deliberately keep Mercans clueless to the imminent destruction hanging over this nation.
Osama bin Laden's rabbit hole didn't do him any good...
Every nuclear explosion in history:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-every-nuclear-explosion-in-hi…
There have been way more than people realize
So elites from three letter agencies are going to man guard towers?
I want to thank them for collecting food, water ammo etc in one place so that it is available for the rest of us after SHTF.
Attackers will be easily identified by their raucous laughter.
Great. In case of a nuclear war, only the psychopaths will survive. Just what the universe needs.
I know why. Many others here on 0hedge also know why. It is the 99% of the sheeple who don't, and that's good - they are the target of the great culling and the more perish the better for our - the ones who know why, future. Bring it on, baby, I'm ready and eager!
When it comes to these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths.
Absolutely, NO Safe Quarter!
You mean at the end when Jim Brown tosses grenades down the ventilation system after gasoline was poured in?
Thats a good post, y'all should check it out. My jaw dropped the first time I saw it. I would have guessed maybe 1/4 or 1/5 of the actual number.
Do you know what their guard towers are? Places where you know there will be a target.
Saddam Hussein's spider hole wasn't much better.
Did anyone check out the "fortitude Ranch" video...lol what a joke nuke proof bunkers made out of steel garage and chipboard then shallow buried. they are offering a crypto coin sale to preferred members called the Fortitude coin. if you give this loser any money it will be gone long before a collapse.
Another problem with all of these survival enters tucked away in the country will be getting to them if the SHTF. Good luck getting out of DC/Arlington if disaster strikes. It's not like we will get a 24 hr warning prior to an EMP or if we get nuked.
These bunkers are not for nuclear fallout.
These bunkers are for civil unrest, and citizens armed with pitchfoks and coming after them.
are snowflakes allowed? i can't imagine being stuck this these types. think i'll risk it on my terms...
With a capacity of 50-500, an event of any significant duration will lead to lots of interbreeding. Good thing they chose W. Va.
I lived in WV for six years, they have manuals for that.
Stop the pimp mentality.
What Do They Know That We Don't? DC Officials Flock To Doomsday Camps
My response: Very recently, I watched a video from the BBC that covered the topic of how a Yellowstone super volcanic eruption would impact the USA and the world. While the video was somewhat sensational, some of the data in the video looked correct.
The one thing that the video did point out and that I believe to be factually true is that a super eruption at Yellowstone National Park would cripple the USA and impact the entire planet for decades to come. The issue that would cause this catastrophic situation would be related to volcanic ash and the problems that the ash would create in the environment and for people.
Maybe these people believe that there is an E.L.E. like a Yellowstone super eruption somewhere in our future.
We do live in interesting times.
We already have an E.L.E., it's called Fukushima. At least 50% of the population of all Pacific Rim countries will have died from radiation producing cancers by 2050. Maybe you'll understand when you realize that the USG raised the limit for "safe" radiation levels by 500% after Fukushima Wouldn't want the sheep to panic, now would we?
You need to quote sources for those radiation limits. That happens to be the field I work in and there has been no change for decades except lowering the yearly limits. There has been no increase at all. You are either being misled by reading the fake doom websites or you are self delusional. No one knows what the effect of Fukushima will be after decades have passed but it will be much less than the doomsayers want.
Shocked....shocked I say, that someone who 'works in a radiation producing/nuclear' field would try and sow seeds of doubt about radiation being harmful. What a moron you are. Fukushima is off the scale bad for all biological life unfortunate enough to be in its path.
Noteworthy
https://www.peer.org/news/news-releases/ultra-high-radiation-coming-to-…
The bunkers are for civil unrest.
My response: Read 'The Road' by Cormac McCarthy to get a pretty good idea of what that'll be like...
Better question is, "Are they taking down the American flag?"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFxYcC7toW0
Went To Visit My Son's School And Now I Am Pissed
(48 min - Father describes a visit to his son's school to observe the day without prior notice and notices the American flag is not in the room for Pledge of Allegiance but rather a purple sheet of paper with the words printed onto it).
Yep . . . and us "useless eaters" can invent a new game - find the air intakes.
And in one place.
Colonel Kurtz, "Drop the bomb, exterminate them all."
I live in Missouri much of the year and there are tons of underground bunkers here.
I plan on being a community service once they go in again. I will seal them in.
In ancient times, all one had to do was to catapult some dead animals over a castle wall and sit and wait. The disease would take and wipe out the entire castle population or they would surrender without firing a shot.
Who in the hell would want government spooks around during or after a SHTF situation?
You're not serious? You don't think we'll let them out when they sound the all clear do you. Those gubmit boys will be our test canaries.
It's gotta be one of these:
NK, Iran, RussiaRussiaRussia, Giant Meteor, Solar Storm/CME, Super Volcano, Polar Shift, Space Aliens.
What do I win? I'm waiting for the real tell-tale sign: Ruth Bader-Ginsburg is actually flying to NZ and Kissinger is headed for Argentina/Patagonia, to meet up with visiting Bibi - all at the start of the World Cup in RussiaRussiaRussia.
Argentina/Patagonia
I'm thinking we won't hear about those location in public forums/MSM ;)
I'm also certain that it won't be as safe as some believe..Russian missiles can, and will, obliterate those coordinates ;)
Does Israel Have “A Patagonia Project” In Argentina?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-israel-have-a-patagonia-project-in-a…
https://www.henrymakow.com/2016/01/zionists-set-their-sights.html
http://www.kawther.info/K20040416A.html
Nah! It will be when 1000s of private jets from DC descend upon Denver Airport.
Clue: the Illuminati have built a major bunker underneath the airport that will house 20,000 CFR members for 50 years; you and I won't have a pass to get in.
