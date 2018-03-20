"Whataboutism" Is A Nonsensical Propaganda Term Used To Defend The Failed Status Quo

Authored by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,
If you spend any time on Twitter, you’ll probably be familiar with the latest pathetic attempt to defend and insulate the U.S. status quo from criticism. It centers around the usage of an infantile and meaningless term, “whataboutism.”
Let’s begin with one particularly absurd accusation of “whataboutism” promoted by NPR last year:
When O’Reilly countered that “Putin is a killer,” Trump responded, “There are a lot of killers. You got a lot of killers. What, you think our country is so innocent?”
This particular brand of changing the subject is called “whataboutism” — a simple rhetorical tactic heavily used by the Soviet Union and, later, Russia. And its use in Russia helps illustrate how it could be such a useful tool now, in America. As Russian political experts told NPR, it’s an attractive tactic for populists in particular, allowing them to be vague but appear straight-talking at the same time.
The idea behind whataboutism is simple: Party A accuses Party B of doing something bad. Party B responds by changing the subject and pointing out one of Party A’s faults — “Yeah? Well what about that bad thing you did?” (Hence the name.)
It’s not exactly a complicated tactic — any grade-schooler can master the “yeah-well-you-suck-too-so-there” defense. But it came to be associated with the USSR because of the Soviet Union’s heavy reliance upon whataboutism throughout the Cold War and afterward, as Russia.
This is a really embarrassing take by NPR.
First, the author tries to associate a tactic that’s been around since humans first wandered into caves — deflecting attention away from yourself by pointing out the flaws in others — into some uniquely nefarious Russian propaganda tool. Second, that’s not even what Trump did in this example.
In his response to O’Reilly, Trump wasn’t using “whataboutism” to deflect away from his own sins. Rather, he offered a rare moment of self-reflection about the true role played by the U.S. government around the world. This isn’t “whataboutism,” it’s questioning the hypocrisy and abuse of power of one’s own government. It’s an attempt to take responsibility for stuff he might actually be able to change as President. It’s the most ethical and honest response to that question in light of the amount of violence the U.S. government engages in abroad. If our leaders did this more often, we might stop repeatedly jumping from one insane and destructive war to the next.
Had O’Reilly’s question been about the U.S. government’s ongoing support of Saudi Arabia’s war crimes in Yemen and Trump shifted the conversation to Russian atrocities, he could then be fairly accused of changing the subject to avoid accountability. In that case, you could condemn Trump for “whataboutism” because he intentionally deflected attention away from his own government’s sins to the sins of another. This sort of thing is indeed very dangerous, especially when done by someone in a position of power.
But here’s the thing. You don’t need some catchy, infantile term like “whataboutism” to point out that someone in power’s deflecting attention from their own transgressions. I agree wholeheartedly with Adam Johnson when he states:
"whataboutism" does not describe a propaganda technique, it IS a propaganda technique. Which is what makes it such an effective one.— Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) March 16, 2018
He’s absolutely right. One should never rely on the lazy use of a cutesy, catchy term like “whataboutism” as a retort to someone who points out a glaring contradiction. If you do, you’re either a propagandist with no counterargument or a fool who mindlessly adopts the jingoistic cues of others. Responding to someone by saying “that’s just whataboutism” isn’t an argument, it’s an assault on one’s logical faculties. It’s attempt to provide people with a way to shut down debate and conversation by simply blurting out a clever sounding fake-word. Here’s an example of how I’ve seen it used on Twitter.
One U.S. citizen (likely a card carrying member of “the resistance”) will regurgitate some standard intel agency line on Syria or Russia. Another U.S. citizen will then draw attention to the fact that their own government plays an active role in egregious war crimes in Yemen on behalf of the Saudis. This person will proceed to advocate for skepticism with regard to U.S. government and intelligence agency war promotion considering how badly the public was deceived in the run up to the Iraq war. For this offense, they’ll be accused of “whataboutism.”
The problem with this accusation is that this person isn’t switching the subject to bring up another’s transgression to deflect from scrutiny of his or her behavior. In contrast, the person is putting the conversation in its rightful place, which is to question the behavior of one’s own country. When it comes to issues such as nation-state violence, the primary duty of a citizen is not to obsess all day about the violence perpetrated by foreign governments, but to hold one’s own government accountable. This is as true for an American citizen in American as it is for a Russian citizen in Russia.
NPR explained how the Russian government used “whataboutism” to deflect away from it’s own crimes, but Trump actually did the opposite in his interview with O’Reilly. He wasn’t deflecting away from his own country’s crimes, he was pointing out that they exist. That’s precisely what you’re supposed to do as a citizen.
The problem arises when governments deflect attention away from their own crimes for which they are actually responsible, by pointing out the crimes of a foreign government. This is indeed propaganda and an evasion of responsibility. Calling out your own government’s hypocrisy in matters of state sanctioned murder abroad is the exact opposite sort of thing.
Noam Chomsky put it better than I ever could. Here’s what he said in a 2003 interview:
QUESTION: When you talk about the role of intellectuals, you say that the first duty is to concentrate on your own country. Could you explain this assertion?
CHOMSKY: One of the most elementary moral truisms is that you are responsible for the anticipated consequences of your own actions. It is fine to talk about the crimes of Genghis Khan, but there isn’t much that you can do about them. If Soviet intellectuals chose to devote their energies to crimes of the U.S., which they could do nothing about, that is their business. We honor those who recognized that the first duty is to concentrate on your own country. And it is interesting that no one ever asks for an explanation, because in the case of official enemies, truisms are indeed truisms. It is when truisms are applied to ourselves that they become contentious, or even outrageous. But they remain truisms. In fact, the truisms hold far more for us than they did for Soviet dissidents, for the simple reason that we are in free societies, do not face repression, and can have a substantial influence on government policy. So if we adopt truisms, that is where we will focus most of our energy and commitment. The explanation is even more obvious than in the case of official enemies.
Naturally, truisms are hated when applied to oneself. You can see it dramatically in the case of terrorism. In fact one of the reasons why I am considered “public enemy number one” among a large sector of intellectuals in the U.S. is that I mention that the U.S. is one of the major terrorist states in the world and this assertion, though plainly true, is unacceptable for many intellectuals, including left-liberal intellectuals, because if we faced such truths we could do something about the terrorist acts for which we are responsible, accepting elementary moral responsibilities instead of lauding ourselves for denouncing the crimes official enemies, about which we can often do very little.
Elementary honesty is often uncomfortable, in personal life as well, and there are people who make great efforts to evade it. For intellectuals, throughout history, it has often come close to being their vocation. Intellectuals are commonly integrated into dominant institutions. Their privilege and prestige derives from adapting to the interests of power concentrations, often taking a critical look but in very limited ways. For example, one may criticize the war in Vietnam as a “mistake” that began with “benign intentions”. But it goes too far to say that the war is not “a mistake” but was “fundamentally wrong and immoral”. the position of about 70 percent of the public by the late 1960s, persisting until today, but of only a margin of intellectuals. The same is true of terrorism. In acceptable discourse, as can easily be demonstrated, the term is used to refer to terrorist acts that THEY carry out against US, not those that WE carry out against THEM. That is probably close to a historical universal. And there are innumerable other examples.
For saying the above, Noam Chomsky would surely be labeled the godfather of “whataboutism” by Twitter’s resistance army, but he’s actually advocating the most ethical, logical and courageous path of citizenship. U.S. taxpayers aren’t paying for Russia’s military operations, but they are paying for the U.S. government’s. The idea that U.S. citizens emphasizing U.S. violence are committing the thought-crime of “whataboutism” when it comes to foreign policy is absurd. Our primary responsibility as citizens is our own aggressive and violent foreign policy, not that of other countries.
Naturally, this isn’t how neocon/neoliberal and intelligence agency imperialists want you to think. Proponents of the American empire need the public to ignore the atrocities of the U.S. government and its allies for obvious reasons, while constantly obsessing over the atrocities of the empire’s official enemies. This is the only way to continue to exert force abroad without domestic pushback, and it’s critical in order to keep the imperial gravy train going for those it benefits so significantly. How do you shut down vibrant foreign policy debate on social media that exposes imperial hypocrisy? Accuse people of “whataboutism.”
That’s what I see going on. I see the weaponization of a cutesy, catchy term on social media in order to prevent people from questioning their own government. It’s completely logical and ethical for U.S. citizens to push back against those arguing for more regime change wars by pointing out the evils of our own foreign policy.
In fact, the unethical position is the one espoused by those who claim the U.S. can do no wrong, but when an adversary country does what we permit ourselves to do, they must be bombed into oblivion. These people know they have no argument, so they run around condemning those trying to hold their own government accountable of “whataboutism.” It’s a nonsensical term with no real meaning or purpose other than to defend imperial talking points.
Accusations of “whataboutism” amount to a cynical, sleazy attempt to stifle debate without actually engaging in argument. It’s also the sort of desperate and childish propaganda tactic you’d expect during late-stage imperial decline.
* * *
If you liked this article and enjoy my work, consider becoming a monthly Patron, or visit our Support Page to show your appreciation for independent content creators.
Comments
NPR?
Really?
Who gives a shit.
Are we still funding those commies?
In reply to … by BennyBoy
All the male correspondent's voices either sound super effeminate with lisps, or like they just popped a handful of xanax/prozac pill salad.
In reply to Are we still funding those… by Bad Goy
I can't stand the way they talk. It is mind-numbing drone speech that is beyond pretentious. Which is why I so very much enjoy Alex Jones. He speaks with passion and vigor and is, at the very least, highly entertaining.
In reply to All the males correspondents… by D.T.Barnum
hate his voice too. worse than NPR. Michael Savage has a nice voice but he's a neocon whore.
In reply to I can't stand the way they… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
>mind-numbing drone speech that is beyond pretentious
SNL is poison but they occasionally get something right.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPpcfH_HHH8
In reply to I can't stand the way they… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I noticed that effeminate sound also.
In reply to All the males correspondents… by D.T.Barnum
NPR is composed of females, Jews, and faggots. And any and all combinations thereof.
Point being, NPR can go gas themselves.
In reply to Are we still funding those… by Bad Goy
Wow - that's sorta harsh - but... Ok!
In reply to NPR is composed of females,… by Buckaroo Banzai
... I actually gave them money...but that was long ago...back when they weren't just government propagandists...(well when the Democrats were in power, I guess now they 'loyal oppositionist'....if Garrison Keillor had to be labeled a baddy...) Screw 'em they're insane
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Of all the things to criticize about Twitter, this one seems pretty far down the list.
Nobody gives a fuck about what Mike Krieger has to say. His last name reminds me of how the crust of chicken pot pies taste.
Fuck a Mike Krieger yo.
Accusations of “whataboutism” amount to a cynical, sleazy attempt to stifle debate without actually engaging in argument. It’s also the sort of desperate and childish propaganda tactic
Reminds me of lester every time a crypto thread comes up. Now let me go check my gold & silver... Well, the good news is that the coins are still there, the bad news is that the paper prices are about to dip to their lows for the year. But I'm glad I have them, for when we get nuked by North Korean Iranians.
I'm almost inspired to create an army of whatabotism bots and turn them lose on Twitter.
Standard Disclaimer: 1) To see if I can do it. and 2) Because it would be really funny to come up with some off the wall completely non-related responses.
Yeah, what about this - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRfUNvUp3PQ (BTW, this could just be one of the better generic answers to everything liberal...)
In reply to Accusations of “whataboutism… by DillyDilly
In another words: it is dangerous to say what you think, if you think differently, than some dark entity looking at you from the shadows, wants you to think.
Land of the free indeed.
If you dare to be different, or otherwise express a viewpoint contrary to the status quo, then you will be targeted and singled out from the herd where you will face severe social and/or professional repercussions.
It might be better for critical thinkers to keep their thoughts and opinions to themselves.
In reply to In another words: it is… by ClickNLook
Another so-called "Soviet" tool in the box of the American Left = Marxist thumbuckers and cowards
They need SOMETHING to shut down criticism of their idiotic and conflicting viewpoints...that scarily enough, are being embraced on a mainstream level
Must be an STD I haven't heard of before,NPR sounds nasty.
No Penis Remaining.
Aquaibonisme? There is a French song from Serge Gainsbourg "l'aquoiboniste".
Aquoibonisme? There is a French song from Serge Gainsbourg "l'aquoiboniste".
Calm down everyone, they can't control the narrative effectively anymore. Take a look at their propaganda, its failing, and its laughable.
You have to be braindead to believe these gutless, reckless, short-sighted criminals.
Once a critical mass of incorruptible, awakened people arises, they will need to adjust, not us.
funny that npr would be against waddaboutism when the first thing hasbara says when israel is criticized is "waddabout someplace else" as if it absolves them of wrong doing and media outlets like npr accept that argument to this day.
Deflect, Deny, Shift focus/blame onto something else, Rinse, Repeat, Rinse, Repeat, Rinse, Repeat, Rinse, Repeat and repeat again.
Mass Mind Manipulation 101. Works with 99 percent of people 99 percent of the time.
Logic requires a functioning brain. American education is obedience training to a dogma of exceptionalism decreed by God and/or destiny.
This makes no sense. A predatory minority is engaged in cultural marxism. Exaggerating the number of people that the status quo has failed is key to their M.O. They milk the social safety nets dry for their own larcenous ends a la HRC, BO, DNC, academia, obamacare, immigration, sex change in prison, trannies in the military and public toilets, ultimately offering to suicide us with themselves, while our enemies who sponsor them broadcast their delight at the prospect on their idiot box network. The single digit LGBTQ percent "victims" is an example. Illegal alien rights "victim" hucksters are another. Ordo ab you go first, GS. Really must kill all the lawyers.
Thankfully I don't use, or read, the shit on Twatter. As far as NPR, I don't need to be brainwashed any more than I have been, by lefties and their drivel.
Yep its that intellectual sloth thing. Not many bother to walk the dogma before asking others to help pet it. Everyone likes puppies but who is going to clean up the poop?