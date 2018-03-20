WTI/RBOB Extend Gains After Surprise Crude Inventory Draw

WTI/RBOB prices spiked today on OPEC chatter about how well they are doing, and extended those gains after API data showed a surprise crude draw (3.25mm build expected) and bond gasoline and distillates saw draws.
API
-
Crude -2.739mm (+3.25mm exp)
-
Cushing +1.644mm (-200k exp)
-
Gasoline -1.063mm
-
Distillates -1.926mm
After 6 of the last 7 weeks showing builds, crude inventories fell notably on the week
“The bottom line is, with oil at these prices, it’s hard to slow down the shale in the U.S.,” said Michael Corcelli, chief investment officer of hedge fund Alexander Alternative Capital in Miami. Activity in the oil patch is “out of control and you can see it in the output that we’re actually generating.”
The reaction was a swift rebound to the day's earlier highs...
Comments
Apparently no one was surprised since WTI & R-"BOB on my knob" have been going up all day.
The past year has witnesses significant draw-downs in oil, gas, and distillates. This decline is a trend that will keep moving lower.
However, the end game is this: oil depletion and the resultant economic and social chaos it will bring will absolutely destroy everything humans have ever constructed, and then it will destroy humanity, too. And soon. There is no escape.
In reply to Apparently no one was… by TooBlackToFail
Russia and Iran have barely scratched the surface of their reserves, yo-yo.
In reply to The past year has witnesses… by directaction
Why do people say stupid, idiotic shit like this??
In reply to The past year has witnesses… by directaction
Five to Seven years from now when the lucky ones are sucking the glue from meth smoke-stained wallpaper you’ll know why.
In reply to Why do people say stupid,… by sowhat1929
Honestly, why do we even have a market anymore?
To pretend that the laws of supply vs. demand exist within WTI?
I am not at all surprised that the price of oil was up today:
After all, it was the last trading day on the April contracts...thereby what seems to be international law of not allowing oil to go down, I've noticed in past weeks with bearish reports that the price of WTI still stayed comfortably above $60/bbl...then it was $61...last week it was $62 (prices failed to go lower). At the start of this week, it was $63. Today we almost hit $64--anyone else see a trend?
Also, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia is in Washington D.C. to meet with Trump over the possible purchase of billions of dollars of military equipment to use against fellow OPEC member Iran. Again, awfully convenient timing considering contract expiration; I mean, they couldn't meet yesterday, or tomorrow? Just as Trump's first overseas trip as president was to Saudi Arabia...which led to a $300 billion arms deal (and considering 15 of the 19 hijackers from 9/11 were Saudi--not including the mastermind of it all--Osama bin Laden--what could possibly go wrong?); and Trump did this with impeccable timing--just in time for OPEC's meeting last May.
One more thing:
Why is it that on every day the oil market is "down" there are frequent pullbacks of as much as 50 cents to a whole dollar, yet on every "up" day in the oil market prices always stay close to the session highs before continuing to make fresh highs until the markets close at 4 PM (Central)?
I asked this question a long time ago and some oil bull responded that it's called short-covering (e.g., on a "down" day investors with short positions buy-back to liquidate their positions causing prices to retrace upwards...they do this before the pits close, before the end of the day, week, month, before contract expiration, etc. to take profits or cut their losses). Okay, so I Googled "opposite of short-covering" and I got "long unwinding". Anyone else ever heard of this? Because observation & market participation alone will give you the experience enough to say that prices never "unwind" but evidently short-covering is allowed to exist.
Wow...that says it all, well, that and the PPT for those who know what I'm talking about.
