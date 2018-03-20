Emperor Xi Delivers Stark Warning To Trump: Hands Off Taiwan

President Donald Trump may have kicked the hornet's nest by signing on Friday the "Taiwanese Travel Act", encouraging official visits to Taiwan by officials at all levels with an emphasis on "national security officials."
The signing angered the newly crowned Chinese
President Emperor Xi Jinping, who lashed out at Trump and the US during a speech on Tuesday marking the start of his second term running the world's most populous country. Xi warned that attempts to sow divisions between China and Taiwan would be "punished by history".
His speech follows Chinese bureaucrats' rubber-stamping changes to the constitution that could allow Xi to serve as leader for life, or as some have correctly defined it, emperor.
"Any actions or tricks to separate the country are bound to fail," Xi said. "They will receive the condemnation of the people and the punishment of history."
...
"We cannot allow, and it is impossible for, an inch of our great country’s territory to separate from China," said Mr. Xi.
Also, several close Xi allies have been confirmed in senior government posts - though Xi somewhat unexpectedly named Yi Gang the next chairman of the People's Bank of China, a veteran deputy governor whose only task it appears is to preserve continuity. China's legislature also approved former anti-graft czar Wang Qishan as vice president and economic adviser Liu He - poised to become China's financial superregulator - as vice premier.
Xi warned in his speech that China has the means to retaliate against attempts to divorce Taiwan from the mainland, per Bloomberg.
In an address to China’s almost 3,000-member national parliament, Xi said China had the capabilities to stop any attempt to formalize the democratically ruled island’s independence. The remarks came just days after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a law allowing high-level official visits to Taiwan, a move that would elevate its diplomatic status.
"All acts and schemes to split China are doomed to failure and will be condemned by the people and punished by history," Xi told the closing session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. "The Chinese people have the firm will, full confidence and sufficient ability to defeat all activities to split the country."
The remarks on Taiwan were part of a roughly 40-minute speech in which Xi repeatedly emphasized the importance of “the people’s” support for the Communist Party’s rule. The president said public backing was fundamental to achieving his goal of becoming a global power by 2050.
One academic who spoke with Bloomberg said the speech constituted an "official warning" from the People's Republic of China: Don't interfere in mainland-Taiwan relations.
"This is an official warning from China’s top leader to the U.S. and Taiwan," said Wang Jiangyu, an international law professor at the National University of Singapore. "It’s an announcement that China will never compromise on Taiwan-related issues."
While Trump and Xi have maintained the appearance of a cordial relationship, the two men have clashed on issues ranging from Taiwan to trade. As a reminder, just days after his electoral victory, Trump inadvertently offended the Communist Party by accepting a congratulatory phone call from Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen who has repeatedly antagonized the mainland after her predecessor, Ma Ying-jeou, pushed for closer social and economic ties. That call, as it was later revealed, was actually the result of a months-long lobbying push spearheaded by former Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole.
Tsai has refused to endorse China's "One China" framework, which stipulates that Taiwan is essentially a province. Trump initially signaled support for the doctrine after the phone-call incident, but has also recently taken a tougher stance against Beijing. The new legislation will raise Taiwan's profile in Washington by allowing reciprocal visits between diplomats of both countries, per the Wall Street Journal.
Xi consolidated his power during a quinquennial meeting of China's rubberstamp legislature back in November. At the time, he was unanimously reelected for a second term, and his name was added to the Chinese constitution - making him the first living leader, and only the third since Mao Zedong, to have their name added to the constitution. At the meeting, analysts noted that the lack of a clear successor in the Politburo suggested that Xi will run for at least one more term.
Comments
we should have put a complete boycott on those assholes twenty years ago.
Oh......... it's so nice to see the "bully on the block" getting its ass handed to him.
In reply to we should have put a… by buzzsaw99
oh yeah bitchez, the putrid china cesspool is winning bigly. lolz
In reply to Oh......... it's so nice to… by Ima anal sphincter
The Chinese Monroe Doctrine.
In reply to oh yeah bitchez, the putrid… by buzzsaw99
Xirious...Paper Tiger holding nearly $1.8Tn U.S. I.O.U.'$...(H.K. & Belgium proxies incl.) LOL!
In reply to The Chinese Monroe Doctrine… by NoDebt
The history of China every year since 1600 BC, visualized
http://thesoundingline.com/map-day-history-china-every-year/
In reply to Xirious? by Déjà view
Just more jawboning.
In reply to Every territorial dispute in… by Four Star
Remind me again how close Taiwan is to the American heartland vs. China...and which empire has military bases all over the globe...and which empire outspends the next dozen or so 'competitors'...
Policing the world because it's all about spreading democracy.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Just more jawboning. by Haus-Targaryen
that would not have been conducive to the petrodollar global financialization ponzi.
would you like fries and a credit card with that?
In reply to we should have put a… by buzzsaw99
won't someone think of those poor craapl and walmart billionaires?
In reply to we should have put a… by D.T.Barnum
Speaking of petrodollar. China and Russia begin clearing oil trades with gold back yuan/rubles starting the Mar. 26th.
Whatever that means...
In reply to we should have put a… by D.T.Barnum
i'll believe it when I see it.
In reply to Speaking of petrodollar… by JohannSennefelder
But.....but......my walmarks!!!
In reply to we should have put a… by buzzsaw99
the us cannot live without china's cheap products, inflation would skyrocket to 80%.
Poor people in the us live on Chinese food stuff from the dollar stores, without them they would go back to eating dog food like in the Reagan era, and the poor people represent 40% of the us population.
it's funny how the yanks start beating their chests like gorillas to show their superiority , yet throw a firecracker at them , they scramble like cockroaches.
In reply to we should have put a… by buzzsaw99
A boycott on China 20 yrs ago? But then, how would we be able to give all of our technology including hypersonic missiles and all our manufacturing secrets? And the Clinton Foundation would have suffered.
In reply to we should have put a… by buzzsaw99
you live up to your name.
In reply to A boycott on China 20 yrs… by Truth Eater
Look out for an anti China neocon Maidan in Taiwan!
China is not ukraine, that is why they have a president for a longer term as the guy who was supposed to be president before him was executed because he was bought by the yanks.
In reply to Look out for a neocon Maidan… by Mike Masr
hands off hollywood you commie fuck mass murderer...oh...wait a sec
ever since weinstein i just wonder who the actors and actresses had to suck off to get the part. watching prostitutes on screen, that's all it is, prostitutes. the only difference between big screen and porn is that hollywood whores do their fucking and sucking before the filming not during.
In reply to hands by wildbad
Aliens sucking each other's jagons - YouTube
In reply to ever since weinstein i just… by buzzsaw99
Ok or what? Would be my reply.
...me play joke, me put peepee in your coke.
<honk honk>
In reply to Ok or what? Would be my… by Bill of Rights
We are so fucking fortunate to know what your retarded reply would be.
In reply to Ok or what? Would be my… by Bill of Rights
Go suck a big dick...Queenie.
In reply to We are so fucking fortunate… by QueenDratpmurt
Way to go for the Orange blunder in WH who rather pick murderous psychopath to lead CIA than smash it to thousands of pieces . When things seems to go at least a little bit better with NK it is the right time to have a go at China. Just bring in the mental Bolton finely and the Horsemen of apocalypse are completed .
The evil empire is picking fights with everyone and probably not expecting any blowback.
Good luck fucktards.
it's on like hongky kong bitchez. lol
Unfortunately the west has fucked up so bad that this is the face of the future.
Not a Putin in Russia and the Libtard Red scare.
Its the real thing in China..
For your information Libtards, Russia doesn't put Stalin on their Rubles. China Puts Mao on all theirs, and they are more likely to end up in your wallets some day. If you don't agree, they will downgrade your social rating and restrict your travel privileges.
But that is what US is doing at this very moment with Facefuck and Twatter lol.China was the very insipration where Facebook went to learn tha magic of censorship.
In reply to Unfortunately the west has… by thunderchief
egad, lighten up francis. even the chinks don't want chink money.
In reply to Unfortunately the west has… by thunderchief
If I were POTUS I would immediately ship a full spectrum of nukes and delivery systems to Taiwan.
FUCK YOU MAOIST DICTATORS.
crawl under your rock slimy yank.
In reply to If I were POTUS I would… by InnVestuhrr
Fuck off cowboy. Adults are in charge in China, kiddies are in charge in Merica.
Who cares what system they choose for themselves. Seems to be working out for China. Lets see the kiddies govern 1.3 billion people at this rate.....laughable.
In reply to If I were POTUS I would… by InnVestuhrr
dude, i'm glad you're not in charge. china has already proliferated to the norks. proliferation is not the answer.
In reply to If I were POTUS I would… by InnVestuhrr
I have seen the pathetic american democracy at work with a president that was fairly elected but is hounded since day one by the emperors of the establishment.
who is the fucking us think it is to dictate to the world who to choose as leader and for how long?
If Chinese people want their leader to be president for 10 terms it is nobody's business, but of course the us must get involved until it gets trashed and soldiers die.
the us keeps begging for money from China yet they label the Chinese president as emperor .
I am sure if the us gets involved in a war with Iran, Taiwan would be swallowed by China in 2 days.
The US could never win a conventional war against China(and both know it) so the only other option would be total nuclear annihilation and Russia would not just sit by a watch
might makes right..I Know a few taiwan and a few chinese taiwan folks..they are not the same.
the nationalists in taiwan do not want to be ruled by peking ..the chinese in taiwan do business in china and want to keep the status quo..
me I think the usa needs to use taiwan to get advantages over china trade and curb china expansion in the pacific.
taiwan is caught between fighting elephants..so the outcome will not be great ending for them.
I watched a documentary about taiwan. It looked cool. It's like the majestic old chinese culture has been retained more, without having been shitted on by communism.
In reply to might makes right..I Know a… by overmedicatedu…
murderer mao pushed thousands of
Chiang Kai-shek, also romanized as Chiang Chieh-shih and known as Chiang Chungcheng, supporters to taiwan..when he took over china.
the hate is long simmering and both sides do not forget.
In reply to I watched a documentary… by D.T.Barnum
yeah well trump being trump ...
as if we ain't got enough shit to deal with...and now this? really?
yes, and the neighborhood troubled youth t.p.'ed the elm tree in your front yard. It never stops!
<honk honk>
In reply to as if we ain't got enough… by RawPawg
Fuck da Chinese
Who dares forget the Great Leader - any of you vote for him?
George W. Bush - "We'll fight them there so we don't have to face them in USA"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BFILhtWdq0
Memo to Xi: I have Stormy Daniels & Melania. What do you have? Small tits. I win - you lose.
My how this forum has turned into a room full of CUNTS...ZH has been finally taken over.....