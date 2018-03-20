Yellowstone Supervolcano Fears Rise As World's Largest Active Geyser Erupts First Time Since 2014

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:15

A series of potential eruptions have been reported from the world's largest active geyser at Yellowstone National Park. If confirmed, they would be the first since 2014. Weather.com reports that park officials said employees reported seeing an eruption at the Steamboat Geyser in northwest Wyoming Thursday evening.

Steamboat is located in a part of the park that’s snowed in much of the year. Roads into the area currently are closed for spring plowing.

As SHTFplan.com's Mac Slavo notes, the geyser can shoot water more than 300 feet during significant eruptions and the park service made the announcement about the world’s tallest active geyser on Friday,as geologists compared the accounts to thermal sensors in the area. It was determined by scientists that it “could be a series of minor eruptions,” as opposed to one big eruption.

A series of earthquakes have been rumbling underground over the past few months, with as many as 200 recorded in a matter of days. The volcano is “under strain” according to some experts but researchers still continue to say not to worry, because the Steamboat Geyser’s eruptions had little connection to a volcano like Yellowstone. Using Global Positioning System, borehole tiltmeters, and borehole strainmeters to measure minute changes in deformation at Yellowstone, David Mencin and Glen Mattioli said:

“the strain signal is larger than would be expected if the crust under Yellowstone were completely solid”.

Historically, the geyser has gone anywhere from four days to 50 years in between eruptions. Unlike its counterpart Old Faithful (named for its predictability) and a favorite attraction, the Steamboat Geyser is far from easy to predict.  It can go 4 days or 50 years between eruption, the last time being in 2014.

Yellowstone National Park contains more than 10,000 thermal features and sits on top of the world’s largest volcano, capable of sending 2,000 times more matter into the sky than the Mount St. Helens eruption. The last volcanic eruption at Yellowstone was 70,000 years ago.

According to the Casper Star Tribune, Jacob Lowenstern, a former scientist in charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory explained the likely reason for the eruption. 

“Their [geyser] plumbing systems are in the upper few hundred feet of the Earth,” he said. “As you get hotter and hotter and deeper and deeper, the permeability and ability of water to move around shuts off. There’s not a whole lot of connectivity of the reservoirs once you get deep.”

The park hasn’t had many inquiries from geyser watchers yet, said Vicki Regula, a public affairs assistant, though the 2014 eruption drew plenty of viewers. “It was magnificent to see,” she said.

Tags
Environment

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GUS100CORRINA brushhog Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:39 Permalink

Yellowstone Supervolcano Fears Rise As World's Largest Active Geyser Erupts First Time Since 2014

Below is a post I created just one hour ago in response to the article titled: "What Do They Know That We Don't? DC Officials Flock To Doomsday Camps". I will repeat again since it applies to this article as well.

=== Very Recent Posting from Another Article ===

My response: Very recently, I watched a video from the BBC that covered the topic of how a Yellowstone super volcanic eruption would impact the USA and the world. While the video was somewhat sensational, some of the data in the video looked correct. 

The one thing that the video did point out and that I believe to be factually true is that a super eruption at Yellowstone National Park would cripple the USA and impact the entire planet for decades to come. The issue that would cause this catastrophic situation would be related to volcanic ash and the problems that the ash would create in the environment and for people.

Maybe these people believe that there is an E.L.E. like a Yellowstone super eruption somewhere in our future.

We do live in interesting times.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Mr Hankey Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:24 Permalink

Right on cue.PCR" War On Horizon " human doom porn,time for weekly "Supervolcano" mother nature doom porn story.Another "Retired Green Beret " story tomorrow.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
weliveinamatrix Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:27 Permalink

my studies show that quakes and eruptions such as this and others, actually reduce the friction and are good things...but anything to doom porn us I guess....off topic, but nobody has asked where is john mcstain?  is he dead yet?  will he spill the beans on how he was a traitor?  stay tuned

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
kehar857 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:29 Permalink

The guilty party is the consortium of jews/putin and the Russians/donald trump/ all white men. this can further be shortened to
vladimir putinstein and honkytrump.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Nuclear Winter Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:30 Permalink

Money is on the Cano! Now is the time to mine bitcoin in Wyoming, tap into those natural geo-thermal hot springs to keep the carbon footprint down. Preppers in neighboring Montana and Libtards in Idaho, however, can start to sell their holes and bunkers in the ground at a steep discount.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ExPat2018 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:42 Permalink

Yellowstone Calera Erupts,, San Andreas Fault cracks wide open kalifornia floats away.  New Madrid fault splits wide open and 3 CAT 5 hurricanes hit Miami

all in one day. Putin is busy

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
truthalwayswinsout Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:44 Permalink

Drill holes and create steam practically for free and use it to generate electricity.

Bleeding off the steam will stabilize the volcano to some degree but will not stop an eventual mega eruption.