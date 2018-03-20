Yes, Gun Confiscation Just Happened In Florida, And It Will Happen Nationwide

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson via SHTFplan.com,
For all those individuals who claimed door-to-door gun confiscation wouldn’t happen? Well, it just did... in Florida. The report came out on 3/16/18, entitled It Begins: Florida Resident’s Firearms, Ammunition Confiscated Under Gun Control Law.
Yes, here it is: Here it starts.
Apparently, the individual is a 56-year-old man who has not committed a crime: he just falls into a category of people that could “pose a harm to the public good.” Here’s an excerpt:
The Orlando Sentinel reports that “four firearms and 267 rounds of ammunition” were taken from the man, and he was “taken to a hospital for involuntary psychiatric treatment.”
The seized firearms were listed as “a Ruger LCP .380 pistol, an M2 Mauser .45 pistol, a Charter Arms .357 mag snub nose revolver and a Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun.”
The paper notes that “the civil ruling removing his access to guns and ammunition was granted under … new legislation — which permits confiscating guns from people who have not been committed but are deemed a potential risk to themselves or others, according to the order signed by Broward’s Chief Judge Jack Tuter.
What’s even worse is that they have incorporated wonderful elements of Communism, namely stoolpigeons and snitches within the family or by order of a judge. Yes, Communism is that system that many deny, along with Marxism, that concentrated on removing undesirables and nonconformists by sending them to psychiatric wards until they displayed “correct thinking.”
For those who are not aware: Communism is the end-state, resulting in the death of all the undesirables and the enslavement of the masses. For “primers” on Communism, read George Orwell’s “1984,” and J. Edgar Hoover’s “Masters of Deceit.” Yes, Communism is alive, well, real, and waiting…in the guise of labels such as “the Progressive Movement” and “Social Justice,” clarion calls for armies of fools and illiterates who wish to change the world to be utilized in the call.
Utilized, and then liquidated after their usefulness expires: History has shown it again and again, with the “showcase era” being the entire 20th century.
Here is an excerpt that illustrates how the Communists work…turning family members against one another, using the “gendarmes” of the police force outside of their normal role, and bypassing due process of law with the use of judges:
The confiscatory order also bars the man from making new firearm or ammunition purchases. On March 9, Breitbart News reported that Gov. Scott signed a $400 million gun bill that includes orders which allows a family member or law enforcement to petition a judge to order the seizure of an individual’s firearms. The bill also put waiting periods in place for long gun purchases, raised the minimum purchase age for long gun purchases (from 18 to 21), and banned bump stocks.
Neat term, huh? Confiscatory order. Right up there with “Eminent Domain,” and “Annexation.” Chef DeJure: “Stroke of the pen…law of the land.”
Instead of denouncing the order and upholding the Constitution, the judge, addressed as “Your Honor” but without any... is now selectively interpreting the law and bypassing the 2nd and 4th Amendments to the Constitution in one fell swoop. All of this has been initiated by a pseudo-Republican governor’s stroke of the pen... entrée de jure, courtesy of Rick Scott.
Illinois is passing a legislative ban and the mandatory turn-in of “prohibited” firearms by 18-20-year-olds. Other states are following. What is not accomplished by the federal government is being accomplished by the states. They’re using the youth and the pressure of the media and social media to mold the public into compliance. What they cannot engender in that department they’ll close with de jure legislation.
The problem with laws? Once they’re in place, they’re able to be enforced by men with badges and guns... forcing you to comply. By the time the law is scrutinized by the courts, it is too late. That court scrutiny is not a guarantee that things will be set straight: it’s most likely they will not be. They win by passing their laws, and you are a “subject.” You become the victim of the tyranny of the majority, and the “Your Honors” who are paid politicians and puppets, selectively interpreting, bypassing, and violating Constitutional law.
They are coming for the guns. Each new “venture” elicits a new response, an incremental shift of the paradigm, as they craft their socialist society. They must have the guns, and they will be coming door to door for them... as they have just done in Florida. Take your steps now while you still can. In the end, a fight is coming. To win, people need to be smart. They need to be aware of what is going on... when to hold ‘em, fold ‘em, walk away, and run... not just stand and fight.
The first battle is to admit to what is happening and prepare for what is to come.
infringed.
"Take the guns first, go through due process second"
America on the path of becoming AmeriCanada
Great Plan, OK, Government You disarm first and send Your goon squads home.
Planet Earth Saved!
Disarm, get the "chip", obey. Bitches.
Bullshit fear gun selling advert again. This shit is to sell MORE guns.
I dont think so anymore, Calpers, the largest Pension fund voted against investing in arms companies recently... Funny thing is, they reside in the biggest gun running country in the world.
How exactly is an article about "getting your guns stolen by the man" supposed to convince you to buy more? So they can be taken? That doesn't make sense.
I've seen this same shit tactic for 40 years thats why. They tell you they want to "take" them then you buy more to prove they cant take them all. A large cache is equivalent to the giant fuck you to the man. Believe me it is a sales tactic that works. I have a closet full of zombie killers acquired since the late 70's.
It worked. I bought two. ;)
Where I live I know the cops, I know the cops near my work. I know the offspring of these cops. I know the buddy's, fishing and in real tree.
I give them free shit, and soothe the jangled nerves of them all.
I should charge for psychiatrist. But where I live, chances are I'll hear a pattern.
Cops are cowards and will do what they are told to do. True, you might get a heads up first but what does that really buy you?
Maybe the kind mayor of Oakland will give us all a heads up? /s
Fucking gang members.
How is this compatible with the sovereign's "shall not be infringed" inalienable right?
come and take them....
Commies gonna commie... until a certain tipping point...
Divorce just got easier and cheaper. Did you know that Psychiatry is not an empirical science? A doctor only needs their professional OPINION to strip you of all your constitutional rights and lock you up. And you thought all they were interested in was your funny money.
They can't diagnose from afar. So don't talk to them. Take the fifth.
Space X really needs to get on with sending some folks into space. These old politicians should go first. They are too old to wait. It is our duty to bestow this exciting honor on them. It will only cost a fraction of their annual military spending. Because Obama we can now vote them off the planet.
Space is too good for them. Guillotines.
I wouldn't be so quick to lose faith in the future of the people defending the Constitution. Just a couple years back, Denver outlawed AR-15's and high capacity mags; The citizenry voted to impeach (correct term)- (early fire) the Governor, and voted out the senators that voted for that crap without asking the locals what they thought.
After the Constitutional traitors were sent to the unemployment line, Republican Constitutionalist were voted in, and gun rights were returned asap!
Win for America!
Could happen in Fla?
High capacity mags are illegal in Denver, have been, and now the entire state of CO. Although mags manufactured before the ban are "grandfathered" in. There is a way to get around this though. I don't know of any company that puts dates on their magazines other than Magpul. The high capacity law doesn't say anything about taking a file or Dremel tool and getting rid of said date.
Also, Denver still has an ordinance against "assault weapons".
Meanwhile today youtube has announced systematically nuking pretty much any gun video channels of import.
Presumably it'll be in the ZH news feed in the morning.
Book burning is here in 21st century form.
The end is always the same: You are a slave to those in power or you are dead.
The only thing holding them back right now are the guns.
The thing I do not understand is why so many Americans have chosen servitude.
Another way I sometimes look at it is "Why are so many Americans willing to sell out their fellow citizens for so little?"
I mean you can have some respect for the politicians selling us out to foreign interests while profiting themselves or their families mightily, but the average leftist is selling themselves and everyone one else out for next to nothing.
Is their hatred so strong that they are that motivated to throw away what little value they could have? At least the righties are greedy.
Let's join some dots. ( feel free to join in)
1)The cognisie are running for cover after
2) telling their thugs to disarm the population
3) Russia is stockpiling the yellow metal
4) The Poms are being rude to Vlad
5) The USA orchestrated a coup against Slavs in the Ukraine and started a brother war.
6) George Soros decided to use his wealth the destroy Europe
( wee georgie who went from selling trinkets on the beach to a gazillionaire in one bound. I'll buy it)
7) No new oil has been found for the last 4 years
8) Ths FED has no idea what their AI is doing
9) 21 Trillion (can you count that high?), has disappeared. At least.
Yup. As Terrace McKenna said , It's going nuts.
How long until what I have posted here is considered a public threat? Until my comments result in a knock-n-talk? Until someone decides that what I post here is considered walking a little too close to the edge of free speech?
this guy was used to set the precedent initiating the planned for slippery slope that allows the cops to determine whether you should have a gun eventually being used to disarm entire neighborhoods with a judicial order on the request of law enforcement......and a republican endorses it. that's the best part for all you right/lefters.
That’s right America, get smart!
Learn the difference between the privilege to possess a firearm versus the right to keep and bare arms.