Andrew McCabe Ordered FBI To Investigate Jeff Sessions

It's barely been a week since former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was unceremoniously fired (he was due to retire with full pension two days later), and already leaks about McCabe's efforts to discredit his political opponents in the Department of Justice are beginning to surface...
To wit, ABC News reported Wednesday that McCabe authorized an FBI investigation of his boss, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, over what Democrats have described as the AG's "lack of candor" during his confirmation hearing and his subsequent public testimony.
The federal criminal investigation was authorized "nearly a year" ago. McCabe's previously unreported decision took an extremely unusual step: Placing the AG in the crosshairs of the FBI, an agency Sessions is supposed to supervise.
Sessions was reportedly unaware of the investigation - and remained unaware when he fired McCabe on Friday. According to ABC's sources, only McCabe, Mueller, Rod Rosenstein - the deputy AG who appointed Robert Mueller to be special counsel - and a handful of top Democrats and Republicans were aware of the investigation. McCabe authorized the probe after receiving a letter from Democratic Senators Al Franken and Jim Leahy urging the DOJ to examine whether Sessions made false statements to lawmakers.
The probe ended shortly after Sessions met with Mueller in the fall. No charges were filed.
During his confirmation hearing early last year, Sessions said he hadn't met with any Russians and was unaware of any contacts between Russians and members of the Trump campaign. It was later reported that Sessions had met Russian ambassador Sergei Lavrov during a campaign event at Trump Tower. Much later, Mueller revealed that campaign advisor George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to misleading investigators about contacts he had with Russian emissaries, with whom he was trying to orchestrate a meeting between Trump and Putin. Papadopoulos told Mueller that he informed Trump and Sessions about his efforts at a March meeting, which Sessions later said he did not recall.
"The Special Counsel's office has informed me that after interviewing the attorney general and conducting additional investigation, the attorney general is not under investigation for false statements or perjury in his confirmation hearing testimony and related written submissions to Congress," attorney Chuck Cooper told ABC News on Wednesday.
It's unclear how actively federal authorities pursued the matter in the months before Sessions' interview with Mueller’s investigators. It's also unclear whether the special counsel may still be pursuing other matters related to Sessions and statements he has made to Congress – or others – since his confirmation.
McCabe was fired after the DOJ's inspector general concluded that McCabe misled investigators about authorizing two agents to speak with reporters back in October 2016 about the bureau's investigation into Hillary Clinton to try and rebut reports that it had gone easy on Trump's rival.
When he was questioned later about that decision, McCabe "lacked candor – including under oath – on multiple occasions," Sessions said in a statement announcing McCabe's firing.
Of course, McCabe has denied this. And we wonder if he'd deny similar questions about the source of today's leak?
"The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability," Sessions said. "As the [FBI's ethics office] stated, 'all FBI employees know that lacking candor under oath results in dismissal and that our integrity is our brand.'"
McCabe vehemently denies misleading investigators, saying in his own statement that he is "being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey."
The report is notable in that it's the first time that a senior Trump official still serving in his administration has been confirmed to be the target of a criminal investigation into perjury. Mueller has already proven more than willing to pursue perjury charges, and has secured guilty pleas for perjury from both former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Papdopoulos.
It begs the question: What other senior administration officials have been targeted by Mueller? And are any of those investigations still on going? Earlier, it was reported that Mueller was investigating the Trump camp's relationship with Cambridge Analytica, the designated pariah du jour...
* * *
Interestingly, McCabe apparently made the same miscalculation as his longtime boss and friend James Comey: Namely, that launching an investigation against his superior (as Comey did when he oversaw the beginnings of what eventually became the Mueller investigation) would help insulate him...and just like with Comey, it didn't.
Just like Comey, McCabe apparently thought that running bogus investigations against his superior, complete with leaks, would make him bulletproof. https://t.co/gPhhmWlnUF— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 21, 2018
Comments
Lock them ALL up. Then hang them
DEEP. STATE. OUT. OF. CONTROL.
In reply to Lock the ALL up by pachanguero
Agreed, it was a "koup day dot" attempt by the Deep State, approved by none other than Obama and Hilary.
In reply to DEEP. STATE. OUT. OF… by The First Rule
You won't find this on CNN tonight and if you did, they would spin something about Russia into the story and spend all night rehashing their same old narrative....
In reply to Agreed, it is a "koup day… by y3maxx
CNN has the actor David Hogg crying on there for “Republican control” followed by Don Suckin Lemons
In reply to You won't find this on CNN… by Stan522
Investigate Sessions ?
Movements ---- Monday: none; Tuesday: none; Wednesday: Good one, some blood
In reply to Cnn has the Hogg by IridiumRebel
federal criminal investigation should of been on
Al Franken
In reply to Investigate Sessions ?… by SethPoor
You would think Mueller was running the country.
In reply to Al Franken by Life of Illusion
Mueller and his 7 DNC dwarfs are sucking their own dicks for $250,000 a year.
In reply to You would think Mueller was… by overbet
c'mon Trump: we know you read this stuff.
take the fuckin gloves off already. personnel is policy, and unless they're your people proven over time, they will be treasonous.
no more Q with his "count how many 'O's I used in my latest 'BOOOM!' post" chickenshit - go medieval on the fuckers. live in Central Park at high noon on a bright sunny day. Q says there's 13000 new cells ready at Gitmo ..... you gonna wait til they try to kill you? or a member of your family? we've been reading about how you and sessions have gone after the pedos; have saved the po' po' blackmailed congressfucks; etc etc etc ...
and day after day the pedos are out gallivanting around, California and NY are giving you the Finger; and the congress is shitting all over you. hell, joe Pedo biden is running around calling you a pussy! do you secretly ENJOY being shit on, Big Don?
has your time in DC turned you into a low-energy beta male? hmmmm?
MOVE on em, Goddammit!
In reply to You would think Mueller was… by overbet
McCabe orders FBI to investigate head of the DOJ. Head of the DOJ fires him.
Rosenstein orders Special Prosecutor to investigate President of the United States. President of the United States fires him.
Sounds good to me.
In reply to c'mon Trump: we know you… by vato poco
You don't get it.
In reply to McCabe orders FBI to… by ???ö?
Too funny, McCabe gets a letter from Feinstein and disgraced Al Franken, then he immediately opens an investigation, while at the same time house GOP members by the dozens have been demanding an investigation into FISA abuse and the FBI does fuck all... Time to do more than drain the swamp, time to line all these people up and start executing them until they come clean, starting with Comey and ending with Barry himself...
In reply to c'mon Trump: we know you… by vato poco
Russian Fuckin Collusion, absolute proof your Gov is a corrupt, evil, self serving, Zionist, hell hole. Proof your Gov is YOUR enemy!
In reply to Too funny, McCabe gets a… by Keyser
Sessions is guilty of being in collusion taking naps with Russian Keebler Elves!
In reply to Russian Fuckin Collusion,… by TahoeBilly2012
The CIA part of the Deep Black Swamp is ignored in all this, just like they like it.
These people are only the public face of the crimes, even Brennan. Behind them are the real criminals.
In reply to Too funny, McCabe gets a… by Keyser
Bet shit would change after a couple of these criminals get dragged into the streets and hung.
In reply to Too funny, McCabe gets a… by Keyser
seconded.
In reply to c'mon Trump: we know you… by vato poco
I'm thinking every member of congress, NSA, CIA, FBI, and even SCOTUS needs to be brought in front of a military tribunal for the coup d'etat. Then shot for treason if found guilty on pay for view. Maybe even turn it into an episode of Running Man. But that is only my opinion, I could be wrong...........but I doubt it.
In reply to Al Franken by Life of Illusion
McBrain, Graham, Brennan, Comey, Powers, Obama, Clinton, Podesta, Ong, Strozk, top the list.
In reply to I'm thinking every member of… by Beowulf55
While I strongly agree with your list of people to be investigated and very likely tried, you are far too bloodthirsty. Executions do indeed take bad guys out of the society, but there has always been an infinite number of contenders to replace them, so that isn't a long-lasting solution.
Instead, social control works in the great majority of cases, as the great majority of us humans are not criminals.
So Piss On Them for long-lasting social satisfaction and social control :
https://thinkpatriot.wordpress.com/2018/02/02/pissonthem/
In reply to I'm thinking every member of… by Beowulf55
Executions go a LOOONG way in convincing the bad guys that if they cross a line, they're gonna get whacked. That's how organized crime keep their own in check. Presently, there is no rule of law, leading to a rising probability of much more widespread mayhem in the future. Better to whack a few examples, then mail their next-of-kin a bill for the bullet.
In reply to While I strongly agree with… by lew1024
LOL!
Good one!
;... peed through his catheter....Friday; readjusted his feeding tube...
In reply to Investigate Sessions ?… by SethPoor
McCabe was just doing is job. He had no agenda.
In reply to You won't find this on CNN… by Stan522
In reply to McCabe was just doing is job… by two hoots
Now there's "rogue agents" at the FBI?! ;-)
In reply to Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha,… by Stan522
Rouge Agents. Rouge-faced from shame and humiliation.
In reply to Now there's "rogue agents"… by nmewn
@JohnBrennan
John O. Brennan Retweeted Donald J. Trump
"When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America. America will triumph over you.
Allahu akbar ! "
In reply to McCabe was just doing is job… by two hoots
You must be the slow one in the family ...
In reply to McCabe was just doing is job… by two hoots
Always speaking in the 3rd person.
In reply to You must be the slow one in… by Bill of Rights
That's what most of the Nazis said at Nuremberg.
In reply to McCabe was just doing is job… by two hoots
Well...they DO do their jobs exceedingly well ...
In reply to McCabe was just doing is job… by two hoots
Better yet fucking Clapper can sit there and lie his ass off in sworn testimony before CONgress and nothing happens at all . . . nada, zip, zilch. Both that motherfucker and John Brennan need to be tried and convicted for treason and then be executed in public.
In reply to You won't find this on CNN… by Stan522
They will be. Brennan blew a gasket when McCabe was fired and showed his real bad self. These guys are panicking. McCabe's firing means the new Administration is not letting the previous Administration off the hook, something that has been practiced for decades. The wrongdoings in this case are so outrageous that they could not be forgiven. When McCabe was fired he wasn't pissed because he is losing part of his pension, he's pissed because he was fired for cause and that cause is going to now get him tried, convicted and sent to jail. Brennan, who is complicit, figured this out and panicked and pooped off via Twitter. MacCabe ratted out Comey. The players now know the investigation is real and they will be held to account. Pretty soon the rats will be chewing on each other. More popcorn!!
In reply to Better yet fucking Clapper… by Dickweed Wang
Sarkozy arrested in France for taking money from Qadafi then bombing Libya a year later.
Not sure which one is the bigger crime, but the combination is sure criminal.
In reply to They will be. Brennan blew a… by eatthebanksters
Bombing a soveriegs nation because of the plan for Libya to create a gold backed currency is a larger crime on the international level, crime against humanity level. All exposed in the WikiLeaks emails, Hillary/Podesta/DNC. He asked Hillary for it and she delivered.
In reply to Sarkozy arrested in France… by ???ö?
nothing.
yet.
Now that the outer ring has been smashed, they will be in full panic mode. Easy pickings.
In reply to Better yet fucking Clapper… by Dickweed Wang
What is there about this smug POS that begs to have his face smashed in. Rides a bike to work or something.
In reply to Agreed, it is a "koup day… by y3maxx
He is a Duke University graduate. They all act that way.
In reply to What about this super smug… by ???ö?
The DUCK OF DEATH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vscLrMD_qY
In reply to He is a Duke University… by Lostinfortwalton
Looks like they all pee sitting down too https://medium.com/dukeuniversity/tagged/donald-trump
In reply to He is a Duke University… by Lostinfortwalton
Bravo!....I was thinking the same thing & Mueller looks like he just crawled out of a trash compactor.
Enough of this bullshit....who the fuck do these people think they are?
My sneaky suspicion is that this theatrical production is being dragged out until as such time that we are in a financial collapse or another war. Anything to distract from the absolute & total morbid corruption. Similarly to the way Rumsfeld came out on the tenth of September and admitted 2.3 trillion missing from the pentagon coffers only to have the very office from which the paper trail emanated destroyed on 9/11, go figure.
In reply to What about this super smug… by ???ö?
Supermax sounds about right.
In reply to DEEP. STATE. OUT. OF… by The First Rule
Hell no, put him in some un-air conditioned shithole prison in the south with seven roommates who can tag team his sweet little virgin ass.
In reply to Supermax sounds about right. by ???ö?
That too.
In reply to Hell no, put him in some un… by eatthebanksters
DEEP STATE IN CONTROL. The sooner the people here on the hedge realize that this is all just a show for the sheep an realize trump is a Deepstater then things might start to improve...
In reply to DEEP. STATE. OUT. OF… by The First Rule
All who are involved in this coup should be executed on the National Mall. Their executions should be televised and live-streamed throughout the United States and the world for everyone to see.
In reply to Lock the ALL up by pachanguero
Under 12 get in for free
In reply to All who are involved in this… by navy62802
~"All who are involved in this coup should be executed on the National Mall. Their executions should be televised and live-streamed throughout the United States and the world for everyone to see."~
Ah, come on, Navy. Stop blocking and tell us how you really feel./h
In reply to All who are involved in this… by navy62802
You dont get their perspective. Theyre the ones fighting a coup. This is and has been their country to run as they please.
In reply to All who are involved in this… by navy62802