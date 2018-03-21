Army Major: "Unmitigated Failure" - Operation Iraqi Freedom, 15 Years Later

Authored by Major Danny Sjursen via AntiWar.com,
After waging an ill-advised war of choice in Iraq, the U.S. military remains ensnared in Greater Mesopotamia...
We were always caught in the middle. We still are.
As a young man, a new lieutenant, and a true believer, I once led a US Army scout platoon just south of Baghdad. It was autumn 2006, and my platoon patrolled – mainly aimlessly – through the streets and surrounding fields of Salman Pak. To our north lay the vast Shia heartland of East Baghdad, to our south and east, the disgruntled and recently disempowered Sunnis of the rural hinterlands. Both sides executed teenagers caught on the wrong side of town, leaving the bodies for us to find. Each side sought to win American favor; both tried to kill us.
It was a battle of attrition; a war for land, yes, but more importantly a war for the mind. Each day, the platoon had the distinct honor to drive our HMMWVs past the impressive ruins of an ancient Persian (Iranian) empire – the Sassanid. Some 1500 years earlier, Salman Pak was known as Ctesiphon and was the populous capital of a powerful civilization. The Iraqi Shia were proud of this past; the local Sunnis were not. Sunni insurgents still called the Shia "Sassanids," or "Persians," and they meant it as a pejorative. History was present and alive in Iraq. Still, few of my young soldiers knew – or cared – about any of this. They merely sought survival.
The Sunni fighters, once ascendant under Saddam Hussein’s regime, were backed by Saudi Arabia and other sympathetic Gulf states.
In nighttime raids and daytime searches, we found Saudi "Wahhabi" Islamist propaganda on the floor of car bomb factories. Back then, the local Sunni insurgents called themselves TWJ (Tawhid al Jihad – Monotheism and Holy War). This group, a nonfactor at the time of the 9/11 attacks, would rebrand several times in the ensuing years: Al Qaeda in Iraq (AQI), the Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), and, finally, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
The Shia militiamen, JAM (Jaysh al Mahdi – The Mahdi Army), were backed by another regional player: Iran. They utilized their demographic plurality and fought the Sunnis for power in the new, US-imposed Iraqi "democracy;" occasionally, they found time to shatter our HMMWVs (and our bodies) with Iranian supplied explosive penetrators. The US Army battled each side, and feared them both.
Salman Pak, my own little war, was a microcosm of a failed policy. When the Bush-Cheney-Rumsfeld cabal of neoconservatives (along with a core of complicit "liberals" on Capitol Hill) collaborated to topple Saddam, the US became the proud owner of a fractured, ethno-sectarian basket case. The invasion and occupation of Iraq inserted the US military square in the middle of the ongoing regional proxy war between (Shia) Iran and (Sunni) Saudi Arabia.
Decades earlier, the US had actually backed Saddam’s Iraq in its war with Iran (1980-88), utilizing Iraqi troops as a buffer between the Islamic Republic and the oilfields of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. In March 2003, in the ever-so-euphemistically titled Operation IRAQI FREEDOM (OIF), a war which was never a vital national security interest, the US government placed America’s cherished servicemen squarely in the middle of two nefarious regional competitors.
The story has been told so many times, that the tragedy doesn’t warrant a full recounting. Here’s the short version: poor intelligence and dubious evidence was used by gang of neocon ideologues to sell Americans on the need for regime change in Iraq (a country that had not been involved in the 9/11 attacks). Frightened, naïve, and ill-informed, the American people – and esteemed outlets like the New York Times – went along for the ride. We were told it’d be easy (a “cakewalk”) and self-financing. It was neither.
A civil war broke out. Tens of thousands of civilians and thousands of US troopers died. By the time I arrived, in October 2006, the place was aflame. Fear not, we were told: Bush and his new, brainy general – some Petraeus guy – would "surge" troops and win the day after all. Violence did – briefly – decline; the Iraqi government, however, failed to garner legitimacy. Still, we were told we’d won. The last American soldiers marched out in December 2011. A day later, the Shia prime minister tried to arrest the Sunni vice president. Sectarian relations soured again until a new version of an old group – ISIS – preyed on Sunni resentment and conquered a third of Iraq in 2014. The war hawks – Dems and Republicans – on Capitol Hill squawked, and soon enough US planes, then boots, were back in Iraq.
It has been 15 years since OIF, and there - in Iraq and Syria - US servicemen remain, wedged between Saudi-backed Sunni Islamists, and Iranian-backed Shia militiamen. Some 4500 American soldiers have already died, with upwards of 30,000 more wounded. And, like a bad sitcom, the US military stillspends most of its time fighting spin-off wars (Syria, Iraq 2.0, ISIS, Yemen) of the original Iraq disaster. That ill-fated farce of an invasion either created the conditions, or exacerbated the existing tensions, which inform today’s regional wars.
If bin Laden himself had authored it, he could hardly have written a more dreadful quagmire for the US military. Osama, in fact, didn’t initially expect the Iraq invasion, though once it bogged the Americans down, he labeled that country "a point of attraction and the restorer of our energies." Chalk up a big V for Al Qaeda. I’m convinced that’s part of the reason there remain so many 9/11 "truthers:" because the "storm" seems so "perfect." If the goal of the neocons and military-industrial complex was – and I don’t personally subscribe to this – to engulf the US in self-perpetuating forever wars in the Mideast, they sure scripted it perfectly. This is the stuff which feeds conspiratorial thinking.
The "war on terror" – particularly its crown jewel, IRAQI FREEDOM – was, and is, ultimately counterproductive. It makes enemies faster than even the world’s greatest military can kill them. It feeds itself; it morphs; it grows; it, in the prescient words of bin Laden, "restores" Islamist energies.
America, the guileless behemoth, brimming with hubris, somehow cannot seeit. The sheer irrationality of the whole endeavor borders – 15 years later – on the absurd. The only real winners in Iraq have been a chauvinist brand Iranian Shi’ism, and the trademark Wahhabi Sunni Islamism of Saudi Arabia. Neither is a true friend to US interests or values. Neither cares whether US soldiers live or die. Each has its own agenda and plays US policymakers and generals like so many fiddles. The rational move for America is to opt out; do less; and walk away before sinking farther into the next quagmire. Unfortunately, compressed so narrowly between adversarial forces, and obtuse as ever, American "statesman" can’t see the way out.
These wars won’t end well for the United States, just as matters didn’t end well for my platoon, wedged, as it was, between micro-factions of these same adversaries: Saudi Arabia and Iran.
The Sunni precursors of ISIS shot Sergeant Ty Dejane through the spine – he’s still in a wheel chair. The Shia militiamen aligned with Iran exploded a massive bomb which unleashed shrapnel that tore apart three other young men. Sergeant "Ducks" Duzinskas lost most of an arm. Sergeant Alex Fuller and Specialist Mike Balsley lay dead. They never knew what hit them, just as our platoon never knew who, or what, exactly, we were fighting.
My boys were sacrificed on the altar of American hubris. That’s the war I remember, and the one the US still fights – futilely – in the Fertile Crescent. Perhaps the citizenry should ponder that... before the next escalation in Iraq.
Comments
John "make it a 100 years" McShitstain
We could have left Iraq in 2004 and the outcome would have been the same as today. We stayed way too long. That was the blunder by Bush.
But we won the fucking war. Saddam was removed and there were no WMDs. That should have been the end of it.
Lessons learned, no more occupations!
In reply to John "make it a 100 years"… by Bay of Pigs
In reply to We could have left Iraq in… by lester1
"We were always caught in the middle. We still are."
Bullshit...
We are, and ALWAYS have been, pushing the israeli/saudi wahabbist agenda since DAY ONE and forever ago...
SYRIA is the most prime and BLATENT example of this, bullshit...
No wonder why this "major" was never elevated to "politician" status, he's a know nothing waste...
He doesn't even know we are playing for the bad guys in the middle east... >_<
In reply to Hate Crimes Charges Filed by NumbersUsa
(((Failure)))
As in, "we failed to spread it into "some" neighboring countries"...
In reply to "We were always caught in… by Shillinlikeavillan
Did you idiots miss the "Mission Accomplished" banner?
What does this kid know about winning (((wars)))?
In reply to (((Failure)))… by thisandthat
What's worse is that a lot of these psycho soldiers came back to the US and became cops
In reply to Did you idiots miss the … by D503
"Oh woe is me. It was not my fault. I am not a murderer willingly in the employ of tyrants. I was used: a pawn. Oh woe is me... . It was the neo-cons who did this... not me. The Shia's and Sunnis (whose home I blew up, whose families I butchered, and whose land I conquered)... they are the evil ones." Typical reaction of an American. It is always someone's elses fault, and I am not responsible for the atrocities and murders that I have committed.
In reply to "We were always caught in… by Shillinlikeavillan
Army Major: "Unmitigated Failure" - Operation Iraqi Freedom, 15 Years Later
My response: More BUSH ERA ROTTEN FRUIT!!!!!
Really makes me angry that the truth about the BUSH FAMILY TREASONOUS activities is now being disclosed!!!
PERVERTS and CAREER CRIMINALS who need to be brought to JUSTICE!!!
In reply to We could have left Iraq in… by lester1
make that #Trump era rotten fruit
In reply to Army Major: "Unmitigated… by GUS100CORRINA
You did not win the war, but the first battle only and will have another cozy Vietnam exit.
In reply to We could have left Iraq in… by lester1
You don't understand. Wars are not meant to be won or lost, just perpetual. Bankers get richer financing war so war will never go away in this filthy, fucked up world we live in.
In reply to We could have left Iraq in… by lester1
How can anybody with a brain - or an ounce of compassion - give this a down-tick?
In reply to You don't understand. Wars… by prymythirdeye
And Bush got his revenge on Saddam for trying to Kill his daddy. I guess they were still hungry though, for oil, for Halliburton (Cheney and Co.) getting billions of dollars in no bid contracts, control of the middle east...bottom line is they couldn't just leave, there was too much money to be made...while the American solder dies. The love of money truly is the root of all evil. Capitalists get rich while the American solder gets dead supporting their greed. Of course they died or maimed believing in the lies they were told they were fighting for.
In reply to We could have left Iraq in… by lester1
Moron '43 decided to change the mission midstream to "nation building" so help me. That is Olympic-class stupidity.
In reply to We could have left Iraq in… by lester1
He is still a believer.
It wasn't " poor"intelligence, it was completely fabricated evidence& all the major players, thinking people,& deep down,even the author knows this.
"A theory I dont personally subscribe to ".
In reply to John "make it a 100 years"… by Bay of Pigs
I still dont understand how people sign up to go and die for for a foreign country.
Whats up with that?
Want to know the real deal with war? Ask an NCO.
Officers are low talent politicians/aspiring Senators. Fuck them.
In reply to I still dont understand how… by Francis Marx
You obviously have little experience with officers or see them through your bizarre, half-assed, personal filter.
In reply to Want to know the real deal… by Lost in translation
Iraq and Saddam was absolutely no threat to the US. Israel, yes. The US, no.
In reply to Muh 'murica ain't no forin… by Mr Hankey
We should have got in, blown up a bunch of stuff, in a lot of countries, and gotten out. But we (I included) fell for the idea of democracy. Democracy and Islam are incompatible.
Fail.
We should have demobilized long ago, lopped a zero or two off of the defense [sic] budget, and shut our overseas bases, down.
The MIC is taxpayer-funded welfare for psychopaths/aspiring tyrants and insecure men trying to compensate for small johnsons.
In reply to We should have got in, blown… by PrintCash
It was built on a double lie with two cracking stilts.
1st Lie: 9/11.
2nd Lie: Broke Iraq held WMD.
During the Iran-Iraq conflict the US gave Saddam the raw materials and the instructions so he can make chemical and biological weapons to be used against Iran. During the first Iraq war, US solders found that most of the computers used by Saddam were of US origin. But it was said that only Saddam was the bad guy, we were the good guys. I'm currently scratching my head. Our fingerprints span the globe. But I'm sure we do a lot of good also though, I just don't know what it is.
In reply to It was built on a double lie… by Nuclear Winter
This guy must be an idiot if it took him so long to realize. But then again he was stupid enough to voluntarily join the military...
First sentence.
In reply to This guy must be an idiot if… by ultrasonic
Above comment.
In reply to First sentence. by Lost in translation
Did not contemplate his writing in depth but my impression is that he still does not admit that it was all a lie. That the purpose was never was righteous. He seems like he has more of an issue on strategy, lack of full commitment etc.. Didn't see much remorse about the killing of a people and destruction of a society.
In reply to This guy must be an idiot if… by ultrasonic
I do not believe he was going for the treatise, as his opener for this bit indicated. Pretty good wrap up in short form ..
"The story has been told so many times, that the tragedy doesn’t warrant a full recounting. Here’s the short version: poor intelligence and dubious evidence was used by gang of neocon ideologues to sell Americans on the need for regime change in Iraq (a country that had not been involved in the 9/11 attacks).
Frightened, naïve, and ill-informed, the American people – and esteemed outlets like the New York Times – went along for the ride. We were told it’d be easy (a “cakewalk”) and self-financing. It was neither."
In reply to Did not contemplate his… by Blankone
We all suffer from our tragically stupid and corrupt elites. Don't take it out on the military. You can as well be criticized for some stupid acceptance, acquiesence, or blindness. The military is necessary even if you're too dumb to appreciate why.
In reply to This guy must be an idiot if… by ultrasonic
A true believer
Something experience will cure.
The tragedy is that you were successful in your chosen career and were blinded by your own brilliance.
All wars are banker's wars.
Or for Israel, I hate to say. That is why we are so involved in the middle east. Can't leave out oil wars. OIL = Operation Iraq Liberation...I mean freedom.
In reply to A true believer… by Is-Be
"They hate us for our freedom" -- Another Big Liar
Maybe we could have two military's, defensive stay at home patriots, and blood thirsty attack mercenaries, and you sign up for which one you want to be and no crossovers. Mom I want to go Die in a foreign land, and Mom i love my country i will defend her with my life.
> Mom I want to go Die in a foreign land
No, it's more "Mom I want to go and slaughter people in their homes."
In reply to Maybe we could have two… by Dragon HAwk
Right now the Americans are shipping all their ISIS fighters into Afghanistan. Complete havoc for the foreseeable future
Eventually they’ll ship their portable IS army to CONUS, and put them to work.
Followed by martial law.
Supplemented by PMCs running AmeriKa’s streets.
Iraq was a rehearsal for the Main Event.
In reply to Right now the Americans are… by Herdee
Being Saudi Arabia's bitch has its downside. They supply the oil, we provide the security, MIC and financially destitute soldiers recruited with lures of free higher education and ultimately a false sense of patriotism. This isn't anything new. The only way to stop the continuous bloodshed in the middle east is to turn the whole motherfucker to glass.
What would you do to the middle east?
In reply to Being Saudi Arabia's bitch… by NemesisteM
I like to call it Operation Iraqi Freedumb.
All foreign entanglements should naturally end in "Unmitigated Failure". Anyone who joins such folly is destined to be "collateral damage". It doesn't take a General Mayhem to figure that out.
Hey Lieutenant...
What do you think might have happened if you and your platoon buddies had spent time signing this (http://www.ae911truth.org/signatures/ae.html) as a formal protest and chose being a conscientious objector like this guy (https://theintercept.com/2017/09/28/pat-tillman-nfl-protest-death-army-…) was you fragged in order to keep torturing raping and murdering innocent men women and children for what you knew were lies?...
If you still serve -which I doubt as most of you are basket cases and brain fried by the 3rd or 4th tour, I Hope they skin your ass and make a rug out of it to wipe their feet on!
"Unmitigated Failure" - American Empire
People shouldn't be allowed to enlist until they are at least 25 yrs old.
There shouldn’t be a standing, professional military in which anyone, anywhere can enlist.
Fixed.
In reply to People shouldn't be allowed… by qlander
Forget that whole area of the world. Fence it off. It's a zoo.
And never NEVER fall for the line that we have to save someone over there (either politically or spiritually). There is no one there to save.
Boyeing, Lockheed-martin made trillions of dollars, it's been a resounding success, whatcha talking about, loser? Just cuz you wasn't smart enough to buy a few military stocks.
You'd think those responsible for this monumentally stupid war in Iraq would be held responsible. Nope. As far as I can tell, the only person who spent time in prison was Bradley Manning for exposing this criminal enterprise. There's something very wrong with that.
Fucking G.W Bush. I hope you are reading this mother fucker. I damn your entire family right down your last bloodline to your fucking dog or cat. Fuck Bushes and his MIC friends. Go to hell!