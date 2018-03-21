Austin Bomber Was Homeschooled Conservative Who Was "Rough Around The Edges"

When Fox News's Geraldo Rivera speculated Tuesday that the Austin bomber may have chosen the Texas capitol because of its status as a deep-blue enclave in the middle of red-state Texas, he might've been on to something.
In a profile of suspected Austin Bomber Mark Anthony Conditt, the Austin American-Statesman spoke with several of the suspected bombers friends, who revealed that Conditt was deeply religious and had railed against homosexuality and abortion in a series of blog posts published when he was 17.
Conditt was homeschooled, which may have made it harder for him to fit in in the "real world," a friend said. External indicators suggest Conditt didn't have many friends. On a Facebook profile that was removed early Wednesday, Conditt only had 12 friends.
The same friend added that, when he first met Conditt, the boy seemed "rough around the edges" and could be assertive in an off-putting way.
"It’s really sad to think that one of my friends succumbed to hatred of some sort," Jeremiah Jensen, 24, who was homeschooled in the same Pflugerville community as Conditt, told the American-Statesman. "I have no idea what caused him to make those bombs. Whatever it was I wish he would have reached out to me and asked for help or something."
Jensen was one of only about a dozen friends listed on Conditt’s Facebook page before it was removed on Wednesday morning.
The two were close in 2012 and 2013, said Jensen, who would often go to the Conditts’ home for lunch after Sunday church service and attending Bible study and other activities together. Jensen said Conditt came from a good family, was athletic, enjoyed rock climbing and parkour and was a "deep thinker."
"When I met Mark, he was really rough around the edges," Jensen said. "He was a very assertive person and would … end up being kind of dominant and intimidating in conversation. A lot of people didn’t understand him and where he was coming from. He really just wanted to tell the truth. What I remember about him he would push back on you if you said something without thinking about it. He loved to think and argue and turn things over and figure out what was really going on."
Conditt's friend added that he knew faith was "a serious thing for him."
Jensen said Conditt attended regular church services at the Austin Stone Community Church on St. John’s Avenue.
"I know faith was a serious thing for him," he said. "I don’t know if he held onto his faith or not. … The kind of anger that he expressed and the kind of hate that he succumbed to — that’s not what he believed in in high school. I don’t know what happened along the way. This wasn’t him."
As a fellow homeschool student, Jensen described the inner experience of a lot of his friends as one of "loneliness."
"It’s just very difficult for a lot of kids to find a way to fit in once they are out in the real world," he said. "I have a feeling that is what happened with Mark. I don’t remember him ever being sure of what he wanted to do."
Back in 2012, when Corbitt was 17 years old, he outlined his political views in a series of blog posts that he wrote for an Austin Community College course on government.
Corbitt explained that he believed homosexuality was "unnatural" and that abortions were tantamount to murder. He added that he supported getting rid of the sex offender registry because too many people can't get jobs "because of a crime they committed 15 years ago as an adolescent."
On the blog, Conditt described himself as a conservative. It’s not clear whether politics played any role in the bombings, but the blog posts provide insight into Conditt’s thinking as he was growing up.
He wrote that he was against gay marriage and abortion and in favor of the death penalty.
He also wrote that he supported doing away with the sex offender registration system.
"So you have a guy who committed a crime. Will putting him on a (sex offender) list make it better? wouldn’t this only make people shun him, keep him from getting a job, and making friends? Just for a crime that he may have committed over 15 years ago as a adolescent? On a side note, one fifth of all rapes are committed by a juvenile," Conditt wrote.
On abortion, he wrote: “First, if a women does not want a baby, or is incapable of taking care of one, she should not participate in activities that were made for that reason. Second, if we are going to give women free abortions, why not give men free condoms, or the like? Is it not up to the couple to take these preventive measures?”
Arguing against gay marriage, he wrote that homosexuality is “not natural.”
"Just look at the male and female bodies. They are obviously designed to couple. The natural design is apparent. It is not natural to couple male with male and female with female. It would be like trying to fit two screws together and to nuts together and then say, 'See, it’s natural for them to go together.'"
Police are still investigating the bombings and have said Corbitt may have had accomplices. No motive has been determined. Police have said that neither Corbitt's roommates nor his family are suspected of being involved with the bombings.
Comments
You don't say...
You'd think for once they'd mix it up just a little bit
And just to be clear, yes; I'm one of the morons who voted for Trump
This obviously calls for banning all home schooling in favor of gubmint indoctrination center skools.
For the children...
In reply to You don't say... by house biscuit
Why stop there... we need to ban white males.
In reply to This obviously calls for… by ThinkerNotEmoter
This Story reeks of deep state chicanery.
MUST. PUSH. AMMO. USED. IN. BOMBS.
MUST. PUSH. HOMESCHOOL. ANGLE.
Don’t notice the guy in the yellow wig, gloves and box during a time when a postal bomber is floating around.
Bullshit.
In reply to Why stop there... we need… by Bud Dry
It's ok to be white.
In reply to Story team by IridiumRebel
It’s ok to be RACIST towards whites
FIFY
edit: if you don’t understand what I mean in the above sarcastic statement, you must go to another site as you do not have the intellectuality to be here
In reply to It's ok to be white. by eforce
Another dead Patsy. Color me skeptical. If it comes from the government I don't believe it. I take it as a story and that's it.
In reply to It’s ok to be RACIST towards… by IridiumRebel
"Conditt was deeply religious and had railed against homosexuality and abortion"
lol!
he believed so strongly in the sacred-ness of life that he felt he had to blow some people up.
"deeply religious" means a fanatic who is so unsure of his own dubious views that he needs to act out aggressively towards others to compensate.
also: Tyler, you should fix the article, you keep referring to conditt as "corbitt" in the last few paragraphs
In reply to Another dead Patsy. Color… by DownWithYogaPants
READING BETWEEN THE LINES 101
" Conditt only had 12 friends "
correction: Conditt only had zero friends.
" Whatever it was I wish he would have reached out to me "
correction: I'm glad I dumped him five years ago.
"was a "deep thinker." "
correction: He was crazy!
" he was really rough around the edges "
correction: He was crazy from the first day I met him.
"kind of dominant and intimidating "
correction: He had a personality disorder. I could barely stand being with him.
" people didn’t understand him and where he was coming from "
correction: Everyone else thought he was crazy and wanted him to go away.
" He really just wanted to tell the truth "
correction: He pushed his truth until nobody believed it.
" he would push back on you if you said something without thinking about it"
correction: His truth was the only truth and you had better not disagree with it.
" He loved to think and argue and turn things over and figure out what was really going on."
correction: While he was alone in his room because nobody could stand being around him.
" I know faith was a serious thing for him "
correction: His faith was so serious, it killed him.
" that’s not what he believed in in high school. I don’t know what happened along the way "
correction: I, nor anyone else had seen or heard from him since high school.
" It’s just very difficult for a lot of kids to find a way to fit in "
correction: He was difficult and he was never able to fit in.
" I don’t remember him ever being sure of what he wanted to do "
correction: He was a lost soul when I met him and apparently that never changed.
"will putting him on a (sex offender) list make it better? wouldn’t this only make people shun him, keep him from getting a job, and making friends?"
correction: I'm not a sex offender, but I feel like one.
CONCLUSION: MILLIONS MORE JUST LIKE HIM OUT THERE. PLEASANT DREAMS.
In reply to Conditt was deeply religious… by stacking12321
I'll bet he was talking to God.
~~~~0?0^^^^ Stretch Your Perceptions To -The Land Of The Fucked Up Shit© - Your Government Pays For On Your Behalf ^^^^0?0~~~~
Here is a guy I'll call Anon-o Dude
(Anon-o Dude's YT channel = Destroying the Illusion. .... No endorsement, just a reference link for now.)
I don't think I explain this one topic any better. .. Maybe different, with a little more detail perhaps, but this is a plenty good enough for the above average ZeroHedge readers here.
You can fill in the gaps, right?
What? .. You say you like specifics, dates, names, places, air-tight documentation, charts and graphs and scientific pier reviewed papers? ... Like Actual Verifiable FACTS?
WHAT!?! ... You don't like my JOKES? ...... My sloppy loosey-goosey reasoning?
Well, what kind of fun are you anyway? ...... I'll bet you were the one who had to sit right up behind the school bus driver and report the kids who got out of their seats while the bus was moving, weren't ya?. .. Yes, you were, I know the type. ... A stickler for truth, accuracy and the sober evaluation thereof, huh? ..... You better stop reading right here then because the rest of us a going to have some fun mocking and tearing the control freak authorities and their idiot shills a whole NEW SET OF ASSHOLES and DC Cesspool drainage canals.
....... Tearing Evil Assholes©® new assholes, Hahaha! ... I like that! ... Yeah!
You snot nosed tattle-tale types and little teacher suck-ups that watch CNN and slurp down the propaganda soup from Wolf Bluster and worship at the dot gov's bung hole everyday are excused until next time I post. ... My next write-up might not be so disturbing for ya stickler for 'total proof cupcakes'. ... This one you won't believe, like, be able to understand nor will you like my sarcastic razor-wire humor attached. (Ok, more like glommed on if you insist. .. Hey, what do you want for free??)
OK, so if you've read this far I know you can handle this information and can work with it without prescription pain-killers. .. I love the you tough storm trooper reader types on ZH....... Although lately ZeroHedge has been more like a chaotic free-for-all ZH Bar Brawl melee than a nice organized Fight Club meeting.
Look, the government will deny this shit until the solar system explodes so PROVING the evil shit they do with this tech is almost impossible. ... Successful lying takes money, an under appreciated fact, and God Knows© the dot gov can print all the money they want so they have that base covered.
The government will lie,............bank on it.
Warning - Reading Ahead Is Not For the Faint Of Heart
FACT - God Himself© talks to: Ambassador assassins, rude twitter posters, domestic terrorist package mailing bombers, pussy hat wearing metro sexual male-in-name-only little giblets and school-yard mini-irked and maxi-raged over-medicated mass kiddie killers and crisis actor shooters.
Yes, it's true, and the US government holds the patent on the connection tech to the penthouse suite in The Amazon Cloud or wherever God Himself© lives and they must have God's personal cell phone number in order to patch him through to the many CIA Wind-Up Patsy perps.
Controlling Your Mind With "The Voice of God" Technology
So there you have one of many 'Special Projects' the government has spent your tax dollars on for well over 60 years.
They now have God's number.
Live Hard, If The Government Really Has God Himself's© Personal Cell Phone Number I Wish They Would Publish It Because If They Did I Would Call Up God Himself© And Narc Them Out For Fucked Up Behavior And Stealing His Identity, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to loner by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Very good point.
Did he have a Tee Vee?
Catherine Austin Fitts is big on entrainment technology. Check her out on YouTube.
$21, 000,000,000,000 buys you a lot of toys.
$21(at least) trillion .
In reply to I'll bet he was talking to… by DuneCreature
The CIA locked onto Mark Anthony Conditt like an F-18 Super Hornet pilot would lock onto an old Mig-21 with a rookie jockey at the stick.
I'm guessing he had a mentor, handlers, a phone, a computer AND an evil TV.
Probably went to public schools too. ....(The EVIL totally surrounds a poor targeted kid!)
He might even have had a FBI CI bomb builder buddy. ... They may have sucked him into 'training drill' telling him the packages were inert, used the Voice of God tech on him, hypnotism (works great 'stand alone' on some people.), made him a plea deal on a trumped up bust.
OR just fed a natural inclination and aided and abetted his own brilliant idea. (The LAST thing I would swallow) ....
People need help to just drive off the cliff like that. .. And the CIA / IC spooks can be very, very helpful!!
Live Hard, If He Had A Shrink And Psychotropic Meds The Plot Gets Thicker Still, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to Very good point… by Is-Be
Useful, useless, lonely, loners, aren't they?
Almost an inexhaustible supply in AmeriCantStan.
In reply to The CIA locked onto Mark… by DuneCreature
@Dune
By tomorrow, he'll have voted for Trump multiple times in swing states using fake Russian passports.
In reply to Useful, useless, lonely,… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
If not that, then some other form of disinformation.
In reply to @Dune… by DillyDilly
Look at the photos of the Explorer the bomb blew up in. Does it look like a bomb went off to you, or was the car just shot up?
Photos here:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5526159/Austin-bomber-shot-dead…
Also the guy dressed as he was with everyone in Austin looking for a package bomber, managed to FedEx packages using the name Kerry Killmore as the sender.
In reply to The CIA locked onto Mark… by DuneCreature
Nice find!
Why is our news so limited and the British news so comprehensive?
Oh, that's right. I almost forgot. AmeriCantStan news.
So, Zero Hedge is getting their puny information from where? CNN?
In reply to Look at the photos of the… by Whoa Dammit
Kerry Killmore eh. How comforting, someone had a sense of humor ..
In reply to Look at the photos of the… by Whoa Dammit
The Deep State is flush with jokers.
In reply to Kerry Killmore eh. How… by Giant Meteor
I agree it wasn't a very large bomb, was it
Probably a black or smokeless nitrocellulose powder based very small bomb. .. If it wasn't contained or tamped very well a small bomb will run out of destructive power fairly soon.
The roof of the Cherokee looks a little rumpled.
I don't think any of 'his bombs' were built very well or were very large. Not that many victims with any of them. .. They (The REAL perps) don't want these bombs too large creating complicating mass causalities.
A bomb is a bomb to the Chump Monkeys. .. It could be a couple of M-80 firecrackers and a few nails taped on them or 20 lbs of RDX that will level half a city block. .... A BOMB! ... Any little bomb will do. That's all AI AL needs to panic the sheeple.
I think they shot Conditt because the bomb didn't kill him.
Live Hard, The FBI Bomb Squad Always Votes For The M-80s On A PSYOP, Just In Case The Damn Thing Gets Found And They Have To Deal With The Package BEFORE It Goes Off, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to Look at the photos of the… by Whoa Dammit
Deep State, after shitting the bed on numerous occasions, learned their lesson and is "keeping it simple, stupid". They can achieve the same desired result without having all of those unfortunate
In reply to I agree it wasn't a very… by DuneCreature
actually yes it does. The shrapnel from the bomb would have made those protruding dimples in the metal on the driver door. It even has two blast patterns maybe from where his arm took the force between the two impact patterns.
In reply to Look at the photos of the… by Whoa Dammit
.
In reply to The CIA locked onto Mark… by DuneCreature
Can't stop reading.
Never dull, always interesting and a fresh pair of eyes.
Keep living hard.
And never die.
In reply to I'll bet he was talking to… by DuneCreature
According to your convoluted thinking he was a closeted sodomite that did this because he was suppressing his own desires to be ass-plowed by another man
In reply to Conditt was deeply religious… by stacking12321
Which probably exposes Stacking175362$2)3) as a buttfucker
In reply to According to your convoluted… by Juggernaut x2
Since all "religions" are based on ancient, bizarre mythologies...
ALL "deeply religious" have to be considered, to some extent... unstable...
Don't bother praying for me... just sacrifice a goat.
In reply to Conditt was deeply religious… by stacking12321
I get the conspiracy theorists here, but, this one smells real.
But then again, who knows after what's been going down in AmeriCantStan.
In reply to Another dead Patsy. Color… by DownWithYogaPants
Patsy = Loner = easily manipulated stories
In reply to Another dead Patsy. Color… by DownWithYogaPants
Well it occurs to me in this, our great techno age, there be a lot of loners all around. No shortage of patsies either, directly or indirectly.
I will stipulate the home schooled, religiously oriented, twenty something "conservative" is a nice new fresh angle. Hell some may even say (and already have) too cute by half .. but what an over rippened crowd of dis·en·fan·chise·ment fruit to choose from, a veritable cornucopia of disfunctional societal misfits ..
Well anyway, not difficult to imagine where all this is headed ..
Why Toto, I don't believe we're in Kansas anymore !
In reply to Patsy = Loner = easily… by Lorca's Novena
Sport, it's been a long time since I've seen even the rudiments of intellect in ZH posts. Scatology, masturbatory fantasies, torture and execution fantasies, inanities. Let's hear it for intelligent comments. I'd love to see some.
In reply to It’s ok to be RACIST towards… by IridiumRebel
It's extra OK
In reply to It's ok to be white. by eforce
...and ban condom advocacy. I mean, who knew those petty peddlers of prophylactics were such a violent bunch.
In reply to Story team by IridiumRebel
maybe they did notice ... do we know the employee didn't say somehting? propbably not.
In reply to Story team by IridiumRebel
yep deepstate phukery , another luckless patsy. expect more of it as long as the deepstate keeps throwing a deepshit fit
In reply to Story team by IridiumRebel
Don't notice the guy in the yellow wig...
Plenty of trannies fit that description. Most are ugly with with bad hair. You even snicker at them in a work setting and three government agencies will steam roll you into oblivion.
In reply to Story team by IridiumRebel
His name. Con ditt
they conned it alright
In reply to Story team by IridiumRebel
No deep state here. He used "Exotic" batteries, oh and the batteries were from Asia.
According to one official, Conditt wasn’t using “your store-bought Duracells.”
So remember Don't buy batteries made in Asia, and only buy standard batteries, you know, AAA, AA, D, 9 volt.
Otherwise you could be a terrorist.
In reply to Story team by IridiumRebel
White, male, grew up going to church, homeschooler.....I am waiting for the announcement that he has an NRA membership and was an intern for Alex Jones and believes Q really may be Donald Trump. Should just about cover it....
In reply to Story team by IridiumRebel
what a dumb argument... it's not 'natural' to pull my pecker, either. my palms should have built-in lube or or some fleshy palm foreskin. but we do it anyway. the old lady likes a finger in the butt, too. is that natural like a 'screw and a bolt' too hhhhh we do a lot of things that aren't natural cuz they feel good lol
i don't particularly find it appealing but if a couple fags wanna cruise the hersey highway in their own privacy then whatever.
social or religious conservatives can fuck right off -- whatever happened to Don't Tread on Me, and Conservatism meaning If you mind your own business, then I'll mind my own, too.
In reply to Why stop there... we need… by Bud Dry
The argument is not dumb. There's a whole dump full of things that feel good that are dumb - Credit card spending comes to mind.
In reply to what a dumb argument... it's… by Laowei Gweilo
We need tougher Home Schooling laws
In reply to This obviously calls for… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Tougher how ??? To ensure that the curriculum conforms to the leftist bullshit agenda ??
In reply to We need tougher Home… by chrsn
I think it was sarcasm......
In reply to Tougher how ??? To ensure… by DeathMerchant
Plain text looses a lot of non-verbal clues. We must replace those clues or risk our sarcasm being taken for weapons grade stupidity.
In reply to I think it was sarcasm...... by devnickle
Now that is something I can enthusiastically support. Better homes and garden's!
In reply to We need tougher Home… by chrsn
Quite right. We need more the GIVERnment skool monopoly to produce more skool shooters like Nikolas Cruz.
In reply to This obviously calls for… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Yes, modern educayshun. For the children...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKcWu0tsiZM
In reply to This obviously calls for… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Well, obviously, that is the Agenda and why this guy was manipulated by the Deep State.
All Kidz must go to .gov-approved schools for standard Programming.
Now we will see the Marxist's next assault: Home School. Watch for it.
***
"Commies are like Termites, LC. They will gnaw away for years undetected, until the whole structure comes down."
---Roy X, (1981), former instructor and SEAL mentor.
In reply to This obviously calls for… by ThinkerNotEmoter
So when do the twisted face pencil necked asshole and shaved head lesbian "student" advocates for the abolition of homeschooling come forth ??
In reply to Well, obviously, that is the… by lakecity55