Austin Serial Bomber Dead: Blows Himself Up After Shootout With Police

Update: President Donald Trump has tweeted his congratulations to law enforcement and all involved in stopping the bomber.
AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018
* * *
The Austin serial bomber suspected of delivering six homemade bombs to locations around Austin this month, killing two people, has died after blowing himself up. Less than an hour after CBS Austin released photographs of the suspect at a Fed-X facility, media reported of an officer-involved shooting on I-35 in Round Rock.
Police have identified the dead suspected bomber as a 24-year-old white male, according to the Associated Press.
BREAKING: APD sources tell us that the #AustinBombings suspect is dead after this officer-involved shooting in Round Rock https://t.co/fmePDy2tkY https://t.co/FS1WMsLmHy— CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) March 21, 2018
As CBS Austin reported, police were closing in on the suspect when he killed himself by detonating some sort of explosive device in his car, according to CBS Austin's source. People in the area reported hearing the explosion, the New York Times reported.
According to KVUE, the FBI and police tracked the bomber to a hotel in the Round Rock area using cell phone technology, security video, store receipts before 'engaging him' around 3 am on Wednesday. Then, as officers pursued the suspect a device was detonated, before a volley of gunfire.
CBS Austin reported that police pursued the bomber until he drove his car into a ditch off I-35. As officers approached, the bomber detonated a bomb in his car, killing himself and injuring an officer. CBS added that an 11-year veteran SWAT officer fired on the suspect. He has since been placed on administrative leave.
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says the incident that led to the suspect's death will be investigated by the Austin Police Monitor and the Texas Rangers.
The confrontation came just hours after CBS published CCTV showing images from a surveillance video from the FedEx Office store on Brodie Lane in South Austin which helped investigators zero in on the suspect.
According to the Daily Mail, the images show a man - possibly wearing a wig and gloves - delivering two packages around 7.30pm on Sunday. One of the packages subsequently exploded on a conveyor belt at a FedEx sorting facility outside of San Antonio in Schertz.
The other was intercepted at a facility near Austin airport and was later confirmed to contain a bomb.
BREAKING: ATF is with @Austin_Police and @FBISanAntonio on I-35 at the scene of the individual suspected in the #packagebombmurders pic.twitter.com/JAZssOclMI— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 21, 2018
Authorities believe the same person is connected to the two packages that surfaced Tuesday is also responsible for the four other explosions that began on March 2nd, killing two people and injuring six.
Austin Police Department tweeted that they were working on an officer-involved shooting near the highway, but gave no further details.
HAPPENING NOW: this is I35 S in Round Rock near Old Settlers Blvd shut down after officer involved shooting FBI on scene @cbsaustin pic.twitter.com/pi0tEBhmY4— Melanie Barden (@MelanieCBS) March 21, 2018
I-35 is closed while a massive presence of law enforcement - including Austin Police, FBI and ATF investigators - processes the scene, which involved officers firing at the suspect. Several helicopters were seen hovering overhead.
While reports surfaced last night that police had discovered surveillance footage of what could be the bombing suspect, CNN added that police had been tracking the man for between 24-36 hours.
Police warn that, though the bomber is dead, there might be more bombs out there. Police don't know what the bomber has been up to over the past 24 hours, and have warned the community to be vigilant.
The bomber's motive is still unclear
Live feed:
So HH ends up dox'ing himself.
;-P
Get the civil war reloaded in Slumville already. USSANS killing each other is the what humanity craves.
In reply to So HH ends up dox'ing… by Haus-Targaryen
Credit Bibi for helping to point out how to 'git' the guy, diffuse the situation, and put an end to all the mayhem.
http://thehill.com/sites/default/files/blogs/bomb.jpg
In reply to Get the civil war reloaded… by Fireman
This was a great way to start the morning...stop it, stop it, I can only get so erect!
Trump proven right again! MAGA!
In reply to Credit Bibi for helping to… by DillyDilly
The cops always seem to have at least one lunatic directly at the scene of every mass tragedy.
In reply to This was a great way to… by Killtruck
This thing stinks
In reply to The cops always seem to have… by 1 Alabama
How to cook a Mad Bomber: Heat at 1500* for 40 milliseconds then allow to cool to room temperature.
In reply to This thing stinks by IridiumRebel
The weirdest part of this was that FedEx didn't seem to think anything was amiss when a guy in a blonde wig wearing surgical gloves dropped off packages (until one of them later exploded). Are there that many people going around dressed/acting oddly these days that the oddity is just ignored?
Other than that I am glad the crazy s.o.b. is dead.
In reply to How to cook a Mad Bomber: … by NoDebt
Dude - this is Austin, Texas. The town motto is 'Keep Austin Weird". Walk the town once and this guy will look positively normal compared to everyone else.
In reply to The weirdest part of this… by Whoa Dammit
Try rolling over. Guy with your talent ... you could get $86 easy
Depends on the neighbors she's bringing in. If she lives among Progs, her back-end will be her moneymaker, 86 bucks will be for the cleanup.
"Nothing to lose" - turns out the work-from-home opportunity was discreet package delivery/reshipper. Drop your benefactor's packages off at certain addresses or take them to Fed-Ex. I hear they have an opening.
FedEx Guy: "Why are you wearing gloves?"
Bomber: "I'm a germaphobe. Those little things can kill ya!"
Amazin how good that CCTV is at showing what happened, who the suspects are.
Absolutely amazing.
Amazing how FedEx has this in their little package centers.
Amazing how we have yet to see CCTV from Mandalay Bay.
They said cameras belong everywhere, cept up your butt.
And they're wrong again. A colonoscopy saved me a lot of grief down the road.
If you saw (and u DONT) the stuff people put in their bodies these days, you know why gloves are used now, I think its a requirement for a job today, saw a lady stocking shelves w/those gloves, I said no, it doesnt get any worse than this.
Did the FAG Traitors at the FBI take credit?
FBI is a joke.......fire them all.
Time to make bombs illegal. Oh wait....
Blown up, sir!
https://youtu.be/apfPuGN_K-w
Did the passport survive the explosion?
Yes, amazingly in Perfect Condition.
One less prick we'll have to feed and clothe with our tax dollars. My favorite kind of ending.
waiting for wally world to go nutso when the cards fail.
watching the ten. (and curve). plezzzzz invert.
fed - pleeeeeeeeeeaaaaaaaase raise rates todday!!!!!!!!!
the great purge of useful idiots
signed- darwins secretary....
relying on the greater fool theory to energize, I just chase rabbits.
Well well well....
Let' see how much information gets released about this dead guy.
I wonder if he was Stephen Paddocks cousin?
Hoggs cousin ;-)
Nice gloves
Almost always after a "terrorist attack" no witnesses witnesses survive. This is especially true in the (((EU))).
I like how they instantly got his google history after the video of him allowed the government to search the Facebook database then they used the gps of his phone to pinpoint his location.
I would rather he kept bombing for ten years than have this level of domestic spying.
Yep
Calling Kevin Barrett! Calling James Fetzer! Hell, give a call to Miles Mathis, too. And, do not forget Jim Stone. I give it two days before this is debunked.
White Privilege. Now that the guy is dead, wait for the story they will sell us as to the why. Even a "manifesto" might be discovered. And he will definitely be a Trump supporter.
atf/fbi..secure the scene and remove all evidence pointing to our agents giving this mad bomber help and direction..
see world trade center bombing I..if you think that is crazy. from 1993 thru the boston bombings..
http://www.truthmove.org/content/wtc-93/
Guys....let's all just take a deep breath here and wait on Mueller's investigation to give us the answers as to why Trump was paying this sicko, in Rubles no less, to blow up bombs.
/s
adam schiff is demanding impeachment of Trump for being in collusion with austin bomber..Mad maxine waters seconds..
She gonna peach him!
And exactly how did Fed-ex and Amazon get the USPS package business?
This was the guy that helped Trump win the elections.
Give your life meaning - become a statistic!
Hope he didn't breed before blowing himself up.....better for the species.
Gone from the gene pool, maybe.
Now go get his fucking loser parents, blow them up.
Is the passport safe?
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/civil-unrest/the-collapse-of-society-are-the-doom-gloomers-even-on-the-right-page/
yep..but until the food stamps & obuma phone programs run out ..we are fine
What's up with Armstrong saying Creature from Jekyl Island is nonsense and the Rothschilds don't own the world of $$$.
We MUST ban assault bombs!
And wigs!
If it wasn't for that wig he could have been tracked down faster...how many moar have to be killed & injured before these damnable wigs are banned!
I mean, we could at least have a three day waiting period or have wigs registered so we know who actually owns them. It's scary just thinking about how many unlicensed wigs are out there! ;-)
... just a blond guy can use FEDEX to plant bombs ... this seems really a bad "blonde joke" !
Q: What do you call a blonde with half a brain?
A: Gifted!