Austin Serial Bomber Dead: Blows Himself Up After Shootout With Police

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 06:05

Update: President Donald Trump has tweeted his congratulations to law enforcement and all involved in stopping the bomber.

 

* * *

The Austin serial bomber suspected of delivering six homemade bombs to locations around Austin this month, killing two people, has died after blowing himself up. Less than an hour after CBS Austin  released photographs of the suspect at a Fed-X facility, media reported of an officer-involved shooting on I-35 in Round Rock.

Police have identified the dead suspected bomber as a 24-year-old white male, according to the Associated Press.

As CBS Austin reported, police were closing in on the suspect when he killed himself by detonating some sort of explosive device in his car, according to CBS Austin's source. People in the area reported hearing the explosion, the New York Times reported.

According to KVUE, the FBI and police tracked the bomber to a hotel in the Round Rock area using cell phone technology, security video, store receipts before 'engaging him' around 3 am on Wednesday. Then, as officers pursued the suspect a device was detonated, before a volley of gunfire.

CBS Austin reported that police pursued the bomber until he drove his car into a ditch off I-35. As officers approached, the bomber detonated a bomb in his car, killing himself and injuring an officer. CBS added that an 11-year veteran SWAT officer fired on the suspect. He has since been placed on administrative leave. 

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says the incident that led to the suspect's death will be investigated by the Austin Police Monitor and the Texas Rangers.

The confrontation came just hours after CBS published CCTV showing images from a surveillance video from the FedEx Office store on Brodie Lane in South Austin which helped investigators zero in on the suspect.

According to the Daily Mail, the images show a man - possibly wearing a wig and gloves - delivering two packages around 7.30pm on Sunday. One of the packages subsequently exploded on a conveyor belt at a FedEx sorting facility outside of San Antonio in Schertz.

Bombing

The other was intercepted at a facility near Austin airport and was later confirmed to contain a bomb.

 

 

Authorities believe the same person is connected to the two packages that surfaced Tuesday is also responsible for the four other explosions that began on March 2nd, killing two people and injuring six.

Austin Police Department tweeted that they were working on an officer-involved shooting near the highway, but gave no further details.

I-35 is closed while a massive presence of law enforcement - including Austin Police, FBI and ATF investigators - processes the scene, which involved officers firing at the suspect. Several helicopters were seen hovering overhead.

While reports surfaced last night that police had discovered surveillance footage of what could be the bombing suspect, CNN added that police had been tracking the man for between 24-36 hours.

Police warn that, though the bomber is dead, there might be more bombs out there. Police don't know what the bomber has been up to over the past 24 hours, and have warned the community to be vigilant.

The bomber's motive is still unclear

Live feed:

Comments

Whoa Dammit NoDebt Wed, 03/21/2018 - 07:21

The  weirdest part of this was that FedEx didn't seem to think anything was amiss when a guy in a blonde wig wearing surgical gloves dropped off packages (until one of them later exploded).  Are there that many people going around dressed/acting oddly these days that the oddity is just ignored?

Other than that I am glad the crazy s.o.b. is dead.

slopz38 DillyDilly Wed, 03/21/2018 - 06:34

mstyle Wed, 03/21/2018 - 06:11

Well well well....

Let' see how much information gets released about this dead guy. 

I wonder if he was Stephen Paddocks cousin?

TheRideNeverEnds Wed, 03/21/2018 - 06:17

I like how they instantly got his google history after the video of him allowed the government to search the Facebook database then they used the gps of his phone to pinpoint his location. 

I would rather he kept bombing for ten years than have this level of domestic spying.  

Alananda Wed, 03/21/2018 - 06:19

Calling Kevin Barrett!  Calling James Fetzer!  Hell, give a call to Miles Mathis, too.  And, do not forget Jim Stone.  I give it two days before this is debunked.

StackShinyStuff Wed, 03/21/2018 - 06:20

White Privilege.  Now that the guy is dead, wait for the story they will sell us as to the why.  Even a "manifesto" might be discovered.  And he will definitely be a Trump supporter.

Cautiously Pes… Wed, 03/21/2018 - 06:20

Guys....let's all just take a deep breath here and wait on Mueller's investigation to give us the answers as to why Trump was paying this sicko, in Rubles no less, to blow up bombs. 

/s  

nmewn lakecity55 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 06:42

And wigs!

If it wasn't for that wig he could have been tracked down faster...how many moar have to be killed & injured before these damnable wigs are banned! 

I mean, we could at least have a three day waiting period or have wigs registered so we know who actually owns them. It's scary just thinking about how many unlicensed wigs are out there! ;-)

voxpopuli Wed, 03/21/2018 - 06:40

... just a blond guy can use FEDEX to plant bombs ... this seems really a bad "blonde joke" !

 

Q: What do you call a blonde with half a brain?

A: Gifted! 
 