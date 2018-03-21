Banks, Bullion, & Bond Yields Jump As Hawkish Fed Sends Dollar Lower

Baffle 'em with bullshit is working...
The Fed hawkishly raised its rate-hike trajectory, raised GDP growth expectations, left the inflation outlook alone, but talked down the economic outlook in its statement - Powell has some 'splaining to do.
The Dollar index is lower (hawkish Fed statement) and bond yields only marginally higher...
The yield curve steepened...
Banks are surging along with gold and The Dow...
And all the major equity indices love it...
Comments
higher interest rates and energy costs are GOOD for us...
We can all afford to pay a bit more interest now that the tax cuts have kicked in right?
In reply to higher interest rates and… by BullyBearish
wtf? now is Hawkish Feds drive gold price? When did that change?
In reply to higher interest rates and… by BullyBearish
Yeah. Total non-sequitur, isn't it.
Or 'maybe'....maybe 'they' know something they don't want a lot of other people to know. Maybe Powell is just another mannequin in the window.
Well see. Looking for 1,4000 gold on a breakaway and something higher than 10K on bitcoin.
In reply to wtf? now is Hawkish Feds… by Liquid_Silver
Reminds me of that Jobs number a few weeks ago. The idiots[algos] took it as positive, then they actually read the report, and stocks tanked.
Idiot-algos? that is technolophobic!
In reply to Reminds me of that Jobs… by Yen Cross
Also reminiscent of the ATL-FED six weeks ago. Q1 GDP estimate 5.4%, now they are at 1.8%
In reply to Reminds me of that Jobs… by Yen Cross
USAury. USAury. USAury.
USD is Fu&*ed like a whore at closing time.
Hmmmmm. 'Hawkish Fed sends dollar lower'.
Am I reading that correctly? They RAISED rates but the dollar went down? Nothing like having JPM at your beck and call to manipulate any and all currencies as 'they' deem so.
God, so people are in such a fucking hole I doubt you will ever get out of it.