Banks, Bullion, & Bond Yields Jump As Hawkish Fed Sends Dollar Lower

Baffle 'em with bullshit is working...

The Fed hawkishly raised its rate-hike trajectory, raised GDP growth expectations, left the inflation outlook alone, but talked down the economic outlook in its statement - Powell has some 'splaining to do.

The Dollar index is lower (hawkish Fed statement) and bond yields only marginally higher...

The yield curve steepened...

Banks are surging along with gold and The Dow...

And all the major equity indices love it...