Banks, Bullion, & Bond Yields Jump As Hawkish Fed Sends Dollar Lower

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 14:22

Baffle 'em with bullshit is working...

The Fed hawkishly raised its rate-hike trajectory, raised GDP growth expectations, left the inflation outlook alone, but talked down the economic outlook in its statement - Powell has some 'splaining to do.

The Dollar index is lower (hawkish Fed statement) and bond yields only marginally higher...

 

The yield curve steepened...

 

Banks are surging along with gold and The Dow...

 

And all the major equity indices love it...

Yen Cross Wed, 03/21/2018 - 14:25

  Reminds me of that Jobs number a few weeks ago. The idiots[algos] took it as positive, then they actually read the report, and stocks tanked.

east of eden Wed, 03/21/2018 - 15:24

Hmmmmm. 'Hawkish Fed sends dollar lower'.

Am I reading that correctly? They RAISED rates but the dollar went down? Nothing like having JPM at your beck and call to manipulate any and all currencies as 'they' deem so.

God, so people are in such a fucking hole I doubt you will ever get out of it.

 