California Town Defies Jerry Brown, Opts Out Of "Sanctuary State" Law

A suburban Southern California town has rebelled against California's so-called "sanctuary" law (SB-54) designed to protect illegal immigrants from deportation by limiting cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.
The Los Alamitos City Council voted 4-1 after over two hours of heated testimony from local residents on both sides of the issue.
Los Alamitos leaders on Monday approved an ordinance that exempts their Orange County municipality from Senate Bill 54, a law that took effect Jan. 1 and restricts local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities. It marks a rare effort by a city to challenge the sanctuary movement, which has wide support among elected officials in left-leaning California. -LA Times
Mayor Troy Edgar joined council members Richard Murphy and Shelly Hasselbrink in support of the new local law - noting that California's sanctuary law puts them at odds with the U.S. constitution, while councilman Mark Chirco voted against it - suggesting it would lead to litigation.
“I cannot see how passing this ordinance would be good for our city,” Chirco said.
"We disagree with Sacramento on a lot of things. Are we not going to follow state law every time we disagree with them?" he added. "I don't think that would be prudent."
One local Latino resident slammed California's sanctuary state law - suggesting it would lead to the gutting of the middle class, ushering in communism.
Following the vote, a standing-room-only crowd of approximately 160 people out of a population of 12,000 erupted in cheers, with some chanting "USA" - however on pro-illegals contingency began chanting "The people united, will never be divided."
The Los Alamitos City Council votes 4-1 to pass an ordinance exempting the city from the CA Values Act, or sanctuary state law. The story at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/pFCcfhy9mg— Melissa MacBride (@abc7melissa) March 20, 2018
Among those who attended the meeting was Moti Cohen, a Garden Grove resident whose wife grew up in Los Alamitos, and who supports the anti-sanctuary measure.
Cohen, an immigrant from Israel, said he came to the U.S. legally and that everyone else should, too. He arrived 27 years ago with a tourist visa and became a legal resident after marrying his U.S. citizen wife.
"The law is the law and has to be enforced all over the country," he said. "The country is a law-and-order country and you have to come here legally." -LA Times
A large overflow crowd watched the proceedings from a monitor outside.
At one point, someone shouted "Great American patriot!" at Councilman Warran Kusumoto, who introduced the legislation. Someone else screamed "America first!"
Those disappointed by the vote called the decision xenophobic and heartbreaking.
“There’s been a real shift to a national, xenophobic acceptability in our society that is heartbreaking,” said Rabbi Jonathan Klein, executive director of the Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice group. “We’re in an era of open bigotry.”
Or - perhaps we're in an era of at least one city in the blue state of California which prefers to follow federal law.
Comments
Now for the Trump voting morons opinion.
Hillary is better? nuf said
In reply to Now for the Trump voting… by Best President Ever
California = shithole.
Probably it started when the tribe moved in to do their smut peddling.
There's no such think as a good jew, they even pimp their own:
http://celebrity-leaks.net/ben-shapiros-sister-abigail-shapiro-leaked-n…
In reply to Hillary is better? nuf said by kahplunk
The flow of immigration to and from every country in the world, visualized:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-day-worlds-immigration/
In reply to Sanctuary shithole by Leakanthrophy
Bravo Los Alamitos !!! You are proof that there are islands of sanity in the America hating sea of Californiacs.
In reply to The flow of immigration to… by Four Star
Four or five of them at least. Fewer the closer to the sea you get.
"Not my Sacramento"
In reply to Bravo Los Alamitos !!! You… by DaiRR
A country founded by “illegal” immigrants fanning the flame vs immigrants. Priceless.
In reply to Four or five of them at… by DeadFred
I remember when Dad and I would drive down to TJ, pick up Maria and bring her back to the house to clean for the day. In the afternoon Maria would make a few sandwhiches for her 14 kids and we'd drive her back, fill up on some cheap Pemex and head back home to our clean home. Now days Americans are so entitled they won't even smuggle their own day labor but settle for whatever can be found outside the Home Depot. I guess proper smuggling is a job American's won't do anymore either.....
In reply to Sanctuary shithole by Leakanthrophy
Those disappointed by the vote called the decision xenophobic
First I'd recommend getting a grasp on the English language and stop using this xenophobic word where it has nothing to do with the actual reason for supporting a fairly standard, across the globe, immigration policy. Before taking that position one should ask themselves if America had been invaded by any other people in the world, and those invaders had the same impact, would the position not be the same? Of course it would.
In reply to I remember when Dad and I… by One of We
No Rabbi, we are in an era of Jewish led "open immigration" not "open bigotry", nothing to do with bigotry. I like most Mexican's and have enjoyed Mexico, but that doesn't mean I want a lawless open border.
And BTW Rabbi, calling out Jewish policy for what it is isn't racist either, it's simple fact. I like many Jews, have jewish friends, isn't going to stop me from being critical of "organized Jewry".
In reply to Those disappointed by the… by overbet
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to I remember when Dad and I… by One of We
▲▲▲ Slopz38 ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲▲
THIS IS BUT ANOTHER LOG-ON FROM ZeroHedge's OBSESSIVE-COMPULSIVE WHACKED-OUT ZIT-FACED SPAMMER, here peddling links to ANOTHER spam page, ALSO LADEN WITH TROJANS AND VIRUSES. DO NOT CLICK ON ANY LINK FROM THIS SPAMMER!!!
>>>> Slopz38 posted this identical spam post **75 times** in one day, March 20!!!
This chronic thread-hijacker and poster of "My last paycheck..." spam with Multiple Log-on's (aka "stizazz" and "pier" "beepbop" "Braveforce" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" "LLOLL" "JUMANJI1959" -- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" (under other log-on's) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpages, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" or "BIBLICISM GOES PORNO" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
ALL THIS SPAM IS FROM THE SAME SPAMMER!
•dailywesterner
•celebrity-leaks (porn)
•biblicism
•"I made $7000 last week ..... this is what I do"
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "LLOLL" who chronically SPAM posts short-URL links to his virus- and trojan-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "stizazz" and "pier" "beepbop" "Braveforce" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" "LLOLL" "JUMANJI1959, among dozens of other banned log-ons [that's YOU "dailywesterner" and "biblicisminstitute" and "celebrity-leaks" (porn) and "I made $7000 last week...."]. Thank you.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by slopz38
here - here
In reply to I remember when Dad and I… by One of We
Quit sharing the nasty links. Virus!
In reply to Sanctuary shithole by Leakanthrophy
The degenerates are filled with emotional irrationality.
So now states rights don’t matter.
Fascist, bigot, and xenophobic.
Meanwhile the white, Satanic, Stupid, disgusting, MAGA bombing terrorist from terrorist just killed himself.
Shit....all the winning.
In reply to Sanctuary shithole by Leakanthrophy
They used to run about a 2 week schedule of quarter horses inbetween the Hollywood Park and Del Mar meets at the Los Alamitos track...
"Ride a PAINTED PONY [let the spinnin wheel spin]"
~ Blood, Sweat, & Tears (1969)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kK62tfoCmuQ
~& here you thought you'd never ever hear that one again
In reply to Hillary is better? nuf said by kahplunk
Hillary is the only come back you have because you got nothing. Hillary lost now we have a different criminal in the white house.
In reply to Hillary is better? nuf said by kahplunk
Well at least youre posting possible solutions and not just whining. Oh wait...
In reply to Hillary is the only come… by Best President Ever
you comment about trump because you got nothing to comment on the article. so we'll comment about you and hillary trading ass rapes of one another as long was we want. got it.
In reply to Hillary is the only come… by Best President Ever
Best President Ever- a member of ZH for a whole 2 weeks.
In reply to Hillary is the only come… by Best President Ever
Since you gave my cue.....
Jerry Brown is the SOB who needs to be surveilled by the Orwell Machine
Inciting civil war until proven otherwise
In reply to Now for the Trump voting… by Best President Ever
Rabbi Jonathan Klein...says a lot
In reply to Since you gave my cue… by house biscuit
It says what we all expected. I remember my grandpa, who we called (((Grandpa Lampshade))) in an echoey voice, telling me how to swindle and guilt trip white goyim like this good Rabbi who is clearly educated in the Talmudic tradition. Multiculturalism is good for you so don't be a racist and just go back to being a good MTV watching lemming! You don't want to be added to the ADL and SPLC hate lists do you?
In reply to Rabbi Jonathan Klein...says… by Shitonya Serfs
Which ethnic group is always, everywhere they go, championing the unrestricted immigration of foreigners into culturally homogeneous lands?
The Culture of Critique: An Evolutionary Analysis of Jewish Involvement in Twentieth-Century Intellectual and Political Movements https://www.amazon.com/Culture-Critique-Evolutionary-Twentieth-Century-…
Painstakingly detailed...and damningly clear.
In reply to Rabbi Jonathan Klein...says… by Shitonya Serfs
...Trump voting morons opinion....
What's to opine? A small governmental entity tells the larger governmental entity to pound sand.
jmo.
In reply to Now for the Trump voting… by Best President Ever
Fractal Politics. As above, so below.
In reply to ...Trump voting morons… by Boxed Merlot
A lamp post is missing its decoration.
In reply to Now for the Trump voting… by Best President Ever
As a member for a whole 2 weeks, perhaps you should try to build some credibility with useful comments rather than simply trolling...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Now for the Trump voting… by Best President Ever
Stop feeding them. From experience, they seem to disappear once they’re not fed.
In reply to As a member for a whole 2… by skbull44
Bolshevik!
In reply to Now for the Trump voting… by Best President Ever
It must be nice living in your little fantasy world. The one where you are smarter than all of us and know what is best for us.
Everyday you have to watch as we steamroll over your communist agenda and take our country back.
Please keep reminding us how stupid we are and everything we do is racist.
Oh yeah GO FUCK YOURSELF TROLL
Feel free to stay and protest everything we do.
We bask in your pain and bathe in your snowflake tears.
In reply to Now for the Trump voting… by Best President Ever
'Sup Nick?
In reply to Now for the Trump voting… by Best President Ever
That Minister in the last pic...
Is that a hermaphrodite? If so, he can go and f**k herself.
In reply to Now for the Trump voting… by Best President Ever
Your mom wasn't that good. Just my opinion...
In reply to Now for the Trump voting… by Best President Ever
why'd you change your name peepee boy?
In reply to Now for the Trump voting… by Best President Ever
God Bless the good folks of Los Alamitos.
In reply to Now for the Trump voting… by Best President Ever
More California Cities Seek to Defy 'Sanctuary State' as Revolt Spreads | Breitbart
My opinion,,,,,,yer a Dick.
"The country is a law-and-order country and you have to come here legally."
No its not and no you don't, although the sentiment is quaint, and much appreciated ..
grindall61 (creator of those videos) has been doing some great work in CA. I've subscribed to him for some time, he really gets it.
I couldn’t help but notice that the reverend/preacher/pastor or whatever he is termed, is wearing a culturally appropriated scarf. Will someone please publish the rules as to when that is ok, and when its not?
It's not cultural appropriation when leftists do it, because all non-Western cultures are taken for granted to be leftism by any other name. In practice, cultural appropriation is only when you don't share the values and goals of the culture you're appropriating, which is something that only right-wing white Christians can do, because the entire rest of humanity is of one heart and one mind about peace, love, sharing, feminism, environmentalism, spirituality, and so on.
In reply to I couldn’t help but notice… by MCDirtMigger
As practiced by the UN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbZitiy8AMs
In reply to It's not cultural… by rf80412
Your country is their country but their country is not yours....
Dims in open rebellion + multinational criminal cartels v. The Constitution + The People, brought to you by the Bill of Rights
“There’s been a real shift to a national, xenophobic acceptability in our society that is heartbreaking,” said (((Rabbi Jonathan Klein))), executive director of the Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice group. “We’re in an era of open bigotry.”
There you have it, folks! This is what I have been harping on you white goyim here constantly about. If you oppose white genocide by mass immigration and miscegenation then you are fucking ANTI-SEMITE worse than the greatest man to ever live, Adolf Hitler! You should all be ASHAMED of yourselves! That kind of thinking is what led to the worst crime ever where SIX GORILLION completely INNOCENT Christ-killing bolshevik mass murdering kikes were brutally DELOUSED and sent to 5 star luxury resorts like Auschwitz! My own grandfather BARELY SURVIVED being turned into a lampshade for fuck's sake. WHITE GENOCIDE NOW!!! TURN IN YOUR FUCKING GUNS!!!
"There has been a real shift,,," since that PC shit went live. Shifted right into the stupidity that every loser in the USA can cry and snowflake out whenever triggered by every day language. Micro-aggressions and transgender, OMG my brain is in the wrong body bull shit. What's heartbreaking is the acceptance of sarcastic amusement. What's enlightening is that peeps are waking up to the pure bullshit of it all that is no longer a stragulation hold on life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We're going to Make America Great Again! We're taking our country back, broke or not,,,USA, USA, USA!
In reply to “There’s been a real shift… by CompassionateC…
Next time there won't be any swimming pools or tennis courts in the work camps. I know that's cruel.
In reply to “There’s been a real shift… by CompassionateC…
One moron Jew says something and that's all you see. I see a whole room full of morons of every color every time I go to a restaurant in Los Angeles. Stupid and corrupt are not reserved only for "The Tribe", as your mile wide inch deep post reveals. Every point of view and philosophy imaginable is up for sale. It is an individuals responsibility to research an choose truth. Yes Marxists who happened to be Jews infiltrated our colleges and universities, but every other color (including whites) went along with it. Who are the dopes in that equation? All of them is the correct answer.
Sieg Heil you bonehead.
In reply to “There’s been a real shift… by CompassionateC…
Just cut Fed funding.