Caught On Video: Houthi Rebels Shoot Down Another Saudi F-15 Fighter Over Yemen

On March 21, the Houthi insurgency in Yemen, also known as the Houthi rebellion, reportedly shot down a Saudi Arabian McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle, in the northwestern region of war-torn Yemen, cited Sputnik.
A source within the Yemeni air defenses told Saba News Agency that Houthi rebels launched a surface-to-air missile (SAM), and “managed to hit an F-15 aircraft belonging to the aggression [Saudi Arabia], carrying out criminal and hostile raids over the city of Saada.”
The source confirmed to Saba that Houthi rebels carried out “monitoring and targeting of the aircraft [F-15] with the latest defense technology developed locally successfully.”
This alleged footage had surfaced on social media of the moment when Houthi rebels launched a surface-to-air missile (SAM) — striking the F-15 fighter jet, which caused the warplane to erupt in flames at high altitudes.
FOOTAGE: #Yemen|i army & resistance shoots down a #Saudi F-15 over Sa’dah governorate by SAM. (21 march 2018)pic.twitter.com/I4tpLqxAnW— 24 Resistance Axis (@Syria_Hezb_Iran) March 21, 2018
#Yemen#Houthi rebels have damaged a Saudi F-15 warplane near Sa'da. pic.twitter.com/7PCErloeQQ— Mr. Revinsky (@MrKyruer) March 21, 2018
Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Saudi Arabian-led coalition forces, Colonel Turki al-Maliki said the warplane was struck at 15:48 local time (1248 GMT) by a surface-to-air missile (SAM) launched from Saada airport camp in Yemen. Al-Maliki noted that the plane received minimal damage from the strike and managed to return to a Saudi Arabian airbase.
Al-Maliki stressed that the surface-to-air missile (SAM) was “not included in the Yemeni government arms arsenal…and that this is another proof of Iranian weapons smuggling to the Shiite rebels in Yemen.”
Three years into the 2015 Saudi-led invasion of Yemen, Iran has long denied smuggling weapons to the Yemeni rebels. According to SouthFront, their team of experts alleges the unidentified warplane was hit by “what appears to be a Soviet-made R-27T missile.”
A video released by the Houthis media wing clearly showed an unidentified warplane being hit by what appears to be a Soviet made R-27T missile. The Saudi-led collation revealed last November that the he Houthis had managed to turn Soviet-made R-27T air-to-air missiles into ground-to-air missiles.
The R-27T is guided by infrared homing, and has the “fire and forget” feature, which makes it easy to convert it into a ground-to-air missile. The R-27T’s range is 70km when it’s launched from air. Nonetheless, the missile will have a shorter range when the missile it is launched from the ground. The Saudi-led coalition has not commented on the incident yet, likely because the warplane managed to return to its home airbase or crashed in an area under the coalition control.
So far in 2018, this is the second time the Houthi rebels have claimed they have struck an F-15 or Saudi Arabian-linked warplane over the skies of Yemen. On Janurary 08, Houthi rebels released dramatic footage of a surface-to-air missile (SAM) downing an F-15 fighter jet, though Saudi media denied the report and said it crashed due to technical problems…
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump commended Saudi Arabia’s defense acquisitions as he met with Mohammed bin Salman (MbS), at the White House — and pushed for even more.
“Saudi Arabia is a very wealthy nation, and they’re going to give the United States some of that wealth, hopefully, in the form of jobs, in the form of the purchase of the finest military equipment anywhere in the world,” Trump said.
It has been increasingly evident that U.S. defense sales to Saudi Arabia are a dominant force in allowing the Saudi Arabian-led intervention in Yemen to flourish.
As President Trump becomes the most excellent salesman the military-industrial complex has ever seen, perhaps the Saudis should reevaluate their F-15 purchases, as a rogue underfunded rebel group in Yemen has managed to damage two of their American made warplanes in less than three months.
Interesting enough, as we described above, it is possible that a Russian manufactured missile struck an American made fighter jet over the skies of Yemen.
Comments
Footage of the rocket hitting It's target
Sweet...
In reply to I'll be back by vaporland
saudis engaged in genocide. there its been said. why are jews and arabs exactly the same?
In reply to Sweet... by Lost in translation
Hate Crimes Charges Filed: http://americanfreepress.net/hate-crimes-charges-filed/
"Rabis in the alley spraying swastikas on windows that they own"- Blink1488 The Jew:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkcXySJMbs4&list=PLpdljfl7dt6RZhm0ugOO8…
In reply to saudis engaged in genocide… by Four chan
Fly the friendly skies?
In reply to saudis engaged in genocide… by Four chan
Sorry, Mr. Trump, but the primary reason the Saudis are allowed to starve children to death without a whimper of protest from The Empire is the petrodollar. "Jobs" are a secondary consideration.
In reply to saudis engaged in genocide… by Four chan
Not scarcity of resources?
In reply to Sorry, Mr. Trump, but "jobs"… by 7thGenMO
The Saudi blockade has resulted in scarcity - including food and basic medicines. Many are dying from cholera too.
In reply to Not scarcity of resources? by D503
I like good news stories right before bedtime!
In reply to Sweet... by Lost in translation
F15?
Are they expensive?
What is it worth now?
Are the arms manufacturers happy?
Does a bear shit in the woods?
In reply to I'll be back by vaporland
When the F15 prevails in battle, Boeing wins because they buy more.
When the F15 loses in battle, Boeing wins because they buy more.
Moral of the MIC: arms merchants always win
In reply to F15?… by Is-Be
Woo hoo! Go Boeing! Keep paying my retirement pension.
In reply to When the F15 prevails in… by vaporland
DAMN, the audio of that video overlayed with my chosen music for the evening ('Black Dog' by Led Zeppelin) was pretty impressive.
BTW- Saudi pilots suck monkey balls. Ask anyone.
Yeah, I know that the missile uses a passive infrared homing seeker. But, presumably the ground-based launcher uses radar to compute the firing solution.
*Radar Warning Receiver.
In reply to DAMN, the audio of that… by NoDebt
latest defense technology developed locally successfully.”
yeaahhh right.
Israel is pretty local.
In reply to latest defense technology… by Sagnihc Nam
Yeah, we just had to buy a few spare parts from the Kabul Arms bazaar.
In reply to latest defense technology… by Sagnihc Nam
local tech, the plane returned safely, crashed due to technical problems, ...
The lies are flying in every direction.
In reply to latest defense technology… by Sagnihc Nam
Of course the embargo must stay, because it is unfair that those attacked are provided with means to defend themselves against an aggression.
I have a weird suspicion that the rag heads visit to the WH today will get us involved in Yemen to fight on Saudis behalf.
A continuous rod exploding warhead* will really ruin your day. My bet is that F-15 is now just a pile of wreckage lying in the desert. The pilot may have safely ejected. Or, maybe not.
* https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Continuous-rod_warhead
Take that, ya murderous Saudi fuckbags.
I loved watching an F15 getting killed, Bravo Iran, you made a fantastic S.A.M.
Nobody is shooting down the F-35. It doesn't work.
Good shot Yemen 40sec worth. http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/03/21/556172/Yemen-F15-fighter-jet-over-Saada-Report
Umm, bullish, right?
'cause now we can sell them a replacement?
Did it have a pilot from UBER?
A 40 year old plane shot down by a 30 year old Soviet missile.
Both sides must be getting rid of old stock.
No, an airframe that entered service in 1976 shot down by a missile that entered service in 1986 in the Soviet Union. They have each undergone a variety of upgrades and incremental improvements in the intervening years. Old doesn't mean ineffective.
In reply to A 40 year old plane shot… by taggaroonie
Islamic Arab killing Islamic Arab with weapons provided by two industrialized Orwellian "Animal Farms", the US and Russia. The arms merchants are paid through crippling taxes imposed on the "animals", the people, with the politicians taking their mandatory corrupt "cut of the action".
History marches on. Nothing new here.
The Saudi raids are hostile, to their enemies, but are not criminal. They are acts of war in response to attacks from Yemen on Saudi territory. As for the F15 being shor down, that is probably a function of the pilot rather than a defect in the aircraft. Most Saudi pilots are rich kids with little ability. Just like the recent shootdown of the Israeli F-16, the most common cause of being shot down is pilot error, as the F-16's and F-15's have advanced systems if they are used correctly. But, that said, there is always the "Golden BB" effect, where when your time is up, you're toast.
Kill and be killed!
All these weapons of MD have a shelf life, they may be lethal today, but they are shot out of the air tomorrow, and the money keeps pouring in for MOAR!