The Central Bank Bubble's Bursting: It Will Be Ugly

The global economy has been living through a period of central bank insanity, thanks to a little-understood expansion strategy known as quantitative easing, which has destroyed main-street and benefitted wall street.
Central Banks over the last decade simply created credit out of thin air. Snap a finger, and credit magically appears. Only central banks can perform this type of credit magic. It’s called printing money and they have gone on the record saying they are magic people.
Increasing the money supply lowers interest rates, which makes it easier for banks to offer loans. Easy loans allow businesses to expand and provides consumers with more credit to buy goods and increase their debt. As a country’s debt increases, its currency eventually debases, and the world is currently at historic global debt levels.
Simply put, the world’s central banks are playing a game of monopoly.
With securities being bought by a currency that is backed by debt rather than actual value, we have recently seen $9.7 trillion in bonds with a negative yield. At maturity, the bond holders will actually lose money, thanks to the global central banks’ strategies. The Federal Reserve has already hinted that negative interest rates will be coming in the next recession.
These massive bond purchases have kept volatility relatively stable, but that can change quickly. High inflation is becoming a real possibility. China, which is planning to dethrone the dollar by backing the Yuan with gold, may survive the coming central banking bubble. Many other countries will be left scrambling. Some central banks are attempting to turn the current expansion policies around. Both the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada, and the Bank of England have plans to hike interest rates. The European Central Bank is planning to reduce its purchases of bonds. Is this too little, too late?
The recent global populist movement is likely to fuel government spending and higher taxes as protectionist policies increase. The call to end wealth inequality may send the value of overvalued bonds crashing in value. The question is, how can an artificially stimulated economic boom last in a debtors’ economy?
Central bankers began to embrace their quantitative easing strategies as a remedy to the 2007 economic slump. Instead of focusing on regulatory policies, central bankers became the rescuers of last resort as they snapped up government bonds, mortgage securities, and corporate bonds. For the first time, regulatory agencies became the worlds’ largest investment group. The strategy served as a temporary band-aid as countries slowly recovered from the global recession. The actual result, however, has been a tremendousdistortion of asset valuation as interest rates remain low, allowing banks to continue a debt-backed lending spree.
It’s a monopoly game on steroids.
The results of the central banks’ intervention were mixed. While a small, elite wealthy segment was purchasing assets, the rest of the population felt the widening income gap as wage increases failed to meet expectations and the cost of consumer goods kept rising. The policies of the Federal Reserve were not having the desired effect. While the Federal Reserve Bank began to reverse its quantitative easing policy, other central banks, such as the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the European National Bank have become even more aggressive in the quantitative easing strategies by continuing to print money with abandon. By 2017, the Bank of Japan was the owner of three-quarters of Japan’s exchange-traded funds, becoming the major shareholder trading in the Nikkei 225 Index.
The Swiss National Bank is expanding its quantitative easing policy by including international investments. It is now one of Apple’s major shareholders, with a $2.8 billion investment in the company.
Centrals banks have become the world’s largest investors, mostly with printed money. This is inflating global asset prices at an unprecedent rate. Negative bond yields are just one consequence of this financial distortion.
While the Federal Reserve is reducing its investment purchases, other global banks are keeping a watchful eye on the results. Distorted interest rates will hit investors hard, especially those who have sought out riskier and higher yields as a consequence of quantitative easing (malinvestment).
The policies of the central banks were unsustainable from the start. The stakes in their monopoly game are rising as they are attempting to rectify their negative-yield bond purchasing with purchases of stocks. This is keeping the game alive for the time being. However, these stocks cannot be sold without crashing the market. Who will end up losers and winners? Middle America certainly isn’t going to be happy when the game ends. If central banks continue in their role as stockholders funded by fiat currency, it will change the game completely.
Middle America has cause to feel uneasy...
Back in 2008 ~ I believed all this shit... Then, a funny thing happened...
The guy (with the banker hat token, and all the properties, all the cash on the board, & houses & hotels, including the 5 hotels he had, each, on BOARDWALK & PARK PLACE)
said
"Meh ~ lets KEEP PLAYING!!!"... Most were in disagreement until he said he'd reward everyone by ordering out & paying for beer & pizza for all...
and so ~ the game went on into the night
QE to infinity and beyond.
He also introduced his own new electronic pieces, new set of rules and a new extension to the playing board for everyone to continue playing. Interest free loans for anyone who wants to keep buying new STUFF... er, "playing"!!! The line forms right here...
... here’s a subtle hint about central banking ...
... “THE ONE WAY TO NON-VIOLENTLY TAKE DOWN THE ROTHSCHILD CRIME FAMILY, IS TO REINTRODUCE THE GLASS STEAGALL ACT WHICH CLINTON REPEALED IN 1999.” >>> https://politicalvelcraft.org/rothschild/ ...
I LOVE doom porn!
Not only are we all gonna die we're gonna starve to death after dying.
And after that we'll freeze to death from global warming.
I'm gonna stay away from banana peels though.
Of course, our insurer, just offered us a n "apple watch" for like nothing.
Cause they love us.
I said out loud that I am gonna wait until they come out with the chip.
Lady didn't like that.
pods
Unfortunately, you are wrong. It was a partial repeal of Glass-Steagal (most of the law is still there), and even that part that was repealed has little effect. This is a myth pushed by he control crowd, because they decided on no evidence that freedom had to be to blame for 2008, so they searched for anything that looked like a remotely related deregulation.
Come the next crisis, we will have many more regulations in place, but the MSM will blame it on "too much freedom" again. Just watch.
In reality, let the big banks go bankrupt, so that those who have been legitimately saving money can buy up assets for pennies on the dollar. How many people are going to be drowning in a mortgage when houses drop 90%? The transition is going to hurt like hell no matter how much you prepped, but we're all going to be better off when we go through it.
Amen.
If the currency goes to shit, what other asset might on use to buy up other assets? I wonder.
Globalization dies without central banks printing money!
Google "Cantillon effect".
Highly recommended.
Those closest to the teat get to drink first
This illustrates the crux of our problem; everyone has been dumbed-down to infant levels of awareness, capability and personal responsibility.
You have become, as Pink Floyd describes it, comfortably numb.....
In reply to Back in 2008 ~ I believed… by DillyDilly
Where is our Keynesian "Retired Economist" lester1, to diss the Global-Lust Central Banksters?
Remember, kids: It's not a Ponzi, if it's backed by cops and military. It's only a Ponzi, if it's a Free-Market phenomenon. Now kowtow and pay your damn Plantation taxes!
But then Trump came along and spoiled the party.
So since the Powers That Be have decided they don't like the whole Trump/populism thing, that's why they *must* destroy the world financial markets ASAP so that the sheeple stop believing in Trump/populism
...which is why the Fed is raising rates as often as politically possible, and why QE is stopping...which is what could bring the financial markets to their knees anytime.
Hard to tell what is going on anymore ( not that we ever could).
Perhaps Trump is still a Democrat pretending to be a Republican. Spend like crazy, wreck the economy, make the military and industrial complex richer....Obama did it, and Trump seems to following on. He sure is NOT a conservative....not as far as I can see.
July 2007..
New all time high in Dow....14,000
short interest rates over 4%
compare and contrast then to now..
Your analogy to Monopoly works much better than the author's.
Stop disparaging Monopoly money as being worthless. Like fiat, it's worth whatever the payers agree but each game has a fixed money supply ffs....
The BIS stuck a pin in it last year. Now we're seeing "policy normalisation".
Exactly right. Literally all you have to do is buy stocks. These idiots are beyond saving though, they will miss out on the next thirty to sixty years of this bull market (depending on how old they are). On their deathbed they will regret not buying the S&P before is passed three thousand and really got its legs.
They won’t buy when it’s going four, or five six seven eight nine thousand, when it hits ten thousand with no bear market some may flip but probably not. Once it’s trading over 100k there will be some who kill themselves for their lost opportunity and wasted lives.
Centralized Confiscation and Consolidation through Counterfeiting.
It's happened before and will happen again.
Don't you recall that Economist mag cover showing the phoenix standing on all that burned fiat clutching a coin noting 2018 as year of transition? That cover story "Get Ready For A World Currency By 2018"was their plan and they milked the system for all they could over the intervening 11 years. BTW number 11 is considered a "Master Number" and stands between Opposition and Balance...
The cabal is big on numerology and the hidden significance of numbers which is why certain events take place on dates corrolating to eleven.
So far the only Inflation has been Equity Prices. That will change when Central Bankers go "all in" during next crisis.
Right you are...
Health Insurance spiking 50% doesnt count..
or rents, housing prices, house insurance, car repairs,
The CPI doesnt measure inflation....it measures something else that the Fed looks at....
I have come to the conclusion that there will be no hyperinflation.
Instead, we'll see continuous deflation and contract abrogation and debt defaults.
At the end (maybe this take 5 years?) the bankers will end up with 90% of assets (homes, businesses, factories, state parks ...) and the vast majority of the formerly tax-paying citizenry will be in prison for not being able to pay their bills.
Over the last decade, the prison (in concert with the State) has been furiously ramping up cell space to accommodate hundreds of millions of new prisoners.
The good news is that - once 250MM+ Americans are in prison and the banks own everything, the economy can begin to grow again under new ownership.
Everything fails and then government buys up & bails out everything. Hmm, what's that form of government where the State owns the means of production, again? ;-)
You honestly believe there would be NO revolution should that begin to happen? Why do you think they want our guns?
I take some comfort in the fact that they want our guns. It implies that "they" think the guns can be effective in their current state.
Deflation? Where?
During the inflation scare (2009 to 2018) prices rose 15%......
scary deflation huh?
What is this claptrap? This could easily be a repost of a 2013 article...
I dunno about Jews or Anti-Semites....
But you are one paranoid fuckin' asshole for sure .
Time to end usury forever.
Time to end spiritual emptiness (greed) forever.
Time to end arrogant hubris-inflated egotism forever.
Time to live in happiness.
They will start a hot WWIII before any monetary collapse....the transfer of wealth will and must continue.
Isn't this currency war WW3 already?
