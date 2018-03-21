China Unveils How It Will Retaliate To US Tariffs, USDJPY Snaps

While it will hardly come as a surprise considering that trade wars always evolve in an escalating tit-for-tat manner, the WSJ reports that just hours ahead of Trump's announcement of as much as $60 billion in tariffs targeting Beijing, China is preparing to hit back with its own countertariff aimed at President Donald Trump’s support base, including levies targeting U.S. agricultural exports from farmbelt states in retaliation to the mounting trade offensive from Washington.
At the same time, and in hopes of avoiding further escalation, Beijing is also reportedly weighing concessions, including easing restrictions on foreign investments in securities firms and insurance companies.
In taking a stick-and-carrot approach, President Xi Jinping is seeking to avoid escalating trade tensions with the Trump administration.
“Any Chinese response to new U.S. tariffs would be measured and proportional,” said a Chinese official involved in policy-making.
Should the carrot not work, China's "stick" is said to target U.S. exports of soybeans, sorghum and live hogs.
And while we said that the news should not come as a surprise, it appears that to FX-trading algos, that's precisely what the WSJ report was, as it sent both the USDJPY and AUDUSD sliding.
Earlier today, the WSJ confirmed previous reports that the White House is preparing to crack down on what it says are improper Chinese trade practices by making it significantly more difficult for Chinese firms to acquire advanced U.S. technology or invest in American companies, individuals involved in the planning said.
The administration plans to release on Thursday a package of proposed punitive measures aimed at China that include tariffs on imports worth at least $30 billion.
The tariffs won’t be imposed immediately, rather, U.S. industry will be given an opportunity to comment on which products should be subject to the duties. As part of the package, the White House will announce possible investment restrictions by Chinese firms in the U.S. and will direct the Treasury Department to outline rules governing investment from China.
Final details of the plan, including the amount of imports to be hit by tariffs, remain in flux, those involved with the discussions said. While the rough amount and rationale for the tariffs are expected to be disclosed on Thursday, the final decisions will come once U.S. industry has had its say, they said.
As a reminder, last week we laid out the most likely Chinese imports that will likely be targeted by Trump. To do this, Goldman looked at imports from China in 57 categories. The answer is shown in the table below.
These are the items that are most likely to see their prices spike as a result of the tariffs: Power tools and electrical appliances top the list, based on a substantial bilateral trade deficit, higher tariffs applied in China versus the US, and high share of imports going to final (in this case, consumer) use.
Sporting goods, toys, jewelry, and consumer electronics like TVs rank highly, for the same general reasons. However, in most of these categories, imports from China constitute a large share of total domestic sales of these products.
Expect price of the abovementioned imports - and sectors - to rise sharply in the coming months should trade war not be avoided in the last moment.
Comments
March 26, 2018 China's SFE will launch Crude Oil Futures & dump the Petro Dollar
The Shanghai Futures Exchange (SFE) will begin trading in Crude Oil Futures on March 26th. The Petro Yuan will be the currency used for trading, settlements, margin and deliveries on Crude Oil.
Do not forget that Saudi Arabia's largest trading partner is China. Expect all of the SCO countries with Russia and China as well as BRICS countries to dump the Petro Dollar and use this new SFE exchange and the Petro Yuan. Other countries under US sanctions like Iran and Venezuela will most likely dump the US dollar and use the Petro Yuan.
Why don't fucking dotard stop trading all together? That will get fucktards super excited and turn dollar into toilet paper!
In reply to March 26, 2018 the SFE will… by Mike Masr
>Chinks
>Not eating soy or hogs
Not gonna happen. Xi would be dead within 6 months.
In reply to Why don't fucking dotard… by ne-tiger
I visited one small Spanish Slaughter house a while back, they process 14,000 hogs a day. China will be fine for it sweet & sour pork.
In reply to >Chinks… by tmosley
Treasuries up for renewal within a day or two, be interesting to see what China does in that regards.
In reply to I visited one small Spanish… by Crazy Or Not
Thank you team TRUMP!
It's about time somebody stands up and reevaluates the US's permissive and self destructive trade policies. Other countries like China, Germany etc. put up all kinds of barriers like tariffs, 20% VAT's, "technology transfer" requirements etc.
When the US is finally charging some tariffs of their own, the US gets some additional income, it also reduces the quantity of needless, useless crap imports and thereby helps to save the environment. ;-)
This is not a trade war, it's putting the US on a bit of a more equal footing.
Not afraid about China selling off US treasuries. If they would sell heavily, they would cause a US$ interest rate rise, which in turn would lower the price/value of the US bonds they hold. In addition, the value of the US dollar would drop, which would also cut into the valuation of their US treasury assets. In addition this US$ devaluation would also make them less competitive in trade.
One of the best US policy changes in decades!
In reply to Treasuries up for renewal… by eforce
Tariffs only hurt the end consumer. Nothing more and certainly nothing less.
In reply to Thank you team TRUMP!… by Dutti
"They" appear to be scared that China will use all their treasuries to actually acquire hard assets versus the paper.
In reply to >Chinks… by tmosley
The dollar IS toilet paper, the joke is on China.
In reply to Why don't fucking dotard… by ne-tiger
Well, one thing is for sure 99% here is going to get even poorer.
Fucking orange clown still thinks US had 50% of world GDP. Now the rest of the world can live without US of A, probably for the better.
In reply to The dollar IS toilet paper,… by Occident Mortal
Troll much? Is it a living or just a hobby?
In reply to Well, one thing is for sure… by ne-tiger
Troll your mother, fucktard.
In reply to Troll much? Is it a living… by sodbuster
I don't much care if Big Agra, the poisoner of the Midwest, has to pay tariffs. Small farmers don't export.
In reply to Why don't fucking dotard… by ne-tiger
big ag killed the butterflies.
In reply to I don't much care if Big… by Whoa Dammit
And the Bees,,,,,,without the Bees, you are all dead.
In reply to big ag killed the… by buzzsaw99
Small farmers pay when the commodity prices collapse
In reply to I don't much care if Big… by Whoa Dammit
Yes stay local. Trade and barter niche goods.
Never did like the Quote: “Pile it high, sell it cheap." - Business motto of Sir Jack Cohen(1898-1979), founder of the UK supermarket chain Tesco.
In reply to I don't much care if Big… by Whoa Dammit
Saudi, OPEC is the lynchpin.
It'll all change very quickly after that falls.
In reply to March 26, 2018 the SFE will… by Mike Masr
Sure China, if you want your people to starve.
Brazil and Argentina come to mind as ready suppliers!
In reply to Sure China, if you want your… by ebworthen
But is the cost less than US goods + tariff? And are they willing/able to put on new supply?
In reply to Brazil and Argentina comes… by DavidFL
The farm vote for Trumps wall will demand that the farm subsidies be doubled. So you think a new aircraft carrier is expensive; you ain't seen nothing yet.
In reply to But is the cost less than US… by the6thBook
On the other hand, there will be plenty of Americans happy to see bacon prices drop.
In reply to But is the cost less than US… by the6thBook
fucking china ain't paying $10 per pound for that shit. americans pay 3X what the rest of the world pays for every mother fucking thing. You think mr. china son pays $1000 for a fucking phone? HA! CHUMPS!
In reply to On the other hand, there… by eclectic syncretist
Really? Brazil has a fair amount of starving people already and their political system is more corrupt than the Chinese.
In reply to Brazil and Argentina comes… by DavidFL
Russia bought most of it's agricultural produce from EU until EU slapped US led sanctions on Russia, guess what?, now Russia is the No1 exporter of wheat. china is just down the road from Russia, "how much would you like China"?
In reply to Brazil and Argentina comes… by DavidFL
Nah, they subsist on cadboard buns just fine
In reply to Sure China, if you want your… by ebworthen
China won't starve. There is always more than one shop to buy the same item from, which is why market shares are so dear. And in a trade war like that, what you stand to lose is your market share of whatever you were selling, as others are ready to sell the same thing to your former client for an attractive price, and once those are the main providers of whatever you are not selling anymore but would like to sell again eventually, regaining your lost market share is an uphill battle.
In other terms, once a market is gone, it can be gone for good. I hope you Americans like soy. Looks like you are going to have plenty of it left.
In reply to Sure China, if you want your… by ebworthen
U believe, tjat it is a disadvantage, to stop imports of GMO from US?
China is not Zimbabwe, it can feed itself.
In reply to Sure China, if you want your… by ebworthen
that is the main reason for US to be so mad and come up with tariffs maybe?
they've been waging a trade war for thirty years. china doesn't like it when the usa fights back.
About half a millenia ago China produced the most valued artisan products in the world. Now its all plastic break out of the box bullshit. Granted, it's just what dumbass narcissistic idiots around the world are asking for, so they get what they want, but that doesn't make it smart or right. Time to set this shit straight right now.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhaQqN1ZXUU
In reply to they've been waging a trade… by buzzsaw99
This ladies and gentlemen, is the reason why Trump and repubs will get BTFO in 2018-2020 and ironically the same exact reason the alt right will take power in 2024-2028
The future isnt going to be the ideology of jew loving boomer faggots like Donald Trump or Steve Bannon and it certainly wont be the ideology of race traitor democrats
We have no choice imo but to address these major imbalances if there is any hope in turning this trade deficit around which leads to our national debt as well..
Close their pork producing facilities they bought here in the US with OSHA, health violations.
IMO, China has stolen us blind, and have been gifted TONS of classified info by the loving Clintons and obummer....in exchange for
monies to their favorite foundations I would bet!
Yep Household name for Pork in USA "Smithfield" owned by the Chinese. China actually owns 1 in 4 pigs in the USA according to the latest statistics.
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-china-purchased-a-prime-cut-of-a…
In reply to Close their pork producing… by Thebighouse
So are these Smithfield" pigs exported to China?
In reply to Yep Household name for Pork… by pazmaker
Look you complain that China has robbed you blind. Well nobody was forcing you to sell anything but US with their filthy oligarchs and government behaves exactly like those of Russia when USSR collapsed and US and UK stolen everything that was not welded down. Enjoy your poison and wave you oligarch as they will leave collapsing country with their stolen money wre the pesants will work for peanuts untill they rebuild their country again working for mister Chan.
In reply to Close their pork producing… by Thebighouse
Long Lowes and Home Depot - especially when stocks rotate into real estate when bubble pops.
So the Chinese will retaliate by making food more expensive for their own people?
Sounds like something the Chinese would do...
LOL!
"Full Faith and Credit"
China: "Don't push us or will make our people pay more for food "
Trump is just doing what he was chosen to do by them elite. Bring down America in an orderly fashion and guide it through the coming shitstorm.
Load up on PM and cryptos if you can.. soon it will be over.
Tariffs should be installed only when imports are directly hurting a domestic product. Is China's Ag products being hurt by American Ag products? Then China should increase the price to put their own growers in first place. But, will Chinese growers expand their production? If they don't then American goods are needed, this is a bluff, and they will let them in cheap to help their own consumers.
America must become productive and tariffs put in place to protect us from cheap products (not so cheap anymore) from abroad. Tariffs are Labor Protection for the Middle Class. The American Republic, until recently, have always installed tariffs while the Imperialist English have discouraged us to have tariffs. Because we have gone with the "Free Trade" B.S., our wages have gone down and production jobs gone away.
All American economists, Franklin, Hamilton, Mathew Carey, Henry Carey, Q. Adams, Clay, Lincoln, McKinley, Garfield, etc. have installed tariffs as a "no brainer". We have to protect our own economy, no one else is going to. They sure as hell protect theirs. No one has fewer tariffs than we do.
Believe me China need not worry. As soon as the average USA American discovers that their badly made sneakers at Walmart will cost $.0000000000002 more they will flipout and unelect Trump immediately. All we do in this country is shop for and buy badly made garbage from China sensitive only to price and quantity.
Bring it on.....USA is not starting a trade war, we are just waking up and actually fighting after 30 years of being raped...
According to Ice Age Farmer and Adapt 2030, both on YouTube, there are going to be horrible food shortages because of weather. In that case, American farmers should keep, American grown, food in America.
Side note: In the 1970s, the American government announced it could control weather.
If you like something, made in China, now is the time to stock up on it because it won't be available soon.
The tariffs will not take place immediately until a consensus is held between US businesses . . . . You'd think this might have been done already, typical Americans, act first, think later . . . much like their genocidal wars.